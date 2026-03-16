Deribit is a crypto derivatives trading platform that allows you to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum options, futures, perpetual contracts, and volatility products with high liquidity and advanced trading tools.

The top features of the Deribit crypto exchange are Bitcoin and Ethereum options trading, futures and perpetual contracts, DVOL volatility futures, portfolio margin system, insurance fund protection, Position Builder, Option Wizard, Deribit Metrics analytics, Testnet sandbox trading, and API support for algorithmic traders.

In this Deribit review, we will cover how the exchange works, which countries can use it, supported cryptocurrencies, leverage limits, and the exact trading fees you will pay. You will also learn how to create an account, deposit funds, trade derivatives, withdraw crypto, and whether Deribit is safe and trustworthy.

Overview: What Is the Deribit Cryptocurrency Exchange?

Deribit is a specialized crypto derivatives exchange that mainly focuses on options, futures, perpetuals, and, more recently, spot markets. It was launched in 2016 and was originally based in the Netherlands, but over time, regulatory pressure pushed the company to relocate to Panama and later to Dubai. So, now, it operates under the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai.

Recently, Coinbase acquired Deribit and made it part of the Coinbase group, but the platform continues to run independently with its own management. Today, you can trade a variety of crypto derivatives on Deribit. Well, this includes Bitcoin and Ethereum options, long‐dated futures, and even a growing list of altcoin perpetual contracts.

Here, you will not find hundreds of small meme coins as you do on big retail exchanges such as Binance or Bybit. The platform was built with a custom matching engine to be very fast, and it can handle thousands of orders every single second without crashing. It is actually famous for its 100% uptime during major market moves.

Is Deribit Owned by Coinbase?

Yes, Deribit is currently owned by Coinbase after a massive acquisition that was finalized in August 2025. The deal was worth roughly $2.9 billion in a mix of cash and stock. Coinbase bought the company because it wanted to dominate the global crypto options market.

Well, the day-to-day operations are still mostly the same for you as a trader. You still log in through the familiar Deribit interface, and there has been no reduction in any of the features you love. Also, you might notice some improved compliance tools and more integration with Coinbase services over time, but honestly, the platform still maintains its unique focus on high-performance options and professional trading infrastructure.

Which Countries Are Supported on Deribit?

You can access Deribit from over 100 countries in Europe, Asia, and South America, but there are some big exceptions you need to know about. Well, if you live in a place like Canada, the United States, or the United Kingdom, you might face some heavy restrictions. So, for example, retail traders in the UK are not allowed to trade crypto derivatives anymore because of local laws that changed recently.

Some other restricted countries are Belarus, the Central African Republic, Congo, Cuba, Guam, Iran, Iraq, Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russia, and Ukraine.

Is Deribit Legal in the US?

No, Deribit is currently not legal for any retail traders based in the United States. You know, the regulators in the US treat crypto options and futures trading as financial instruments, and they must trade on regulated exchanges.

The platform does not have a license to operate in America right now. Well, they use geo-blocking to stop any U.S. IP addresses from accessing the site. You also cannot open an account if you have U.S. residency or citizenship because the system checks your documents. You must provide proof of residency during the KYC process, and this makes it impossible to hide your location.

So, you should look for regulated platforms like Coinbase Derivatives or the CME for your Bitcoin futures needs if you live in the US.

Which Assets and Cryptocurrencies Are Available on Deribit?

You will find a very focused list of assets on Deribit because they prioritize deep liquidity over having many coins. The exchange mainly focuses on blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. So, for options and inverse futures, you can currently trade Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with contract expiries from one day to one year.

Deribit also offers linear USDC‑settled options for BTC, ETH, Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX), and XRP, and provides European‑style call and put contracts priced in USD coin.

Now, for perpetual and dated futures, Deribit has a broader set of coins. Bitcoin and Ethereum futures come with leverage up to 50x, while altcoin perpetuals like Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO), BNB, Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), NEAR, PAX Gold (PAXG), Solana, Tron, UNI, and a few others support leverage up to 25x.

Deribit Derivatives Exchange Review: Pros and Cons

The pros of Deribit are high derivatives liquidity, different types of derivatives products, advanced trading tools, high leverage, multiple margin modes, and a high-performance trading engine.

The cons of Deribit are restricted in certain countries (the US, UK, and Canada), limited asset coverage, a complex interface, and no direct fiat deposits.

What Are the Advantages of Using Deribit?

High liquidity: You can trade in the deepest options and futures contract markets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and this leads to tighter spreads. To be exact, more than 80% of all crypto options volume flows through the platform right now, and this is why institutional traders flock here.

