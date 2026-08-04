AI-Assisted Bitcoin Attacks Force Boltz Shutdown

Key Takeaways:

Boltz paused its Bitcoin swap service, as a rise in AI-driven cyber attacks took hold.

The team mentioned that no user money ever went to risk and that it is a non-custodial platform.

Constructing a new security issue, refunds are still stemming forth.

Boltz has taken its Bitcoin swap platform offline indefinitely after detecting an escalating wave of AI-powered attacks targeting its infrastructure. The move comes after a rise in the number of concerns about automated hacking tools getting ahead of the small crypto development teams.

Boltz Halts Swap Services Following Escalating AI Attacks

Boltz, a non-custodial Bitcoin swap provider, announced that its swap services will remain disabled until further notice after months of increasingly sophisticated attacks against its infrastructure.

Update: Boltz will stay disabled until further notice. Our API remains available to process refunds cooperatively. In any case, unilateral refunds will work, as they do not depend on our infrastructure. Our support team stays reachable. To be clear: this is not a response to a… https://t.co/kv8zWt4bym — Boltz – Non-Custodial Bitcoin Bridge (@Boltzhq) August 3, 2026

The team said there was no single incident with regard to security issues that prompted the decision. Rather, automated and AI-powered probing continued at a steady rate, resulting in multiple exploit attempts over the last few months. All incidents were contained, but the company said an attacker is finding and exploiting vulnerabilities faster than the company can be aware of and fix them.

This issue went way worse over the last couple of days and as such Boltz decided to keep the platform offline while he’s evaluating the results of its last in-house security analyses.

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Refunds Still Available Despite Service Suspension

While swaps aren’t available right now, Boltz confirmed its API is in working order for handling cooperative refunds. Companies can also employ unilateral refunds systems that operate outside of the company.

Boltz’s claim was that, once again, because the platform is non-custodial, customer assets are not at risk in any way. The users do not lose control of their Bitcoin during the swapping process and all Bitcoin remains controlled by the user via cryptographic protocols during all stages of the swap.

The company also stated that it’s a completely bootstrapped company with no transaction ever charging its clients any fees for financial losses incurred from security events.

Open-Source Bitcoin Infrastructure Faces New Challenge

Boltz said the attacks in the past few weeks come amid a larger trend playing out in bitcoin’s open-source-licensed services. The company says a variety of well-funded threat groups are actively employing an intelligence initiative that leverages AI to converge threat discovery and threat development processes.

The announcement comes as a wake-up call for the broader cryptocurrency sector, as AI is increasingly shaping the cybersecurity landscape. Unlike manual methods, automated tools can rapidly scan code, identify weaknesses, and iteratively provide attack methods much faster.

Attackers have been scaling up and making it harder for smaller infrastructure providers, those who do not have the engineering resources to keep their production systems secure.

Boltz has not given a timeline of when to expect its swap services to be restored, but has warned users not to expect a quick reopening. The company said that it first needs to have a comprehensive view of the changing threat landscape before determining the next steps.

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