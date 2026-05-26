Unocoin is India’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange and wallet that lets you buy, sell, and store Bitcoin and dozens of other digital coins using rupees.

The top features of Unocoin exchange are its instant buy/sell function, systematic buying plan, crypto basket, lending and interest services, elite club and crypto wealth club memberships, paper wallets, the Shake & Earn rewards game, and an easy-to-use mobile app that now integrates the Lightning Network for fast transfers.

In this Unocoin review, you’ll find out what makes the platform stand out, who owns it, and whether it’s safe and regulated. You’ll also learn about its pros and cons, fee structure, key features, how to sign up and withdraw money, and how Unocoin compares with big global exchanges like Binance, MEXC, and Bitget.

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Unocoin Review: What Is Unocoin?

Unocoin is India’s longest‑running cryptocurrency exchange and wallet. It was started back in 2013, and since then, it has grown from a small Bitcoin‑only service into a full‑fledged platform that now has 2.5 million+ registered users and supports trading in over one hundred different crypto assets.

The platform mainly focuses on making the buying process simple for regular Indian citizens. You can link your local bank account, deposit Indian Rupees (INR), and start trading almost instantly.

Now, beyond basic trades, you’ll find a DCA system to automate recurring purchases, crypto baskets for diversification, lending services, the ability to earn interest on holdings, and even a feature that integrates the Lightning Network for near‑instant Bitcoin transfers.

Who Is the Owner of Unocoin?

Unocoin was created by four Indian entrepreneurs: Sathvik Vishwanath, Harish BV, Abhinand Kaseti, and Sunny Ray. Well, these four entrepreneurs started the company together in December 2013 in a small town called Tumkur, near Bangalore.

Sathvik Vishwanath serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and is the most public face of the company. He is a well-known figure in the Indian tech world and speaks often at blockchain events.

Where Is Unocoin Located?

Unocoin is officially headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which is widely known as the tech hub of India. The company started its operations in Tumkur but later moved its main offices to a big city to attract better tech talent. Their registered business name is Unocoin Technologies Private Limited.

Is Unocoin Legit and Regulated?

Yes, Unocoin operates legally in India under guidelines set by the Financial Intelligence Unit and anti‑money‑laundering laws. You must complete full Know Your Customer verification with your PAN and Aadhaar cards, a selfie, and sometimes additional documents before you can trade.

Also, Unocoin collects an 18% Integrated Goods and Services Tax on its transaction fee and deducts a 1% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on crypto transfers. But again, you see, while there is still no comprehensive crypto regulation from the Reserve Bank of India, Unocoin stays compliant by filing reports with the FIU, maintaining a public proof‑of‑reserves statement, and enforcing strict KYC/AML checks.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Unocoin?

The pros of using Unocoin are easy INR deposits, beginner-friendly features, a systematic buying plan, paper wallets, local customer support, and long-term trust in India.

The cons of using Unocoin are high trading fees, low liquidity, fewer advanced trading tools, and slower support compared to global exchanges.

Advantages of Unocoin

Established history: Unocoin has operated continuously since 2013. Actually, it’s longer than many other Indian exchanges.

Large and growing user base: The platform reports over 2.5 million registered users and has processed thousands of crores of rupees in transactions.

Easy INR deposits and withdrawals: You can fund your account with bank transfers or UPI without paying a deposit fee, and INR withdrawals to your bank are free.

Systematic Buying Plan: Unocoin’s SBP feature automates recurring purchases, so you can average out market volatility without constantly watching prices.

Crypto Basket and interest products: You can invest in a curated bundle of coins or lend your holdings to earn interest. Basically, it helps diversify your portfolio and generate passive income.

Paper wallets and nominee: Unocoin offers paper wallets secured with AES‑256 encryption and a nominee option so you can pass on your holdings to a beneficiary.

Disadvantages of Unocoin

High Unocoin Fees : Standard trading fees are much higher (up to 0.7% per trade) than what you pay on global platforms like MEXC or Binance (0.1% per trade).