Wide style of derivatives: You can choose from inverse BTC and ETH futures, USDC-settled linear futures, and perpetual swaps on over a dozen altcoins. The platform offers options with expiries that range from daily to yearly, and this variety lets you structure very complex strategies.

Advanced trading tools : The exchange offers a terminal in your browser and mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices. You can easily use specialized tools like the Position Builder, Option Wizard, and a detailed Metrics dashboard to monitor market data without leaving the site.

High leverage: You can trade with up to 50x leverage on Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and up to 25x on most altcoin perpetuals.

Portfolio margin and cross-collateral: It uses sophisticated margin models. Basically, they calculate your total risk across all your positions. The portfolio margin system assesses your net exposure, and it may lower your total margin requirements for your account. You can also use a range of assets like BTC, ETH, USDC, and stETH as collateral.

Yield-bearing collateral: Here, you can earn interest that is paid out daily or monthly if you hold stETH on the platform. This extra return can offset some of your trading fees or give you a bit of passive income while you wait for a trade.

High-performance infrastructure: Deribit’s matching engine is designed for very low latency and high throughput during busy times.

What Are the Disadvantages of Using Deribit?

Restricted access: You cannot trade on Deribit if you live in the United States, Canada, Japan, or the U.K. (retail). You see, this limitation rules out a large portion of potential users.

Limited asset coverage: Although the exchange has expanded, it still supports far fewer assets than spot trading exchanges like Binance or Bitget . Also, most derivative contracts involve BTC, ETH, and a handful of altcoins. Hence, you cannot speculate on hundreds of smaller tokens.

Complex interface: Deribit is best for advanced traders, so the layout can feel overwhelming at first, and you might need time to understand margin models, option greeks, and contract specifications.

No fiat deposits: You cannot deposit or withdraw fiat currency directly. Generally, you must buy crypto on another exchange and then transfer it to Deribit. You can use third-party services like Banxa, but it will still be converted to crypto while depositing in Deribit.

Not fully regulated: Even though it follows VARA guidelines in Dubai and now falls under Coinbase’s compliance umbrella, Deribit does not have the same level of regulatory oversight as exchanges like Kraken or Coinbase.

Deribit Exchange Review: Standard Fees

Deribit exchange charges different types of fees, such as trading fees, delivery fees, liquidation fees, and withdrawal network fees.

Deribit Trading Fees

The Deribit exchange uses a standard maker and taker fee model for all trades on the exchange. Well, you need to know that you are a “Maker” when you add an order to the book and wait for a match. You become a “Taker” when you fill an existing order immediately and remove liquidity.

You pay a maker fee between -0.01% and 0% for most inverse and linear futures contracts. Taker fees for these same products generally stay around 0.05%, depending on the specific asset you trade. Bitcoin and Ethereum futures usually have a 0.05% taker fee, and makers often pay absolutely nothing.

DVOL futures also belong to this same 0.05% taker fee level. The platform charges 0.03% of the underlying asset value for options trades on each contract. You also get a cap of 12.5% of the option price.

Deribit Delivery Fees

When a contract expires, and you are still holding it, you might have to pay a delivery fee to the exchange. Also, the daily options and weekly futures are exempt from delivery fees.

BTC/ETH Weekly Futures 0% BTC/ETH Futures 0.025% USDC Settled Futures on BTC and ETH 0.025% DVOL Futures 0.05% BTC/ETH Daily Options 0% BTC/ETH Options 0.015% (this fee can never be higher than 12.5% of the option’s value) USDC Linear Options 0.015% (this fee can never be higher than 12.5% of the option’s value)

Deribit Liquidation Fees

Liquidation happens when your account doesn’t have enough money to cover your losses, and the system closes you out. So, if the system has to close your position for you, they charge a liquidation fee, and this fee generally goes into the insurance fund to protect the rest of the exchange from losses.

The exact rate depends on the asset and your position size. Well, for options, the liquidation fee is the lower of 0.0019 BTC (or equivalent) or 25% of the option’s value per contract. Now, for futures and perpetuals, the liquidation fee currently ranges between 0.75% and 0.90% of the position value.

Deribit Deposit, Withdrawal, and Transfer Fees

Deribit does not charge you anything for depositing crypto into your account. You only pay the network fee from your own wallet when you send the coins.

Now, for withdrawals, Deribit also doesn’t add an extra fee, but you have to pay the standard blockchain fee so your transaction gets confirmed. Plus, there are no extra charges for transferring funds between your main account and subaccounts, and you can create internal subaccounts to manage strategies separately. But you need to know that only your main account can withdraw externally, so you must move funds back before requesting a withdrawal.

