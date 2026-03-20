Korbit is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell, and store digital assets using Korean won through a regulated trading platform.

The top features of the Korbit crypto exchange are spot trading, staking, coin lending, accumulated purchase plans, auto trading bots, a mobile trading app, and KRW bank deposits and withdrawals.

In this Korbit review, you will learn how the exchange works, what trading features it offers, and which cryptocurrencies you can trade. You will also see Korbit’s fees, security, regulation status, supported countries, and whether it is safe and legit for crypto trading.

Overview: What Is Korbit Crypto Exchange?

Korbit is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange based in Seoul, South Korea, and it holds the title of being the first-ever crypto exchange in the country. The platform belongs to the “Big Four” group of exchanges in Korea alongside Upbit, Bithumb, and Coinone. You can find their headquarters in the Gangnam-gu district.

Now, regulation is a defining characteristic of Korbit. It is one of only five exchanges in the country that have completed the Financial Intelligence Unit’s stringent registration process. Well, that means the company must comply with anti‑money‑laundering rules, hold customers’ funds in segregated accounts, and work with regulated banks for fiat deposits.

The exchange has a long history because it has survived many market crashes since its launch in July 2013. In 2017, a huge game developer company called “Nexon” bought a majority stake in the business for approximately $80 million. Right now, it is even getting attention from “Mirae Asset Group” for a possible takeover.

What Is Korbit Used For?

Korbit is mostly used for spot trading digital assets. You can open orders to buy or sell cryptocurrencies against the Korean won through a web interface or mobile app. Also, there is no support for leverage, derivatives, or margin trading, so the platform is mainly suitable for investors who want to own actual coins rather than speculate on futures contracts.

Now, beyond simple spot trades, Korbit even provides several services that help you earn yield or automate your strategy. Plus, there is a “Coin Lending” program, where you can borrow specific assets using your own holdings as collateral. There is also Staking Plus. This one automates the distribution of staking rewards on selected proof‑of‑stake tokens.

The Korbit exchange platform offers a Grid Bot and an Unlimited Grid Bot for those interested in automated trading. Basically, both bots place buy and sell orders at set price intervals within a predefined range to capture market volatility. It is also a great tool for long-term investors who care about safety more than having thousands of risky coins. Well, it is also useful for institutional clients who need a regulated partner for their digital asset management.

Which Countries Does Korbit Support?

Korbit primarily supports users who reside in South Korea and possess a local bank account for financial verification. The platform is very focused on the domestic market, so the primary language is Korean. You need a Korean phone number and a local resident registration to pass the verification process.

Because of these rules, foreign nationals and companies that are located outside South Korea cannot open a new Korbit account unless they meet local residency requirements. Even expatriates living in Korea often find the onboarding process difficult due to identity checks. Hence, if you live abroad, the platform will not accept your application, and you should consider global exchanges like Binance or MEXC instead.

Again, in terms of geographical access, the trading interface and customer support are available only in Korean, and its website occasionally features announcements in English, but all those core services are delivered in the local language.

Is Korbit Available in the US?

No, Korbit does not operate in the United States. The company holds a license from South Korea’s Financial Services Commission but does not have regulatory approval from American authorities like FinCEN or state money service business regulators.

You should not try to use a VPN to bypass these blocks. The exchange requires a very deep identity check that involves a Korean bank account. Basically, if you are a US citizen or resident, you have to look for alternatives like Coinbase or Kraken.

Which Cryptocurrencies Are Supported on Korbit?

Korbit offers a surprisingly wide range of digital assets given its modest size. To be exact, there are about 192 cryptocurrencies listed with KRW trading pairs.

So, you will find all the major coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Tether (USDT). The exchange also lists many mid‑cap and emerging tokens such as Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe. Because all trading is denominated in KRW, you always need to hold Korean won in your account to place orders.

The Korbit exchange keeps adding new tokens that have a strong reputation, so you will find a lot of ERC-20 tokens and even some trending AI-related coins.

