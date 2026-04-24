Coincheck is a Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell, and manage digital assets in a simple and regulated environment.

The top features of Coincheck Exchange are zero trading fees on major spot pairs, an easy buy and sell interface, TradeView professional charts, staking support, and an NFT marketplace, but it has limited coins and no futures or margin trading, and it lacks advanced tools, deep liquidity, and wide asset selection compared to top global exchanges like Binance or Bitget.

In this Coincheck review, we will cover its pros, cons, features, fees, security, and overall user experience in detail. You will also learn how it compares with other major crypto exchanges like Binance, Bitget and MEXC.

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What is Coincheck?

Coincheck is one of Japan’s oldest cryptocurrency exchanges. It was founded in 2012 by Koichiro Wada and Yusuke Otsuka. Today, the company is owned by the Monex Group. It’s a large Japanese financial services firm. The exchange allows you to buy, sell, and trade more than 30 cryptocurrencies using Japanese yen.

Now, because Coincheck mainly focuses on the Japanese market, the only supported fiat currency is JPY, and the service is only limited to residents of Japan; there is no support for US or UK customers due to regulatory restrictions. The exchange has grown steadily since it started, and it has about 1.8 million verified users plus daily spot trading volumes between $50 million and $150 million.

It does not offer derivatives or leveraged trading, so the platform is basically simpler than those of global giants. So, instead, it provides spot trading, quick buy/sell, over‑the‑counter (OTC) trades, and crypto lending services. Plus, Coincheck also offers staking services for certain coins and allows you to earn passive income by delegating your tokens to validators.

Is Coincheck Legit?

Yes, Coincheck is a fully legitimate and licensed business that operates under the strict supervision of Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). You can verify this yourself by looking up their license number, which is Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 00008.

Getting an FSA license is actually one of the hardest things for a crypto company to do in the entire world. The rules are very strict about how they handle your money and how they store your personal data. Honestly, being owned by Monex Group adds another layer of legitimacy that most users appreciate. It is a public company, so they have to publish their financial reports for everyone to see.

Best Coincheck Alternatives: Other Centralized Exchanges To Compare

The top Coincheck alternatives are Binance, MEXC, and Bitget. Here’s a quick comparison:

Criteria Coincheck Binance MEXC Bitget Launched Date 2012 2017 2018 2018 Top Features Zero fee spot trading, simple UI, staking, NFT marketplace Huge ecosystem, futures, margin, staking, launchpad, high liquidity Massive altcoins, 0% fees, high leverage, launchpad, copy trading Copy trading, futures, trading bots, protection fund, PoR Supported Coins 30+ coins 350+ coins 3000+ coins 1,600+ coins Trading Fees 0%-0.1% spot 0.1% (lower with BNB) 0% maker / 0.05% taker 0.1% spot, lower with BGB Maximum Leverage Not available Up to 125x Up to 200x Up to 125x Fiat Support JPY mainly Multiple fiat (USD, EUR, INR via P2P) Limited (P2P & third-party) Limited fiat + P2P KYC Mandatory Yes Yes Optional (limited use) Yes (for full access) Availability Mainly Japan Global (restricted in some regions) 170+ countries (restricted US/UK) 100+ countries (restricted US/Canada) Open Account Open Coincheck Account Open Binance Account Open MEXC Account Open Bitget Account

Coincheck vs. Binance

Coincheck focuses on simplicity and regulation, while Binance gives you everything in one place. You get hundreds of coins, futures trading, staking, launchpad, and even DeFi tools on Binance. Coincheck feels pretty basic when you compare it side by side. It only supports spot trading and around 30 coins, while Binance supports 350+ coins and high liquidity. So, if you want serious trading, Binance is just better.

Again, fees are also competitive. You see, Coincheck has zero fees on some pairs, which sounds good, but Binance gives better value because of deeper liquidity and lower spreads. That actually matters more when you trade regularly.

Honestly, if you want better features, global access, and strong trading tools, you can simply use our Binance referral code to sign up and get extra fee discounts. That makes Binance a much better long-term option for most users.

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Coincheck vs. MEXC

MEXC is all about variety and aggressive trading features, while Coincheck is more about safety and simplicity. MEXC offers more than 3,000 coins, which is massive compared to Coincheck’s limited list. So, if you are hunting for new altcoins or trending tokens, Coincheck just cannot compete.

MEXC offers 0% maker and very low taker fees, which makes it one of the cheapest exchanges in the market. Coincheck also has low fees, but MEXC gives you more flexibility with volume-based discounts. Then comes leverage. Coincheck does not offer leverage at all, while MEXC goes up to 500x. Well, that is a huge difference, especially if you are into futures trading.

