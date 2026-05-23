DigiFinex is a centralized crypto exchange that lets you buy, sell, trade, and earn on hundreds of digital assets through spot, margin, and futures markets.

The top features of DigiFinex exchange are spot trading, copy trading, derivatives trading, Launchpad, DiCard, the mobile app, wealth management, staking, proof of reserves, and wide altcoin support.

In this DigiFinex review, we will cover how the exchange works, its fees, supported countries, security, customer support, and the main pros and cons you should know before signing up. We will also compare DigiFinex with Binance, MEXC, and Bitget so you can understand where it stands and whether it is the right platform for your trading needs.

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DigiFinex Review: What Is DigiFinex?

DigiFinex is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. It has over 6.4 million registered users across more than 150 countries worldwide. The platform launched its trading services back in 2017, and that makes it one of the older, more established brands. You can trade over 700 different cryptocurrencies here, and the platform regularly handles more than 2 billion dollars in daily trading volume.

The exchange targets both novice traders and highly experienced professional investors. Basically, DigiFinex works like most crypto exchanges. You can create an account, complete KYC where needed, deposit crypto or buy through supported payment routes, and then trade on its platform. Now, you can use it for basic spot trading, margin trading, perpetual contracts, copy trading, and some earning products.

Where Is DigiFinex Located?

DigiFinex has its official corporate registration in the Republic of Seychelles and maintains its primary operational headquarters in the country of Singapore. The company also runs some regional offices in other parts of Asia and Europe to manage local customer communities.

DigiFinex Supported Cryptocurrencies and Assets

DigiFinex supports the trading of more than 700 individual cryptocurrencies and even offers over 900 active trading pairs on its spot platform.

Generally, you will find all the major digital currencies. It can be Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) on their market list. The exchange also provides deep liquidity for popular stablecoins, including Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). Plus, you can trade popular memecoins like Pepe (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside newer utility tokens.

Also, it features its own native utility token called DigiFinex Token (DFT). You can buy and hold this DFT token in your account to get some trading fee discounts, vote on listing projects, and even unlock high-tier VIP benefits.

DigiFinex Supported Countries and Regions

DigiFinex supports customers residing in more than 150 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. The team designed the platform to be a global portal, and they have successfully translated and localized their website into multiple languages to assist non-native English speakers.

Also, there are some restricted regions as well. The restricted areas include the United States, Singapore, Canada, China, and others.

Can US Citizens Use DigiFinex?

No, US citizens and residents are strictly prohibited from opening accounts or using any of the trading services on the DigiFinex platform.

The exchange blocks all traffic coming from the United States. Mainly, this is to avoid the highly complex and strict regulatory laws enforced by the US SEC and CFTC. You will not be able to complete the mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) identity check if you hold a US passport or have an American address.

How Does DigiFinex Work?

DigiFinex works as a centralized exchange where a high-speed matching engine pairs buy and sell orders from global traders in real-time. First, you need to sign up with your email or phone and set up security. Next, fund your wallet by transferring crypto or buying coins with cash.

Now, once your funds land, you can easily shift them between spot and futures balances. The dashboard shows live charts and order books. You can just pick your price, place the order, and the system matches it instantly.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the DigiFinex Trading Platform?

The pros of using DigiFinex are wide altcoin support, spot and futures trading, PoR data, passive income options, high security measures, and extra tools like Launchpad and wealth products.

The cons of using DigiFinex are weak regulation, restricted country access, no direct fiat trading pairs, and possible withdrawal or liquidity issues on smaller coins.

Advantages of DigiFinex

Massive Altcoin Selection: You can trade over 700 digital currencies and find early-stage projects before they list on other major centralized platforms.

Verifiable Proof of Reserves: The exchange publishes Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves data regularly, and that guarantees they hold your assets in a strict 1:1 ratio.

Passive Income Opportunities: You can earn up to 50% APY on specialized wealth management products and flexible savings plans.

Built-in Copy Trading : Beginners can easily copy the exact trading moves of highly profitable and experienced investors.

Spot, margin, and futures trading: You can trade simple buy‑and‑hold positions or engage in leveraged trading. Plus, perpetual futures contracts support up to 200x leverage on select pairs.

No Hacks Since Launch: Well, the platform has maintained a clean security record with zero major successful hacks since it started back in 2017.

Disadvantages of DigiFinex

Offshore regulation: The exchange is currently not licensed by Tier‑1 regulators such as the SEC (US), FCA (UK), or MAS (Singapore).

No US Clients Allowed: American citizens are completely blocked from using the platform.

No fiat trading pairs: You cannot trade coins against fiat currencies such as USD or EUR. Basically, all spot markets are crypto‑to‑crypto, so you need stablecoins like USDT or USDC to use the platform.