Korbit Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of Korbit

Regulated operation: Korbit is one of the fully licensed exchanges in South Korea. You know, compliance with the Financial Intelligence Unit’s rules gives you real confidence that the company follows strict anti‑money‑laundering and reporting standards.

Large asset selection : Well, you have access to both major and niche tokens from the same account, with nearly two hundred cryptocurrencies listed against KRW.

Additional earning services: Coin Lending, Staking Plus, the Accumulated Purchase program, and auto trading bots add flexibility for passive income and strategy automation.

Strong security certifications : The company holds multiple ISO certifications and keeps most customer assets in cold storage. Plus, two‑factor authentication is mandatory for all sensitive operations.

Mobile app and API: You can manage your account via a mobile application or integrate your own trading algorithms using the public API.

Cons of Korbit

Limited to South Korean residents: Well, this geographical restriction may frustrate international users looking for KRW exposure.

Small market share and low liquidity: The exchange is highly illiquid. Its daily trading volume is around $30-$50M only (thin order books). Well, this may result in higher spreads and slippage on big trades.

No margin or futures products: You cannot use leverage or trade perpetual contracts. Hence, more experienced traders might find the offering limited.

Service limited to the Korean language: All core documentation and customer support are offered only in Korean. This can be an obstacle if you aren’t fluent in the language.

No deposit insurance: Although the platform is regulated, it does not provide insurance on deposited crypto assets. So, in the event of a major hack or insolvency, recovery is quite uncertain.

Korbit Review: Fees

Korbit charges different types of fees: trading fees, deposit fees, and withdrawal fees. The base trading fees are 0.08% maker and 0.2% taker, whereas there are no specific platform-linked deposit and withdrawal fees (only network fees).

Korbit Trading Fees

The Korbit crypto platform charges a 0.08% fee for makers and a 0.20% fee for takers if your volume is low. Now, if you trade more than 100 million KRW in a month, these numbers start to go down. So, if you are a huge whale trading over 100 billion KRW, the maker fee actually becomes 0%. Honestly, for a regular user, the 0.20% taker fee is pretty standard for a safe exchange.

Korbit Deposit Fees

You can deposit funds into your Korbit account for free for both fiat and cryptocurrency. Basically, when you transfer KRW from your registered bank account via online banking or the deposit gateway, there is no fee from Korbit’s side. Your bank may still charge a small wire transfer or remittance fee, but the exchange does not take any portion.

Similarly, crypto deposits are also free; you can send Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other supported assets to your Korbit wallet without paying a deposit fee. Obviously, some networks like Bitcoin or Ethereum require a network mining fee to process transactions, but that cost is independent of the exchange. Korbit generally credits deposits in your account after a few confirmations.

Korbit Withdrawal Fees

Korbit withdrawals involve both minimum amounts and fixed fees. So, for KRW withdrawals, you must withdraw at least 2,000 KRW and pay a 1,000 KRW fee per transaction. This fee covers bank transfer costs and security checks. Now, crypto withdrawal fees depend on the specific coin you are moving out of the exchange. These are basically gas fees. So, for Bitcoin, you usually pay a flat fee of 0.00001 BTC per transaction. This can change depending on network congestion.

Korbit Review: Best Features and Trading Tools

The top features of the Korbit exchange are coin lending and borrowing, staking, DCA bots, grid bots, and a user-friendly mobile app.

Korbit Coin Lending

Coin Lending allows you to borrow a selection of cryptocurrencies or stablecoins by pledging your own crypto or fiat assets as collateral. Here, you can choose from 12 types of collateral, including KRW, USDT, USDC, BTC, XRP, ETH, etc, and once your collateral is locked, you can borrow up to 20 different assets. The loan term is fixed at 30 days, and it is calculated in Korea Standard Time, though you can repay early without penalty.

Your loan limit depends on your trading activity and existing collateral. Generally, entry‑level customers can borrow up to 30 million KRW, while experienced users meeting criteria like a cumulative borrowing history can borrow even more.

Korbit Staking Plus

Korbit Staking Plus provides an easy way to earn rewards on proof‑of‑stake assets without locking your funds for long periods. The best part is that it is “flexible staking,” so you can still sell or withdraw your assets whenever you want. You do not have to lock your money away for months.

