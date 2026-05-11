Binance Opens $CHIP HODLer Airdrop as USD.AI Targets the $1.2B AI Boom

Key Takeaways:

Binance launched USD.AI ($CHIP) as the 63rd project on its HODLer Airdrops program.

Retroactive rewards will allow eligible BNB holders to receive 25 million CHIP tokens.

USD.AI is pushing deeper into AI infrastructure financing with over $214 million in signed loan pipeline deals.

Binance is raising awareness for another AI-driven crypto asset. The exchange stated that it is introducing USD.Amidst its new HODLer airdrops initiative, AI (CHIP) has announced another gift for BNB holders in the form of a new retroactive token rewards offering in direct relation to Simple Earn and On-Chain Yields membership. The announcement also has revived the increasingly popular narrative of DeFi, stablecoins and the financing of AI infrastructure.

Binance Rolls Out CHIP HODLer Airdrop

Users who subscribed BNB to Binance Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields products between April 13 and April 15, 2026, qualify for the airdrop distribution.

Binance confirmed that 25 million CHIP tokens will be distributed to eligible users, with rewards expected to hit Spot accounts within hours after the announcement. USD.AI will launch with:

A total supply of 10 billion CHIP

A circulating supply of 2 billion CHIP at listing

Smart contract deployments on both Ethereum and Arbitrum

The exchange described USD.AI as a permissionless lending protocol focused on financing AI infrastructure. GPU operators can tokenize hardware assets and use them as collateral for instant funding access.

Read More: Binance Announces Midnight (NIGHT) as the 61st HODLer Airdrop

USD.AI Bets Big on GPU-Backed Lending

USD.AI will be at the heart of the AI computer competition. Unlike the common shares or real estate investments, the protocol is focusing on GPU infrastructure, data centers, and AI cloud operators. The project says it already has:

More than $106 million in active loans

Over $214 million in signed loan pipeline deals

More than $1.2 billion in approved financing facilities

Teaming up with major partners are funding deals with Sharon AI and Qumulus AI – both with plans for big computer growth.

How the Protocol Generates Yield

USD.AI operates through two core assets:

USDai , a stablecoin backed 1:1 by PYUSD

sUSDai , a yield-bearing version currently offering around 6.84% APY

The yield model combines:

PYUSD treasury-style returns on idle capital

Interest payments from GPU operators and AI infrastructure borrowers

Unlike the majority of the DeFi yield systems that depend too much on the emission of the tokens, USD.AI believes its returns are based on real borrowing demand stemming from the growth in AI compute.

$CHIP Token Expands Governance Utility

The CHIP token powers governance across the protocol. Holders can vote on:

Accepted collateral types

Interest rate structures

Protocol fee allocation

Expansion of supported AI hardware assets

USD.AI also claims strong early traction across the market. As of now, the Chartal’s team reports that more than $12 billion sUSDai worth of trading has been done, and that more than $15 million dollars in yield has been distributed to the users.

Binance Listing Fuels AI-Fi Momentum

The Binance announcement comes amid a surge of investors seeking out “AI-Fi” projects, blending the AI infrastructure with decentralized finance.

USD.AI has already attracted backing from firms including Framework Ventures and YZi Labs. The project also integrated with PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin infrastructure earlier this year.

On Binance, they have just joined CHIP to their new HODLer Airdrops and market activity around GPU-backed lendin g and AI infrastructure financing could pick up even quicker in the coming weeks.

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