Does Deribit Have Hidden Fees?

Deribit’s fee schedule is quite transparent, but obviously, some additional costs could surprise you if you are not aware of them. Here are a few items to keep in mind:

Collateral usage: You might experience a small valuation haircut when you use yield-bearing tokens as collateral.

Block trades : The platform offers an over-the-counter block trade mechanism for large orders to avoid moving the market price. These trades usually carry negotiated fees, or you might pay third-party brokerage charges.

Futures spread fees: You will face extra maintenance margin requirements if you trade calendar spreads or other complex futures products. You see, the exchange does not call this a fee, but it reduces your effective leverage for the trade.

Inactivity: Deribit does not charge any inactivity fees even if you stop trading for a long time. But the platform might ask you to re-verify your identity if you leave your account dormant for several years.

Deribit Review: Best Features and Advanced Trading Tools

The best trading features of Deribit are inverse futures, perpetual futures contracts, options trading, DVOL futures, Deribit position builder, options wizard, Deribit metrics, and a testnet for demo trading.

Deribit Derivatives Trading Features

The types of derivatives on Deribit are inverse futures, linear and perpetual futures, and options contracts.

Inverse futures: These contracts are quoted in USD but collateralized in BTC or ETH. You can open positions up to 25x leverage with maintenance margins that can eventually adjust based on position size.

Linear futures and perpetuals: These contracts allow you to pay and receive profits in a stablecoin (currently USDC). This eliminates the need to hold large amounts of BTC or ETH and reduces exposure to crypto price swings. Well, linear contracts on Deribit include BTC, ETH, ADA, AVAX, BNB, DOGE, DOT, LTC, LINK, NEAR, PAXG, SOL, TRX, UNI, XRP, and a few niche tokens such as TRUMP. Here, leverage is typically capped at 25x for small altcoins.

Options : Deribit offers European‑style options. You can choose from calls or puts with strike prices across a wide range of expiries.

Deribit Crypto Options Trading

Deribit is the absolute leader for crypto options trading, and it handles most of the options volume every day. You should know that crypto options are just contracts that let you buy or sell an asset at a fixed price later on.

You can trade Bitcoin or Ethereum options with dates that range from just one day to a full year. Actually, they have linear USDC options for other coins like Solana, Avalanche, Tron, and XRP, too. The platform uses “European settlement”, and this means you cannot exercise the option before the date ends.

You also get to see important numbers like delta, gamma, vega, theta, and rho calculated in real time. Alright, you can also check out the volatility charts on the “Metrics” dashboard to see how the market is moving, and spreads are usually very tight because so many people trade here, and this reduces your slippage costs. Plus, the “Option Wizard” helps you out if you are still learning, and it suggests trades based on your market view.

Deribit Futures and Perpetuals Trading

Futures contracts oblige you to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. Now, perpetuals are similar but do not expire; instead, they use funding payments to anchor the contract price to the spot market.

Currently, on Deribit, you can trade inverse BTC and ETH futures with leverage up to 25x, and linear USDC futures for BTC and ETH offer leverage up to 50x. Also, funding rates on perpetuals are paid every eight hours and may be positive or negative depending on market sentiment.

Deribit Insurance Fund

The Deribit Insurance Fund is a pool of funds designed to ensure that actual winning traders get paid in full and that bankrupt, liquidated accounts do not incur negative equity. Basically, it is funded by extra fees charged during the liquidation process rather than trading profits.

Also, you should know that if the insurance fund is exhausted due to an extreme event, then the remaining losses are covered through a “socialized loss” mechanism. Here, profits of winning traders are reduced to cover the deficit. But again, since launching the fund, Deribit has never experienced a socialized loss event.

Deribit DVOL Futures

DVOL is Deribit’s proprietary Bitcoin volatility index. Now, to be exact, it is similar to the CBOE’s VIX for stocks. Generally, DVOL provides a single figure representing market expectations of volatility over the next 30 days.

Okay, now suppose you believe volatility will rise; you can buy DVOL futures to profit from increasing implied volatility, and if you expect volatility to fall, you can even short them.

The contracts are cash‑settled in USDC, each with a multiplier of 0.1 index points. They require a 10% margin and allow up to 10x leverage trading.

Deribit Position Builder

The Position Builder is a very useful interactive tool that helps you create and see how complex trading strategies work before you use real money. Actually, you can simulate putting futures and options together to see exactly what happens to your profit and loss as the market moves up or down.