Thinner liquidity on small caps: Actually, liquidity on major coins is generally fine, but lower‑cap tokens may have wide spreads or less depth.

Best DigiFinex Alternatives Review: Other Crypto Exchanges To Compare

The best Digifinex alternatives are Binance, MEXC, and Bitget. Here is a quick comparison:

Feature DigiFinex Binance MEXC Bitget Base Spot Fee 0.15% – 02% maker/taker 0.10% maker/taker 0.00% – 0.05% maker/taker 0.10% maker/taker Supported Coins 700+ 350+ 3,000+ 1,200+ US Users Allowed No Binance.US No No Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes (Excellent) Proof of Reserves Yes Yes Yes Yes Maximum Leverage 200x 125x 500x 125x Extra Features Spot trading, margin, wealth management, Launchpad, P2P Spot trading, margin, trading bots, Launchpad, P2P Zero-fee trading, no-KYC trading, perpetual futures contracts, P2P Copy trading, trading bots, instant buy/sell, fiat on-ramp, P2P Open Account Open DigiFinex Account Open Binance Account Open MEXC Account Open Bitget Account

DigiFinex vs Binance

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and offers much deeper liquidity and lower base fees than DigiFinex. Also, standard spot trading on Binance starts at a very competitive fee of 0.10%, and that is half of the 0.20% base taker fee you pay on DigiFinex.

Binance also has a much larger pool of active traders, and that ensures you get almost zero slippage on large market orders. Even their security infrastructure is backed by their $1 bullion dollar SAFU insurance fund.

But yes, DigiFinex does beat Binance when it comes to the sheer variety of niche altcoins. So, for serious, high-volume traders, Binance is generally the better choice, but DigiFinex is a great secondary option for finding new altcoins and memecoins. You can read our full Binance review here.

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DigiFinex vs MEXC

MEXC is best for trading brand-new altcoins with the absolute lowest trading fees in the entire crypto industry. You will find that MEXC frequently offers 0% maker fees on spot markets, and that represents a massive cost saving for active day traders. MEXC lists over 3,000 different cryptocurrencies. Hence, this makes its selection far larger than the 700+ coins available on DigiFinex.

The trading interface on MEXC is also much cleaner and loads faster on desktop browsers. We highly recommend using MEXC if your primary goal is to buy micro-cap tokens at the lowest possible transaction rates. Here is our in-depth MEXC review.

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DigiFinex vs Bitget

Bitget is the most popular platform for social copy trading and has a much larger community of verified master traders than DigiFinex.

Actually, the copy trading system on Bitget is highly polished, and it gives you deep analytical data on every master trader’s historical win rate and drawdown. DigiFinex offers copy trading as well, but its user database is much smaller, and you have fewer top-performing traders to choose from.

Bitget also provides a highly optimized mobile app that feels much easier to navigate for everyday users. Hence, we suggest using Bitget if you want to make copy trading your main strategy. You can check out our full Bitget review here.

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DigiFinex Exchange Review: What Are DigiFinex Fees?

DigiFinex fees are generally competitive, with spot trading fees starting around 0.15% maker and 0.20% taker, margin trading fees around 0.1% maker/ taker, free crypto deposits, and coin-based withdrawal fees.

DigiFinex Spot Trading Fees

DigiFinex spot trading fees start at 0.15% maker and 0.20% taker for standard users, but can drop to as low as 0.08% for top-tier VIP members. You can lower your trading fees immediately by purchasing and holding their native utility token, DFT, in your exchange wallet.

Level Last 30 Days of Trading Volume Maker Fees Taker Rates Regular User ≥0.00 USDT 0.150% 0.200% VIP1 ≥100,000.00 USDT 0.120% 0.180% VIP2 ≥1,000,000.00 USDT 0.100% 0.160% VIP3 ≥5,000,000.00 USDT 0.080% 0.140% VIP4 ≥20,000,000.00 USDT 0.050% 0.120% VIP5 ≥200,000,000.00 USDT 0.020% 0.100% VIP6 ≥500,000,000.00 USDT 0.000% 0.080%

DigiFinex Margin Trading Fees

You will pay 0.10% maker/taker base trading fee when you open and close your leveraged margin positions on the exchange. Plus, the platform also charges a dynamic interest rate on the funds you borrow, and this rate is adjusted every hour based on market demand.

DigiFinex Deposit Fees

DigiFinex does not charge any fees for depositing cryptocurrency into your exchange account, regardless of the amount you send. You only pay the standard gas or network fee charged by the blockchain you use to transfer your coins from your private wallet.

Now, depositing physical fiat currency through their integrated third-party portals is a very expensive route. Basically, payment processors like Simplex, MoonPay, and Banxa charge heavy processing fees between 2% and 5% for credit card purchases.

DigiFinex Withdrawal Fees

DigiFinex withdrawal fees are flat charges. These depend entirely on the specific cryptocurrency and blockchain network you choose for your transaction.

