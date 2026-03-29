WhiteBIT is a leading European crypto exchange that lets you buy, sell, trade, and manage digital assets with both spot and derivatives markets. The top features of WhiteBIT exchange are spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, crypto lending, Auto-Invest, Launchpad, and the WhiteBIT Nova Visa debit card.

In this WhiteBIT review, we will cover its fees, supported coins, trading features, security, KYC requirements, and withdrawal limits. You will also understand its pros and cons, real user experience, and whether it is safe and legit for you to use.

What Is WhiteBIT Crypto Exchange?

WhiteBIT is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Volodymyr Nosov in 2018. The company was originally incorporated in Estonia but later relocated its headquarters to Vilnius, Lithuania, as part of its European expansion.

The platform lets you convert fiat money into crypto, trade crypto‑to‑crypto pairs, open leveraged positions on perpetual futures and margin markets, earn passive income through lending, and participate in token launches. Currently, the exchange supports more than 330 crypto assets and over 780 trading pairs.

You will see that the exchange processes a daily trading volume of over $1 billion on busy days. Well, the exchange also has its own blockchain called the WB Network, and this network supports smart contracts and decentralized applications. You can use the web interface on your desktop computer or download the mobile app on your smartphone to manage your portfolio while you are traveling.

Who Is the Owner of WhiteBIT?

Volodymyr Nosov is the founder and the current CEO of the WhiteBIT platform. The exchange remains privately held, so no public share breakdown exists, but Nosov serves as chief executive officer and public face of the platform. Plus, the company has built huge partnerships with world-famous organizations like FC Barcelona and the national football team of Ukraine.

WhiteBIT Review: Supported Countries and Geographic Restrictions

WhiteBIT accepts customers from more than 100 countries. Well, that includes most nations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. You can deposit euros or local currencies like the Polish zloty or Turkish lira.

That said, the exchange does not serve residents of the United States, the United Kingdom, or Canada because of strict regulatory requirements. WhiteBIT also restricts access from sanctioned jurisdictions such as Iran, North Korea, and Syria. Hence, if you’re in a restricted country, you obviously won’t be able to complete KYC verification, deposit funds, or trade.

Can I Use WhiteBIT in the USA?

No, you cannot use WhiteBIT if you are a resident or a citizen of the United States. The platform is not registered with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) or the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). You will see a block on the website if you try to access it from a US IP address. This restriction is a common thing for international exchanges because the US regulations are extremely complicated and require a lot of expensive paperwork. Also, even if you try to use a VPN to hide your location, you might get stuck when the system asks for your ID during the KYC check.

What Cryptocurrencies and Assets Are Supported on WhiteBIT?

You can trade over 330 different digital assets on the WhiteBIT platform as of today. Well, the list includes the most famous coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). You also get access to hundreds of altcoins and meme coins that are not available on every other exchange.

The exchange adds new projects to its list almost every single week after they pass a strict quality check. Plus, WhiteBIT also supports several fiat currencies, including the Euro, Polish Zloty, Turkish Lira, and Ukrainian Hryvnia.

WhiteBIT Coin (WBT)

WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the exchange’s native utility token. Generally, WBT operates on both the Ethereum and Tron blockchains (ERC‑20 and TRC‑20). The total supply is capped at 400 million tokens, and the company burns a portion of the supply each week to create deflationary pressure.

Now, you can get a huge range of benefits if you choose to hold and stake this token in your account. Basically, the platform gives you a discount of up to 100% on certain maker fees if you hold a specific amount of WBT. You also get a higher percentage of earnings from the referral program and free daily withdrawals for many coins. The token also grants early access to the WhiteBIT Launchpad and lets you participate in exclusive token sales and promotional events.

WhiteBIT Cryptocurrency Exchange Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of WhiteBIT

Exceptional Security: The exchange stores over 96% of customer funds in cold wallets, uses multi‑signature authorization, enforces two‑factor authentication, and even holds Level 3 Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) and PCI DSS certificates

Low spot and futures fees: The base spot fee is 0.10% for makers and takers, and futures fees can be as low as 0.01% for makers. Plus, holding WBT can slash fees even further.

High Liquidity : The platform has a massive cryptocurrency trading volume in its futures trading market, and this ensures tight spreads.

Advanced products beyond spot trading: You can trade margin up to 10x, futures up to 100x, participate in crypto lending, automate investments, and access a Launchpad.

Mobile App: The iOS and Android apps are very fast and easy to navigate.

Fiat Support: You can deposit EUR, PLN, and other local currencies directly. These are mostly supported through third-party payment processors like Simplex and Banxa.

