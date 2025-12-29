Bitcoin Strengthens the US Dollar by $38T Check on Debt, Inflation, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Key Takeaways:

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong argues Bitcoin strengthens the US dollar by acting as a market-driven check on inflation and deficit spending.

Growing US debt and persistent inflation pressures make Bitcoin a parallel financial benchmark rather than a direct threat to USD dominance.

The coexistence of Bitcoin, stablecoins, and the dollar could reshape global monetary discipline without weakening America’s reserve currency status.

Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system continues to spark debate, especially as macroeconomic risks mount. This time, the conversation is coming directly from the top of the US crypto industry. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says Bitcoin does not undermine the US dollar. Instead, it helps protect it.

Bitcoin as a Market Check on Inflation and Debt

In a recent post on X, Brian Armstrong stated that “Bitcoin is good for USD” because it introduces competition that pressures governments to maintain fiscal discipline. According to Armstrong, Bitcoin functions as an external benchmark that limits how far inflation and deficit spending can go before market confidence erodes.

This framing challenges the long-standing narrative that Bitcoin threatens fiat currencies. Armstrong argues the opposite: when inflation rises too fast or public debt expands without restraint, capital seeks alternatives. Bitcoin becomes a visible exit option, forcing policymakers to consider market consequences sooner.

The United States is facing historically high debt levels. US national debt has surged past $37 trillion, increasing by billions of dollars each day. Persistent deficit spending raises concerns over long-term purchasing power and trust in the dollar. Bitcoin, in this context, acts as a pressure valve rather than a replacement.

Instead of waiting for a currency crisis, investors can hedge inflation risks through Bitcoin. That dynamic, Armstrong suggests, incentivizes better monetary behavior.

Why Bitcoin Doesn’t Replace the Dollar

Armstrong does not claim Bitcoin will dethrone the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. He posits that Bitcoin’s existence promotes moderation, and does not eradicate the central position of the dollar in world trade, finance and debt markets.

The US dollar is still entrenched in world trade, energy prices, sovereign holdings, and international lending. There is no other asset, such as Bitcoin, that has as deep a liquidity pool and institutional infrastructure.

Bitcoin’s Role Is Different

It is a neutral and scarce resource which is responsive to macro signals immediately. As the inflation expectations go higher or confidence dwindles, the demand of Bitcoin tends to go up. The feedback loop sends a very clear message to policy makers and central banks.

This stance that Armstrong took is one of a larger change in the perception of Bitcoin. Instead of a parallel currency operating directly in a confrontation with fiat, Bitcoin is now regarded as a macro hedge and accountability instrument.

Debt, Inflation, and the Growing Case for Bitcoin

Rising Debt Raises Long-Term Currency Risks

The growth of US debts has been structural as opposed to being a reaction to crises. Increasing interest rates are now eating up a bigger portion of federal expenditure restricting fiscal flexibility.

Markets Are Taking Note

Bitcoin is becoming a popular topic among institutional investors when they talk about gold as a means of protection against the depreciation of money. The trend is an indication of apprehension over long term buying power as opposed to short term fluctuation.

The fixed supply of Bitcoin makes it exceptionally vulnerable to inflation stories. Bitcoin cannot be printed to cover deficits or finance expenditures unlike fiat currency. This lack is the key point of the argument of Armstrong.

Bitcoin adoption picks up when there is overspending by governments. Armstrong claims that such a signal makes policymakers accountable.

Bitcoin vs. Stablecoins in Dollar Dominance

Although Armstrong sees the indirect support of the dollar by Bitcoin, other industry leaders note the more direct support of USD dominance by stablecoins.

Stablecoins pegged to the dollar, which are available in most areas with restricted access to conventional banking, extend the dollar into such areas. They raise the demand of US Treasury assets over the world, but introduce the dollar into the decentralized finances, payments, and remittances.

The US government has not been left behind. Current regulatory frameworks look to formalize the issuance of stablecoins with dollar support. The market of stablecoins has already passed the mark of more than $300 billion, and forecasts indicate that in several years the market can go up to trillions.