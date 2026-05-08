70% of US Voters Demand Crypto Rules as CLARITY Act Wins Bipartisan Backing

Key Takeaways:

According to a HarrisX survey, 70% of the U.S. voting public is pushing for a swift passage of clear crypto legislation.

After reading a neutral description of the CLARITY Act, overall support rose to 52%.

Almost 50% of respondents reported that they’d been able to back candidates who were not within their own party regarding cryptocurrency issues.

As consumers increasingly demand action to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, crypto regulation is emerging as a key political issue in the United States. A HarrisX poll reveals a bipartisan approach to the “CLARITY Act” and widespread growing worry that the U.S. is lagging the world in terms of crypto leadership.

Read More: U.S. House Set to Scrutinize Key Crypto Bill, the CLARITY Act

Voters Want Faster Crypto Regulation

The HarrisX poll polled 2,008 registered voters with robust results showing that there’s not a whole lot of public awareness of what blockchain technology is but there is backing for federal crypto legislation, with 86% supporting it.

The survey shows that 70% of voters feel that the U.S. should already have robust cryptocurrency regulations.The survey results revealed that 70% of voters were of the opinion that the U.S. should already have sound cryptocurrency laws. Another 62% said it is important for America to lead global digital finance rather than allowing overseas jurisdictions to dominate the sector.

The findings had also revealed that there was dissatisfaction at the current regulatory approach. Around 60% of respondents said they prefer straightforward federal legislation over regulation through enforcement actions.

Concerns over offshore crypto activity also played a major role. Only one-third of voters knew that eight of the ten largest crypto exchanges are based outside the United States. After learning that fact, 46% said the situation was a problem for the country.

Read More: Senate Freezes CLARITY Act Vote as Crypto Giants Clash Over Stablecoins, DeFi and Market Rules

CLARITY Act Gains Cross-Party Support

Crypto Policy Could Influence 2026 Elections

The Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act of 2025 seeks to define regulators’ ability to regulate different classes of digital tokens and create guidelines for crypto exchanges and custodians.

Awareness of the bill currently is low, but rises dramatically when a neutral explanation of the bill was given to voters. The survey shows 52% for and 11% against the legislation.

There was strong support from Republicans, Democrats and independents, demonstrating crypto’s increased popular appeal on a bipartisan basis.

Additionally, the poll revealed that the topic of crypto regulation could emerge as a significant driver for the 2026 midterm elections. Some 37% would say they would be more inclined to vote for a senator who votes for the CLARITY Act. At the same time, 47% admitted they would be willing to vote on behalf of any political party if their candidate pledged to promote pro-crypto measures.

National security concerns are also driving momentum behind the bill. Over half respondents felt digital payments outside of U.S. borders would threaten U.S. national security and negatively affect the contribution U.S. dollars make to the international monetary system.