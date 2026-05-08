Changelly is a non-custodial crypto exchange platform that lets you swap, buy, and sell digital assets without keeping your funds on the exchange.

The top features of Changelly exchange are instant crypto swaps, 1,000+ supported cryptocurrencies, fixed and floating rates, fiat buy and sell options, wallet integrations, Changelly PAY, mobile app access, and risk-based KYC for selected transactions. Its main downside is that it does not offer full trading tools like spot order books, futures, copy trading, staking, or deep fee discounts like global crypto exchanges.

In this Changelly review, we will cover how it works, its fees, supported coins, KYC rules, country availability, mobile app, safety, and customer support. We will also compare Changelly with Binance, MEXC, and Bitget so you can clearly decide whether it is the right crypto exchange for your needs.

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What is Changelly?

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange launched in 2015. You see, unlike a normal trading site that holds your coins, this platform actually connects your crypto wallet to a network of partner exchanges and swaps one coin for another on your behalf.

Basically, that means you don’t keep funds on Changelly; you only send and receive coins during the transaction. The exchange supports more than a thousand cryptocurrencies across about 185 different blockchain networks. It’s available in roughly 150 countries and offers a simple way to buy, sell, or swap crypto without creating a full trading account.

Because it doesn’t store your funds, Changelly is considered non‑custodial. Since its launch, the company has not reported any major hacks, and it works with well‑known wallets like Ledger, Exodus, Trezor, and MetaMask to make swaps seamless.

How Does Changelly Work?

Changelly’s working is based on: you need to pick the coins you want to exchange, provide your wallet address, review the quote, send your funds, and receive the new coin.

Choose your pair: First, you should visit the Changelly website or mobile app and select the cryptocurrency you want to send and the one you want to receive. Now, remember, there are floating and fixed rate options. A floating rate gives you the current market price at the time of the swap, while a fixed rate locks in a price for a limited period. You can call it the market and limit orders the traditional way. Enter your wallet address: You can provide a destination address where you want your new coins sent. This must be the correct network and token type. Check the quote : The platform aggregates offers from partner exchanges and shows you the expected amount of coins you will receive (including the swap fee and network fees). Send your coins: Changelly gives you a deposit address. You can send the source cryptocurrency from your wallet to this address. Receive the new coins: Now, once the trade is executed, Changelly sends the swapped tokens directly to your wallet. The entire process is non‑custodial, so you’re not leaving your assets on the platform.

Does Changelly Require KYC?

You can perform most crypto-to-crypto swaps on the exchange without completing a formal identity verification process (KYC). The platform maintains a “privacy-first” approach for the majority of its users. However, their automated risk-scoring system monitors every transaction for suspicious activity. Your trade might get flagged for KYC if the coins come from a high-risk source or if the amount is unusually large.

Also, you must complete full identity verification if you plan to buy crypto with a credit card or a bank transfer. Changelly partners with firms like MoonPay and Simplex for these fiat transactions. These partners follow strict international laws and require your ID and a selfie.

Who Should Use Changelly?

You should use Changelly if you are:

Newcomers to crypto: You get a simple interface and clear instructions to make your first transactions way less intimidating. You don’t have to worry about complicated order books or hidden settings.

Holders and investors : People who store coins in hardware wallets like a Ledger and occasionally need to switch between tokens do so without leaving their wallet environment.

Small traders: You benefit from fast processing and minimal account setup for modest amounts of money. You see, most small trades complete in 3-5 minutes or less without the need for a full KYC check in most cases.

DeFi enthusiasts: You can swap tokens without using decentralized exchanges because those sites sometimes have high slippage or complicated interfaces. Actually, you get access to over a thousand assets via their DeFi swap engine.

Businesses and wallets : Many crypto wallets integrate Changelly swap functionality within their apps as well. You might find this very convenient for a service that needs a quick exchange feature for its customers. The API is robust and handles thousands of transactions every single day.

Changelly Supported Countries

Changelly provides its exchange services to residents in more than 150 countries across the globe. The platform is truly international and supports users from almost every continent.

Most people in the UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada use the site with zero issues. It is not available in the United States and territories like Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Crimea, and some regions facing international sanctions. Also, remember, the main swap service is very open, but the “Changelly Pro” version has a much stricter list of restricted regions.

Can You Use Changelly in the US?

