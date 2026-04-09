Bithumb Moves to Seize Assets Over 7 Missing BTC After $42B Payout Error Shock

Key Takeaways:

Bithumb has initiated court proceedings to reclaim 7 BTC that is still missing a payout error in February.

The exchange, which had made aptly tiny cash prizes, transferred 620,000 BTC incorrectly rather than little cash prizes, with a temporary value of approximately $42 billion

Some users refuse to return funds, but legal experts say they will likely lose in court.

A massive payout mistake at Bithumb is now turning into a legal battle. After recovering most of the funds, the exchange is moving to court to reclaim the last missing Bitcoin.

Bithumb Seeks Court Action Over Missing Bitcoin

Bithumb has filed for a provisional asset seizure to recover 7 Bitcoins that remain unreturned. This civil action kind of step enables the exchange to lock up the assets prior to the commencement of a complete civil lawsuit.

The relocation is aimed at representatives of the users who own or received the erroneous payout. They can lock up their assets once they have been approved so as to avoid transfers or liquidation. This is an indication that Bithumb is upgrading its efforts following its failure to address the problem by direct negotiations.

Read More: South Korea Targets Crypto Whales & Price Manipulation

Inside the $42 Billion Payout Error

The incident began on February 6 during a promotional event. Bithumb intended to send small rewards worth between 2,000 and 50,000 Korean won to 249 users.

Instead of entering the amount in won, the system mistakenly processed payouts in Bitcoin. This saw 620,000 BTC being dispensed – a figure which temporarily topped about $42 billion.The exchange reversed the transactions within minutes.

Users Refuse to Return Funds

Some users reportedly argued that the mistake was the exchange’s fault and they should not be responsible for returning the funds.

Legal experts disagree. According to the South Korean statutes, mistakenly obtained property is generally termed unjust enrichment, and should be returned. The government also has threatened that those who sold the Bitcoin and made profit risk heavy penalties in the court.

Read More: South Korea Enacts Seed Bills to Authorize Tokenized Ssecurity Based on Blockchain

Price Swings Raise the Stakes

The time of trades presents another riskiness to trades. During the mistake, Bitcoin on Bithumb even fell as low as approximately 80 million won. Since then it has recovered to about 105 million won.

This implies that those users who sold early and at a lower price now have to buy back Bitcoin at higher prices to do so. In case the price is growing, it might result in substantial losses. The case demonstrates the amplification of the effect of operational mistakes by rapidly changing crypto markets more so when large liquidity is at stake.