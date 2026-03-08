BYDFi is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 digital assets. The top features of BYDFi are spot trading, perpetual futures trading with up to 200x leverage, copy trading, demo trading, trading bots, a large list of altcoins, and a mobile trading app with TradingView charts.

In this BYDFi review, we will explain what BYDFi is, who owns the exchange, supported countries, legal status in the USA, fees, features, trading tools, and how you can create an account, deposit funds, and withdraw crypto from the platform.

What Is BYDFi Crypto Exchange?

BYDFi is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that provides a wide range of trading services for both beginners and professional investors. The company first launched in 2020 under the name BitYard but rebranded in 2023 to reflect its new slogan, “BUIDL Your Dream Finance.”

BYDFi’s headquarters remain in Singapore, and the firm operates with a team of several hundred employees. While full ownership details aren’t publicly available, Michael Hung is listed as the CEO and co‑founder. The exchange has grown to handle billions of dollars in daily trading volume, and they focus on giving you deep liquidity and fast execution speeds so your orders fill exactly when you need them.

You will find that BYDFi offers an all‑in‑one platform where you can buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, explore hundreds of smaller altcoins, trade futures with high leverage, and even copy more experienced traders.

The platform operates as a dual-engine system that combines the speed of a centralized exchange with the token discovery features usually found on decentralized platforms. Basically, you get access to a massive catalog of over 1,000 spot assets and 500 perpetual futures contracts all in one single dashboard.

Who Owns BYDFi Crypto Exchange?

BYDFi is owned and operated by a group of financial technology experts led by the co-founder and CEO, Michael Hung. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Well, the leadership team consists of professionals who previously worked for major traditional financial institutions and big tech firms. They have expanded the company to include more than 250 employees who manage everything from security audits to customer relations.

Which Countries are Supported on BYDFi?

BYDFi markets itself as a global platform, and it supports most countries in Asia, Europe, South America, and parts of Africa. So, traders from Singapore, Japan, Korea, Russia, most European Union countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many Latin American nations can open accounts and trade normally.

However, BYDFi is restricted in certain jurisdictions due to regulatory requirements. Hence, residents of the UK and the United States cannot legally open or use BYDFi accounts. The exchange complies with local laws and therefore blocks U.S. IP addresses and registration attempts.

Actually, the platform works with several third-party payment processors to allow fiat deposits in over 100 different local currencies. So, whether you have USD, EUR, GBP, or JPY, you can easily buy crypto directly on the site. Right now, the company uses geographic IP filtering to make sure they follow local rules in every jurisdiction.

Is BYDFi Legal in the USA?

No, BYDFi is not authorized to operate in the United States, so people living in the U.S. are not allowed to create accounts or trade. Well, this restriction arises from strict U.S. regulatory frameworks. This includes state‑level money transmitter rules and federal securities laws. AAlso even though BYDFi has obtained Money Services Business licences, the company has chosen to exclude U.S. users to avoid compliance risk.

Also, if you live in the U.S. and try to access BYDFi using a VPN, you could run into problems. The platform’s terms of service warn that using a VPN to hide your location is a breach of rules and may result in suspended withdrawals or account closure.

What Cryptocurrencies are Supported on BYDFi?

You can trade over 1,000 different cryptocurrencies on the BYDFi spot market. The platform supports all the major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). However, they are most famous for listing new “gem” tokens and memecoins very early. Plus, through their MoonX engine, you can even find over 500,000 on-chain trading pairs from the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems.

Alright, so the futures market is just as impressive, with over 500 perpetual contracts available. You can trade these with USDT or use the actual coins like BTC as collateral. They even have a special “Innovation Zone” where you can find high-potential tokens before they get listed on other big platforms. Basically, if a coin is getting popular on Twitter or Telegram, you will likely find it here first.

How Does BYDFi Work?

The BYDFi exchange works as a high-performance bridge that connects your fiat money to the global digital asset markets. You basically need to create an account using just an email or phone number and then deposit funds through crypto or a credit card.

Now, once your account is funded, you can choose between two main interfaces: the Classic mode for simplicity or the Advanced mode for professional charting. The matching engine is incredibly fast and can process thousands of transactions per second without any lag.

The system is designed to give you full control over your trading strategy through various order types. You can use market orders, limit orders, or stop-Loss orders to manage your risk automatically. Actually, the dashboard gives you a real-time view of your equity, margin, and unrealized profits.

Do You Need KYC for BYDFi?

You can only withdraw funds from the exchange without KYC. To deposit and trade futures, you must complete KYC verification. Actually, unverified users have a daily withdrawal limit of 50,000 USDT. Again, if you decide that you need higher limits or if you want to use certain fiat deposit methods, then you can choose to complete the verification. The full KYC process usually takes about 24 hours and involves taking a photo of your ID and a quick selfie. You can read more about what KYC in crypto is here.