No, Changelly does not officially offer its services to users located within the United States due to complex regulatory requirements. You will likely see a block if you try to access the site from a US-based IP address. The company wants to avoid any legal trouble with American regulators. People in the US are better off using a local regulated platform or a decentralized exchange.

Changelly Supported Cryptocurrencies and Chains

The Changelly exchange lists over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and tokens across roughly 185 blockchain networks. This includes major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Ripple (XRP), and many stablecoins. You can also access a long tail of smaller tokens and DeFi coins, though not every token is available for direct purchase with fiat.

Changelly offers two ways to get coins:

Crypto swaps : You can exchange almost any trading pair of supported tokens. The platform matches orders across partner exchanges, so you often find better liquidity compared with single platforms.

Fiat purchases : Cryptocurrencies are available to buy with over 100 fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, INR, etc.) using credit/debit cards, bank transfers, or payment services like Apple Pay.

Best Changelly Cryptocurrency Exchange Alternatives

The best Changelly alternative cryptocurrency exchanges are Binance, MEXC, and Bitget. Here’s a quick comparison:

Changelly vs Binance

Binance is the world’s largest exchange by volume and supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies. So, in terms of popularity and liquidity, it is way ahead of Changelly. Binance charges a standard 0.10% maker and taker fee on spot trades, with discounts if you pay fees using BNB or reach higher VIP levels. That’s less than Changelly’s 0.25% swap fee.

Binance offers limit orders, market orders, stop orders, futures, options, staking, launchpads, and more. Changelly only provides instant swaps and simple buy/sell options. Plus, Binance is custodial, but Changelly leaves custody in your hands.

So, Changelly is easier for beginners who just need to swap quickly without KYC verification. Binance has a steeper learning curve, but rewards advanced users with lower fees and more trading features.

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Changelly vs MEXC

MEXC is a rapidly growing no-KYC crypto exchange known for listing a huge number of tokens and offering zero maker fees on spot trades. It lists more than 3,600 cryptocurrencies, which include many small‑cap projects not available on Changelly.

Also, MEXC often offers 0% maker fees and around 0.05% taker fees on spot trades. Well, this is much cheaper than Changelly’s 0.25% swap fee. MEXC has a full trading interface, order books, leveraged futures contracts, and staking programs. Changelly lacks these features.

Hence, if you care about low fees and broad coin access, MEXC is a strong choice. But again, if you prefer convenience and non‑custodial swaps, Changelly is simpler.

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Changelly vs Bitget

Bitget is best for offering both spot and derivatives trading, along with copy trading features. Similar to Binance, Bitget trading fees are way lower than Changelly. Bitget offers advanced tools like grid trading, copy trading (letting you mirror professional traders), staking, and futures. Changelly has none of these.

Bitget is licensed in certain regions, but like many offshore exchanges, it restricts users from the U.S. and the U.K. Plus, you must complete KYC before trading. Changelly is mostly unregulated and does not require KYC.

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What Are The Pros and Cons of Using Changelly?

Changelly offers a simple way to swap cryptocurrencies with fast transactions and broad coin support. However, the platform also has drawbacks, including higher fiat fees, limited trading features, and occasional KYC delays.

Advantages of Changelly Exchange

Changelly maintains a non-custodial architecture and never stores your funds in a central database.

You can choose from a massive selection of over 1,000 supported cryptocurrencies and tokens for your swaps.

Most transactions are completed within a few minutes, depending on the current congestion of the blockchain network.

The user interface is extremely clean and simple, so you do not need any prior trading experience to use it. Actually, the platform displays all the fees upfront before you confirm the swap.

You can buy crypto using credit cards, Apple Pay, and bank transfers through third-party fiat on-ramp providers.

The service does not require you to register an account before you perform a basic crypto-to-crypto swap. Basically, you just enter your wallet address and send your coins.

Disadvantages of Changelly Exchange

You can exchange crypto for fiat currency, but it usually results in a higher total cost due to extra third-party processing fees. This can be up to 5% per trade.

It lacks advanced trading tools and does not offer order books, limit orders, or futures trading.

Many users report significant KYC delays when the automated security systems flag their transactions for manual review. Well, in that case, your funds could be held for several days while the support team asks for extra documents.

Changelly blocks residents of the United States and several other sanctioned countries from accessing its services. You should check your country’s status before you start a trade.

It does not publish a public proof-of-reserves or provide the same level of regulatory disclosure as audited exchanges.

How Much Fee Does Changelly Charge?