The list of supported tokens includes Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX), and Polkadot (DOT). You can earn around 2-3% APYs on these assets.

Korbit Accumulated Purchase

The Accumulated Purchase program helps you practice dollar-cost averaging (DCA) by scheduling recurring buys of a selected cryptocurrency. You can set daily, weekly, or monthly purchase intervals and choose preset themes that correlate with everyday expenses. So, for example, one popular option is the “Monthly coffee price” Ethereum accumulation. This invests 5,000 KRW in ETH on the same date each month at noon.

Again, another interesting choice is the “Weekly chicken price” Bitcoin accumulation. This one buys 15,000 KRW worth of BTC every Friday evening. There are longer programs too. Now, once you set a schedule, Korbit automatically executes the purchases using funds in your KRW balance. There are no additional fees beyond standard trading commissions for this service.

Korbit Auto Trading

Korbit offers two types of automated trading bots, known as the Grid Bot and the Unlimited Grid Bot. Now, when you create a Grid Bot, you define a price range and the number of price levels (grids) within that range. The bot then splits your funds across those levels and places limit orders to buy when the price drops and sell when it rises.

The Unlimited Grid Bot mainly focuses on maintaining a target average value rather than operating within a fixed price band. So, it buys more of the asset when the price drops below a predefined benchmark and sells when the price rises above it. As a result, the bot continuously rebalances your portfolio around your chosen average price.

Korbit Mobile App

Korbit’s mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices and replicates most functions of the web platform. You can register, complete identity verification, deposit or withdraw KRW and crypto, trade assets, stake tokens, set up accumulation schedules, and monitor your lending or auto trading positions.

The interface is quite straightforward: the home screen displays your portfolio balance and quick links to trading pairs, while a navigation menu lets you switch to staking, lending, bots, and account settings.

Korbit Review: Security and Regulation

Korbit is a secure and highly regulated crypto exchange in South Korea. It is licensed by FIU, and offers 2FA, cold wallet storage for customer funds, and real-time monitoring.

Is Korbit Regulated?

Yes, Korbit operates under “South Korea’s Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information”. The exchange has registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and works closely with local banks to maintain a real‑name account system.

But also, Korbit has faced regulatory scrutiny. Recently, the Financial Intelligence Unit imposed a fine of around 2 million dollars for failing to enforce anti‑money‑laundering protocols. Korbit accepted the fine and did not appeal, vowing to upgrade its monitoring systems.

Is Korbit Safe?

Korbit is a safe crypto exchange as it uses several layers of protection to keep your digital assets and personal information secure from online threats. The company holds multiple ISO certifications to show they follow global safety standards. Basically, they have ISO 27001 for security management and ISO 27017 for cloud safety. They also hold certificates for privacy and personal data management. Plus, the exchange keeps the vast majority of funds in cold wallets. These wallets are offline, so hackers cannot easily touch the money.

You must use two-factor authentication (2FA) for every login and withdrawal. Also, you will receive a one-time password on your phone every time you want to move money. The platform also monitors the network all day to catch any unusual behavior immediately.

How To Open an Account and Trade Crypto on Korbit?

Step 1: Download the mobile app or create an account

You’ll need an Android or iOS device, and then create an account by entering your email address, setting a strong password, and agreeing to the terms of service. You will receive a verification link by email.

Step 2: Complete identity verification (KYC)

Now, you should upload a photo of your Korean resident registration card or driver’s license and take a selfie to verify your identity. You need to provide your real‑name bank account details for KRW deposits and withdrawals. Korbital also uses video KYC in some cases.

Step 3: Deposit KRW or crypto

You should transfer money from your verified bank account via online banking or wire transfer. Plus, for crypto deposits, you can copy your Korbit wallet address and send the assets from your external wallet.

Step 4: Start trading

You should go to the trading screen, choose the cryptocurrency you want to buy or sell, select a limit or market order, enter the amount, and confirm. You can also access advanced tools such as grid bots or staking from the services menu.

