Binance Unveils Plasma (XPL) With $75M Airdrop and $10B Supply Ahead

Key Takeaways:

Plasma (XPL) was confirmed as the 44th Binance HODLer Airdrop project with 75 million tokens distributed to eligible BNB holders.

Trading set to launch Sept 25, 2025, 13:00 UTC , against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY pairs.

Plasma positions itself as an EVM-compatible blockchain targeting high-volume, low-cost stablecoin payments with an initial 10 billion token genesis supply.

Binance has announced a major addition to its HODLer Airdrops program: Plasma (XPL). Eligible BNB subscribers will receive free tokens, and XPL will debut on the exchange’s spot market in less than 24 hours. With its $10 billion genesis supply and bold focus on stablecoin payments, Plasma is being closely watched as a potential challenger in one of crypto’s fastest-growing segments.

Plasma Joins Binance’s Airdrop Lineup

Plasma (XPL) becomes the 44th project featured on Binance’s HODLer Airdrops platform. Users who locked or flexibly subscribed their BNB into Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields between Sept 10 and Sept 13, 2025 are automatically eligible for token rewards.

Distribution is scheduled within 24 hours, and spot accounts will be credited before trading opens. Unlike many promotional giveaways, these rewards are based on historical balance snapshots, rewarding loyal BNB holders rather than just last-minute participants.

Key Token Metrics at a Glance

Genesis Supply: 10,000,000,000 XPL

Circulating Supply at Listing: 1.8 billion XPL (18%)

Airdrop Rewards: 75,000,000 XPL (0.75% of genesis)

Future Marketing Allocation: 200,000,000 XPL over the next 6 months

Emission Model: Inflation capped, starting at 5% annually, gradually reduced to 3% minimum

Binance confirmed a zero listing fee for the project and applied its Seed Tag, signaling that XPL is new, potentially volatile, but considered promising enough to highlight to early adopters.

Read More: Binance Launches $100M HEMI Airdrop for BNB Holders

Trading Details and Market Entry

Spot trading for Plasma begins Sept 25, 13:00 UTC with the following pairs: XPL/USDT, XPL/USDC, XPL/BNB, XPL/FDUSD, XPL/TRY.

Deposits opened Sept 24, and withdrawals will follow shortly after listing. Binance also enabled Tether (USDT) transfers on Plasma Network, strengthening its role as a stablecoin-centric chain from day one.

Additionally, Binance Alpha – the platform’s pre-listing pool supported early allocations of XPL. Once spot trading goes live, Alpha will delist the token, with balances automatically transferred to users’ spot accounts.

What Makes Plasma Different?

Plasma is positioned as an EVM compatible, Layer 1 blockchain, and transfers of global stablecoins. Although Ethereum, Tron, and Binance Smart Chain already take up the larger portion of this niche, Plasma focuses on:

Low fees and high throughput , claiming it can handle high-volume payment use cases.

Smart contract support , ensuring developers can port applications from Ethereum seamlessly.

Proof-of-Stake validation, giving holders the ability to delegate tokens and earn rewards while securing the network.

The vision is obvious: Plasma aims at becoming the settlement layer of trillions of dollars in fiat-backed digital assets, which is already worth in the hundreds of billions today.

Plasma comes on board with a story created on the basis of speed, cost efficiency and EVM compatibility. If it can carve out even a fraction of this market, it could attract retail and institutional adoption quickly, especially with Binance’s backing.

The project’s large circulating float, 1.8 billion tokens from day one may help liquidity but also means price discovery could be volatile in the early weeks. The airdrop adds to this uncertainty, as recipients decide whether to hold or sell.

Read More: Binance Airdrops 15 Million ZKC as Boundless Joins Trading on Sept 15