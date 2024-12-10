Key Takeaways:

Security-Focused Blockchain Development : Core DAO’s emphasis on security-first principles in Bitcoin-based DeFi showcases the industry’s move toward trust and stability. Bitcoin’s Price Trajectory : Predictions of Bitcoin reaching $110,000 by 2025 highlight optimism, though the market’s volatility necessitates caution. Global Collaboration and Growth : Bitcoin MENA 2024 reflects the increasing global focus on blockchain technology’s potential in economic and technological advancements, particularly in the MENA region.

Bitcoin MENA 2024: A Push for Blockchain Growth in the Middle East

The Bitcoin MENA 2024 Conference, scheduled for December 9 and 10, 2024, at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi, will surely capture the attention of the global blockchain community. This event is a serious footfall toward integrating Bitcoin and blockchain technology into the Middle East and North Africa. Participation from leading figures in the industry, ranging from institutional investors to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, shows that the potential for Bitcoin and blockchain technology in this area is huge.

Bitcoin MENA 2024

Core DAO: Taking Bitcoin-Based DeFi to the Next Level – with Security First

In his keynote speech at the conference, Adam Bendjemil, Head of Ecosystem Development at Core DAO, gave profound insight into Bitcoin-based DeFi, known as BTCFi, and the security strategy being implemented by Core DAO. Core DAO is an L1 blockchain that fuses the security of Bitcoin with EVM compatibility for extensions in the DeFi ecosystem. Core DAO is working to help build trust in DeFi systems by combining financial solutions with Bitcoin’s security measures to drive broader blockchain adoption.

Bendjemil leaned into Core DAO’s “security-first” approach, doubling down on technologies such as Solidity and audits to reduce some of the risks associated with DeFi protocols. He added that protocol safety was key to building trust and fostering long-term adoption. He followed up with the following: “Core is boring, but boring is good,” referring to its “battle-tested” nature. This cautious approach runs in contrast to racing to market with untested new products.

Core DAO Differentiation

Unlike the line-ups of Ethereum and BNB Chain, Core DAO embeds Bitcoin into its operation. Meanwhile, the usage of EVM-compatible technology makes this blockchain even more approachable, opening wider perspectives for this blockchain to be finally put into use. In doing so, Core DAO prefers the route of reliability, using grounds already recognized secure and efficient rather than play around with untested technologies.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Bitcoin Reach $110,000 by January 2025?

Raoul Pal, founder and chief executive of Global Macro Investor, gets a little more specific: Bitcoin might head to $110,000 by January 2025. It could be just a “local top” in the current cycle, as it might fall below $70,000 by February 2025 before bouncing in Q3 2025. He bases his forecast on his company’s GMI liquidity aggregate index. That said, these are but predictions, and the cryptocurrency market runs rather on the line of inherent volatility.

Notable Speakers at Bitcoin MENA 2024

The Bitcoin MENA 2024 conference had an enviable team of speakers comprising the most influential names and personalities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. A few bigwig names include:

Name Position/Organization H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government Eric Trump Executive Vice President, Trump Organization Changpeng Zhao Founder, Binance Dr. Marwan Alzarouni CEO of AI, Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism

…and many more.

General Insights

The Bitcoin MENA 2024 conference has underlined the growing interest in Bitcoin and blockchain technology within the MENA region. Emphasis on security and sustainable DeFi development is a good omen to show that the industry is maturing and in pursuit of stability. However, one should remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and predictions of the prices are for reference only. Investment in cryptocurrencies should be made very carefully and diversely—the ability to risk only what one can afford to lose. This event seeks to open up new opportunities for economic and technological development within the region.