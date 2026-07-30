Aave Cuts 75 Asset Reserves, Winds Down Six Blockchain Markets in $113M Risk Reset

Key Takeaways:

As per the reports, Aave is planning to be phasing out 75 assets with low adoption rates and systematically liquidating deployments on six blockchain networks.

Changes are in effect across $98.1 million of assets supplied and $15.6 million in outstanding debt to aim to simplify operations and lower protocol risk.

The overhaul adds a more stringent risk structure, enabling Aave to concentrate on high-risk assets and active ecosystems.

Lending protocol Aave is optimizing protocol, closing off some unutilized assets and discontinuing a number of low-traffic blockchain deployments. The shift will help enhance risk management, cut maintenance expenses, and make protocols more efficient going forward.

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Aave Retires Low-Usage Assets Across Multiple Networks

Aave founder Stani Kulechov announced that the protocol will deprecate 50 low-adoption asset reserves after a comprehensive review of activity across its markets. At the same time, Aave will begin an orderly wind-down of deployments on Sonic, Scroll, zkSync, Metis, Soneium, and Aptos, removing another 25 asset reserves.

After a comprehensive review, Aave is deprecating 50 low adoption asset reserves across multiple deployments. In addition, Aave is orderly winding down deployments on Sonic, Scroll, zkSync, Metis, Soneium, and Aptos, covering another 25 asset reserves. As part of this process,… — Stani (@StaniKulechov) July 30, 2026

The protocol is also retiring 21 matured Pendle Principal Token (PT) markets, replacing them with new maturities that better reflect current market demand.

Combined, the initiative impacts around $98.1 million in supplied assets and $15.6 million in outstanding borrowings. These markets are still only a fraction of Aave’s total value locked and still have a smaller user base, but need continuous monitoring, oracles and technical maintenance.

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New Risk Framework Drives the Cleanup

Aave said the move comes after further implementation of its new Risk Framework and Technical Asset Listing Framework, which are meant to enhance the listing of new assets and the assessment of existing markets.

Low Adoption No Longer Justifies Ongoing Maintenance

Every reserve in Aave demands constant attention, particularly in maintaining price oracles, watching for canary signs, tuning parameters, and monitoring security. Those costs are not worth the benefits if a market isn’t using it for lending or borrowing.

A number of assets are being de-commissioned, for specific reasons. Bridged tokens like USDC.e and USdbC will be retired if there is a native version present. MaticX will be retired due to the project ending by the issuer and old studied Pendle PTs will expire and need to be replaced by new ones.

Aave will not close markets outright, rather, they will be phased out over time. The protocol will freeze reserves, cap new supplies and borrowings downwards until the disaster is over, and then shut down the reserves. The reserve factor would rise to 99% in reserves that had active loans, so that the liquidity providers would withdraw their money and borrowers would pay back loans over time.

Resources Shift Toward Higher-Growth Markets

Aave’s latest change underscores its strategy of focusing development efforts on more robust ecosystems rather than on idle deployments. The protocol has persisted to grow across more active blockchain networks, where the demand for and liquidity of users are far greater.

Stani Kulechov stated that Aave keeps researching new assets and deployments on an on-going basis.