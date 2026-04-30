Mercado Bitcoin is a Brazil-based cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy, sell, and invest in digital assets along with tokenized real-world assets.

The best features of Mercado Bitcoin exchange are spot trading, MB Pay digital account, staking, tokenized assets (MB Tokens), and NFT marketplace, while its main cons are high trading fees and lack of advanced trading tools like futures and margin compared to top global exchanges.

In this Mercado Bitcoin review, we will cover its features, fees, security, and overall user experience. We will also compare it with top exchanges like Binance, MEXC, and Bitget so you can decide if it’s the right platform for you.

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What is Mercado Bitcoin?

Mercado Bitcoin (MB) is one of Brazil’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It was started in 2013 as a simple exchange for buying and selling Bitcoin, but today, it has since evolved into a one-stop hub for crypto trading within the broader financial industry and digital asset market, including tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), staking, NFTs, and even a digital bank account.

The platform now offers access to more than 650 assets, including over 350 cryptocurrencies and hundreds of tokenized bonds, commodities, and real‑estate assets. It supports deposits in Brazilian reals via Pix, TED, and DOC bank transfers, and it even offers a digital account called MB Pay. Basically, this digital account is regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil and operates like a payment institution, letting you make instant payments, receive a prepaid Mastercard, and use your crypto as collateral for credit lines.

Exchange Name Mercado Bitcoin (MB) Launched 2013 Headquarters São Paulo, Brazil Exchange Type Centralized (CEX) Supported Cryptos 350+ Trading Fees 0.30% (maker) / 0.70% (taker) Max Leverage Not available Fiat Support BRL (Pix, bank transfer) Minimum Deposit ~R$1 KYC Requirement Mandatory Staking / Earn Yes (Renda Passiva) NFT Marketplace Yes Mobile App Android & iOS Security Features 2FA, cold storage, audits, insurance funds, etc. Customer Support 24/7 (chat and email) Availability Brazil only

Where is Mercado Bitcoin Located?

Mercado Bitcoin was founded and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The company’s parent company (2TM Group) runs a network of crypto and fintech businesses across Latin America. MB also operates an office in Lisbon, Portugal, following 2TM’s acquisition of the Portuguese exchange Criptoloja.

Now, even though MB serves millions of Brazilians, its services are restricted to people who hold a Brazilian taxpayer identification number (CPF) and a local address. So, that means you can’t sign up without Brazilian residency.

Hence, if you’re looking for a platform with global availability, you should consider alternatives like Binance or Bitget, which accept customers in more than 180 countries.

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Is Mercado Bitcoin Legit?

Yes, Mercado Bitcoin is considered a very legitimate and regulated exchange. It’s operated by MB Digital Assets Ltda. The Central Bank of Brazil authorizes this one to provide payment services through MB Pay. The platform follows anti‑money‑laundering laws and performs know‑your‑customer (KYC) checks on all accounts. MB’s custodial operations are audited by Ernst & Young (EY), one of the “Big Four” auditing firms.

Best Mercado Bitcoin Alternatives: Other Exchanges to Consider

The best Mercado Bitcoin alternative crypto exchanges are Binance, MEXC, and Bitget.

Criteria Mercado Bitcoin Binance MEXC Bitget Launched 2013 2017 2018 2018 Top Features MB Pay, crypto buy/sell, staking, tokenized assets Spot, futures, staking, launchpad, NFT, copy trading Huge coin list, low fees, futures, copy trading Copy trading, futures, bots, staking Supported Coins 350+ 500+ 3,000+ 1,200+ Trading Fees 0.30% / 0.70% 0.10% / 0.10% 0% / 0.05% 0.10% / 0.10% Max Leverage Not available Up to 125x Up to 200x Up to 125x Fiat Support BRL (Pix, bank transfer) Global fiat support Limited (3rd party) Limited KYC Mandatory Yes Yes (for full use) Optional (limited features) Yes Availability Brazil only 180+ countries 170+ countries 100+ countries Open Account Open Mercado Bitcoin Account Open Binance Account Open MEXC Account Open Bitget Account

Mercado Bitcoin vs. Binance

Binance is clearly better than Mercado Bitcoin in almost every global trading aspect. You will get way more coins, lower trading fees starting at just 0.10%, and access to futures trading with up to 125x leverage, which MB simply does not offer. Basically, if you are an active trader, MB feels a bit limited because it only supports spot trading and focuses mainly on Brazil.

