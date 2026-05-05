Bitcoin Breaks $80K Again, Surges 30% From Lows as ETFs Pour in Billions

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin has re-captured the first level in three months of at least $80,000 marking the renewed momentum.

The support of the rally is strong ETF inflows and the rising global risk sentiment.

BTC has also recovered almost 30% of its February low, and traders are monitoring higher levels.

Bitcoin has rebounded above a major psychological level to trigger a rebound in bullish sentiment in the crypto market. The shift is given by the fact that the macro conditions have stabilized and the institutional demand continues to accumulate.

Bitcoin Reclaims $80K

In the early trading of Monday, Bitcoin shot above $80,000, now its highest price since the end of January. The movement was rapid, and BTC passed the high-point of the high-$78,000 range and surged beyond it in a couple of hours.

The breakout indicates good buying pressure following weeks of consolidation. The price action gives a hint that traders were waiting to get a trigger and once the momentum began, it gained momentum very quickly.

This is a significant level. It has been used in the last few months as a form of resistance and going above it can often mean that both the retail and institutional players have recovered their confidence.

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Momentum Builds Across Markets

The rally didn’t happen in isolation. The risk sentiment saw a positive move with the Asian equity markets opening with a positive takeoff, indicating a more positive macro backdrop. Crypto did not go against that trend. Other big altcoins followed suit, with Ethereum, XRP, and BNB recording good returns over the same time.

Meanwhile, the regulatory environment in the U.S. is gaining momentum. Continued debates around stablecoin laws are proving hope that the establishment of rules would open the way to additional institutional involvement.

ETF Demand Remains Strong

The further inflows in spot Bitcoin ETFs represent one of the largest factors in the recent empowerment of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs listed in the U.S. have reported inflows on most investment days in the recent weeks. Recently a one-off session in excess of $600 million brought to the fore the continued institutional interest.

This flow of constant capital gives a firm pillar to ground on the price support. Investor ETF inflows are also likely to indicate longer-term positioning as opposed to short-term speculation.

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Nearly 30% Recovery From Lows

The fact that bitcoin has risen to more than $80,000, is a sharp recovery considering it fell as low as $62,000 in February. That would be a 30% bounce-back in a couple of months.

Market participants now seek to know whether bitcoin will continue gathering momentum that is above this point.

Certain analysts believe that further inflows and an increase in sentiment might propel BTC to the $100,000 area. Others warn that it is not over yet and volatility may increase, provided that macro conditions do change.