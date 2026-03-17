Argentina Blocks Polymarket, Orders Apple & Google to Remove Prediction App

Key Takeaways:

Argentina has blocked Polymarket in the whole country due to illegal crypto-based gambling activities

The competent authorities has requested Apple and Google to remove the apps

This move stems from the shortage of identity checks and concerns on consumers protection issues

Argentina has taken a major step in regulating one of the most popular crypto prediction platforms. The country is planning to block the entire Polymarket platform. This action is a major step in regulating crypto platforms that have the potential to be used for gambling.

Argentina Enforces Nationwide Block on Polymarket

A Buenos Aires court has ordered a full restriction on Polymarket across Argentina. Internet service providers are now required to block access to the platform nationwide.

Regulators concluded that Polymarket was operating outside the country’s legal framework. Authorities argued that the platform effectively functions as an online betting system rather than a compliant financial product.

The enforcement order also covers other areas. For instance, the authorities have ordered Apple and Google to remove the Polymarket application from their stores. This limits the application’s accessibility and usage by users.

The move by the authorities demonstrates a more stringent approach toward cryptocurrency platforms that offer contracts based on the prediction of events.

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Regulatory Concerns Over Crypto Betting Features

Officials raised multiple concerns about how the platform operates.

Lack of Verification Raises Red Flags

According to authorities, users can create accounts quickly and start trading without identity or age verification procedures. This raised concerns about underage participation and also loose compliance regulations.

This platform also supports crypto payment and in some cases allows card deposit. Regulators said that this combination increases the risks of uncontrolled gambling activities.

Local gaming bodies, including lottery and casino organizations, played a role in pushing for enforcement. They argued that Polymarket competes directly with regulated operators without following the same rules.

Data Controversy Adds Pressure on Authorities

This crackdown happens after a controversy relating to economic data. Reports indicate that Polymarket displayed the inflation rate of 2.9% right before Argentina’s official statistics office announced the figures. This moment also triggers some doubts on the way information reflects on the platform.

Although the specific method is still unknown, the move draws more attention from the regulators. To them, this is a signal showing the need to have more strict regulations.

Global Pressure Builds on Prediction Markets

Argentina is the latest country to crack down on Polymarket, joining a list of other countries that have also taken similar action.

Regulators across the globe are yet to make a conclusion on the categorization of prediction markets. Some see it as a financial market, while others see it as a gambling market.

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