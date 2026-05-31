Binance Unveils 10M GENIUS Token Airdrop

Key Takeaways:

Binance introduces about the 65th project within the HODLer Airdrops programme called Genius Terminal (GENIUS).

Each eligible BNB holder will receive 10 million GENIUS tokens, depending on their historical Simple Earn and On-Chain Yields subscriptions.

This launch marks the increasing demand of AI-based blockchain projects in the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Binance’s latest offering as part of its HODLer Airdrops program is a project called Genius Terminal (GENIUS), which rewards eligible BNB token holders with no additional efforts required. The announcement comes with the 65th project distributed under the program, and represents another addition related to AI to Binance’s growing ecosystem.

Users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields products between May 11 and May 13, 2026, qualify for the retroactive token distribution.

Binance Adds GENIUS to HODLer Airdrops

Binance has announced to supply 10 million GENIUS tokens with the airdrop campaign. Rewards are payout in accordance with the asset holders’ historical holdings of BNB within the snapshot timeframe.

A total of 1 billion tokens has been created for GENIUS. There will be about 335.38 million tokens (or 33.54% of total supply) in circulation upon launch on the 29th.

Read More: Binance Unveils 100M AIGENSYN Airdrop – An AI-Crypto Project Debuts With 10B Supply

GENIUS Enters the Market With AI-Focused Positioning

The launch coincides with the wave of AI-driven cryptocurrencies as the prime topic in the crypto industry. Projects such as those involving AI infrastructure and blockchain technology are still strong in 2026, capturing traders’ and investors’ attention.

Token Distribution Designed to Broaden Participation

Binance has decided to impose a limit of 4% on BNB holdings in calculating rewards for spreading them out. If the participant’s average account balance is more than 4% of the eligible participant account average, the participant’s eligibility will be based on the capped percentage.

This is one of the ways to distribute airdrop rewards among more participants, as opposed to a handful of big airdrop holders taking a bigger piece than they deserve.

Although eligible rewards will be provided to users’ Spot Accounts within hours from the announcement, the exchange also added that they would not cause any additional account creation or claims process.

A dedicated research report detailing Genius Terminal will be published by Binance within 48 hours of the announcement, providing the users with a more comprehensive look at the project’s technology, tokenomics and ecosystem in the lead-up to wider market participation.

Read More: Binance Opens $CHIP HODLer Airdrop as USD.AI Targets the $1.2B AI Boom

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