Binance also wins in liquidity and tools. You get launchpads, staking, margin, copy trading, and advanced charting. MB focuses more on simplicity and local banking integration like Pix, which is great, but not enough for global traders.

So, if you want advanced trading features and lower costs, you should use Binance and start with our Binance referral code to sign up and get fee discounts and bonuses. MB works better only if you want a simple BRL-based experience.

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Mercado Bitcoin vs. MEXC

MEXC is mainly best for traders who want maximum coins and lowest fees, and this is where it completely beats Mercado Bitcoin. You get access to over 3,000+ cryptocurrencies and futures trading with ultra-low fees like 0% maker and 0.02% taker.

Now, another big difference is leverage. MEXC offers up to 200x leverage, which is honestly huge for advanced traders, while MB offers no leverage at all. So, if you like high-risk, high-reward trading, MB is not even an option. But yes, MB still feels safer and more regulated, especially for Brazilian users. MEXC sometimes operates in less regulated regions, so you need to be careful about that. You can use our MEXC referral code to register.

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Mercado Bitcoin vs. Bitget

Bitget stands out mainly because of its copy trading and derivatives ecosystem, which Mercado Bitcoin completely lacks. You can follow professional traders, use trading bots, and trade futures with up to 125x leverage. Also, fees are another area where Bitget wins. It offers competitive spot fees around 0.10% and even lower futures fees, while MB starts much higher.

Bitget also has a strong global presence, while MB is restricted to Brazil. So, accessibility and flexibility are clearly better on Bitget. Hence, if you want advanced tools like copy trading and lower costs, you can sign up using a Bitget referral code deal.

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What are the Pros and Cons of Mercado Bitcoin?

The pros of Mercado Bitcoin are strong regulation, free BRL deposits/withdrawals, wide asset selection, staking rewards, tokenized assets, and MB Pay integration.

The cons of Mercado Bitcoin are high trading fees, limited global availability, no futures or margin trading, and a Portuguese-only interface.

Advantages of Mercado Bitcoin

Strong regulation and audits by Brazil’s Central Bank and EY give you confidence that the platform is well run.

Deep integration with local banking; you can deposit and withdraw BRL for free via Pix, TED, or DOC and use MB Pay as a digital account.

It offers a wide range of assets, including hundreds of cryptocurrencies, tokenized bonds, and staking products, so you can diversify your portfolio.

You have passive income options through staking and tokenized fixed‑income tokens, offering yields that can beat traditional savings accounts.

A curated NFT marketplace and educational resources in Portuguese help you explore the crypto world safely.

Disadvantages of Mercado Bitcoin

It has higher base trading fees (up to 0.7%per trade) compared with global exchanges; I guess discounts only come with large volumes or use of the pro interface.

Only Brazilian residents with a CPF can register, excluding international users.

There are no margin or futures trading contracts, limiting advanced strategies.

The trading Interface and customer support are exclusively in Portuguese, which is hard for non‑speakers.

What Are Mercado Bitcoin’s Fees?

Mercado Bitcoin charges trading fees starting at 0.30% maker and 0.70% taker (lower with volume), offers free BRL deposits and withdrawals, and applies only network (gas) fees on crypto withdrawals.

Mercado Bitcoin Trading Fees

Mercado Bitcoin uses a maker–taker fee model and a progressive fee schedule based on your trading volume over the previous 30 days. The base fee for BRL‑denominated trades is 0.30% for makers and 0.70% for takers.

Basically, new users can easily enjoy “zero trading fees” for the first 48 hours after account creation. After that, fees decrease gradually as your monthly volume increases, reaching as low as 0.015% maker and 0.25% taker for volumes above R$200 million.

Actually, fees apply only to BRL pairs; crypto‑to‑crypto trades are free. However, quick trades (where you buy instantly) may include a spread of up to 2%. So, if you are looking for very low trading fees, you should check out the MEXC exchange. It applies 0% maker and 0.05% taker fees only.