Very Low Liquidity: The order books can be quite empty (mainly for altcoins), which means you might face bad prices on large trades.

No Advanced Features: The platform lacks copy trading, futures, leverage, and advanced charting tools.

Slow Customer Support: Generally, you will notice that users often complain about long wait times to get their account issues resolved.

Best Unocoin Alternatives: Top Crypto Exchanges To Compare

The best Unocoin alternative crypto exchanges are Binance, MEXC, and Bitget.

Feature Unocoin Binance MEXC Bitget Best for Indian users High volume and liquidity Low-fee and no-KYC trading Copy trading and derivatives Trading Fees 0.5% to 0.7% 0.1% or lower 0% (Maker) / 0.05% (Taker) 0.1% or lower Listed Coins Around 120+ 350+ 3,000+ 1,200+ FIU India Registered Yes Yes No No Direct INR Deposits Bank Transfer P2P Trading P2P Trading P2P Trading Futures Trading No Yes Yes Yes Maximum Leverage – 125x 200x 125x Copy Trading No Yes Yes Yes Open Account Open Unocoin Account Open Binance Account Open MEXC Account Open Bitget Account

Unocoin vs Binance

Binance is obviously the undisputed king of global crypto exchanges, and it offers many features that Unocoin simply cannot match. You get access to hundreds of coins, super deep liquidity, and incredibly advanced trading tools like futures trading, margin, options contracts, trading bots, staking, and many more. Also, the standard trading fees on Binance start at just 0.1%, which is, of course, way cheaper than the 0.5% you pay on the Indian platform.

But you have to remember that Binance uses a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system for Indian Rupees. Actually, this system can sometimes be risky because you are dealing with random bank accounts, and some users have faced bank account freezes due to bad actors on P2P. Unocoin lets you send money directly to a corporate bank account.

Lately, Binance has registered with the Indian FIU as well, so they are fully legal to use in the country now. Hence, if you are new and want to register on Binance, check out our Binance referral code and get a $100 sign-up bonus.

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Unocoin vs MEXC

MEXC is best for having the lowest fees, as they often offers 0% fees on spot maker trades. Plus, you can trade almost any new altcoin you can think of on MEXC, as they list new tokens faster than almost anyone else. The trading engine is incredibly fast and can handle high volumes without breaking a sweat.

Unocoin feels very small and basic when you compare it to MEXC. But again, MEXC is a global platform that does not support direct local bank deposits for INR. You have to buy stablecoins like USDT first through P2P and then transfer them over. So, as a new user, you can use our MEXC referral code to register on the exchange.

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Unocoin vs Bitget

Bitget is the best crypto exchange for people who want copy trading and futures contracts. You can automatically copy the trades of professional investors, which is amazing if you do not have time to study charts. It also offers up to 125x leverage trading on perpetual futures contracts.

Unocoin does not offer any copy trading or derivative products at all. It is strictly a spot exchange for basic buying and holding. Hence, if you are serious about active trading and making daily profits, Bitget is actually a better platform. Here is our Bitget review for more info.

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Unocoin Review: Fees Structure

Unocoin charges around 0.5%-0.7% instant trading fees, 0.2% maker and 0.3% taker fees on exchange trades, dynamic crypto withdrawal fees, lending charges, and an extra 18% GST on transaction fees.

1. Unocoin Instant Buy and Sell Fees

The instant buy and sell feature has a flat fee of 0.5% for BTC and 0.7% for ETH and USDT on every transaction. Plus, you must also add the 18% Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on top of that fee. Hence, because of this structure, large orders can become noticeably more expensive than on global exchanges.

2. Unocoin Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

You can deposit Indian Rupees via bank transfer (NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS), and it is generally free, but your own bank might charge a small fee for the transfer. Plus, depositing crypto to your Unocoin wallet is also free across all supported assets.

Now, for withdrawals, you have to pay a fixed network fee for every withdrawal. So, for example, withdrawing Bitcoin costs 0.0005 BTC, which can be quite a bit of money depending on the current market price. Sending small amounts to an external wallet will result in losing a huge chunk of your money to the blockchain network fee.