You are allowed to adjust the amount of coins and the strike prices to see how your balance changes across a wide range of asset prices. The tool shows a clear chart of your P&L, and you can also see how implied volatility and time decay affect your trades. Also, you will find this mostly helpful when you want to plan strategies like butterfly spreads or iron condors.

You can also switch between cross margin and segregated margin to see how your margin requirements will change for the account. So, you must remember that the Position Builder is just for modeling, and it does not actually execute any trades for you. You have to manually copy your strategy into the live trading interface once you are happy with the results in the builder.

Deribit Option Wizard

The Option Wizard on Deribit allows you to pick a trading strategy without getting confused by too many numbers. You can start by opening the tool, and then you need to tell the system how you think the market will move. You can choose from views like bullish, bearish, neutral, or volatility-driven.

The tool also asks for your time horizon so it knows how long you want to stay in the trade. Well, the wizard then suggests the best strategy for you, and it might recommend a long call, covered call, straddle, or strangle. You will also get to see a clear payoff diagram that shows exactly where you make or lose money.

The system also displays your maximum profit and loss, along with break-even points and real-time Greeks. Honestly, this is a very helpful tool for beginners who need guidance to match their market view with a real trade. Plus, you will always see fresh pricing because the data comes straight from the Deribit order books every second.

Deribit Metrics

Deribit Metrics is a standalone analytics platform that collects every bit of market data from the main exchange. Basically, you can go to this dashboard to find very detailed charts for open interest, put/call ratios, and even the difference between implied and realized volatility.

The dashboard also shows you the order book depth and other statistics for every contract, and this helps you check how much liquidity is really there before you enter a trade. You can even get to see volatility surfaces, skew charts, and the way open interest is spread across different prices and dates if you trade options.

Basically, you get the kind of professional data that usually costs a lot of money on other sites. You will definitely make better choices for your money once you analyze the market using these detailed numbers.

Deribit Testnet

Deribit offers a sandbox environment called the Testnet. It basically mirrors the production system but uses dummy funds, so you can practice placing orders, adjusting leverage, and experimenting with strategies without risking real money. You see, this environment is invaluable if you are new to derivatives or want to test a trading bot.

How To Open an Account and Sign Up on Deribit

Step 1: Visit Deribit’s Registration Page

You need to go to the “deribit.com” domain. You will find the sign‑up button in the top‑right corner. So, tap it to open the registration form, and here, you can choose to register with your email address or through a Google or Apple account.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

You need to provide your country of residence and a valid email. Now, if you have a referral code, you can enter that too. Create a strong password, and then accept the terms of service and privacy policy. Deribit sends a confirmation message with a link. So, open the email and click the link to verify your address. Also, if you sign up with Google or Apple, this step may be automated.

Step 3: Enable two‑factor authentication (2FA)

You should go to the security settings and enable 2FA using an authenticator app like Google Authenticator or a hardware security key (YubiKey). Well, Deribit has mandatory 2FA for trading and withdrawals.

Step 4: Complete KYC

Now, before you can deposit or trade, you must submit know‑your‑customer documentation. Deribit will ask for a selfie, government‑issued ID (passport or national ID card), and proof of address.

The KYC form also asks about your source of funds, net worth, and expected trading volume. You can upload the documents and wait for approval. Generally, this can take anywhere from a few minutes to a day, depending on volume and your country.

How To Deposit and Start Trading Crypto on Deribit

To deposit and trade crypto on Deribit, you need to go to the “deposit” page, copy the deposit address, transfer funds from external wallets, and start trading.

Go to the “Deposit” page: You need to navigate to the wallet section of your account and select “Deposit.” You should choose the currency you want to deposit. So, for example, if you plan to trade BTC options, select Bitcoin. Generate a deposit address: Deribit provides a unique address for your BTC deposits. Also, for BTC, you can generate a new address once every twenty‑four hours, and ERC‑20 tokens share a single address, but you should verify the correct chain before sending. Transfer from your wallet or another exchange: Now, you can copy the address and paste it into the withdrawal form of the exchange or wallet where your funds are currently stored. You can send the desired amount, and the blockchain will confirm the transaction within the required number of confirmations. Open the trading interface: Go to the “Trade” tab. Here, you can select your preferred product: options, futures, perpetuals, or spot. Place your first order : You can decide whether you want to go long or short and whether to use a limit or market order. Now, enter the quantity and price, then confirm. Also, for limit orders, set your desired price and wait for the order to fill. For market orders, your trade executes instantly at the best available price.