BYDFi Cryptocurrency Exchange Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of BYDFi Exchange

Large selection of coins: BYDFi offers one of the widest ranges of cryptocurrencies among centralized exchanges, with more than 1,000 spot pairs and 500+ perpetual contracts.

Low trading fees: Spot trading fees are typically 0.10% per trade, while perpetual contracts charge 0.02%-0.06% depending on the pair. So, these rates are quite competitive with major exchanges.

Copy trading and bots: BYDFi allows you to copy top traders or run automated strategies with a low minimum deposit.

Mobile and desktop apps: The platform offers full‑featured mobile apps alongside a web interface. So, it’s easy to trade on the go.

Protection fund: BYDFi has a protection fund of 800 BTC to compensate users in case of hacks or losses.

Cons of BYDFi Exchange

Not available in the U.S.: BYDFi excludes U.S. residents due to regulatory restrictions.

Limited fiat support: The exchange mainly focuses on crypto deposits; there are limited supported fiat channels.

Variable liquidity: Liquidity on some smaller altcoin pairs can be thin, leading to slippage during volatile markets.

Customer support limitations: BYDFi’s customer service mainly relies on online tickets and live chat; telephone support is not available.

What Are the Available Fees for BYDFi?

BYDFi charges 0.1% maker/taker fees in the spot market and 0.02% maker and 0.06% taker in the futures market. The exchange has zero deposit fees, and withdrawal fees depend on the selected network.

BYDFi Spot Trading Fees

Spot trading on BYDFi usually carries a flat fee of 0.1% for both makers and takers. Well, this is exactly the same as what you would pay on big crypto exchange sites like Binance. You can sometimes find “Zero Fee’ promotions on certain trading pairs throughout the year. For example, they often have periods where you can trade BTC/USDT with 0 fees.

BYDFi Futures Trading Fees

BYDFi futures portal charges a maker fee of 0.02% and a taker fee of 0.06%. Since futures traders often use a lot of leverage, these low rates are very important for keeping your profits.

Also, you need to keep in mind that funding rates apply to perpetual contracts and funding is not a fee charged by BYDFi but a mechanism that transfers value between long and short positions at regular intervals. So, depending on market sentiment, you might pay or earn funding. BYDFi publishes funding rates on each contract page, and they can significantly impact the cost of holding a position overnight.

BYDFi Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Depositing cryptocurrency into your BYDFi account is totally free, and there are no limits on how much you can send. However, if you use a third-party partner like Banxa or MoonPay to buy crypto with a credit card, they will charge their own service fees. These fees usually range from 2% to 5%, depending on the provider and the amount you are buying.

Now, withdrawal fees depend entirely on which blockchain network you choose to use. So, for example, withdrawing USDT on the TRC20 network usually costs about 1 USDT, while using the Ethereum (ERC20) network can cost 5 to 10 USDT. Honestly, it is a bit annoying, but these are mostly network costs rather than platform profit.

Does BYDFi Exchange Have Hidden Fees?

No, BYDFi does not have any hidden fees that will pop up and surprise you later. You will not find any monthly maintenance charges or fees for not using your account for a long time. Exactly, they keep their business model simple: they make money when you trade, and that is it.

Alright, so the only thing that might seem like a hidden cost is the “slippage” on small coins. So, if you try to buy a lot of a coin that has low liquidity, the price might move against you while you are buying. This is just how markets work and is not a “fee” from the exchange itself. Generally, if you stick to the top coins or use limit orders, you will never have this problem.

BYDFi Review: Key Features and Advanced Trading Tools

The top key features of BYDFi are spot trading, futures trading with 200x leverage, demo trading, copy trading, automated trading bots, and a Visa card.

BYDFi Spot Trading

Spot trading is the core of the platform, where you buy and own the actual digital assets. You can easily navigate through over 1,000 pairs using the sidebar and find coins sorted by category. Actually, the interface integrates TradingView, so you can use all the technical indicators you love, like RSI, MACD, and Bollinger Bands.

You can also set “Take Profit” and “Stop Loss” targets for your spot trades. Plus, the platform also allows partial orders and OCO (One Cancels the Other) combinations.

BYDFi Futures Trading

BYDFi’s perpetual contracts are the exchange’s signature feature. You can choose between USDT‑margined and coin‑margined contracts, adjust leverage up to 200x, and trade with advanced order types. USDT-M uses Tether as collateral, and Coin-M uses the actual coin itself. Here, the interface includes risk tools such as cross and isolated margin, auto‑deleverage settings, and liquidation price warnings.

BYDFi Demo Trading

Demo trading is a fantastic feature that lets you practice trading with fake money in a real-market environment. You get a virtual balance of 100,000 USDT that you can use to test out the futures platform without any risk.

Well, this is the best way to get a feel for how the leverage and the buttons work before you deposit your own hard-earned cash. The demo environment uses the same live price feed as the real exchange, so your practice is actually realistic.

