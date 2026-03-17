Bithumb is a South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy, sell, and store digital assets with Korean won and crypto trading pairs on a regulated platform.

The top features of Bithumb crypto exchange are spot trading, KRW fiat markets (deposit and withdraw Korean won), a mobile trading app, API access for automated trading, strong security systems, and a large selection of listed cryptocurrencies.

In this Bithumb review, we will cover how the exchange works, what coins you can trade, and what fees you will pay on deposits, withdrawals, and trading. You will also learn about Bithumb’s security systems, supported countries, trading features, and whether the platform is safe and legit for crypto users.

What Is Bithumb Cryptocurrency Exchange?

Bithumb is a centralized crypto exchange founded in 2014 in Seoul by the company BTC Korea Com Co., Ltd. The platform operates under Korean law and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the country’s financial authorities. Well, its core business is spot trading. Basically, it matches buyers and sellers for digital assets and then allows you to convert between crypto and fiat money, primarily South Korean won (KRW).

Bithumb has grown to millions of registered users over the years, and its daily trading volume often ranges from $500 million to $3 billion. Also, most of its business comes from domestic traders using KRW pairs.

Now, besides basic spot trading, Bithumb even offers a range of other services. You can buy and sell more than 400 different digital assets, stake select coins to earn passive interest, lend Bitcoin or Ethereum through the platform’s lending program, and even use Bithumb Cash (it’s a payment solution that converts your wallet balance to KRW for use in shops and online).

The platform operates a high-speed trading engine that can handle thousands of orders every second without slowing down. You will notice that the website and the mobile app are designed to look very professional, but they also have simple versions for beginners.

Is Bithumb a Big Exchange?

Bithumb is one of the two major crypto trading exchanges in South Korea, competing mainly with Upbit. You see, the platform claims over 8 million registered users and regularly handles around $500 million in daily trading volume. So, those figures put it in the top tier of Korean exchanges but still behind global giants like Binance, Bitget, and Coinbase, which offer hundreds more tokens and serve customers worldwide.

Where Is Bithumb Located?

The primary headquarters of Bithumb is located in the Gangnam district of Seoul. It is the most famous business and financial area in South Korea. You will find the physical office at “11, 14~18F, 124, Teheran-ro”, and this building serves as the heart of all their operations, including their server management and customer relations.

Which Cryptocurrencies Are Supported on Bithumb?

Bithumb supports over 400 different cryptocurrencies that include major coins like Bitcoin as well as many smaller utility tokens. You will find that the platform is very aggressive when it comes to adding new assets, and they often list tokens from the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon ecosystems.

The exchange categorizes its assets into different markets, so you can trade coins against the Korean Won (KRW) or use Bitcoin (BTC) to buy other altcoins. Well, some of the most popular coins you can trade right now include Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash, Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The platform will also put a “red mark” next to a coin if the project is not following the rules or if the price is being manipulated. Plus, you will notice that Bithumb is very quick to delist coins that do not meet their high standards, and this helps protect you from buying into a dead project.

What Countries and Regions Are Available on Bithumb?

Bithumb focuses almost entirely on the South Korean market and requires all users to have a local identity and a valid Korean phone number for registration.

You will find that it is very difficult for people living in the United States, the United Kingdom, or Canada to open an account on the main Bithumb.com platform. Well, the exchange generally follows the “Real-Name Account” rule. So, this means you can only trade if you have a bank account that matches your government ID. Hence, if you are a foreigner living in South Korea with a Residence Card (ARC), you can usually pass the verification and use the service like any other citizen.

Also, the company’s terms of service prohibit residents of jurisdictions designated high risk by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF); this list currently includes countries like North Korea, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Panama, and Zimbabwe.

Bithumb Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of Bithumb

The pros of Bithumb are low trading fees with coupons, a large selection of coins, high liquidity, additional services, and good customer support.

Low trading fees with coupons: You can go as low as 0.04% maker/taker in the KRW market with coupons, and you get free trading in the BTC market.

Large selection of coins: There are over 400 listed cryptocurrencies, and these include many specialized Korean projects that you might not find elsewhere. So, variety is a huge plus here.

High liquidity: You will benefit from strong local KRW liquidity during every single trade you make. The daily volume ranges from $500 million to $3 billion, and this ensures you have deep order books and low slippage for all major pairs.

Additional services: You can explore additional services beyond just simple buying and selling. The platform provides staking, lending, auto trading bots, and Bithumb Cash payment options to help you manage your money.