Changelly Transaction Type Fee More Details Crypto‑to‑crypto swaps 0.25% service fee per trade This is added to the quoted rate. You may choose fixed or floating rates, but the fee remains the same. Fiat purchases Varies (3.95% to 5.0%) When buying crypto with a card or bank transfer, external providers set their own fees. Changelly’s portion is included in the total. Network fees Depends on blockchain You must also pay miner or gas fees for sending and receiving coins. These are the only deposit and withdrawal fees. Hidden costs Minimal spread Changelly says there are no extra platform fees, but exchange rates may differ slightly from other markets.

Changelly Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Changelly operates as a direct-transfer service where you send coins from your own wallet to complete a transaction. You do not have a traditional “balance” on the main site. However, they do offer several ways to buy new coins with regular money.

Bank Cards : Visa and Mastercard are the most popular options. You can also check out our list of the best crypto cards .

Mobile Wallets: Apple Pay and Google Pay work for quick buys.

Bank Transfers: SEPA and SWIFT transfers are available for larger amounts.

Crypto : You can deposit and withdraw any of the 1,000+ supported assets to start a swap.

Changelly Review: Key Features and Tools

The best Changelly features include instant crypto-to-crypto swaps, buying and selling cryptocurrency using fiat currencies, and Changelly PAY for merchants.

Changelly Crypto Swaps

Changelly instant cryptocurrency swaps are the core of the platform. You can easily choose your input and output assets, and the service finds the best available rate across various partner exchanges. Here, it offers two different rate types for your transactions:

Floating rates allow the final price to vary slightly based on market changes during the transaction. You might get more or fewer coins than the initial quote, but the service fee remains exactly the same.

Fixed rates let you lock in a price for a short window, and this duration is usually 15 minutes. You receive the exact amount quoted, even if the market moves during the confirmation process. The choice is very useful when the market volatility is high.

Changelly Buy and Sell

You can buy crypto with fiat and sell crypto for fiat as well. Changelly partners with multiple payment providers to offer more than 20 payment methods and supports more than 100 fiat currencies.

The interface lets you compare quotes from different providers. You can pay with credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, bank transfers, and sometimes alternative services like Interac or SEPA. Remember, selling crypto is not available everywhere and often requires full KYC, including linking your bank account.

Changelly PAY

Changelly PAY is a payment gateway for merchants and businesses who want to accept cryptocurrency on their websites. Well, the system currently supports more than 100 different coins and offers the ability to convert them into stablecoins or fiat money automatically.

Merchants can use the API to generate professional invoices. The service competes directly with major gateways like BitPay and CoinPayments. Actually, running an online store becomes much easier when you can accept crypto through a secure and simple solution like this.

Is Changelly Safe? Security and Regulation

Yes, Changelly is a safe cryptocurrency exchange and offers multiple security features such as:

Non‑custodial model : Since Changelly doesn’t hold user funds, there are no exchange wallets to hack. You only send coins for swaps or purchases and receive coins immediately after.

SSL encryption : All website and app connections are encrypted. You should still ensure you visit the correct website and avoid phishing attempts.

Two‑factor authentication (2FA): You can enable 2FA for extra protection if you create a Changelly account to track transaction history or use the Pro platform.

AML/KYC compliance: The risk‑based approach aims to prevent money laundering and fraud. Transactions that appear suspicious may trigger identity verification, so this reduces the risk of stolen funds being swapped on the platform.

Note: Changelly is not regulated by top-tier authorities like the SEC (US), FCA (UK), or BaFin (Germany). The service is often cited as being registered in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Well, it’s a jurisdiction known for limited oversight on crypto exchanges. Basically, it is an offshore swap service operating in a “legal grey zone”.

How to Open a Changelly Account and Start Using

Step 1: Visit the official website and sign up

You need to go to the Changelly website or search for “Changelly” in the iOS or Android app store. Here, you should make sure the developer is “Changelly” to avoid fake apps.

Now, if you want to track swaps and earn loyalty rewards, click “Sign Up.” Enter your email address and set a strong password. You will receive a confirmation email; click the link to verify. Remember, adding an email is optional, so if you don’t want to, just connect your wallet.

Step 2: Start a swap

Even without signing in, you can click “Exchange” on the homepage, select the coins you want to exchange, and decide if you want a floating or fixed rate. Next, input the amount.

