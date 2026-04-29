Bitcoin’s $7.2B STRC Fuel Sparks 20% Rally

Key Takeaways:

Bitwise CIO, Matt Hougan, argues Strategy has been a main driver of a 20% Bitcoin rebound, going by its purchase of $7.2 billion of Bitcoin

Strategic convenience is covering the purchases with the help of STRC, a preferred equity instrument with high yields that may cover billions of extra BTC

Hougan believes Strategy can still issue another $10 billion or $15 billion without having to worry about being over-leveraged

The current run of Bitcoin might be getting corporate capital engineering rather than just spot demand. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan says that the application of STRC financing by Strategy is currently a significant contributor to the recent Bitcoin strength and the purchases might not soon come to an end.

Strategy’s STRC Machine Is Driving Bitcoin Demand

Hougan identifies the approximately $7.2 billion in Bitcoin acquisitions by Strategy over the last eight weeks as a focal point to the resurgence of BTC, which had declined at a time when Strategy had been aggressively acquiring the assets.

Although spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and accumulation of long-term holders were also signals to support any price action, he believes Strategy is the largest single buyer that has influenced the market movement.

This is known as STRC, a perpetual preferred stock which is aimed at raising capital with a goal of raising the price to $100 a share with a dividend of 11.5% which is immediate. The capital is then in large scale redirected to purchases of Bitcoin.

This structure has been attractive in that Strategy will access new funds without solely using common equity and traditional debt markets. Effectively, it establishes a systematic avenue of treasury-led Bitcoin amassing.

Read More: Saylor Claims STRC Beats S&P 500 Volatility While Paying 11.5% Yield Surge

Why Investors Are Watching the 33% Threshold

One of the metrics, as pointed out by Hougan, is the obligations of Strategy as opposed to holding Bitcoin. According to him, the amount of debt and preferred equity amounts to approximately $21 billion in comparison to approximately $63 billion in Bitcoin, which is approximately a third of the balance of Bitcoin-backed in his balance sheet. That ratio matters.

According to Hougan, it is possible that the markets will turn more cautious as soon as leverage approaches 50%, yet as it currently stands there remains the possibility of an extra $10-$15 billion issued by STRC. Assuming that capital is invested in Bitcoin, it might be one more significant surge of demand.

Read More: Bitwise Acquires $2.2B Staking Giant Chorus One, Expands to 30+ PoS Chains

STRC Yield Could Keep Attracting Capital

The bullish argument is based in part on an 11.5% yield of STRC. As several credit instruments with greater risk of losing money are priced at a lower price, Hougan asserts that the preferred shares could still be appealing to buyers in search of an income, particularly when they consider the Bitcoin reserves at Strategy as a safety net to back the arrangement.

The issuance cycle could continue to be active due to that demand. The model is not devoid of risks. Provided that Bitcoin remains stagnant over a few years or lever increases too aggressively, then dividend pressure would be an issue. But the thesis put forward by Hougan is that that risk is neutralized by a large portion of the further BTC growth.