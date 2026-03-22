Upbit is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange that mainly focuses on secure spot trading with deep KRW liquidity and strong regulatory compliance.

The top features of Upbit exchange are spot trading, KRW fiat gateway, Upbit Data Lab analytics, NFT marketplace, staking rewards, and crypto borrowing services.

In this Upbit review, we will cover how the platform works, its legal status, supported countries, fees, and available cryptocurrencies. You will also learn about its features, KYC requirements, and whether Upbit is safe and legit for your trading needs.

What Is Upbit Crypto Exchange?

Upbit is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange created by the South Korean fintech firm Dunamu in partnership with the American exchange Bittrex. The platform went live in October 2017 and almost immediately became the world’s top exchange by daily trading volume. Today, Upbit runs a proprietary matching engine, offers a user-friendly mobile app, and mainly focuses on spot trading rather than high‑risk derivatives.

You will find more than 200 digital assets listed on Upbit’s Korean platform. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) are all available. It also lists smaller DeFi tokens that pass the exchange’s strict listing process.

Upbit is known for heavy liquidity, and during normal market conditions, the platform generally processes roughly $2 billion to $4 billion in spot volume every day. Well, this depth ensures tight spreads and faster order execution. Plus, Upbit also provides a real‑time order book, simple charting tools, and an intuitive mobile interface in both Korean and English.

Is Upbit a Korean Exchange?

Yes, Upbit is a South Korean exchange with its main headquarters located in the Gangnam district of Seoul. The company, Dunamu, is one of the few “unicorn” startups in Korea, and it also operates Stockplus. This one is a popular stock trading app.

Now, because the exchange is based in Korea, it must strictly follow the Special Financial Transactions Act. Well, this requires real-name bank account verification. Generally, this means you must have a verified account with K-Bank to deposit or withdraw Korean Won on the platform.

Upbit also launched international subsidiaries in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand under separate local licenses. Hence, these versions are collectively called Upbit Global, but they are much smaller and do not support KRW.

What Countries Are Available on Upbit?

You can open a full Upbit account only if you live in South Korea and can verify a local bank account under your legal name. Upbit Global operates separately and accepts users from a limited list of regions, including Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Even then, these users only get crypto‑to‑crypto trading pairs because the platform does not connect to local fiat gateways.

Upbit is not available in jurisdictions with strict digital‑asset rules or sanctions. So, for example, residents of the United States, the UK, China, and Singapore cannot register because the exchange has no local license there.

Is Upbit Legal in the US?

No, Upbit does not operate legally in the United States. You see, the exchange has not obtained a Money Transmitter License or approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. So, because of this, Upbit blocks US‑based IP addresses and rejects US identification documents during signup. Hence, American residents must choose other crypto exchanges like Coinbase or Kraken.

Which Cryptocurrencies Are Supported on Upbit?

Upbit supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies, but it doesn’t chase every meme coin. The Korean platform offers about 200 digital assets across three base currencies (KRW, BTC, USDT), and the international version lists roughly 150 assets in BTC, ETH, and USDT pairs.

Generally, the exchange is very careful about what it lists, and they often delist coins that show signs of low liquidity or security risks. The exchange recently added several AI-themed tokens and RWA (Real World Asset) projects to keep up with the market trends.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Upbit?

Pros of Upbit

Regulation and security: It is licensed in South Korea and complies with the FSC’s regulations. Upbit security measures include ISMS and ISO certificates, two‑factor authentication (2FA), and stores about 95% of user funds in cold wallets.

Liquidity: The exchange processes $2-4 billion in daily volume, so heavy KRW liquidity means that large orders are filled quickly with minimal price slippage.

Low trading fees for Koreans: Upbit charges around 0.05% maker and taker fees on KRW pairs. Well, that makes it cheaper than many international platforms for local users.

User‑friendly interface: You will find a clean mobile app with simple buy/sell buttons, a basic charting interface, and helpful market data.

Integrated ecosystem: Upbit offers staking, recurring buy, data analytics, and, recently, crypto lending.

Cons of Upbit

Limited global availability: Upbit Global supports only a few countries and does not allow fiat deposits outside Korea.

No derivatives or leverage: Well, unlike Binance or Bybit, Upbit does not offer futures or perpetual contracts. Spot trading is its core service.

Past security incidents: Upbit experienced hacks in 2019 and 2025 (when about $36 million in Solana assets were stolen). Although it reimbursed users, these events remind you that no exchange is immune to breaches.

Restricted US access: US residents cannot register. Basically, regulatory uncertainty prevents Upbit from operating in America.