So yeah, if you want advanced trading, more coins, no-KYC trading, and better earning opportunities, you can use our MEXC referral code to register and unlock bonuses and fee discounts. Coincheck is only better if you want a simple, regulated platform.

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Coincheck vs. Bitget

Bitget sits somewhere between Binance and MEXC, but is still way ahead of Coincheck in terms of features. You get over 1,600 coins, copy trading, trading bots, futures trading, and a strong protection fund on Bitget. Coincheck simply does not offer these advanced tools. Bitget is designed for traders who want more control and flexibility.

Also, one thing that stands out is copy trading. Bitget allows you to follow top traders automatically. You can copy their trades in real-time. Coincheck does not have anything like this. So, if you want a more advanced platform with passive trading options, you can use our Bitget referral code to register. Coincheck is just fine for beginners, but Bitget is better for serious traders.

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Coincheck Exchange Review: Pros and Cons

Coincheck is a beginner-friendly exchange with strong regulation in Japan. However, it also has limitations in features and asset variety. Below is a quick look at its main advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages of Coincheck

Regulated and licensed : Coincheck is registered with the Japanese FSA and operates under strict regulations. Hence, your fiat and crypto are generally separated from company funds, and this reduces the risk of misappropriation.

Zero trading fees on major pairs : Coincheck charges no maker or taker fee for popular pairs like BTC/JPY, ETH/JPY, and XRP/JPY.

User‑friendly interface : The platform offers a simple dashboard for quick buys and sells. There is also a professional trading view for more serious traders with an order book, charting tools, and depth indicators. The mobile app even mirrors the same web interface.

Secure storage and 2FA : Coincheck uses cold wallet storage for the majority of customer funds. Also, it requires two‑factor authentication (2FA) via app or SMS and offers address whitelisting. There is constant monitoring to prevent suspicious activities.

Additional services: The exchange provides crypto lending, enabling you to earn interest by lending out your coins. It also offers staking on coins like Ethereum, as well as an NFT marketplace with curated collections from Japanese creators.

Japanese yen support: Well, if you live in Japan, Coincheck integrates with local bank transfers, convenience store deposits, and quick deposit services. And generally, bank deposits are free.

Disadvantages of Coincheck

Limited coins: Coincheck has far fewer coins (with about 30 assets) compared with global exchanges that offer hundreds or thousands of coins.

No derivatives or margin: The platform does not provide futures, options, or leveraged trading. You can only engage in spot trades. So, this may be less attractive if you want to use leverage or hedging strategies.

Limited availability outside Japan: Coincheck primarily serves Japanese residents. It does not support U.S. users and is often unavailable in Europe. The only fiat currency supported is JPY.

Lower liquidity and trading volume: The exchange has a trading volume of around $50M per day, which is decent for small trades but results in slippage for large orders. You see, generally, crypto exchanges like Binance and Bitget have over a billion in volume.

Coincheck Fees and Payment Options

Coincheck charges 0% trading fees on most major spot pairs, up to 0.1% on some altcoins, free crypto deposits, and fixed network-based crypto withdrawal fees depending on the asset.

Coincheck Trading Fees

Coincheck has one of the most competitive trading fee policies in Japan. Here, for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), and a few others, both maker and taker fees are 0%. Well, this means you pay nothing to place or execute market or limit orders.

Now, for other less liquid coins such as Lisk (LSK), NEM (XEM), ETC, and Zcash (ZEC), the fees range from 0.05% to 0.1% depending on market conditions. Also, there are no tiered fee reductions because the base fee is already zero for major pairs. There are also no hidden fees for limit orders that remain open for a long time.

Coincheck Deposit and Withdrawal Fee

Bank Transfer (JPY) Free (Customers may need to pay a bank-side deposit fee) Convenience Store Payment Up to 29,999 JPY (770 JPY fee) 30,000 – 300,000 JPY (1,018 JPY fee) Quick Deposit Up to 29,999 JPY (770 JPY fee) 30,000 – 499,999 JPY (1,018 JPY fee) 500,000 JPY and above: (Amount x 0.11%) + 495 JPY JPY Withdrawal 407 JPY

Now, crypto withdrawal fees vary by coin, such as 0.0005 BTC for Bitcoin or 0.005 ETH for Ethereum. It is an okay price, but certainly not the cheapest in the world. Well, if you want to move small amounts of crypto frequently, MEXC often has much lower withdrawal rates for a wider variety of tokens.

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Coincheck Review: Best Features and Trading Tools

The top features of Coincheck are staking services to earn passive income on idle assets, spot trading to buy/sell crypto instantly, and professional charting tools for advanced traders.