Good customer support: You have access to 24/7 customer support, no matter what time it is. The team is available via phone, email, and chat channels around the clock to solve any problem you might face.

Cons of Bithumb

The cons of Bithumb are limited fiat support (only KRW), no leverage trading, and multiple past security breaches.

Limited fiat support: It is only available in South Korea, and only KRW deposits and withdrawals are supported.

No leverage trading: You cannot access margin or futures trading on this exchange. Only spot trading is available to you because the local laws are very strict about high-risk products.

Past security breaches : There were hacks in 2017 and 2018 that damaged the exchange’s reputation. Also, recently, in February 2026, it faced a major controversy after a promotional error led to the accidental distribution of roughly 620,000 Bitcoin. Also, in March 2026, South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) preliminarily notified Bithumb of a six-month partial business suspension for violations of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

Bithumb Review: Fees Overview

Bithumb basic spot trading fees are 0.25% maker/taker, and it does not charge any deposit fees (neither for crypto nor for KRW deposits). Plus, you will only pay network fees for withdrawals.

Bithumb Deposit Fees

Bithumb does not charge any fees for depositing cryptocurrency or Korean Won into your trading account. You will find that you can send as much money as you want to the platform without losing any of it to the exchange. But again, you should remember that your bank or the blockchain network will still charge you for the transfer.

Also, you will notice that there are fees for deposits below the minimum amount for certain digital assets. So, for example, the minimum BTC deposit is 0.005 units, and below this will incur very small fees.

Bithumb Withdrawal Fees

Bithumb charges withdrawal fees based on the network and cryptocurrency. This is basically a “gas fee” for blockchain transactions. Now, for KRW withdrawals, domestic users can move won to their bank accounts without a fee, but there may be a small processing charge from the bank side, depending on the bank.

Bithumb Trading Fees

Trading fees differ between Bithumb’s two markets. So, in the KRW market, the standard maker/taker fee is 0.25%. This can be reduced to 0.04% through the purchase of commission coupons.

Now, in the BTC market, trading fees are officially 0%. It’s best if you hold Bitcoin as your base currency. Bithumb does not offer a volume‑based discount, as you see on traditional exchanges like Binance, so you won’t automatically pay less by trading large amounts.

Bithumb Review: Best Trading Features and Tools

The best trading features of Bithumb are spot trading, API for automated trading bots, a user-friendly mobile app, and staking and lending services.

Bithumb Spot Trading

Bithumb Spot Trading is the core product of the exchange and allows you to buy and sell digital assets for immediate delivery to your account wallet. You will find that the spot market is where millions of people trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins using their cash balance.

The order book is extremely deep. Well, this means you can place a limit order and wait for the price to come to you, or use a market order to buy instantly. Bithumb supports several types of orders, including stop-limit orders and TWAP orders.

Now, sometimes, you will notice that the spot prices on Bithumb can be slightly higher than on global exchanges, and people call this the “Kimchi Premium”. Basically, this happens because it is hard to move money in and out of Korea, so the local demand drives the prices up.

Does Bithumb Offer Margin Trading?

No, Bithumb does not offer margin trading or leverage to its retail users because the South Korean government has very strict laws against it. You will find that you can only trade using the money you actually have in your account balance. Bithumb explicitly states that it only supports spot trading with 1:1 leverage.

Now, if you need leverage to amplify your positions, you’ll have to look at other exchanges like Bitget, Binance or Bybit.

Does Bithumb Support Futures Trading?

No, Bithumb does not support futures or options trading. The exchange sticks to spot markets and does not list perpetual contracts, quarterly futures, or other derivative products. Again, this limitation stems partly from Korea’s regulatory environment and partly from the company’s focus on serving retail investors who prefer straightforward transactions (buy and sell crypto).

Bithumb API for Automated Trading

The Bithumb platform provides a REST API for public data and private trading operations. Basically, the public API lets you access real‑time price data, order book snapshots, and trade history without authentication. Now, the private API, available after you generate API keys, allows you to place orders, cancel them, check balances, and manage your account programmatically.

Bithumb also offers a WebSocket API for streaming ticker updates, order book changes, and trade executions with minimal latency. You know, this is quite useful for you if you need a continuous data feed for high‑frequency trading or statistical analysis.

Bithumb Mobile App Review

The Bithumb mobile app is one of the most advanced trading applications and offers a seamless experience for trading on the go. You will find that the app is available for both iOS and Android, and it includes every feature that you can find on the desktop website. You can check your balance, look at charts, and execute trades with just a few taps on your screen.