Step 3: Enter destination address

You should provide the correct wallet address for the coin you are receiving. You will also get an option to enter the refund address. If something goes wrong, you will receive a refund to this address. Check the network carefully. You should check the estimated amount, the swap fee, and the network fee. If everything looks good, proceed to payment.

Step 4: Send your coins

Changelly shows you a deposit address and QR code as well. So, from your personal crypto wallet, send the exact amount of the source coin. Wait for blockchain confirmations.

Step 5: Receive your new coins

Finally, once the transaction is completed, you will see the funds in your destination wallet. You can track the status on Changelly or using a block explorer.

How To Swap DeFi Tokens on Changelly

You can swap DeFi tokens on Changelly like UNI, AAVE, or COMP, and it works the same way as any other crypto‑to‑crypto swap (as discussed above). The only difference is that many DeFi tokens live on Ethereum or other smart contract chains, which may have higher network fees.

Pick your DeFi token and pair : For example, if you want to swap USD Coin (USDC) for AAVE, select USDC as the input and AAVE as the output.

Select the correct network: You can now choose the network where your token resides. So, if your USDC is on the Polygon network but AAVE is on Ethereum, you might need to bridge or pick the same network for both.

Provide the destination address: Next, you can copy your wallet address that supports the output token’s chain.

Confirm and send: After reviewing the quote, send your USDC to the deposit address. Because DeFi tokens often require approval transactions on some decentralized exchanges, using Changelly simplifies the process. Finally, once complete, tokens will appear in your wallet.

Best Wallets to Use with Changelly

Changelly supports both software and hardware wallets to connect and use its services. Here are some of the top crypto wallets to use with Changelly:

Ledger Nano X or Nano S Plus (hardware): Ledger Wallet app integrates with Changelly for in‑app swaps. You can connect your wallet, choose a coin pair, and complete the swap directly inside the wallet itself.

Trezor Safe 5 (hardware): Another trusted hardware wallet that connects with Changelly through third‑party interfaces. It offers strong security and supports many assets.

Exodus (software): This desktop and mobile wallet integrates Changelly for swaps, and it has a sleek interface and supports hundreds of coins.

Trust Wallet (mobile): This wallet allows you to interact with DeFi protocols and also integrates with Changelly for quick swaps.

MetaMask (browser/mobile): It is quite popular among DeFi users, and MetaMask works with Changelly through wallet connect features.

Changelly Mobile App Review: Is It Easy to Use?

Changelly offers mobile apps for both iOS and Android. The app holds average ratings of around 4.5 out of 5 on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It mirrors the clean web experience perfectly. The home screen allows you to choose your swap pairs and view the latest market rates with zero effort. Plus, sections for buying, selling, and swapping have very clear labels, so you never click the wrong button by mistake.

Every transaction loads very quickly, and the price quotes update in real time without any lag. Honestly, the app rarely crashes and seems very stable on most modern phones. You can access your complete swap history and receive instant push notifications about your order status directly on your screen. Also, the app allows you to contact the live chat support team if you have a problem with a trade or a question about a coin.

Is Changelly a Trusted App?

Yes, the Changelly app is quite trusted in the industry. It uses industry‑standard encryption and has not experienced major breaches. But you know, trust is not just about technology; it’s also about how the company handles support and compliance.

While many people successfully use the Changelly app without issues, some have also reported delays when their transactions trigger KYC. So, I feel the app is trustworthy for small to medium swaps, but you should remain cautious and avoid sending large amounts in one transaction.

Changelly Customer Support Team

The Changelly support team provides 24/7 assistance through a live chat window and a comprehensive ticket system. You will usually get a response from a real human within five minutes. They also maintain a huge knowledge base with articles that explain every single feature.

Conclusion: Is Changelly Safe, Legit, and Trustworthy?

To sum up our Changelly exchange review, it is a legitimate service for instant crypto swaps and small‑scale purchases. Its non‑custodial design, broad asset support, and straightforward interface make it a go‑to option when you need to exchange coins quickly. Plus, the 0.25% swap fee is also reasonable for the convenience, and the service has not suffered major hacks since its launch in 2015.

But there are some important drawbacks. First, KYC checks can cause unexpected delays, especially for large or unusual transactions, and total costs for fiat purchases may be higher (up to 5%) than on full exchanges because third‑party providers add their own fees.

The platform also restricts users from the U.S. and other sanctioned jurisdictions. So, if you require advanced trading features, lower fees, or regulated custody, you should use established crypto exchanges like Binance, MEXC, or Bitget.

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