Crypto Coin Deposit Fee Minimum Withdrawal Network Withdrawal Fee Bitcoin (BTC) Free 0.001 BTC 0.0005 BTC Ethereum (ETH) Free 0.01 ETH 0.01 ETH Litecoin (LTC) Free 0.1 LTC 0.02 LTC Ripple (XRP) Free 20 XRP 0.25 XRP Tether (USDT) Free 20 USDT 24 USDT (ETH network)

3. Unocoin Exchange Fees

The standard trading fee for makers and takers on the exchange is 0.2%/0.3%. Also, just like the instant option, you must add the 18% IGST on top of this fee.

This maker‑taker model rewards users who add liquidity, but the taker fee remains high compared with the global average of around 0.1%. Actually, if you want to trade crypto without paying a maker fee and a very low taker fee, you must check out our MEXC exchange review.

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4. Unocoin Lending Fees

You can borrow money against your crypto through the platform’s lending feature. You can lock up your Bitcoin as collateral and receive Indian Rupees directly into your bank account. The interest rates for these loans generally range from 12% to 15% per year.

You must choose a repayment term, which can be anywhere from a few months to a full year. The platform will charge 2% processing fees when you set up the loan. You also need to watch out for market drops, because if the value of your collateral falls too low, the platform will sell your crypto to get its money back.

Unocoin Review: Best Features

The best features of Unocoin are Instant Buy and Sell, Systematic Buying Plan (SBP), Crypto Wealth Club, Paper Wallet, and Shake & Earn rewards.

1. Unocoin Instant Buy and Sell

The Instant Buy/Sell function lets you purchase or sell cryptocurrency with a couple of taps at a live quoted price. You do not need to understand charts, order books, or limit prices to use it. You just need to type in how many rupees you want to spend, and the app instantly converts it to crypto at the current market rate.

You see, this feature is perfect for your parents or anyone totally new to the digital asset space. It takes all the fear and confusion out of your first purchase. Actually, the downside is that you pay a slightly higher fee for this luxury, but for many people, the simplicity is totally worth it.

2. Unocoin Elite and Crypto Wealth Club

The Elite Club is an exclusive tier made for high-volume traders and wealthy investors. You get access to a dedicated account manager who can help you with large transactions and custom requests. Plus, this program also gives you lower trading fees.

The Crypto Wealth Club is quite a similar feature designed for long-term wealth management. You get custom investment strategies and premium tools to grow your portfolio over time. These services are mainly for people who want a more hands-on and professional approach to managing their digital assets.

3. Unocoin Paper Wallet

The Paper Wallet is a very old-school security feature that allows you to store your crypto completely offline. The platform generates a public address and a private key for you. You can print it out on a piece of paper. You then delete the digital keys from your device.

You see, storing crypto this way is incredibly safe as long as you do not lose that piece of paper. You have to keep it in a safe place, like a fireproof box or a home safe. Remember, if you lose the paper, your coins are gone forever, so you must be very careful when using this feature.

4. Unocoin Shake and Earn

The Shake and Earn feature is a fun, free way to get tiny fractions of Bitcoin every single day. You just need to open the mobile app and give your phone a physical shake, and the app rewards you with some free satoshis. It is a really simple promo tool to get users to open the app daily.

Obviously, you are not going to get rich from this feature, as the rewards are incredibly small. But it is quite a fun and zero-risk way to start building a tiny BTC balance.

5. Unocoin Mobile App: Is It Easy To Use?

The Unocoin mobile app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and it has a very clean, simple design. Actually, navigating the app is quite easy, with clearly labeled buttons for depositing, buying, and selling. The dashboard gives you a quick look at your total portfolio value in rupees.

But sometimes the app can feel a bit slow or buggy, especially when the crypto market is highly active. You might notice screen freezing during big market movements, which can be really annoying if you are trying to make a quick trade. But for basic, casual use, the app does a perfectly fine job.