Upbit Review: Fees Explained

There are different types of Upbit fees: trading fees (for KRW and crypto markets), deposit fees, and withdrawal fees. The base KRW trading fees are 0.05% maker/taker, whereas there are no deposit or withdrawal fees (only network fees).

Upbit Trading Fees

The Upbit trading fee for the KRW market is a flat 0.05% for both makers and takers, which is incredibly cheap. For the BTC and USDT markets, the fee is slightly higher at 0.25% per transaction.

Upbit Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Upbit deposits are free whether you send cryptocurrency or transfer KRW from a linked bank account. Crypto deposits are credited after network confirmations (for example, 1 block for ERC‑20 tokens or up to 10 minutes for Bitcoin).

Now, for withdrawals, Upbit charges a fixed fee to cover network costs plus a small service fee. Here are some typical withdrawal charges:

Asset Upbit Withdrawal Fee Bitcoin (BTC) 0.00005 BTC Ethereum (ETH) 0.001 ETH Tether (ERC‑20) 5 USDT Ripple (XRP) 1 XRP Solana (SOL) 0.01 SOL Korean won (KRW) 1,000 KRW

Upbit Review: Best Features and Trading Tools

The top features of Upbit are the data lab, NFT marketplace, digital asset custody services for institutional traders, staking, and lending services.

1. Upbit Data Lab

Upbit Data Lab is a free analytics platform integrated into the main exchange. Basically, it provides real‑time market indicators and technical analysis tools so you can better understand market sentiment.

The Data Lab dashboard includes an “Insight Summary” with metrics like total crypto market cap, 24‑hour cryptocurrency trading volume, fear and greed index, and Bitcoin dominance.

There is also a technical analysis tab that actually visualizes indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), and Bollinger Bands. Plus, you will also find “Yield Status” charts showing asset returns by segment and a “Volatility” tab that plots risk‑return profiles across coins.

2. Upbit NFT Marketplace

Upbit launched its NFT marketplace in 2021 and expanded it through partnerships with entertainment giants like HYBE (the agency behind BTS) and JYP Entertainment. Today, the marketplace allows you to buy, sell, and withdraw digital collectibles using your existing Upbit account.

Upbit mainly lists curated NFT collections across art, music, gaming, and sports. You can purchase NFTs using KRW or certain cryptocurrencies, and the assets are stored in an Upbit‑managed wallet.

3. Upbit Digital Asset Custody

Upbit Biz is a specialized digital asset custody and trading platform that Dunamu launched to serve corporate and institutional clients exclusively. Basically, the portal combines advanced cold-wallet storage, professional asset management, and strict compliance features into a single, high-security dashboard.

You can even utilize segregated accounts to hold multiple cryptocurrencies safely while you execute large-scale OTC (Over-The-Counter) trades. Also, the system allows you to generate detailed financial reports for accounting and tax purposes with just a few clicks.

4. Upbit Staking Rewards

Upbit offers a staking service to help users earn passive income on certain proof‑of‑stake (PoS) coins. Basically, Upbit runs validator nodes on behalf of users and distributes staking rewards periodically.

Currently, the exchange supports staking for Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Cronos (CRO). You can stake as little as 2.7 MATIC, though minimum amounts vary by asset.

You can also unstake anytime, though some networks impose a short unbonding period. Upbit stores staked assets in cold wallets and operates the validator infrastructure, so you don’t need to manage hardware or worry about slashing penalties.

5. Upbit Crypto Borrowing Services

Upbit’s lending program allows you to borrow coins for trading or short‑term cash needs. Previously, the service accepted only Korean won as collateral. But recently, Upbit announced that users will soon be able to pledge cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral. You can then borrow other coins to pursue trading strategies or free up liquidity without selling your holdings.

How To Create An Upbit Account?

Step 1: Download the Upbit app and create an account

You can find the app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, tap Sign Up and enter your email address and a strong password. Upbit sends a verification link to your email. You need to open it to activate your account.

Step 2: Complete identity verification

You must provide your legal name, date of birth, and national identification number or passport. You need to upload photos of your ID and a selfie for facial matching. Korean residents also need to link a mobile phone number registered under their name. Verification usually takes 24 to 72 hours, and during periods of high demand, it may take longer. You will receive an email notification once your account is fully activated.

Step 3: Link a bank account

Now, Korean users must connect a real‑name bank account to deposit and withdraw KRW. Generally, Upbit will send a small test deposit (less than ₩1,000) to confirm ownership. Also, for crypto‑only users on Upbit Global, this step is optional.

How To Deposit and Trade Crypto on Upbit Centralized Exchange?

