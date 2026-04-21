Arkham Launches Decentralized Trading With 800K Wallet Data on Solana

Key Takeaways:

Arkham implements decentralized onchain trading combined with live, onchain analytics

800,000+ labeled traders can be tracked by the users and trade can be made based on wallet performance

Platform combines such features as the token discovery, data intelligence, and execution in a single interface

Arkham is taking the next step and becoming fully trading. The new capability will enable users to take immediate action with data on blockchain and transform insights into trades without ever leaving the site.

Read More: Arkham Intelligence Launch Spot Trading in 17 States, Sets Sights on U.S.

Arkham Expands into Execution

Arkham has presented the decentralized trading on its market, which allows individuals to purchase and sell Solana based tokens in real time.

INTRODUCING: ARKHAM DECENTRALIZED TRADING We’ve launched decentralized trading on Arkham – so you can find and trade the best tokens on Solana with lightning speed. Track the most promising recently launched tokens and traders in real-time, then trade with that data on Arkham. pic.twitter.com/pRyYCFULJM — Arkham (@arkham) April 21, 2026

This is a distinct change. Arkham used to monitor and analyze blockchain information. Now, it connects that intelligence layer with execution, removing the gap between research and action.

Users no longer need external exchanges after spotting an opportunity. Everything happens in one place.

Trading Powered by Wallet Data

Arkham’s core advantage comes from its dataset. The platform has mapped over 800,000 traders and labeled billions of wallet addresses, creating a deep view into onchain activity.

Key Capabilities:

Monitor real-time trades from high-performing wallets

Filter tokens based on trader profitability (PnL)

Track historical and active positions of specific addresses

Instead of relying only on metrics like volume or liquidity, users can follow where capital is actually flowing. This is a better indication of market action. The platform also brings to the fore the association among traders such as groups and recurring patterns.

Real-Time Token Discovery on Solana

Arkham combines live market information and trading. Users will find out about newly issued tokens and analyze the distribution among holders, and can take actions instantly.

Everything is updated in real time. When a token gains traction or large wallets enter positions, the data appears instantly on the platform. Execution happens directly through a decentralized setup on Solana, allowing fast and low-cost transactions.

Read More: XRP Explodes Cross-Chain: Solana Unlocks wXRP Access Across Apps in Major Move

Rethinking How Traders Find Opportunities

Most platforms show surface-level data. Arkham focuses on behavior specifically, what profitable traders are doing.

This approach shifts attention from passive indicators to active decision-making. Instead of guessing trends, users observe real trades from wallets with strong track records. It also opens different strategies. Some might keep up with the best traders and others might seek amassed positions to trade opposite them.

All-in-One Interface for Data and Trading

Arkham unites various layers: analytics, tracking, and execution. All the user needs to do is to have a single dashboard that displays token details, developer history, top holders, and trading activity.

This reduces friction. There is no need to change equipment or waste time switching platforms. What emerges is an increased pace of the working process and this is particularly applicable in cases of brief opportunities where time is essential.

Solana Integration Enables Speed

The feature is created on Solana, which offers high throughput and minimal fees. This enables Arkham to provide almost instant execution even at times of high activity.

Solana tokens are all available, even newly released assets which tend to be the most volatile. In the case of traders who think that early-stage opportunities are crucial, such structure offers them a chance at readability as well as velocity – two elements that tend to characterize the achievement in crypto markets.