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Mercado Bitcoin Deposit Fees

You can deposit Brazilian reals and it is free. You can fund your account via Pix transfers, bank transfers (TED or DOC), or via the MB Pay digital account. The minimum deposit is only R$1, and funds are credited instantly via Pix or within the same business day via TED.

Plus, depositing cryptocurrencies is also free, though the blockchain network may charge a miner fee for sending from your external wallet.

Mercado Bitcoin Withdrawal Fees

You can withdraw BRL to your bank via Pix or TED, which is generally free, but MB imposes daily withdrawal limits. So, unverified accounts can withdraw up to R$1,000 per day, while verified accounts can withdraw up to R$50,000. Also, cryptocurrencies can be withdrawn to an external wallet for free from MB’s side; you only pay the network fee set by the underlying blockchain.

Best Mercado Bitcoin Features and Trading Tools

The top MB features are spot trading, MB Pay digital account, staking services, tokenized real-world assets (MB Tokens), and an NFT marketplace.

Mercado Bitcoin Spot Trading

Spot trading on Mercado Bitcoin is a straightforward process that allows you to swap assets immediately once you have deposited BRL or crypto into your account. Well, you basically have two choices here: the quick interface for beginners or the pro interface for more experienced folks.

Quick trades are great if you just want to trade fast, but you should know there is often a spread of up to 2%, which kind of acts like an extra hidden fee on your trade. The pro interface is much more detailed and shows you the real-time order books.

It lets you place more complex order types like limit orders, stop orders, and stop-limits to manage your risk better. Right now, there are hundreds of trading pairs available, and most of them are paired with BRL or USDT. Also, we noticed that the liquidity is quite deep for the big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but some of the smaller tokens might have wider spreads.

Mercado Bitcoin Staking and Earning

Staking and earning features on Mercado Bitcoin provide multiple ways for you to generate passive income through blockchain validation and tokenized debt instruments. You can basically lock up your coins like Ethereum, Solana, Chiliz, Near, and Cardano to start getting annual yields right away. Here, annual rates usually range from about 2% to over 15%, and the exact number really just depends on which network you decide to use.

Now, besides regular staking, MB has tokenized fixed-income products that are quite unique in the crypto space. Some tokens are even denominated in Euros and pay out yields around 8% per year. You can also find Brazilian corporate bonds that yield between 12% and 15% annually.

Mercado Bitcoin NFT Marketplace

The Mercado Bitcoin NFT marketplace operates as a curated ecosystem where only verified brands and artists can list digital collectibles for sale. Now, to participate, you must have an active MB account and a BRL balance. The marketplace works only in Portuguese.

You can browse collections, read about the artists, and buy NFTs instantly. At the moment, MB allows buyers but restricts sellers: you cannot mint or list your own NFTs without approval, and some collections permit withdrawals to an external wallet only after contacting support.

Mercado Bitcoin Security and Privacy

The top Mercado Bitcoin security measures are cold storage for funds, two-factor authentication (2FA), proof-of-reserves, regulatory oversight, and regular audits by Ernst & Young.

Cold storage : Most user funds are kept in offline cold wallets with multi-signature access, which helps keep assets secure and reduces the risk of online hacks.

2FA and biometric authentication: You must enable two‑factor authentication to withdraw funds. The mobile app also supports fingerprint or face recognition for logins. Plus, during large withdrawals, MB may ask for additional identity verification.

Proof of reserves: MB provides periodic proof‑of‑reserves reports showing that it holds assets matching customer balances. This transparency reduces fears of fractional reserves.

Regulatory oversight: The Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities Commission (CVM) monitor MB’s operations. MB complies with anti‑money‑laundering laws and data protection regulations.

Audits by EY: Ernst & Young audits MB’s financial statements and custody systems. It gives users confidence that funds are handled properly.

Insurance and Fintech Segura : MB participates in the Fintech Segura program and maintains insurance coverage for operational risks. It also invests heavily in penetration testing and security partnerships.

Is Mercado Bitcoin Safe?