Coincheck Staking and Earning

Coincheck has a staking service that lets you earn rewards just by holding certain coins in your account. Right now, they support coins like Ethereum, Lisk, Polkadot, and Symbol (XYM) for their staking programs. Basically, you just need to keep the coins in your wallet, and you will get a small percentage of new coins back every month.

The annual percentage yield (APY) varies from 1% to 4% depending on the coin and network conditions. It is very simple because you do not have to deal with any complicated technical steps or external wallets.

You should know that the returns at Coincheck are generally lower than what you would get on Binance Earn or MEXC Earn. You see, global exchanges have “Earn” programs that often offer much higher APY (Annual Percentage Yield). But if you want the safest possible way to earn a little extra on your Japanese account, Coincheck Staking is obviously a good option.

Coincheck Spot Trading

Spot trading is the core feature of the platform, and it works exactly as you would expect. You buy the actual digital coin, and you own it in your wallet. It is very straightforward and doesn’t involve any debt or leverage. The interface shows you the current price, the recent trade history, and your current balance.

You can place limit orders to buy at a specific price or market orders to buy instantly. It works perfectly for what it is designed to do. The liquidity for Bitcoin and Ethereum is quite good, so you won’t have any issues with small to medium trades. But if you want to trade small altcoins, you might see a significant “spread” problem in the marketplace. The price gap can be a bit wide for coins that aren’t very popular.

Coincheck Professional Trading View

You can access the “TradingView” interface if you are using a desktop web browser. This is their professional dashboard that comes with advanced technical charts. It looks a lot more like the trading screens you see on Binance or Bitget. You get tools to draw trend lines, use indicators like RSI or MACD, and see the full depth of the order book.

The platform has done a good job of making the interface fast and responsive. However, it still lacks some of the really advanced order types, like OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other) orders, that you find on global platforms. It is enough for most regular people, though.

Coincheck Review: Security and Privacy

The top security and privacy features of Coincheck are cold storage wallets, two-factor authentication (2FA), SSL encryption, a multi-signature wallet system, asset segregation, withdrawal address whitelisting, anti-phishing codes, real-time system monitoring, and strict KYC/AML verification.

Coincheck Cold Storage

The Coincheck exchange stores the vast majority (around 95%) of user funds in “Cold Storage”. Basically, this means the digital keys to the coins are kept on devices that are never connected to the internet. Hence, no way a hacker can get to them remotely through the web. This was a massive lesson they learned from their old hack in 2018 (more on this later). Right now, almost all their digital assets are kept offline at all times.

This is exactly what you want to see from a top-tier exchange. They also use multi-signature (multi-sig) technology for their wallets. Now, this means that moving any large amount of money requires several different authorized people to sign off on the transaction. It is a very safe system that makes it almost impossible for a single rogue employee or a lone hacker to steal everything.

Coincheck Two Factor Authentication

You must use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on your account if you want to be safe. There is no way around it because the platform makes it a mandatory requirement for withdrawals. We usually suggest using the Google Authenticator app or SMS for this. Every time you log in or try to send money out, you have to enter a dynamic six-digit code from your phone.

Coincheck System Security

The Coincheck exchange uses industry‑standard encryption (SSL/TLS) to secure all web and mobile traffic. It monitors activity 24/7 to detect unusual patterns, and even performs regular penetration tests and engages third‑party auditors to evaluate its systems.

You see, after the 2018 breach, the exchange implemented stricter internal controls, including segregation of duties and improved key management. Coincheck also holds insurance policies that cover some losses in the event of cyber attacks, though exact details are not publicly disclosed.

Is Coincheck Safe to Use?

Yes, Coincheck is extremely safe to use right now for any level of investor. Actually, it is probably one of the safest exchanges you can find because it is so heavily regulated by the government. The Japanese government keeps a very close eye on its daily operations. They are legally required to keep their own company money completely separate from your user money.

Also, if the company ever goes bankrupt, your funds are protected and must be returned to you by law (though certain legal procedures may delay the process, like happening in the case of FTX). But again, this is a level of safety you simply do not get with global exchanges if you live in a country without clear crypto rules. So, for a Japanese resident, it is a secure and reliable choice.

What Happened to Coincheck?

In January 2018, Coincheck lost 523 million NEM tokens (worth about $530 million at the time) due to a cyber attack. Basically, the hackers exploited the lack of multi‑signature cold storage, and the stolen NEM was later laundered through various exchanges.

Now, at the time, the incident was the largest crypto theft in history. After this event, Coincheck paused operations, reimbursed all affected customers, and strengthened its security.

In April 2018, the Monex Group acquired the exchange and invested in improving the infrastructure. Coincheck also became a registered crypto‑asset exchange under the Japanese FSA in 2019, resumed trading, and has been operating under strict oversight ever since.

