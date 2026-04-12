Delta Exchange is a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform that allows you to trade futures and options on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets with high leverage.

The best features of Delta Exchange are high leverage trading up to 200x, crypto futures and options trading, demo trading, API automation, and advanced TradingView charts. But it also has some drawbacks, like higher effective fees due to taxes (GST+TDS), limited coin selection, and fewer features compared to global exchanges like Binance, so it is mainly better for Indian users who want easy INR deposits and withdrawals.

In this Delta Exchange review, we will cover its fees, features, pros and cons, and overall safety in detail. You will also understand how it compares with top exchanges like Binance and whether it is the right platform for you.

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What Is Delta Exchange?

Delta Exchange is a popular cryptocurrency derivatives platform that started in 2018 and now operates from Singapore, with an India‑specific arm opened in 2021. The company’s global headquarters are in Singapore, while Indian operations run out of Mumbai. Today, the platform reported more than $500 million in monthly trading volume and over 150,000 registered Indian users.

You can deposit and withdraw INR on the India platform, and the exchange markets itself as built for Indian users with 24/7 markets and INR settlement. Delta Exchange offers futures and options contracts with up to 100x or sometimes even 200x leverage. Also, Delta Exchange runs two versions: a global site focused on cryptocurrency deposits and a Delta Exchange India site that accepts rupee deposits only and complies with local rules (FIU-licensed). It also offers a mutually beneficial referral program where you can earn rewards by inviting new users, while they also receive trading benefits.

Delta Exchange India vs. Delta Exchange Global

The main difference between these two versions is the regulation and the way you settle your money. Delta Exchange India is specifically registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit or FIU-IND. You can deposit and withdraw Indian Rupees directly through your bank account. Well, the global version is for international users and mainly uses USDT or other cryptos for everything.

Feature Delta Exchange Global Delta Exchange India Available contracts More than 300 futures and options contracts Mostly major contracts, such as BTC‑INR, ETH‑INR, and a few altcoins Deposit methods Cryptocurrency deposits only (USDT, BTC, ETH, etc.) INR bank transfers through UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS Regulation No Registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU‑IND) Leverage Up to 200x Up to 200x Fiat withdrawals No fiat support; withdrawals are in crypto INR withdrawals to bank accounts; deposit and withdrawal times vary Regulatory compliance Not regulated in the US or EU Must follow India’s tax rules, including 1 % tax deducted at source (TDS) and 18 % GST on fees

Delta Exchange Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of Delta Exchange

24/7 trading and multiple expiries: Here, markets never close on Delta Exchange. You can trade daily, weekly, and monthly contracts, which isn’t possible on Indian stock derivatives.

High leverage with small lot sizes: You can trade futures with as little as ₹5,000 on India contracts and as low as 0.001 BTC on global contracts. The leverage offerings are also high, up to 200x leverage.

Integrated TradingView charts: You will get professional charting tools with multi‑tab views, multiple chart types, and technical studies such as Bollinger Bands.

API and algo trading: Delta provides free trading and data APIs with minimal latency, sample code in several languages, and integration with CCXT and TradingView. So, you can easily automate strategies, backtest, and use testnet endpoints without risking real funds.

Demo trading: You get a demo platform for practice, and you do not risk real money there. You need a separate demo account because your main account login does not work on the demo site, and it is web-only for now.

Cons of Delta Exchange

Limited regulation and investor protection: The Delta Exchange app is obviously registered with the FIU but not overseen by SEBI or other securities regulators. Plus, global users are unregulated altogether.

Unstable mobile app and slow support: Well, some user reviews frequently mention app crashes during high volatility and slow customer response. Plus, some traders even complain that support tickets remain unanswered for days.

Not available in the United States: Delta Exchange does not serve U.S. residents due to regulatory uncertainty.

Lacks some features : It does not offer some known advanced features, such as copy trading and over-the-counter trading. Plus, there is no direct margin trading (borrowing).

Which Is Better, Binance or Delta Exchange?

Here’s a quick comparison between Binance and the Delta exchange:

Factor Delta Exchange Binance Launched 2018 (global), 2024 (Indian) 2017 Supported Coins ~100+ coins (limited options) 500+ coins (huge selection) Trading Type Mainly derivatives (futures & options) Spot, futures, margin, options, staking, more Trading Fees 0.02% maker / 0.05% taker 0.10% spot, lower with discounts Withdrawal Fees High (e.g., ~0.00005 BTC) Lower (e.g., ~0.00002 BTC) Leverage Up to 100x-200x Up to 125x Fiat Support Limited (India only) Strong global fiat support Regulation & Trust Limited regulation Licensed in multiple regions User Features Basic tools, derivatives focus Advanced tools, staking, earn, bots, P2P

Binance is clearly the better choice for most users because it offers more coins, lower withdrawal fees, better global access, and stronger trust. You get way more features like staking, earn products, and P2P trading, which Delta simply does not provide.

