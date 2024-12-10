Key Takeaways:

High performance and security: Move Network is a Layer-2 on Ethereum using the Move programming language to achieve high transaction speed at 30k+ TPS and best security compared to other solutions.

Ecosystem: More than 60 decentralized applications have already been working on testnet, and with support from such leading investment funds as Polychain Capital and Binance Labs, Movement Network is developing a very lively and promising blockchain ecosystem.

Exciting airdrop opportunities: Join the Binance HODLer Airdrops program, which joins the distribution of the MOVE Tokens , unlocking investment opportunities in this highly promising blockchain project.

Introduction to Movement (MOVE)

Movement is an L2 built on Ethereum using the Move programming language—a language designed by Meta, earlier known as Facebook—to improve the security and performance of the layer. Unlike other L2 solutions, which try to scale transaction throughput by batching a huge number of transactions, parallelization of transaction processing is key to Movement’s strategy for handling a large number of transactions at the same time. This leads to very high transaction speeds of up to 30,000 TPS, far beyond what most existing blockchains can provide.

It’s fast and secure: in Movement, everything is oriented to be secure. For example, Move language has strict resource control features that would prevent most of the most common bugs and vulnerabilities that have appeared in smart contracts. That’s a huge contrast to many other blockchains which are still working on Solidity, the programming language which is known to be rather vulnerable.

Move language of Movement Layer-2

It supports the Move language but also allows backward compatibility with smart contracts written in Solidity, Ethereum’s language, through the Fractal interpreter. The result will be better interoperability between the Move and EVM ecosystems, increasing both accessibility and development for each.

Ecosystem and Applications

The Movement Network ecosystem will be fast-growing to an expansive platform where, all in all, over 60 dApps are already live today on testnet and boast a huge variety of uses among DeFi, gaming, NFTs, etc.—just to name a few. This points to great potential impact for Movement Network further in supporting a multitude of different types of distributed applications. Among the notables building on Movement, take a glimpse at:

Meridian: building DeFi tools like the Automated Market Maker, Liquid Staking Tokens, and Liquid Restaking Tokens.

Echelon: DeFi-money market featuring major and minor assets.

Pontem Network: Digital wallet creation and DEX.

Up Network: Creating Web3-optimized phones for Movement Network.

Nexio: Creating high-throughput parallel Bitcoin rollups.

And many more…

These various projects reflect the strength and flexibility of the Movement Network. Many projects chose to implement their ideas on the ground at Movement due to its technological aspects and ecosystem.

Investment and Support

The movement has seen strong support from top-tier investors including:

Polychain Capital is a venture capital firm focused on blockchain.

Binance Labs: The venture arm of Binance, one of the most extensive cryptocurrency exchanges globally.

These investments are not only valuable in terms of funding but also in the form of acknowledgment of potential and trust in the Movement Network.

Roadmap

Movement Network is at a stage of robust development. The following are some of the critical roadmaps for the project:

Phase 1: The mainnet will be launched officially.

Phase 2: The deployment of Move Stack, a suite of tools to build and deploy blockchains based on the language Move.

Phase 3: Deployment of MoveVM—a virtual machine that will support the language Move.

Phase 4: Multi-staking feature deployment.

Milestones reached so far: successful fundraising and testnet release.

Binance HODLer Airdrops

Binance announced the HODLer Airdrops program with MOVE tokens. This is a good opportunity to get some free MOVE tokens for those users who would register BNB in the Simple Earn Flexible or Locked products within the timeframe specified. For more detailed information, one can visit the website of Binance. Binance’s move to support MOVE through an airdrop program is a reflection of confidence in the project by the exchange.

Timeline

Event Date (UTC) BNB registration phase 02/12/2024 – 05/12/2024 MOVE Airdrop distribution 09/12/2024 MOVE listing on Binance 09/12/2024

More News: Binance Smart Chain mainnet introduces BNB staking

How to participate in Binance HODLer Airdrops

To be eligible for the Binance HODLer Airdrops, you need:

A Binance account with verified KYC. If you don’t have a Binance account yet, register and trade HERE now!

BNB: Subscribe BNB to the Simple Earn (Flexible or Locked) product within the period specified by Binance. The maximum BNB amount cannot exceed 4% of the total BNB participating.

Wait: Binance will snapshot your BNB balance to calculate the rewards. MOVE tokens will be credited to your Spot wallet once the program concludes.

Conclusion

MOVE is a very promising blockchain project with advanced technology, fast ecosystem growth, and support from leading investors. The possibility of receiving airdrops through the Binance HODLer Airdrops makes it all the more enticing. Whichever project one wants to invest in, they are supposed to do deep research.