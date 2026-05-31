Arcium Surpasses 50,000 Encrypted Computations on Solana Ahead of Mainnet Debut

Key Takeaways:

Before the full mainnet release, Arcium has processed over 50,000 computations on Solana with encryption in 24 hours.

The network successfully processed 144,000 transactions as well as more than 18 million MPC rounds, reflecting increasing demand for confidential computing.

Over 155,000 encrypted calculations have been completed and more than 2400 SOL have been dedicated to token buyback activities for Ecosystem project ZINC so far.

Before it goes on mainnet, privacy-oriented computing network Arcium has already found success early in their movement to Solana. The network processed tens of thousands of encrypted computations in a single day, new data from co-founder and CEO Yannik Schrade showed, highlighting growing activity in the world of decentralized confidential computing.

Arcium network stats on @solana mainnet over the last 24h: – Over 50,000 <encrypted> computations – 144,000 transactions – 18,000,000 MPC rounds (all of this before full mainnet launch even!) https://t.co/6TVY0UMUL1 pic.twitter.com/nRMKy4TJc1 — Yannik Schrade (ARX MODE) (@yrschrade) May 31, 2026

As Arcium enters full production deployment, the latest figures give developers and applications an early idea about Arcium’s infrastructure usage before the platform is fully rolled out in production.

Arcium Posts Strong Pre-Mainnet Activity

Throughout the last 24 hours Solana’s mainnet has seen over 50,000 encrypted computations performed by the Arcium network, Schrade said. It also recorded a number of transactions (144,000) and over 18 million MPC (Multi-Party Computation) rounds on the network over the same time.

These numbers are remarkable given that Arcium’s mainnet has yet to be fully live. Some activity there indicates the industry developers are actively testing and mass integrating privacy-preserving applications before they’re adopted by the masses.

Many blockchain applications have been unable to provide the ability for encrypted computation without losing decentralization that is sensitive data.

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Arcium Advances Privacy Infrastructure on Solana

Arcium is working on infrastructure solutions to usher in confidential computing in blockchain applications. To do that, instead of having to wait on off-chain systems, the protocol would allow encrypted operations while maintaining verifiability.

MPC Technology Powers Confidential Computation

MPC or Multi-Party Computation is the driving force behind Arcium’s architecture. The technology makes it possible to let a number of participants perform computations together without providing each other with information about what happens in the other participant’s data. This solution has been embraced by many emerging sectors like decentralized finance, AI, identity, or public and institutional applications of blockchain, where maintaining privacy is crucial.

In one day, the network completed 18,000 million MPC calculations.The magnitude of the calculation already underway is demonstrated by the number of rounds the network completes in 1 day: 18 million MPC rounds. The demand for privacy-preserving infrastructure might become a larger part of the Solana ecosystem as more developers discover the scope of applications for encrypted execution.

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ZINC Emerges as a Leading Arcium Ecosystem Project

The overall Arcium ecosystem is expanding too. ZINC recently dished out that it has completed over 155,000 encrypted calculations and is the most active program running in the Arcium framework.

The project claims that it bought back over 2,400 tokens for approximately $200,000. Another plus is that more than 24,000 ZINC tokens worth about $125,000 were permanently burnt. ZINC also reported over 34,500 SOL in cumulative activity, or in terms of the numbers provided by the project, approximately $2.85 million.

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