Delta Exchange is mainly useful if you only want high-leverage derivatives trading, especially in India. But again, Binance offers that too, and it is also FIU-registered. Honestly, if you are serious about long-term crypto trading, you should go with Binance because it gives you more flexibility, better liquidity, and a safer overall experience. You can check our in-depth Binance review here.

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Delta Exchange Review: Fees

Delta exchange charges 0.02% maker and 0.05% taker fee on its perpetual futures contracts. There are no deposit fees, and withdrawal fees depend on the coin and network congestion. Here’s the full Delta exchange fee structure:

Delta Exchange Trading Fees

Indian platform: Delta Exchange India charges 0.02% maker and 0.05% taker fees for futures contracts, while options trades cost 0.01% of the notional value. Spot trading is limited to a buy‑side fee of 0% and a sell‑side fee of 0.1%.

Also, besides these, you pay 18% GST on the fee and 1% TDS on the total trade value. So, for example, if you execute a ₹1 lakh taker trade, the fee is ₹50, plus ₹9 GST and ₹1,000 TDS, bringing your cost to about ₹1,059.

The exchange also has a feature called fee capping. Well, this means the fee for an option trade will never be more than 3% of the premium you paid. This is actually a great deal for people who trade Out-of-the-Money (OTM) options.

Global platform: Now, on Delta Exchange Global, the base futures fee for non-API users 0%. So, don’t pay anything here. Spot trading charges 0.075% maker and 0.075% taker.

Category Trading Fees (Taker) Trading Fees (Maker) Settlement Fees Liquidation Factor BTC & ETH Futures – Non API 0% 0% 0% 0.2 BTC & ETH Futures – API 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.2 USDT Linear Futures (excluding BTC & ETH) 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.2 Options 0.015% 0.015% 0.015% 0.5 Spot 0.075% 0.075% NA –

Delta Exchange Liquidation Fees

Liquidation happens when the market goes against your position and the exchange is forced to close it. The platform charges a liquidation fee to cover the costs of this process. Usually, the liquidation factor is around 0.5% (subject to change based on leverage and trading pair, check screenshot below). This money goes into the insurance fund to keep the platform stable during extreme market volatility.

Delta Exchange Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Deposits Fees: You can deposit crypto on Delta Exchange Global for free. Now, on Delta Exchange India, you can deposit rupees via UPI, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS. Generally, deposits are usually credited within 15 minutes for UPI and 30 minutes for bank transfers, though delays up to 24 hours can occur. There are no deposit fees.

Withdrawals Fees: Withdrawal fees depend on the asset and network congestion. It’s always variable, as you know. Delta Exchange India allows bank withdrawals with no direct fee for standard withdrawals; however, you must complete KYC and 2FA verification and provide a one‑time password for each withdrawal.

Are Delta Exchange Charges High Fees?

Delta Exchange maintains a fee structure that is widely considered the industry standard for professional-grade derivative trading. Honestly, the core trading charges are quite competitive when you compare them to other big players like Binance or ByBit.

However, you should be prepared for the fact that TDS and GST can be significantly higher than what you might expect. Specifically, there is an 18% GST applied to the trading fees, and a mandatory 1% TDS is deducted from the total transaction value on every trade. These government-mandated charges are the real costs that you need to watch out for if you are trading from India. Now, if you want a low-fee crypto exchange, you can check out our MEXC exchange review. It has one of the lowest-fee structures in the industry.

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Delta Exchange Review: Key Features and Trading Tools

The top features of the Delta exchange are 200x leverage derivatives trading (futures and options), a demo trading portal, API access for algorithmic trading, and advanced charting tools.

1. Delta Derivatives Trading

You can trade both futures and options on Delta Exchange. The India platform offers daily, weekly, and monthly contract expiries for major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

Here, global users can actually access over 100 cryptocurrencies and 300+ contracts, including perpetual swaps settled in USDC. Plus, Delta also provides unique products like MOVE options. Basically, this lets you bet on the magnitude of price movements rather than direction.

Delta Futures Trading

Futures trading on the Delta Exchange includes both linear contracts quoted in US dollars and inverse contracts settled in the underlying cryptocurrency. So, for example, the BTCUSD perpetual contract has a lot size of 0.001 BTC and allows up to 200× leverage.

Now, here, the funding rate is applied every 8 hours to keep the contract’s price aligned with the underlying index. You can choose between isolated and cross margin modes to manage risk, and the platform also supports one‑click reduce‑only orders to close positions quickly.