Yes, Mercado Bitcoin is one of the safest options for Brazilian crypto users. It has operated for more than a decade without a major security breach, and its strong security infrastructure separates client funds from company resources while being audited by EY. It also holds regulatory licences and insurance that many smaller exchanges lack.

However, you know, like any centralized exchange, MB requires you to trust that it will manage your keys properly. Hence, if you value complete self‑custody, you might prefer using a hardware wallet (Ledger or Trezor) after purchasing crypto on MB. But again, for day‑to‑day trading and staking, MB’s safety infrastructure should meet most users’ needs.

How To Create an Account and Start Trading on Mercado Bitcoin?

Step 1: Create an account

You can start by visiting the Mercado Bitcoin website or downloading the mobile app. Then enter your email and create a strong password to register your account. The platform will send you a verification link, so you can just click that to confirm your email and activate your account.

Step 2: Complete ID verification

You need to verify your identity by submitting your CPF number, personal details, and uploading a government ID along with a selfie. The MB exchange checks your information to comply with regulations, and approval usually comes within a few minutes to a few hours. You see, this step is important because it unlocks full features like deposits, withdrawals, and higher limits.

Step 3: Deposit funds

You can deposit Brazilian reals using Pix or bank transfer, which is usually free and quite fast. Plus, you can also deposit crypto by copying your wallet address and sending funds from another wallet. But again, most users prefer Pix because it’s instant from your bank account without fees, so you can start trading without waiting.

Step 4: Start cryptocurrency trading

You can now buy or sell crypto using the simple interface for quick transactions or switch to the pro mode for better pricing and charts. It’s a good idea to explore both options, and you can also check staking or other earning features once your funds are in.

How To Withdraw From Mercado Bitcoin Exchange?

Go to the Withdraw section: You need to navigate to your dashboard and click on the “Withdraw” option under your account balance.

Select destination: Now, you should choose your linked bank account or enter your crypto wallet address carefully before proceeding.

Enter amount and confirm: Input the withdrawal amount and submit the request with verification, then wait for processing (usually within 1 business day). You will have to enter your 2FA code to authorize the withdrawal

Mercado Bitcoin Customer Support

Mercado Bitcoin provides customer support via chat, email, and the app around the clock. But remember, all assistance is in Portuguese, which is fine if you’re local.

MB has received the RA 1000 award for customer service and maintains a helpful knowledge base with articles about deposits, withdrawals, staking, and tokenization. So, overall, the quality of support ranks among the best in Brazil, but the lack of English assistance could frustrate international users.

Mercado Bitcoin Mobile App and User Experience

The Mercado Bitcoin mobile app offers a very polished user interface. Well, we have reviewed a lot of crypto apps, and think the layout here is pretty intuitive compared to others. You can easily find everything because the app groups products into clear categories like fixed income, stablecoins, passive income, and baskets.

You can view real-time prices and set specific price alerts so you never miss a move. The platform also lets you switch between quick and pro trading modes depending on how much detail you want to see. Honestly, logging in is also fast since it supports biometric authentication like your fingerprint or face ID.

The app has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone. The ratings are generally high, often sitting around 4/5 stars. But again, the biggest downside is that everything in the app is in Portuguese. You are going to find navigation really tough unless you speak the language well.

Also, the MB app links directly to “MB Pay”. You can basically pay your bills and send Pix transfers without ever leaving the crypto environment. So, it is super convenient for Brazilian users who want just one app for their whole financial life.

Conclusion: Who Should Use Mercado Bitcoin Exchange?

To sum up our Mercado Bitcoin exchange review, it is the ideal choice for Brazilian residents who value local regulatory compliance and easy BRL banking integration. It’s great for beginners because you can deposit local currency instantly, trade without worrying about hidden fees or regulatory grey areas, and earn passive income through staking and tokenized bonds. Plus, MB’s integration with Pix and its digital account truly makes it a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.

But if you’re looking for global access, lower trading fees, or advanced products like futures and copy trading, MB is not for you. You should choose exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, and Bitget, as they offer hundreds or even thousands of coins, cross‑border payment options, leveraged products, and a multilingual interface.

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