Binance Announces Midnight (NIGHT) as the 61st HODLer Airdrop

Key Takeaways:

Binance introduces a 61st HODLer Airdrop called Midnight (NIGHT) and distributes 240 million tokens to eligible BNB holders.

Users who bought BNB between 16-18, 2026 are automatically rewarded in Spot accounts.

NIGHT launches with 24 billion total supply and will start trading on key pairs such as USDT and BNB.

Another significant incentive that Binance offered to its ecosystem users is the introduction of Midnight (NIGHT), which they introduced as a part of their HODLer Airdrops program. The shift unites the retroactive rewards with the new listing, attracting attention to the innovation in terms of privacy-oriented blockchain.

Binance Adds Midnight (NIGHT) to HODLer Airdrops

Midnight is the 61st project to be included in the Binance HODLer Airdrops program that reward participants according to their prior BNB holdings and not their present activity. The project focuses on zero-knowledge (ZK) proof technology, which will provide utility on blockchain without losing user data.

The users who are eligible are the ones who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn (Flexible or Locked) or On-Chain Yields between February 16 and February 18, 2026. Binance had taken hourly balance snapshots in this period in order to compute average holdings.

Rewards will be distributed automatically, and tokens will be sent to the user accounts in the Spot within the nearest time after the announcement. There is no manual claim procedure either and this adds to Binance push to passive reward schemes anchored on long-term holding behavior.

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Snapshot-Based Rewards Model

The allocation is a fair method of exchange by use of a capped allocation formula. The reward share of each user will be calculated on the average BNB holdings in comparison to the overall pool with a maximum of 4% per user.

This will ensure that the large holders do not control the distributions and encourage meaningful participation.

NIGHT Tokenomics and Network Details

Midnight has an upper limit and creation number of 24 billion NIGHT tokens. This consists of 240 million tokens (1%) to the HODLer Airdrop and an extra 240 million is set aside to be utilized in future campaigns.

During listing, the supply of the token is about 16.6 billion at listing, which makes 69.19% of total supply.

Multi-Chain Deployment

NIGHT token is implemented on two networks:

BNB Smart Chain

Cardano

This two-chain solution provides wider access, at the same time that it adheres to Midnight values of scalability and privacy-conscious infrastructure.

Rollout of Spot Listing and Trading

On March 11, 2026, NIGHT was officially listed on Binance, and it opened trading pairs with:

USDT

USDC

BNB

TRY

The deposits could be facilitated before trading and users could get ready their liquidity before the market opened.

Transition From Binance Alpha

Prior to the spot listing, NIGHT could be traded on Binance Alpha. After the spot trading became operational, the token stopped being visible in Alpha.

Users holding NIGHT in Alpha accounts were given a one-hour window to sell via Alpha Instant. After that, trading activity no longer contributes to Alpha Points.

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