Cons of WhiteBIT

Not available in the US, UK, or Canada: Well, regulatory restrictions mean residents of these countries cannot use the exchange.

Complex Advanced Trading Features : Some of the advanced trading tools are a bit scary for total beginners.

Educational resources are basic : There’s a help center and some video guides, but advanced trading education and research tools are limited compared to larger exchanges like Binance.

WhiteBIT Exchange Review: Fee Structure

WhiteBIT offers clear and competitive trading fees, as fees are split into trading fees (spot, margin, and futures) and non‑trading fees (deposits and withdrawals). Plus, certain fee discounts apply if you hold or stake WBT.

WhiteBIT Trading Fees

There are different WhiteBIT fees, such as spot fees, margin fees, and futures trading fees. Here’s a detailed exchange fee structure:

WhiteBIT Spot Trading Fees

Spot trading is the primary way people buy and sell coins on the platform, and the 0.1% fee remains the standard here. You pay 0.1% for both maker/taker orders. WhiteBIT also has a VIP program, as high‑volume traders benefit from a tiered structure that reduces costs to as low as 0% (check screenshot below).

WhiteBIT Futures Trading Fees

Futures trading has a different fee structure because it involves leverage and complex contracts. You usually pay a maker fee of 0.01% and a taker fee of 0.055% in the futures market. The exchange also has a funding fee that is paid between traders every few hours to keep the contract price in line with the real market.

WhiteBIT Margin Trading and Borrow Fees

Margin trading allows you to borrow funds from the platform to increase the size of your trades. You have to pay a daily interest rate for the money you borrow, and this rate is usually around 0.0585%. The platform charges this fee for every 24-hour period that your position remains open. Plus, you also pay the standard 0.1% fee when you open and close your margin position.

WhiteBIT Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

The WhiteBIT exchange does not charge any fees when you deposit cryptocurrencies into your account. You can send as much Bitcoin or USDT as you want for free from the exchange side. But you still have to pay the network fee of the blockchain you are using to send the money.

Now, withdrawal fees are different for every single coin and change based on how busy the blockchain network is at that moment. So, for example, withdrawing Bitcoin might cost you 0.00004 BTC, while sending Solana is usually much cheaper. Well, this fee is dynamic, so you must check the website for the latest details.

WhiteBIT Review: Best Features and Advanced Trading Options

The best features of WhiteBIT exchange are spot trading, futures trading, margin, crypto lending services, auto-invest (DCA), launchpad to invest in new tokens, and a Visa card to spend your crypto in daily life.

1. WhiteBIT Spot Trading

The core of WhiteBIT is its spot trading terminal. You can buy and sell crypto instantly using market orders or specify your own price with limit and stop‑limit orders. You get access to a full suite of indicators, drawing tools, and customizable layouts, as charts are powered by TradingView. Plus, there’s also a quick “conversion” tool for swapping small amounts between coins without the complexity of the order book.

2. WhiteBIT Margin Trading

WhiteBIT margin trading allows you to use up to 10x leverage on a select group of popular cryptocurrency pairs. You have the option to open long or short positions on coins like BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, and UNI.

Here, you must transfer your funds to the “Collateral Balance” section of your account before you can open any margin trade. The platform lets you select your leverage level and execute the trade almost instantly. Also, interest begins to accrue from the very moment you borrow the funds until you repay the loan in full. The exchange even includes built-in risk management tools like stop-loss and take-profit orders to help you limit your potential losses.

3. WhiteBIT Futures Trading

Futures trading is designed for people who want to speculate on the price movements of crypto without actually owning the coins. You can use up to 100x leverage on major assets like BTC and ETH in this section.

The platform offers perpetual futures contracts, and these contracts do not have an expiration date. You can also “Short” the market, and this means you make a profit when the price of a coin goes down. But remember, this one is very advanced territory, so you should only use it if you have a solid trading plan.

4. WhiteBIT Crypto Lending

WhiteBIT Lending is a feature that allows you to earn a steady income on your digital assets by locking them up for a period. You can choose a plan that lasts for 10 days, 30 days, or even a full year.

The exchange then pays you interest in the same coin you deposited, and the rates can be as high as 15% or 20% annually. Well, your coins are locked during this time, and you cannot sell them if the market starts to drop. So, for “HODLers”, it is a fantastic tool who want to grow their balance without doing any active trading.

5. WhiteBIT Auto-Invest

Auto-Invest is a simple tool that helps you use the “Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy”. Here, you can easily set the platform to automatically buy a certain amount of your favorite coin every single day or week.

