Binance Unveils 100M AIGENSYN Airdrop – An AI-Crypto Project Debuts With 10B Supply

Key Takeaways:

Gensyn (AIGENSYN) is the 64th project to be a part of Binance’s HODLer Airdrops program.

Up to 100 million AIGENSYN tokens will be distributed among eligible BNB holders via retroactive rewards.

AIGENSYN will bring to the market 1.304 B tokens, representing 13.04% of the supply.

Binance has introduced AI-powered blockchain project Gensyn (AIGENSYN) to the HODLer Airdrops program, allowing BNB investors to acquire 100 million tokens before the wider release. With the announcement, this step signifies the 64th Airdrops campaign of the crypto exchange, and the growing interest of the crypto industry in AI infrastructure projects.

Binance Rewards BNB Holders With AIGENSYN Allocation

According to Binance, users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields products between May 4 and May 6, 2026, qualify for the airdrop. Rewards are being distributed retroactively based on historical balance snapshots rather than requiring users to complete new tasks.

The exchange allocated 100 million AIGENSYN tokens to the campaign, representing 1% of the project’s total supply. Eligible rewards are expected to arrive in users’ Spot wallets within hours of the official announcement.

Gensyn is developing itself as an open penetration layer for machine cognitive abilities used for establishing decentralised resources for creating and computation of AI. The project operates across both Ethereum and its native Gensyn network.

Read More: Binance Opens $CHIP HODLer Airdrop as USD.AI Targets the $1.2B AI Boom

AIGENSYN Enters Market With 1.304 Billion Tokens Circulating

Tokenomics released by Binance show a fixed maximum supply of 10 billion AIGENSYN tokens. By the time the blockchain is launched, there will be around 1.304 billion tokens, which represent 13.04% of the total supply.

Notably, Binance confirmed a zero listing fee for the project. The exchange also introduced a participation cap designed to prevent excessive concentration of rewards. Under the rules, an individual user’s average BNB holdings used for calculations cannot exceed a 4% weighting relative to the total eligible pool.

Snapshot-Based Reward Model Remains Key Feature

The HODLer Airdrops system continues to distinguish itself from traditional token distribution programs. Binance calculates rewards using multiple random snapshots of users’ historical BNB balances rather than requiring staking during a dedicated campaign period.

This mechanism allows BNB holders participating in Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields products to receive additional token allocations automatically while remaining eligible for other Binance incentive programs, including Launchpool and Megadrop.

Read More: Binance Announces Midnight (NIGHT) as the 61st HODLer Airdrop