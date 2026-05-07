$9T Canton Network Surge? AMINA Bank Opens Regulated Trading for Canton Coin

Key Takeaways:

AMINA, a Swiss-regulated crypto bank, was the first licensed bank to provide CUSTODIAL services and trading for Canton Coin.

Now the Canton Network has an on-chain gross total value of assets surpassing $9 trillion and has attracted some of the biggest players in both the TradFi and crypto worlds.

The adoption rate of tokenized assets and blockchain settlements for institutions keeps on pick up in 2026.

The key milestone for the institutional crypto adoption can be attributed to AMINA Bank’s announcement of its sponsored support of the native token, Canton Coin, of the Canton Network, a regulated digital asset.

AMINA is now the first regulated bank to support custody and trading for Canton Coin. For institutional, corporate, and professional investors, digital assets are increasingly about infrastructure, scale, and execution discipline, not experimentation. @CantonNetwork… pic.twitter.com/04b9Urx1Er — AMINA Bank (@AMINABankGlobal) May 6, 2026

AMINA Brings Canton Coin Into Regulated Banking

AMINA Bank is the first regulated financial institution to give custody and trading services to the institutional, corporate, and professional investors in Canton Coin, it said.

The transition from the crypto speculative trend toward infrastructure and execution is part of a larger movement in the digital asset space, said the Switzerland-based bank. AMINA is moving away from the retail-reliant crypto bubble by looking to institutional demand for compliant access to tokenized finance and blockchain settlement systems.

The Canton Network has become one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems tied to traditional finance. The network already has over $9 trillion worth of on-chain assets, per AMINA.

Lots of larger companies have already been tied up in the ecosystem; the cryptographically forward-thinking companies are there and even the brokers and infrastructure providers.

Some major companies are already part of the process such as Visa, BitGo and DTCC, as well as cryptographically forward-thinking companies and infrastructure providers.

Read More: Anchorage Unveils Agentic Banking, Targeting $1T AI-Driven Crypto Finance Boom

Canton Network Gains Momentum in Tokenized Finance

Canton Network has been developed to specifically enable institutional finance and tokenization of real world assets. The network has taken a special focus on privacy, interoperability and compliance, which are all being sought-after by banks and asset managers, unlike various public blockchains.

Following the settlement and post-trade processes, AMINA noted a gradual shift of these activities to the on-chain, driven by the aspiration of the financial sector to find a more efficient and faster settlement and post-trade system.

Privacy and Atomic Settlement Become Key Priorities

The sale of one of the great attractions of Canton is atomic settlement, in which transactions are simultaneously settled instantly. This minimises counterparty risk and boosts the capital efficiency of big financial institutions processing tokenised securities and digital assets.

Financial institutions that aren’t able to function exclusively on a transparent public ledger are also getting a lot of attention for their privacy controls. The announcement comes after several high-profile moves in the institutional blockchain space recently.

Read More: Ripple Shifts to Digital Assets Custody

Earlier this year, large financial institutions became more enthusiastic about tokenized treasury products and blockchain-backed collateral systems, and regulated banks have continued to play an increasingly vital role in the crypto space, generating a greater deal of revenue on that front.

AMINA’s move arrives as tokenization becomes one of the hottest sectors in crypto. AMINA executives are also attending this week’s Consensus 2026 conference in Miami, where institutional adoption and tokenization are expected to dominate discussions across the crypto industry.