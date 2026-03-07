Binance Introduces OPN on Launch pool: 72nd Project

Key Takeaways:

Binance announces Opinion (OPN) as the 72nd Launchpool project, and farming lives between March 3 to March 5, 2026.

Users have the possibility to lock BNB, USDC, U and USD1 to get OPN airdrops within 48 hours.

Spot trading will start March 5, 13:00 UTC, and six trading pairs will be involved along with Seed Tag.

Binance has recently declared the introduction of the newest token in its Launchpool program Opinion (OPN) that will introduce one of the most anticipated tokens debuts of the quarter. The farming started on March 3, and the listing was done after only 48 hours.

OPN is The 72nd Project of Binance Launchpool

The meaning of opinion (OPN) is to create on-chain trading signal, opinion and prediction high performance infrastructure. The initiative seeks to facilitate the manner in which trading insights are shared and monetized by the participants in the market in a decentralized setting.

Launchpool farming begins 00:00 UTC March 3, 2026 and lasts two days. Users are able to lock during this window:

BNB

USDC

U

USD1

The rewards will be given out in OPN tokens in the proportional manner depending on the user participation. Just like the past events of Launchpool, tokens will be able to be farmed without a conventional long-term lockup, which will provide flexibility to participants.

Spot Listing and Pairs of Trading

The spot of OPN became open at 13:00 UTC on March 5, 2026. The potential pairs will include the following:

OPN/USDT

OPN/USDC

OPN/BNB

OPN/U

OPN/USD1

OPN/TRY

The Seed Tag will be embedded in the token, which means that it is an immature project and can be more volatile.

Binance Alpha Transition

Prior to the start of spot trading, OPN will be listed on Binance Alpha, the early-access section of the exchange whose tokens are handpicked. As soon as the spot trading is open, OPN will be out of Alpha.

Those with OPN on Alpha accounts are permitted to sell through Alpha Instant up to one hour following the start of spot trading. Such trades will however no longer be calculated as Alpha Points.

Market Dynamics and Token Allocation

The major part of the OPN, 23.5%, is designated to airdrops. That is 3.5% which unlocks during a Token Generation Event, and the rest of it is a seven-month lock.

This design implements two contradictory forces during launch:

Instant liquidity by unlocked tokens.

Regulated emission of allocated lock-ins.

In the past, Launchpool projects on Binance have tended to get high initial trading volumes. Tens of millions of 24-hour volume have commonly been reported in similar-tier projects during debut sessions, and this is a result of farming participants rotating rewards into the market.

