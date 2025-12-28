Avalanche Foundation Eyes $1B Institutional Capital via US Corporate Treasuries

Key Takeaways:

Two separate $500 million deals are in motion to create dedicated AVAX treasury companies in the U.S.

Major players Hivemind Capital Partners and SkyBridge Capital are backing the move via a Nasdaq-listed firm and a SPAC.

The plan involves buying large amounts of AVAX directly from foundation reserves to lock in long-term institutional holding.

The Avalanche ecosystem has spent much of 2025 doubling down on infrastructure and making it easier for big banks to get on-chain. As competition between major networks heating up, the foundation is now announcing a shift toward traditional Wall Street structures to shore up its market position and cash reserves.

A New Playbook for Protocol Treasuries

This $1 billion fundraising effort isn’t your typical venture capital round or retail token dump. Instead, Avalanche is leaning into a model popularized by firms like MicroStrategy: the corporate digital asset treasury. While companies have bought Bitcoin for years, this is a rare instance of a blockchain foundation helping to stand up public-market vehicles specifically to hold its native token.

The first part of the plan is a $500 million private investment into a company already trading on the Nasdaq. Hivemind Capital Partners is leading the charge here, with Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital acting as an advisor. The goal is simple: turn this entity into a massive AVAX holder. This gives institutional players a way to get exposure to Avalanche through a regulated stock rather than dealing with the headaches of direct token custody.

The second half involves a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) backed by Dragonfly Capital. Like the Nasdaq deal, this vehicle wants to raise $500 million to build its own AVAX treasury. By selling these tokens directly from the foundation’s own holdings, the team can manage the supply more effectively while securing a massive war chest for future growth.

Expanding Into the MENA Region

While the money is moving in the U.S., the actual adoption is spreading fast in the Middle East and North Africa. During the recent Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the foundation set up the Avalanche DLT Foundation inside the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This gives them a solid legal footing in a region that has become a global hub for crypto regulation.

This isn’t just about paperwork, either. Real-world use cases are already popping up. For example, LuLu Financial Holdings is working with Avalanche to build blockchain-based remittance tools. Given that they handled over $19 billion in transfers last year, moving that volume on-chain would be a huge win for the network. They’ve also teamed up with Hub71 to help local startups bridge the gap between the UAE and the global crypto market.

What Avalanche9000 Changes

On the technical side, the foundation is betting big on the Avalanche9000 upgrade. The main goal here is to slash the cost of launching a “Subnet”-a custom blockchain built on top of Avalanche-by as much as 99.9%. In the past, the high cost of entry kept smaller companies away, but this update changes the math entirely.

The “Etna” part of the upgrade is particularly important because it removes the old rule that every validator had to stake 2,000 AVAX. By lowering that barrier, the network becomes far more modular. It allows businesses to spin up their own chains with much less upfront capital, making Avalanche a much more attractive option for enterprise-grade projects.

The Push for Staking and Spot ETFs

All this institutional maneuvering comes at a time when Wall Street is getting much more comfortable with the idea of crypto ETFs. VanEck has been refining its spot AVAX ETF filing, recently adding a proposal that would allow the fund to actually stake the tokens it holds. If approved, the fund could stake a large portion of its AVAX through Coinbase, giving investors a way to earn yield on top of price appreciation.

Locking Up Supply

For long-term holders, the most interesting part of the $1 billion raise is what it does to the circulating supply. When these corporate treasuries buy millions of tokens, they aren’t looking to day-trade them. They are looking to hold them for years. This shifts the tokenomics away from speculative retail trading and toward “sticky” institutional capital.

The foundation is also pushing for more RWA (Real World Asset) integration. Working with firms like Securitize, they’ve already helped bring U.S. Treasury funds onto the blockchain. By combining these financial products with a robust treasury strategy, Avalanche is trying to prove it has more staying power than the typical hype-driven protocol. As the Dragonfly SPAC deal moves toward a close, the industry will be watching to see if other Layer-1s try to copy this corporate treasury blueprint.