Add funds : Well, if you are a Korean resident, you should go to Wallet > KRW deposit. Then, you should choose your linked bank and enter the amount you wish to transfer. Now, for cryptocurrency deposits, select the desired coin, tap Deposit, and copy the generated address. You have to paste this address into the external wallet from which you are sending funds, and then confirm the transaction. Go to the trading page : You should tap the “Trade” section now, and choose the market you want (KRW, BTC, or USDT). Then select the trading pair, such as BTC/KRW or ETH/USDT. Choose order type: Upbit supports market orders for immediate execution at the current price, and limit orders where you specify your desired price. You can easily enter the quantity you wish to buy or sell. Review and confirm: Finally, you can check the fee displayed, make sure the total amount is correct, and confirm. The order executes instantly for market orders, while limit orders remain open until the market reaches your price.

How To Withdraw From Upbit Cryptocurrency Exchange?

Access the Wallet: You should open your exchange dashboard and navigate to the Wallet > Withdraw section to select the specific asset you want to move. Enter the Destination: You need to paste the external wallet address carefully for crypto withdrawals, and always double-check every character to prevent a permanent loss of funds. Also, for KRW withdrawals, you simply select your verified and linked K-Bank account from the provided list. Specify the Amount: Enter the exact amount you wish to withdraw and review the displayed fee structure. Here, Upbit will show you the network fee and the final amount you will receive in your destination wallet, so there are no surprises. Confirm Security Prompts: You need to respond to the security alerts by entering your 2FA code and checking for any SMS or email confirmation links that the platform sends you. Well, you should realize that some large withdrawals might require additional manual approval if they exceed certain security thresholds. Complete the Transaction: Finally, once you have confirmed everything, the system will process your request. Crypto withdrawals usually finish within minutes after the necessary network confirmations, while KRW bank transfers typically take a few hours to show up in your account.

Does Upbit Require KYC?

Yes, Upbit requires mandatory KYC verification for all users, and there is no way to trade anonymously on the platform. The exchange recently faced intense scrutiny from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) over its KYC processes. Actually, regulators found over 500,000 potential violations where IDs were blurred or not properly checked. Because of this, the platform has become even more strict, and they will block your account if your documents are not perfect.

You must provide your full name, birth date, address, and a photo of your ID. Also, if you are a foreigner in Korea, you will also need to provide your Alien Registration Card (ARC). Basically, the exchange needs to know exactly who you are to prevent money laundering and fraud.

Upbit Review: Customer Support and User Experience

Upbit offers live chat (available in Korean), email support, and a detailed FAQ section. Here, response times vary, as simple inquiries are answered within a few hours, while account‑related issues may take up to two or three days. The platform also runs a “Care Center” that provides educational articles, user guides, and market news.

Now, in our Upbit review, we find that the automated chatbot can solve simple issues like password resets or deposit status. Generally, the platform is so well-built that you won’t need to contact support very often anyway.

The user experience on Upbit is also top-tier because the platform is designed to handle millions of users without lagging. You will find that the charts are powered by TradingView. This gives you all the technical indicators you need. Upbit’s app is polished and easy to navigate. The home screen shows prices and your portfolio balance, while the trade screen clearly separates buy and sell orders.

What are the Upbit Alternatives?

The top alternatives to Upbit are Bithumb, Korbit, Binance and KuCoin. Here is a quick comparison:

Exchange Supported Features KRW Deposit & Withdrawal Supported Coins KYC Mandatory Leverage Trading Upbit Spot trading, NFT marketplace, staking, data analytics, lending (limited) Yes 200+ Yes No Bithumb Spot trading, staking, earning products Yes 200+ Yes No Korbit Spot trading, staking, simple trading tools Yes 150+ Yes No KuCoin Spot, futures, margin, staking, trading bots, lending No 700+ Yes Yes (up to ~100x) Binance Spot, margin trading, futures, options, staking, launchpad, earn products No 500+ Yes Yes (up to ~125x)

Conclusion: Is Upbit Safe and Regulated?

To sum up our Upbit exchange review, it is a safe and reputable exchange. The platform is fully licensed by the Korean FSC and holds global security certifications such as ISO and ISMS to keep your data safe. Upbit also undergoes regular audits to make sure everything is running transparently for its users.

Actually, the exchange protects your digital assets by using cold wallet storage for the vast majority of its holdings. The strict KYC and AML procedures are always enforced to stay in compliance with international financial laws.

Now, look, these benefits are great, but you should also keep the limitations in mind. You cannot access the platform if you live in the United States or other restricted countries. The exchange does not offer any futures or margin products, so you might feel restricted if you are looking for leverage. But again, It is a really strong choice for Korean residents who value deep KRW liquidity and low spot fees. You will find that the regulated environment provides a level of safety that is hard to find elsewhere.