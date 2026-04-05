Binance’s CZ Drops ‘Freedom of Money’ Book Next Week

Key Takeaways:

Binance tokens pioneer Changpeng Zhao confirms that his book Freedom of Money goes live next week

E-books are already pre-priced in English and Traditional Chinese

The introduction of physical copies and additional language editions will be done in stages worldwide

The director behind the phenomenally popular CZ, Changpeng Zhao is venturing back into the limelight with a new release, which is already making headlines in the crypto community. The book marks a new point in his life in the public eye following years of dominance and controversy in the industry.

Read More: “BTC Will Be Fine”: CZ Breaks Silence with Calm Message as Crypto Weathers 2025 Volatility

CZ Confirms Book Launch Timeline

Changpeng Zhao stated that his next book Freedom of Money will be released next week, and only some last-minute editorial assessments may change the book.

Update on my book Freedom of Money. The launch is set for next week. Unless the editors pull me in for one more round 😂 E-books are now available for pre-order. English 👉 https://t.co/7Qk3L4kzR0

Traditional Chinese 👉 https://t.co/HYOhTWczxr The English physical book will… pic.twitter.com/SHxpUXQmHC — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) April 3, 2026

Digitally, pre-orders are already available, and the physical edition of the book should also be shipped at the same time in English. Other regional versions of the language are under development but will require more time to complete.

The publication was initially popularized and the book was touted by numerous members of the crypto world as a decisive area of understanding of the way that CZ saw financial systems and digital assets.

A Crypto Narrative From One of the Industry’s Most Influential Figures

CZ is not a new writer that is getting into the market. Being the founder of Binance, he created one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, and his opinion is of high interest to both retailers and institutions.

Read More: CZ Wins Peter Schiff in Viral Bitcoin Debate After One-Minute Takedown Shocks Crypto Community

What the Book Is Expected to Cover

Although the full specifics are yet unclear, the title and the time of the day imply that the attention was paid to:

The role of crypto in reshaping global finance

The concept of financial freedom through decentralized systems

Personal insights from CZ’s journey in building Binance

“Freedom of Money” is a term that indicates the central philosophy of the crypto industry, which is typically disrupting the existing financial system and offering people more power over the assets they hold.

The fact that e-books are being made available in more than one language early suggests a worldwide launch plan. Launching with English and Traditional Chinese versions are the most popular, as it focuses on the most significant crypto markets.

Timing Aligns With Market Attention on Crypto Leaders

It is released when the discussions about crypto leadership and regulation are still hot. Such personalities as CZ are still continuing to influence the way the industry is viewed even in the non-operational side of their lives.

The publication of a book at this point is CZ introducing a long-form attitude to the current discussion of the future of crypto. As opposed to brief messages on social media, a book enables more insight into concepts that have characterized the industry development.

Only a few days to its official release, Freedom of Money is already a candidate for one of the most discussed crypto-related publications in the year.