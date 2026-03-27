Aster Code Goes Live: Build Perp DEX, Earn Fees, 100x Leverage Inside Wallets Now

Key Takeaways:

Aster launches Aster Code, which allows permissionless construction of trading interfaces

On-chain Builders can tap into the liquidity of Aster and earn fees by using it

Large wallets and AI platforms are integrated, which increases access to perpetual trading

Aster is making its trading infrastructure open to developers. In Aster Code, this changes to an open product platform to a builder-oriented ecosystem.

Aster Code Opens Trading Infrastructure

Aster Code allows anyone to build a custom trading interface on top of Aster’s core system. Developers can directly access liquidity, the matching engine, and the privacy execution layer without needing approval.

Every trade executed through these interfaces generates a builder fee. These earnings are recorded on-chain and settled daily, giving developers a clear revenue model from day one. The platform also includes a Builder Center. In this case, developers will be able to monitor the trading volume, fees and get rewards instantly

Wallet Integrations Expand Access

Aster Code is being introduced together with several integrations on the key crypto wallets and platforms.

Binance Wallet now supports Aster perpetuals natively. Users can trade crypto pairs, stocks, ETFs, and commodities directly within the wallet while keeping full self-custody. Trust Wallet and SafePal are also part of the rollout. SafePal, in particular, has already seen strong growth, with trading volume reportedly tripling since integrating Aster perps.

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Unified Trading Across Platforms

Genius Terminal combines spot, perpetuals, and cross-chain execution into one interface. The integration solves a key limitation revenue capture allowing the team to scale its derivatives offering.

Other platforms are focusing on simplifying access. ChimpxAI enables trading through plain-English commands, while WalletV integrates Aster’s engine into a non-custodial setup with planned AI and copy trading features.

AI Integration Becomes Core Layer

Aster Code does not adhere to manual trading interfaces only. It also embraces AI-based implementation.

Read More: Binance Teases “AI Pro” Tool, Hinting at Next-Gen Trading Power for Millions

AI Agents Enter Live Trading

Such platforms as Polarise allow AI agents to analyze sentiment and carry out real-time trade. NOFA offers APIs enabling autonomous agents to plan, implement, and execute strategies on Aster.

Vergex AI is dedicated to interpreting the intent of the users into strategies to execute. These are then deployed by AI agents across live markets using Aster’s infrastructure. This setup moves trading from manual execution to programmable strategies.