The exchange updates these fees dynamically to match the actual gas costs of different blockchain networks in real-time. Generally, withdrawing USDT using the Ethereum (ERC-20) network is usually very expensive. It costs between 5 and 15 USDT per transfer, but you can choose a cheaper network like Tron (TRC-20) or BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) for your USDT withdrawals, which drops your fee to just 1 USDT.

DigiFinex Review: Best Features and Advanced Trading Tools

The best DigiFinex trading features are spot trading, copy trading, derivatives trading, Launchpad, DiCard, the mobile app, and wealth management.

1. DigiFinex Spot Trading

You can trade more than 700 crypto assets on a DigiFinex spot account. The system matches orders in real time and includes full TradingView charts. The trading interface looks very professional, as it has advanced chart indicators, drawing tools, and live order books. You can use standard Limit, Market, and Stop-Limit orders, so you have full control when you buy or sell.

Also, the matching engine is fast. It processes thousands of trades every second, and because of this, the platform rarely gets laggy, even when the market is crashing hard and everyone is selling. Liquidity is very deep for big pairs like BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. However, some small altcoins have wide spreads.

2. DigiFinex Copy Trading

DigiFinex copy trading lets you automatically replicate the real-time trades of highly successful traders directly inside your own account.

You see, this feature is actually a fantastic option for busy professionals or beginners who do not have the time to learn complex technical analysis. You can easily browse a transparent leaderboard of master traders, check their historical ROI, win rates, and maximum drawdown metrics.

Now, the exchange will mirror their trades automatically using a dedicated portion of your balance after you click follow. You must keep in mind that copy trading still carries a real risk of loss because master traders can make mistakes during sudden market reversals. Also, the feature works well, but we still think Bitget has a slightly larger and more active pool of master traders to follow.

3. DigiFinex Derivatives Trading

Derivatives trading on DigiFinex includes both USDT‑margined and coin‑margined perpetual futures contracts. You can choose cross margin, where your entire futures wallet balance backs all positions, or isolated margin, where each position has its own collateral.

Also, leverage up to 200x is available on major pairs, though smaller pairs might cap at 20×. The interface includes features like take‑profit/stop‑loss orders, trigger orders, and risk calculators.

4. DigiFinex Launchpad

The DigiFinex Launchpad is a specialized platform that gives you early access to buy new token projects before they list on public markets.

Generally, participating in these initial token sales usually requires you to hold and lock up a specific amount of DFT tokens during the subscription period. Next, the system distributes the new tokens to participants based on their locked DFT holdings once the subscription ends.

Actually, many launchpad projects experience massive price spikes immediately after they launch. So, this offers early investors highly lucrative returns.

5. DigiFinex Card (DiCard)

The DigiFinex Card is a prepaid debit card that allows you to spend your cryptocurrency balances at millions of retail locations worldwide.

The card automatically converts your digital assets into local fiat currency at the exact moment you tap your card at a checkout counter. You can easily top up your card balance using major coins like BTC, ETH, or USDT directly from your exchange wallet. Well, it is highly convenient for everyday shopping, buying groceries, traveling, and withdrawing cash from ATMs globally.

6. DigiFinex Mobile App

The mobile app is available on Android and iOS. It offers the majority of features you find on the web platform. You can trade spot and futures, monitor prices with customizable alerts, perform KYC verification, manage security settings, and contact customer support. The interface is simple and uses big buttons for trading functions.

Now, you will see mixed reviews about the app, as some Digifinex users on app stores praise the app’s ease of use, while others complain about occasional glitches and slow response times during high market volatility.

7. DigiFinex Wealth Management

The wealth management section includes flexible staking, fixed‑term savings, and auto‑earn programs to generate passive income. Flexible staking lets you deposit tokens like USDT, ETH, or BTC and withdraw anytime while earning a small annual percentage yield (APY), and fixed‑term savings lock your funds for a set period, such as 7, 14, or 30 days, offering higher APYs.

The yields on special promotional staking events can reach an incredible 50% APY. Well, this is far higher than standard bank accounts.

DigiFinex Security and Privacy Review

So, is DigiFinex safe? The exchange uses several security measures, including cold wallet storage, two-factor authentication (2FA), withdrawal address whitelisting, Proof of Reserves (PoR), anti-phishing codes, and encrypted data storage to help protect user funds and account information.

Cold and hot wallet management: The majority of customer assets are stored in offline cold wallets with multi‑signature authorization, and only a small portion is kept in hot wallets to facilitate withdrawals.

Two‑factor authentication (2FA): You must enable 2FA using an authenticator app or SMS to withdraw funds. This one is mandatory for all users.

Whitelist address management: You can set up a list of withdrawal addresses, and then withdrawals to unlisted addresses require additional verification.