Does Korbit Require KYC?

Yes, Korbit requires full know‑your‑customer verification for all users. You know, under South Korean law, cryptocurrency exchanges must identify their customers and link trading accounts to real‑name bank accounts.

You cannot deposit or withdraw KRW without completing KYC, and there is no anonymous trading option. Now, identity checks basically include uploading government-issued identification, providing your legal name and date of birth, and associating a local bank account. Also, additional verification may be requested if you engage in large transactions or use advanced services like Coin Lending.

How To Withdraw From Korbit

For KRW withdrawals:

Log in to your account and then go to the “Withdraw” section.

Select KRW as the currency and enter the amount you wish to withdraw (minimum 2,000 KRW).

Confirm the recipient bank account, which must match the account used for deposits.

Review the withdrawal fee and the final amount you’ll receive.

Complete two‑factor authentication and submit the request. Funds usually arrive within minutes during business hours.

For cryptocurrency withdrawals:

Go to the “Withdraw” page and select the cryptocurrency you want to send.

Enter the destination address on the appropriate network (for example, an ERC‑20 address for USDT or ETH). Double‑check the address to avoid errors.

Input the withdrawal amount, and here, make sure it exceeds the network fee. The system will display the fee (e.g., 0.00001 BTC or 0.0001 ETH) and the net amount you’ll receive.

You can now complete two‑factor authentication and submit. Crypto withdrawals are processed promptly but may take longer if you choose the saver option for lower fees or during periods of network congestion.

Korbit Review: Customer Support and User Experience

Korbit offers customer support through several channels. You can submit a ticket through the website or app, call the support hotline during business hours, or send questions via the live chat feature.

Now, you should remember, support is available only in Korean, so non‑native speakers will need to use translation tools or ask a Korean friend for help. There is also an FAQ section and a knowledge base covering common topics like deposit methods, staking instructions, and tax information.

You can also reach out to them via email or through a KakaoTalk chat channel. The response time is usually decent during business hours in Seoul. Anyway, do not expect 24/7 English-speaking phone support here.

Is Korbit Good For Beginners?

Korbit is a decent choice for beginners (but not too good due to low liquidity) who live in South Korea because the interface is not cluttered with too many confusing options. The platform is regulated, which adds a level of trust, and the interface is simple enough for newcomers to navigate. Plus, it has features like Staking Plus and Accumulated Purchase that let you earn yields and invest regularly.

What Are the Best Korbit Alternatives?

The best Korbit alternatives are Bithumb, Pionex, MEXC and Bitget. Here is a quick comparison:

Exchange Supported Features KRW Deposit & Withdrawals Supported Coins KYC Mandatory Leverage Trading Korbit Spot trading, staking, coin lending, auto trading bots, recurring purchases, mobile app Yes (bank account linked to Korean banks) ~192+ Yes (full KYC required) No Bithumb Spot trading, staking, bots, mobile trading Yes (KRW deposits through Korean banks) ~300+ Yes No MEXC Spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, staking, launchpad, trading bots No 3,600+ No Up to ~200x futures leverage Bitget Spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, staking, Earn products, trading bots No 1,200+ Yes Up to ~125x leverage Pionex Spot trading, 16+ built-in trading bots, grid trading, DCA bots, arbitrage bots No 400+ No Up to ~100x leverage

Conclusion: Is Korbit Exchange Safe, Legit, and Regulated?

To sum up our Korbit review, it is a fully regulated exchange with a history stretching back over a decade, and it continues to operate under the watchful eye of domestic authorities. Plus, the platform follows anti‑money‑laundering protocols and works with licensed banks. It offers multiple services such as spot trading, Coin Lending, Staking Plus, accumulated purchases, and auto trading. Hence, there are multiple ways to interact with digital assets without leaving the ecosystem.

But again, the exchange has low liquidity, which might result in slippage for large orders. Also, being limited to Korean residents and offering support only in Korean restricts the user base. Overall, we would say, if you live in South Korea, value regulatory compliance, and plan to trade or invest in cryptocurrencies without leverage, Korbit is a decent option.