Avalanche Brings 35M Kenya Academic Records On-Chain

Key Takeaways:

Over 30 million Kenya’s academic records are being relocated to Avalanche via KNEC.

Employers and universities can instantly verify on the platform without risk of tampering.

This deployment adds to Avalanche’s government-sponsored blockchain infrastructure.

Kenya is chairing one of the biggest public sector blockchain projects in the world where the country is protecting millions of academic credentials from Avalanche. This system replaces the time-consuming process of verifying things manually with the ability to verify with blockchain records in seconds.

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Kenya Deploys Avalanche for National Academic Verification

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) today launched the country’s first nationwide e-certification platform on Avalanche, putting academic records on blockchain infrastructure.

Avalanche is the technology helping governments and businesses operate faster, safer, and more transparently. Built for real world systems. Built for business. Read more: https://t.co/P2FEnbyU3T — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) August 3, 2026

The platform also involves a local technology provider to convert a certificate from an examination into a non-repudiable digital credential signed onto Avalanche’s C-Chain. The project will eradicate the problem of fake documents while providing a quicker means of verification process for employers, universities, and other institutions.

More than 15 million historical records since 1989 are included in the roll out. Meanwhile, fewer than ten schools out of the new multi-constellation herd set to take the KCSE will be able to get results on the new digital platform.

The KNEC expects that the system will expand to support about 35 million certificates, and millions of new ones will be issued annually.

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Blockchain Replaces Slow Manual Checks

The process of verifying academic credentials prior to the new platform typically involved making requests via the government portals or manually submitting documents. Individual checks may take weeks and some recruitment checks may last for several months.

Instant Verification Reduces Fraud Risks

The blockchain-based registry alters that when users can verify credentials almost immediately at a secure verification portal, which are authorized by the registry.

In a blockchain solution, a certificate cannot be tampered with once issued, unlike a QR code solution, which is linked to a centralized database.

Dr. David Njengere, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Kenya National Election Commission (KNEC), stated that candidates will now have something more than paper certificates to rely on. Instead, they can access their academic records securely online, download them and check them, and thus make credential management quicker and easier.

The system addresses standards at various tiers of Kenya’s education system, which include national exams at Grade 8 and Grade 12, advanced diploma programs and government teacher certification programs.

Avalanche Expands Government Blockchain Adoption

The Kenyan deployment is part of Avalanche’s repertoire of government-sponsored blockchain projects around the globe.

From Land Registries to Digital Credentials

The network was previously used to digitize over 700,000 land records in Dantewada, thereby shrinking the time needed to verify land records in India. Similarly, in the United States, Avalanche is being used for the digital vehicle titles in California and the blockchain property registry in Bergen County, New Jersey.

These projects represent a larger ecosystem in which states are exploring various use cases of the blockchain for secure and safe high-value public records that demand transparency and auditability.