Delta Options Trading

Delta Exchange offers European‑style call and put options on Bitcoin and Ether. Generally, Indian traders get roughly 10 to 15 strikes per expiry, while global users enjoy a broader range. You can trade options with high leverage, and Delta also provides straddle and MOVE option products for volatility trading.

2. Delta Demo Trading

Delta Exchange offers a demo trading environment (testnet). You can place paper trades with virtual funds. The testnet replicates the same live order book and pricing. Hence, you get a realistic feel for order execution and margin requirements.

You can also access the demo environment through the API or the web interface and switch freely between demo and live accounts. You see, this is an excellent way to test strategies, learn the interface, or practice using high leverage without financial consequences.

3. Delta API Trading

Delta exchange provides both REST and WebSocket endpoints for order management, historical data, and real‑time market feeds. Well, key benefits include:

No cost: You can use Trading API and Data API services at no charge.

Low latency: The API is built for speed, so algorithmic strategies execute quickly.

Testnet support: You can test your bot using the demo endpoints before trading live.

Community and support: Delta also has a community forum and provides documentation on key error codes, API key management, and webhook integration.

4. Delta High Leverage Trading

Delta Exchange allows you to open positions with leverage of up to 200x on certain BTC and ETH perpetual contracts. You see, this is among the highest leverage available to retail traders.

Now, because leverage amplifies both profits and losses, Delta provides a margin scaling system as well. Here, initial and maintenance margins increase as your position grows. There’s also a funding cap of 1% every eight hours to prevent excessive funding costs.

5. Delta Exchange Advanced TradingView Charts

The charts on the platform are powered by “TradingView” and include over 100 technical indicators. You can draw lines, use Fibonacci levels, and set up custom alerts. It has a very simple but adaptive interface, and you can even trade directly from the chart. It is really helpful to see your open orders right on the price graph.

You can open multiple tabs to monitor different contracts, switch between candlestick, bar, line, and hollow candle charts, and select timeframes from 1‑minute to 30‑day intervals. There’s a library of technical indicators and studies. You can compare virtual digital assets on the same chart and edit parameters such as the standard deviation used in Bollinger Bands.

How To Sign Up and Trade Crypto on Delta Exchange?

Step 1: Create an Account

You should visit “delta.exchange” or the global site to find the “Sign Up” button. You can link your Google or Apple ID to skip most of the manual work. Alternatively, you can type your email address and pick a strong password. Now, you should also set up 2FA, such as SMS-based or Google Authenticator.

Step 2: Complete KYC Verification

You must provide your PAN card, Aadhaar number, and bank details in the verification section. The platform usually finishes the check in a few hours, and sometimes it takes longer during busy market days. Alright, you will get an email as soon as your account is ready for deposits.

Step 3: Depositing Funds

Traders in India can use UPI, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS to deposit money. Here, UPI transfers usually show up in your wallet within 15 minutes. The minimum deposit on Delta Exchange India is typically ₹1 for UPI, IMPS, and NEFT. Now, for the global platform, you can just send cryptocurrency to your specific deposit address. There are no deposit fees at all on this exchange.

Step 4: Start Trading

You can navigate through the “Futures” or “Options” tabs to see all available pairs, and then select a contract like the BTC-INR perpetual or an ETHUSD weekly option.

Now, placing a trade requires you to enter the quantity and select your order type. You can choose a Limit order to pick your price or a Market order for instant execution. Next, hit Buy/Sell.

Delta Exchange Customer Support

The Delta exchange support ecosystem includes live chat, email tickets, and an extensive knowledge base for troubleshooting. You can reach them through a live chat on the website or by raising a support ticket. They usually respond within a few hours for most issues.

They also have a very big “help center” with articles that explain every single feature of the platform. Generally, if you have a problem with a deposit or a trade, they are generally quite helpful in fixing it. Right, just make sure you provide all the details, like transaction IDs, to make it faster for them. Also, the exchange is quite active on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, where it publishes tutorials and announcements.

Conclusion: Is Delta Crypto Exchange Safe and Legit?

To sum up our Delta exchange review, it is a legal and legitimate platform for cryptocurrency derivatives trading in India. It is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit and complies with Indian tax rules. The global version has been operating since 2018 and offers a wide range of contracts, but again, it lacks top‑tier regulation. Delta employs standard security measures like 2FA, cold storage, and an insurance fund.

You should also consider the downsides. Here, in India, you must pay 18% GST and 1% TDS on each trade. The platform lists far fewer coins than major exchanges like MEXC and Bitget.

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Hence, we would say, if you are an experienced trader looking for INR settlements, small contract sizes, and automated trading via API, Delta Exchange may be best for you. But, for global investors who are looking for many coins, lower fees, strong regulation, and better support, they need to consider alternatives like Binance, MEXC, or Bitget.

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