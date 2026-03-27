Bhutan Moves $45M in Bitcoin in 48 Hours, Sparks Fresh Crypto Sell-Off Fears

Key Takeaways:

It moved 643 BTC (approximately $45 million) of government of Bhutan in two days, which heightened speculation of sell-offs

Some of the recent transfers came in the form of 123.7 BTC (~$8.5 million), which on-chain analytics can put a finger on

The country also continues to be one of the few governments that is actively engaged in Bitcoin mining and management of resources in the treasury.

The recent Bitcoin transfers in Bhutan have attracted the interests of the market and traders are closely monitoring developments of a government pressure to sell the coins.

Read More: Bhutan Moves $22.4M Bitcoin to Market Maker QCP Capital as State Mining Strategy Shifts

Bhutan Shifts Millions in Bitcoin

According to blockchain data shared by Lookonchain, Bhutan moved another 123.7 BTC just hours after earlier transactions. Overall, the amount of government transferred BTC amounted to 643 in 48 hours and was worth approximately $45 million at the time.

The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred out another 123.7 $BTC($8.5M) 2 hours ago. In the past 2 days, #Bhutan has transferred out a total of 643 $BTC($45.24M).https://t.co/hiNf1ySQhU pic.twitter.com/0k4VkFoM3M — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 27, 2026

The wallets in question are strongly linked with the state-related crypto activities in Bhutan. No formal declaration is established on the purpose, but such movements are most commonly liquidity measures, such as any possible sales or internal treasury rebalancing.

A Government Deep in Bitcoin Mining

Bhutan has adopted a different approach to crypto unlike most countries.

Hydro-powered Bitcoin Strategy

Mining activities that utilize the massive hydropower reserves in the country have silently given the country a Bitcoin portfolio. This model allows Bhutan to:

Adequately transform surplus energy into digital format

Avoid large upfront purchases on the open market

Invest BTC throughout other market cycles

Recent years also reported crypto activities in Bhutan that were a part of sovereign investment processes, yet only little information is available. It gives Bhutan one among the few governments that not only mines but also operates and holds deposits of Bitcoin, as opposed to strictly controlling the industry.

Read More: Bhutan Migrates National Digital Identity to Ethereum in Major Blockchain Milestone

Market Watches for Selling Pressure

The massive moves of government-related wallets usually set off a period of uncertainty. The timing is striking because Bitcoin has not been welcomed at major peaks recently and the mood is turning suspicious once again. With such large movements even without confirmed selling, the short-term market psychology will be affected.