Unocoin Review: Security and Privacy

Unocoin is a highly secure crypto exchange with advanced safety measures such as cold storage, 2FA, biometric, withdrawal address whitelisting, and regular audits.

Cold Storage Protection: The platform keeps over 90% of user funds in offline cold storage wallets that cannot be accessed by online hackers.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): You can set up Google Authenticator or SMS codes to protect your login and withdrawals.

Biometric Login: The mobile app supports fingerprint and facial recognition for fast, secure access.

Address Whitelisting: You can lock your account so that withdrawals are only allowed to specific, pre-approved crypto addresses.

Regular Audits: The team performs internal security audits to find and fix any weak points in their system.

Is Unocoin Safe and Trusted?

Unocoin is generally considered a safe and trusted platform due to its 12-year clean history in the Indian market. The company has never suffered a major hack where users lost all their funds. They have survived multiple market crashes, bank bans, and regulatory changes without shutting down or running away.

It also complies with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of India, and the exchange is registered as a reporting entity under the anti-money laundering laws of the country.

How To Sign Up and Start Crypto Trading on Unocoin?

Step 1: Navigate to the Registration Page

You should go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the mobile application, or open their official website at unocoin.com on your browser. Now, tap the “Sign Up” button on the homepage, then enter your mobile number and email address to create your account credentials.

Step 2: Complete Your Contact Verification and KYC

You should now type in the verification codes sent to your phone number and email inbox to secure your profile. Navigate to your user settings, click on the “KYC Verification” tab, and upload clear pictures of your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a clear live selfie to verify your identity.

Step 3: Link Your Local Bank Account

You can add your bank account, so head over to the “Bank Settings” tab inside your user profile, click on the “Add Bank” button, input your account number along with your IFSC code, and wait for their verification team to approve your bank link.

Step 4: Deposit Rupees and Make Your First Trade

Finally, click on the “Wallet” tab on your main dashboard, choose “INR Deposit,” and transfer your funds to the provided virtual bank account. You have to navigate to the trading market or the “Instant Buy” page, select your digital asset, and click the buy button to complete your purchase.

How To Withdraw Money from Unocoin?

INR withdrawal: You need to choose “Withdraw INR” on the dashboard, enter the amount you want to transfer, and select your linked bank account. Now, confirm the request, and your money should arrive within a few hours or by the next business day. There are no fees for withdrawing rupees.

Crypto withdrawal: You should open your wallet, pick the cryptocurrency you want to send, enter the recipient address and amount, and double‑check the network fee shown on the screen. Next, confirm to approve the crypto withdrawal.

Unocoin Customer Support and User Feedback

Customer support has always been a bit of a weak spot for the platform, according to many online reviews. You can reach their support team through an email ticketing system or by using the live chat feature inside the app. They also have an active phone support line during business hours, which is quite rare for crypto exchanges today.

We noticed that many users complain that response times can be very slow when the market is busy. So, if you have an issue with a stuck deposit or a pending KYC verification, you might have to wait a couple of days to get a helpful response. But, on the other hand, some users have also reported very positive experiences with their phone support.

Now, online feedback on platforms like Trustpilot and the Google Play Store is actually a mixed bag. Here, people love the simple design and easy bank transfers, but they hate the high fees and occasional app lag. It seems like a great app for casual buyers, but serious day traders often leave for global platforms like Binance because of the slow interface and thin order books.

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Conclusion: Who Should Use the Unocoin Crypto Exchange?

To sum up the Unocoin review, it’s one of India’s earliest exchanges and now serves more than 2.5 million users. Hence, if you live in India and need a simple way to buy crypto with rupees, appreciate features like the Systematic Buying Plan, crypto baskets, paper wallets, and Shake & Earn, and want customer support in your local language, Unocoin is a sensible choice.

But Unocoin’s trading fees remain high by global standards, its list of coins is modest compared with international exchanges, and it doesn’t offer advanced products like futures or copy trading. So, if you want to trade hundreds or thousands of coins, enjoy ultra‑low fees, copy successful traders, or use margin, you should consider platforms such as Binance, MEXC, or Bitget instead.

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