Now, this takes the emotion out of investing and helps you build a large portfolio over time. You just need to link your balance to the tool, and it does the work for you while you are sleeping. You can also adjust or cancel your auto‑invest plan at any time.

6. WhiteBIT Launchpad

WhiteBIT Launchpad is a specialized portal where you can discover and invest in new crypto projects before they are listed on the main exchange. You need to hold WBT tokens to participate in these early-stage sales.

Now, if the project becomes successful, you could see a massive return on your initial investment. But again, there is always a risk that a new coin will fail. Yes, WhiteBIT vets projects and sets fundraising caps, but you should still research each token before committing funds.

7. WhiteBIT Nova Visa Debit Card

The WhiteBIT Nova card is a Visa debit card that lets you spend your crypto anywhere Visa is accepted. You can order a virtual or physical card, link it to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, USDT, USDC, WBT, and other supported coins.

The card has no activation or monthly maintenance fees, and ATM withdrawal fees are minimal. Plus, cardholders even earn cashback up to 10% on purchases, with rates depending on your card tier and WBT holdings.

WhiteBIT Security Review

The WhiteBIT exchange uses a multi-tier security architecture that protects the website from all kinds of cyberattacks. They generally store 96% of all user assets in cold storage, and this means the money is kept on hardware that is not connected to the internet.

WhiteBIT is the first crypto exchange to achieve Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3 certification, and also complies with PCI DSS standards for handling card data. The platform uses multiple layers of protection:

Two‑factor authentication (2FA): You can secure your account with Google Authenticator or Authy.

Anti‑phishing codes: A custom code will be displayed in all WhiteBIT emails that can help you spot phishing attempts.

Withdrawal address whitelisting: You can restrict withdrawals to your own approved addresses only.

IP and device whitelisting : The system mainly alerts you when you log in from a new device or location.

Regular security audits: WhiteBIT partners with security firms such as Hacken to assess vulnerabilities.

Does WhiteBIT require KYC?

Yes, KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is mandatory for WhiteBIT crypto trading. You must complete at least the “Basic” verification level to deposit crypto or fiat. Well, unverified accounts can explore the platform and join the referral program, but they cannot deposit funds. Now, if you want to trade without identity verification, check out our list of the best no-KYC crypto exchanges.

How to Create a New Account and Start Trading on WhiteBIT?

Step 1: Create a WhiteBIT account

You should go to WhiteBIT’s official site and click on “Sign Up”. You can provide your email address and create a strong password, and then agree to the terms of service and click Continue. WhiteBIT sends a verification code to your email, so copy the code and paste it into the verification field on the sign‑up page.

Step 2: Complete KYC on WhiteBIT

Now, you need to upload a photo of your government ID and a selfie holding the document. Also, fill in your personal information, such as name, date of birth, and residential address. WhiteBIT will verify your identity, usually within minutes, but for higher withdrawal limits, you can also submit proof of address. You can also enable 2FA for extra security in your account settings.

Step 3: Deposit funds on WhiteBIT

Next, you can either deposit cryptocurrency or fiat. So, for crypto, navigate to “Balances”, choose the asset, click “Deposit”, and then copy the deposit address. You can send funds from your external wallet, paying attention to the correct network and minimum deposit amount.

Now, for fiat, you have to go to the “Buy Crypto” menu, select SEPA or card, enter the amount, and follow the prompts. Here, you should note that card deposits may incur high fees. Also, deposited funds initially land in your “Main” balance. To trade, click “Transfer” next to the asset, move it to your “Trading” balance, and confirm.

Step 4: Place your first trade

Go to the “Trade” menu and select Spot or Futures. Now, you need to choose a trading pair, specify the order type (market, limit, stop‑limit), enter the quantity, and click Buy or Sell. You should also review fees before confirming.

Next, use WhiteBIT’s charting tools and order history to track your positions, and if you engage in margin or futures trading, pay attention to your collateral ratio and set stop‑loss orders. You can close positions at any time or adjust orders to manage risk.