BYDFi Copy Trading

BYDFi copy trading allows you to automatically mirror the trades of successful professional investors on the platform. You can browse through a list of master traders and see their total profits, win rates, and maximum drawdowns. Now, once you find someone you like, you just click “Copy,” and your account will execute the same trades as theirs in real-time.

Actually, the lead traders earn a 10% share of your profits as a reward for their work, and if they lose money on a trade, you don’t pay them anything, which keeps their interests aligned with yours. So, yes, it is a win-win situation and a great way to earn passive income if you are too busy to watch the charts yourself.

BYDFi Trading Bots

Trading bots on BYDFi let you automate your strategy. They offer several types of bots, like the Spot Grid bot, which buys low and sells high within a range, and the Martingale bot, which averages down your entry price. Well, these bots are incredibly easy to set up because the platform provides “AI recommendations” for the settings. It also offers a DCA bot to auto-invest in any coin on a fixed interval.

Plus, you can also build your own custom trading bot if you have a specific strategy in mind, and these bots run 24/7 on the BYDFi servers, so you don’t need to keep your computer or phone on for them to work.

BYDFi Visa Card

The BYDFi Visa Card allows users to spend their crypto balances at any merchant that accepts Visa. You can load the card with your crypto trading profits and use it to buy groceries, pay for gas, or shop online at millions of merchants worldwide. You can even withdraw cash through ATMs. Well, it makes the whole process of “cashing out” much faster because you don’t have to send money to a bank account.

The card offers some cool benefits like cashback rewards on your purchases and very low foreign exchange fees. It is currently being rolled out to more regions, so you should check the “Card” tab in your account to see if you can apply.

How to Create an Account and Sign Up on BYDFi?

Step 1: You need to visit the official BYDFi website or download the mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. There, click on the yellow “Sign Up” button located in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: You should enter your email address or your mobile phone number and then choose a very secure password for your account.

Step 3: Now, check your inbox or your SMS for a 6-digit verification code and type it into the website to confirm your identity.

Step 4: You should go to the security settings to enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) using an app like Google Authenticator. This one is mandatory before you withdraw funds.

Step 5: You can now start trading. You can start exploring the markets or make your first deposit to unlock the welcome bonus.

How to Deposit Crypto and Fiat on BYDFi?

You need to log in to your account and click on the “Wallet” icon, then select the “Deposit” option from the menu.

Now, you should choose the specific cryptocurrency you want to deposit, such as USDT or BTC, from the list of available assets.

Select the correct blockchain network (like TRC20, ERC20, or BEP20). You see, this is very important because the wrong network will result in lost funds!

You can copy your unique wallet address or scan the QR code and use it as the destination address in your sending wallet.

Also, if you want to deposit Fiat money, click on the “Buy Crypto” button and select a payment partner like Banxa or Mercuryo to use your credit card.

How to Withdraw from BYDFi?

You should again go to your account dashboard and click on the “Withdraw” button under the “Wallet” section.

Select the coin you want to move and make sure you have it in your “Spot Account” rather than a futures account.

Now, you can enter the receiving wallet address from your personal cold wallet or another exchange where you want the money to go.

Again, choose the network that matches the receiving address and type in the amount of crypto you wish to withdraw.

Here, you need to enter your Fund Password (a special password for withdrawals, if you added it) and your Google Authenticator code for security verification.

Finally, click “Submit” and wait for the transaction to be processed by the blockchain. This usually takes around 15 minutes.

BYDFi Review: Customer Support and Experienced Traders’ Feedback

BYDFi primarily offers support through live chat and email tickets. The live chat icon on the website connects you to a bot for basic questions, but you can request a human agent for more complex issues. Well, the support team is quite knowledgeable about technical issues and can help you if your deposit is taking too long or if you have a question about a trade.

Now, on review sites like Trustpilot, BYDFi maintains a solid rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. However, some users have mentioned that the no-KYC withdrawal limits can be a bit confusing at first. Also, some users complain about occasional slippage on thinly traded pairs and slower customer service during busy times. There are also concerns about regulatory uncertainty. This is mainly for residents of restricted countries.

Conclusion: Is BYDFi Safe and Reputable to Use?

To sum up our BYDFi review, it is a reputable and legal exchange in most regions outside the U.S. It provides a flexible environment for both casual traders and seasoned professionals. Hence, if you live in a supported country and want access to a large selection of coins, competitive fees, and advanced tools, BYDFi is obviously worth considering.

The exchange offers a compelling package: a wide range of cryptocurrencies, low trading fees, high leverage options, copy trading, and bots. Today, it has built a loyal user base by listing trending coins quickly and providing a simple interface for both spot and derivatives trading. It is also highly secure. It maintains a protection fund of 800 BTC, uses cold storage for most customer assets, and has partnerships with security companies like Ledger.