How To Open a New Coincheck Account and Start Trading?

Step 1: Create an Account (Sign Up)

You need to go to Coincheck’s website or download the mobile app. Now, click “Create Account” and enter your email address and a strong password. You will receive a verification email; click the link to confirm your account.

Step 2: Verify Identity (KYC)

You should log in and complete the KYC process. You will need to provide your full name, date of birth, address, and phone number. You have to upload images of your government‑issued ID (passport, driver’s license, or residence card) and a selfie holding the ID. Also, sometimes you need to submit a utility bill or bank statement for address verification.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

To deposit Japanese yen, you can go to the deposit section and select bank transfer, convenience store deposit, or quick deposit. Now, follow the instructions to transfer funds, as bank transfers may take one business day. Deposits via convenience stores can be processed within minutes but incur a small fee.

Also, if you already hold crypto in another wallet, you can generate a deposit address on Coincheck for the specific coin and send your coins there. Now, just wait for network confirmations to see them in your account.

Step 4: Start Trading

Finally, once your account is funded, you can navigate to the buy/sell interface or the professional trading view, and then select the pair you want to trade, enter the amount, and place your order. You can use market orders for instant execution or limit orders to set your preferred price.

How Long Does It Take To Verify Coincheck?

The KYC process typically takes between 24 and 72 hours (but sometimes within hours if documents are clear). Generally, if there is a high volume of new registrations, it may take longer.

Now, to speed up approval, make sure your submitted documents are clear and match your account information. You see, incomplete or blurry documents will delay verification. Coincheck will notify you by email once the verification is complete, and you will then be able to deposit and withdraw funds.

How To Withdraw From Coincheck

Go to the Withdrawal Section: You need to look for the “Withdraw JPY” option in the main menu or the wallet tab. Register Your Bank Account : Enter your Japanese bank name, the branch name, and your account number. Enter the Amount: Type in exactly how much Yen you want to send back to your bank. Confirm with 2FA: Enter your Google Authenticator code to authorize the transfer for security reasons. Wait for the Transfer: The money usually hits your bank account in 1 to 2 business days, depending on your bank’s processing speed.

Now, to withdraw cryptocurrency, you need to go to the withdrawal page, select the coin you wish to withdraw, enter the recipient address, and the amount. Here, you should make sure that the destination address supports the same network as your selected coin. Now, confirm the transaction via 2FA. Coincheck will process withdrawals instantly; network congestion may affect the time it takes for the transaction to appear in your external wallet.

Coincheck Review: Customer Support and User Experience

Coincheck provides assistance through email and an in‑app ticket system. The support team typically responds within 24 hours on business days. The platform also has a comprehensive FAQ section covering common issues like deposits, withdrawals, KYC, staking, and lending.

But remember, there is no live chat or phone support, which can be frustrating if you need immediate assistance. The website and app are available in Japanese and English, but some advanced functions may only be fully supported in Japanese.

Now, overall user experience on Coincheck is quite positive. The interface is clean, with clear menus for every function. Beginners can use the simple buy/sell interface, while experienced traders can switch to the professional view. The mobile app mirrors the desktop platform, letting you monitor prices, deposit or withdraw funds, and place trades from anywhere.

Because the platform is built for the Japanese market, it integrates seamlessly with local banking services. However, you may find the coin selection limited and advanced trading features lacking compared with global exchanges like Binance or Bitget.

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Coincheck Mobile App Review

Coincheck’s mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and offers most features of the web platform. You can sign up, complete KYC, deposit JPY via bank transfer or convenience store, deposit crypto, buy and sell coins, stake supported tokens, and access the NFT marketplace.

The app features a simple home screen with your portfolio balance and market prices. You can easily tap a coin to see price charts, order books, and trade history. Plus, the app also includes push notifications for price alerts and order execution. You can enable fingerprint or face ID for secure login.

Final Verdict: Who Should Use Coincheck?

To sum up our Coincheck review, the exchange is best for residents of Japan who want a regulated, user‑friendly platform with zero trading fees on major pairs. It is ideal for beginners and intermediate traders who mainly want to buy, sell, or stake a modest selection of coins. So, if you value local banking integration, ease of use, and strong security, Coincheck is obviously a good crypto exchange.

But again, if you want to trade a large variety of cryptocurrencies, use leverage, or access futures, options, and other advanced products, you may feel restricted. It is also not available outside of Japan. This is one area where global exchanges like Binance, Bitget, or MEXC are sometimes better because they offer advanced trading features and global availability. They provide copy trading, cross‑margin, and derivatives, which are not available on Coincheck.

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