How to Withdraw From WhiteBIT

Ensure funds are on the Main balance: You must first make sure your money is sitting on your “Main” balance before you can send it out. Well, if you currently have your coins in the “Trading or Collateral” accounts, you just need to hit the “Transfer” button to move them back to the right place. Navigate to balances: You need to click on the “Balances” tab at the top of the website or open the same section in your mobile app. Now, click the “Withdraw” button next to it. Choose the network: A withdrawal window will appear where you have to pick the correct blockchain network from a dropdown list. Actually, you really need to be careful here because the receiving platform must support that exact network, or your coins will be lost forever. Enter withdrawal details: You should paste the destination wallet address into the appropriate field and specify the exact amount you want to move. Plus, for assets that require a memo or destination tag like XRP, XLM, or EOS, you absolutely must enter that code. Review fees and minimums: You should check the minimum withdrawal amount and the network fee that the site displays right there in the window. The platform lets you toggle whether you want the fee to be taken out of the total withdrawal amount or added on top of it. Confirm withdrawal: You can now click “Continue” and then wait for a one-time code that is sent to your email address. Alright, you also have to enter your 2FA code from your phone to confirm the transaction. Check withdrawal status : Well, most withdrawals finish in about 1 to 60 minutes, but bigger amounts might take 15 minutes to 2 hours. Also, if the network is super busy or if the staff needs to do a manual review, it could take up to 48 hours. You can always see what is happening with your money in the “History” section of your account.

How Much Can You Withdraw From WhiteBIT?

WhiteBIT withdrawal limits are based on your KYC verification level, with daily fiat withdrawal limits typically set at €10,000 for basic KYC and up to €100,000 or more for advanced accounts. Now, for cryptocurrency withdrawals, specific limits are based on user level and token type. It can be as high as 10 BTC per day, depending on your KYC level.

WhiteBIT Review: Customer Support and User Experience

The platform offers a clean, fast, and user-friendly interface that makes navigation between trading sections simple. It also supports multiple languages and includes a dark mode for more comfortable long trading sessions.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email tickets, with generally fast response times. The exchange also provides a large help center with detailed guides.

Some users report slow KYC verification during peak periods and occasional withdrawal delays during network congestion, but overall the platform performs reliably.

WhiteBIT Mobile App Review

The WhiteBIT mobile app is available on Android and iOS. It offers the same features as the web platform, including spot, margin, and futures trading, crypto lending, Auto‑Invest, and access to the Nova card. Also, the app has a modern design with a user-friendly interface.

You can switch between light and dark themes, enable biometric login, and customize charts with indicators. The app supports push notifications for price alerts and order updates. You see, many people actually prefer using the app over the website because it feels more personal and responsive. It is really a solid choice if you want to keep a close eye on your investments throughout the day.

What Are the Best WhiteBIT Alternatives?

The best WhiteBIT alternatives are MEXC, Binance, Bybit, and BingX. Here is a quick comparison:

Feature WhiteBIT MEXC Binance Bybit BingX Supported Features Spot, Margin, Futures, Lending, Launchpad, Auto-Invest, Debit Card Spot, Futures, Staking, Copy Trading Spot, Margin, Futures, Options, Earn, P2P, Staking Spot, Margin, Futures, Copy Trading, Earn Spot, Futures, Copy Trading, AI Trading Tools Supported Coins 330+ coins 1,500+ coins 500+ coins 400+ coins 1,000+ coins KYC Mandatory Yes (required for withdrawals) No Yes (strict KYC) Yes Yes Leverage Trading Up to 100x Up to 200x Up to 125x Up to 100x Up to 150x US Availability Restricted Not officially supported Available via Binance US Restricted Restricted

You see, WhiteBIT is a balanced exchange, but again, it may not fit everyone. You might need more coins, better leverage, or wider availability. So, choosing the right alternative depends on what you actually want:

If you want access to a huge number of altcoins, then MEXC is a strong option. It lists new tokens very quickly and even has zero fees. So, if you are new, you can use our MEXC referral code to sign up and grab some new user benefits.

If you prefer a more trusted and globally recognized platform, then Binance makes more sense. It has strong liquidity, deep markets, and a wide range of features for both beginners and advanced users. Well, you can get started using our Binance referral code and unlock fee discounts right away.

If you mainly focus on futures trading and derivatives tools, then this time, Bybit is best. It offers smooth execution and high leverage options. You can also use our Bybit referral code to register and grab some free welcome bonuses.

BingX is mainly known for its copy trading features. It lets you follow experienced traders and learn while trading. You can register using the BingX referral code and access beginner-friendly tools easily.

Conclusion: Is WhiteBIT Exchange Safe and Legit?

To sum up our WhiteBIT exchange review, it is a legitimate and well‑regulated platform serving millions of users worldwide. It offers a broad selection of cryptocurrencies, competitive fees, advanced trading tools, and robust security measures.

But, on the downside, WhiteBIT is unavailable in the United States and the United Kingdom, charges relatively high fees for card deposits, has limited fiat currency support outside Europe, and has lower liquidity for small altcoins compared to top exchanges like Binance and Bybit.

So, you should consider using it if you want a platform that is regulated in Europe and puts a massive focus on security. The combination of low futures fees, high liquidity, and a user-friendly app makes it a strong competitor to platforms like Binance or Bitget.