How To Withdraw from Deribit

To withdraw from Deribit, you need to go to the “withdraw” section, add a withdrawal address, enter details, and confirm via email.

Open the withdrawal form : You should start by going to the “Withdraw” button. The platform then asks you to select the specific asset you want to move out. You will see both your available and withdrawable balance clearly shown on the screen.

Add or select a withdrawal address: You can use the built-in address book to save your favorite wallet locations for later. You must label each address as a private wallet or a virtual asset service provider to stay organized. A green check means the address is whitelisted.

Enter withdrawal details: You need to type in the exact amount of crypto that you wish to send. The crypto exchange shows you the network fees and the final balance you will have left after the transaction finishes. Here, you must check that you are using the correct network, like ERC-20 for USDC or SOL for Solana. You will need to use “Two-Factor Authentication” to prove it is really you.

Confirm via email: You will receive a confirmation email from the exchange after you submit the request. You must open that email and click the confirmation link inside immediately.

Does Deribit Require KYC?

Yes, Deribit requires know‑your‑customer verification for all users, as you cannot deposit or trade without completing this process. KYC is mandated by anti‑money laundering regulations and helps Deribit comply with global standards.

Hence, during your registration, you mainly need to provide your full legal name, nationality, date of birth, and country of residence. You must also upload a photo of your government‑issued ID and a selfie for facial verification. Plus, Deribit may request proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank statement. Also, the KYC form asks for your financial information, including the source of funds, net worth, and estimated trading activity.

Deribit Review: Customer Support and User Experience

Deribit provides customer support primarily through online channels. The “Help Center” includes detailed articles covering topics like margin calculations, deposit procedures, and platform security.

Now, if you have any specific issues, you can even submit a support ticket via Deribit’s portal. The team typically responds within a few hours to a day, but of course, response times may vary depending on the complexity of your case and trading volume. Also, for quick chats, Deribit has an official Telegram channel where community moderators and staff members answer queries.

Well, in terms of user experience, Deribit’s interface is quite powerful but can obviously feel overwhelming. The layout includes separate panels for order books, position information, margin metrics, and option chains. You can easily customize the columns and window sizes, and there is a dark mode for eyestrain reduction.

So, new traders may find the number of settings and options confusing, but once you become familiar with the platform, you will appreciate the flexibility.

Deribit Mobile App Review

The mobile app is available for both Android and iOS, and it is pretty decent. It’s okay to check your positions while you are away from your desk or traveling. You can easily open and close trades and see the charts in real-time. But honestly, it’s really hard to do complex options strategies on a small phone screen.

The app is secure and supports biometric login, such as Fingerprint or Face ID. It’s just a bit crowded because there is so much information that needs to be shown. So, if you are a serious trader, you will mainly use the desktop site for your daily work, but again, for a quick check on your profit while you’re out, the app does its job well.

What Are the Best Deribit Alternatives?

The best Deribit alternatives are BitMEX, Zoomex, Coinbase, MEXC and Binance. Here is a quick comparison to decide which one is better:

Exchange Supported Derivatives Maximum Leverage Supported Coins KYC Mandatory Spot Market Deribit Options, Futures, Perpetual Futures, DVOL volatility futures Up to 50x Mainly BTC, ETH + a few altcoin contracts Yes Limited spot market Binance Futures, Perpetual Futures, Options, Margin Up to 125x 500+ cryptocurrencies Yes Yes MEXC Perpetual Futures Up to 200x 3,500+ coins No Yes Coinbase Futures (mainly institutional) Up to 10x (depending on product) ~250+ coins Yes Yes BitMEX Perpetual Futures Up to 100x ~10-20 major coins Yes Yes (Limited only) Zoomex Perpetual Futures Up to 100x ~300+ coins No Yes

Conclusion: Is the Deribit Platform Safe and Trustworthy?

To sum up our Deribit review, you can confidently say that it is a trustworthy platform for crypto futures and options trading. The exchange holds 99% of client funds in cold storage, enforces two‑factor authentication, and even offers IP whitelisting and withdrawal address books to protect user accounts. Its insurance fund and incremental liquidation mechanism ensure that winning traders are paid, and the platform has never passed on losses to profitable users.

But, on the other hand, Deribit is not regulated in the same way that traditional exchanges like Coinbase are, and it remains inaccessible to residents of several major countries (the US, UK, and Canada). Hence, if you are a beginner, please spend a lot of time on the testnet first. Totally agree that it’s the best for pro derivatives, but only if you know how to use the tools correctly.