Proof of reserves and Merkle tree audits: DigiFinex claims to maintain a 1:1 ratio of customer assets and publishes proof‑of‑reserves reports. You can verify that their balances are included in the Merkle tree to ensure assets are not fractionally reserved.

Account protection tools: The exchange also offers features like anti‑phishing codes on emails, login IP monitoring, and device management.

Privacy policy: It collects personal information for KYC and security. But, according to its privacy policy, it does not sell data to third parties, and data is encrypted during transmission and stored with restricted access.

Is DigiFinex a Safe Exchange?

Yes, DigiFinex is a safe and real crypto exchange because it has never been hacked since 2017. You see, working well for nine years in the crypto world is a big deal, and it helps people trust them. They also use Proof of Reserves. Basically, this shows you real proof that they are not using your money or lending it to others secretly.

But, at the same time, DigiFinex is an offshore exchange without Tier‑1 regulation. It is not registered as a money service business in the US or licensed under Europe’s upcoming Markets in Crypto‑Assets (MiCA) framework. So, you need to consider this area a bit risky.

How To Use the DigiFinex Crypto Trading Platform?

To use the DigiFinex trading platform, you need to create an account, complete security or KYC checks if required, deposit crypto or buy it through a payment partner, and then place spot or futures trades.

How To Open a New DigiFinex Account?

Step 1: Visit the DigiFinex website or download the app

You need to go to digifinex.com or install the official app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Now, you should enter your email address or phone number, create a password, and agree to the terms of service. DigiFinex will send a verification code via email or SMS. Enter the code to activate your account.

Step 2: Enable two‑factor authentication

You should navigate to the security settings and set up 2FA using an authenticator app. This step is important for account safety.

Step 3: Complete KYC (optional but recommended)

Actually, if you plan to withdraw more than a few thousand dollars or use margin/futures, you need to provide proof of identity (passport or national ID), a selfie, and proof of address. The KYC review typically takes a few hours to a day.

How To Deposit and Trade on DigiFinex?

Step 1: Deposit cryptocurrency

You should go to “Balance” and select the crypto you want to deposit. Then, copy your DigiFinex wallet address and send funds from your personal wallet.

Step 2: Buy crypto with fiat (optional)

Also, if you do not have crypto, you can click “Buy Crypto” to use third‑party partners like Simplex or Mercuryo. All you need to do is choose the fiat amount and payment method, complete the payment, and the purchased USDT will appear in your account.

Step 3: Choose a trading pair and place an order

Next, you need to navigate to “Spot” or “Futures” and select your desired pair from the list. You can use the search bar to find tokens quickly. For spot trading, choose market or limit orders, enter the amount you want to buy or sell, and confirm. Now, for futures, you have to set your leverage, choose between cross or isolated margin, and set take‑profit/stop‑loss levels.

How To Withdraw Crypto From DigiFinex?

Access the Withdraw Menu: You should open your account balance menu and click on the Withdraw button. Select Your Crypto: Choose the specific cryptocurrency you want to transfer out of your exchange account. Paste the Destination Address: Now, paste your private wallet address, and make sure you select the exact matching network (such as BEP-20 or TRC-20). Input the Amount: You need to type the amount of crypto you want to withdraw. Also, check the minimum limits and the fixed network fee. Verify Security Codes: Click send, enter your Google Authenticator code along with your email verification code, and confirm the withdrawal request.

DigiFinex Customer Support Review

DigiFinex provides 24/7 customer support services through an automated live chat widget, an email ticket system, and active social media channels.

The live chat starts with an automated help bot that tries to solve basic issues by linking to their extensive help center articles. You can ask to speak to a human support agent if the automated assistant cannot solve your problem. Now, during normal trading hours, human agents connect within five minutes and offer clear, helpful solutions.

But you might experience long waiting times during extreme market volatility when thousands of traders are messaging the support team at the same time. Plus, the email ticketing system is a slower alternative, and they usually take about 12 to 24 hours to reply to complex technical issues.

Final Verdict: Is DigiFinex Worth Using for Crypto Trading?

To sum up the Digifinex exchange review, it is best described as a mid‑tier exchange for retail traders. You get access to hundreds of coins, a simple interface, copy‑trading, and futures markets, plus fee discounts through VIP tiers and the DFT token.

You must also consider some of their main drawbacks before you sign up. The complete block on US citizens means American traders cannot access this ecosystem at all. The base trading fee of 0.20% is twice as high as major competitors like Binance, Bitget, or MEXC.

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Hence, we recommend DigiFinex primarily as a secondary exchange for trading hard-to-find altcoins and enjoying high-yield savings plans. But for day-to-day trading with the lowest fees, MEXC remains the superior option, and for maximum liquidity and industry-leading security, Binance is still the top choice.

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