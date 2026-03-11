Binance Sues WSJ Over “False Report” as Sanctions Exposure Drops 96.8%

Key Takeaways:

Binance has filed a lawsuit against WSJ, claiming this news agency publishing false and defamatory information relating to compliance activities of the exchange.

The exchange said that this incorrect information has activated unnecessary investigations from the Government, having bad impacts on the company’s reputation.

Binance also highlighted the big improvements in the compliance system including the decrease of 96.8% – the contact level relating to sanction orders in the period from January 2024 to July 2025.

Binance has sued WSJ over a battle over what WSJ wrote about Binance in February, in which the exchange alleges it completely misrepresented its compliance operations. The suit will attempt to correct the fact incorrectly claimed by Binance and protect its image throughout the global population.

It is another occasion when the largest crypto exchange in the world is being put into question regarding its compliance and operations.

Binance Files Defamation Lawsuit

Binance announced that it has filed a complaint against Dow Jones, the publisher of WSJ, over an article released on February 23, 2026. According to the exchange, the report contained statements that were inaccurate and damaging to its reputation.

The company argues that the article created confusion in the market and triggered unnecessary inquiries by government officials. Binance said the lawsuit seeks accountability for what it describes as irresponsible reporting.

Dugan Bliss, Global Head of Litigation at Binance, said the legal action is intended to protect the trust of the platform’s users and partners.

He observed that misrepresentations go viral in the digital asset sector adversely affecting businesses and the reputation of the industry.

Compliance Program Under the Spotlight

The announcement revealed the extent to which Binance has established its compliance. It claimed to have pumped in a lot of money on its systems to identify and cut financial crime risks throughout its platform.

More than 1,500 employees now work in compliance, investigations, and risk management roles, representing a significant portion of the company’s global workforce.

Monitoring, Investigations, and Enforcement

These are the teams who deal with a number of ops areas such as:

Sanctions compliance and financial crime investigations

Transaction monitoring and behavioral analytics

On-chain tracing and suspicious activity detection

Customer due diligence and risk assessments

In case they notice a risk, Binance reports that it investigates the activity, freezes or removes accounts when it is necessary, and reports the issue to the appropriate authorities.

It also possesses features of geolocation to block out users in restricted areas of its service. Such controls trap those who attempt to beat restrictions by use of VPNs.

Compliance Metrics Show Measurable Changes

In an attempt to demonstrate that its compliance systems improved significantly, Binance presented some statistics. According to the company, its sanctions exposure has fallen from 96.8% -0.284% in 2024 to a low of 0.009% in July 2025.

The exposure of four largest Iranian crypto exchanges was severely hit, decreasing by as much as $4.19 million at the start of the year 2024 to approximately $110,000 at the start of the year 2026.

Besides, Binance reported that in 2025, it responded to more than 71,000 requests related to the legal field and even assisted the authorities in sealing and reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit activity.