Well, the app also has a very helpful notification system that sends you an alert if a coin you like goes up or down by a certain percentage. You will notice that the security on the app is very tight, and it uses biometric login, like your fingerprint or face ID, to keep your account safe.

Honestly, the only downside is that the app can sometimes feel a bit “busy” because there are so many buttons and news items on the home screen. But again, you can even customize some part of the layout to show only the coins you are interested in.

Is Bithumb Safe and Legit?

Yes, Bithumb is a safe and legitimate cryptocurrency exchange because it is fully licensed and strictly regulated by the South Korean government. You can verify this for yourself by checking the list of registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) on the FSC website.

You see, the platform has survived for over 10 years in a very difficult industry, and it has built a strong reputation for being a “too big to fail” company in Korea. Today, Bithumb uses advanced encryption to protect your data and stores the vast majority of user funds in cold wallets.

It has improved its security posture over the years following high‑profile hacks in 2017 and 2018. So, since those incidents, Bithumb has implemented some stricter internal controls, two‑factor authentication requirements, cold storage for the majority of assets, and even a cyber insurance policy.

Also, security researchers rate the platform reasonably well. Actually, its CertiK Skynet score stands around 83% (grade A), ranking it 24th among exchanges, although other assessments like CER.live give it a lower 33% (DDD) due to the absence of penetration testing and a public protection fund.

Now, there is another recent trouble to highlight. So, in early 2026, the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit proposed a six‑month partial suspension and a fine of up to 50 billion won due to flaws in Bithumb’s AML and KYC systems following a system error that misallocated 620,000 BTC during a promotional event.

Bithumb’s Advanced Security and Certifications

The company holds an Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, a requirement for Korean VASPs, and also plans to acquire other global certifications, such as PIMS and ISO 27001, in the future. It maintains cold wallet storage for most customer funds and keeps hot wallets separate from the main network to reduce attack vectors.

Well, the platform also uses multi-signature (Multi-Sig) technology for its wallets. This means that no single person can move any money on their own. You need several different people to sign off on a transaction using different keys, which stops “inside jobs” or single points of failure.

Now, on the technical side, users can enable two‑factor authentication via SMS or even use Google Authenticator, set withdrawal address whitelists, and restrict logins to specific IP addresses. Bithumb’s audit reports are mainly published by Hangil Accounting Corporation.

Does Bithumb Have AML and KYC?

Yes, Bithumb enforces a very strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policy to prevent illegal financial activity on its platform. You will not be able to do anything on the site until you have verified your identity with a government ID and a live selfie. This process is very thorough, and it ensures that every single user is a real person with a verified background. The platform uses AI software to check your documents and detect if they have been faked or tampered with in any way.

Actually, the KYC rules in Korea are even tougher than in most other countries because of the “Travel Rule”. Well, this rule requires Bithumb to know the identity of the person you are sending crypto to, even if they are on a different exchange. You might find this a bit annoying, but it is the only way for the exchange to stay legal and keep its banking partnerships.

Bithumb’s Transparent Listing and Management

Bithumb has a very high level of transparency regarding its token listing process and its corporate management structure to build trust with its users.

Here, you will find that the exchange has a “Listing Committee” that reviews every project for its technology, team quality, and market demand before adding it to the site. They also have a very clear delisting policy, and they will remove any coin that becomes a risk to investors. But, you need to note that Bithumb does not provide real‑time proof of reserves or a detailed breakdown of its cold wallet addresses. So, that’s a downside in terms of transparency.

How To Open an Account and Sign Up on Bithumb

Step 1: You should go to the Bithumb trading platform official sign‑up guide page or open the Bithumb website/app and click the “Sign-up” button to start the registration process.

Step 2: Now, enter your email address as your login ID, create your account details, and register a mobile phone number that is under your own name for verification purposes.

Step 3: You should now complete real-name verification and enter your residential address accurately, because Bithumb requires identity verification to create a secure trading environment.

Step 4: Now, confirm the registration and finish the account setup. After the account is created, you can proceed to identity verification (KYC) to unlock trading, deposits, and withdrawals.

How To Deposit and Start Trading Crypto on Bithumb

Log in and access the wallet dashboard: You need to sign in to your verified Bithumb account and then click on the “Deposit / Withdrawal” section on the main page. Generate your unique deposit address: You should select the specific cryptocurrency you want to add and then click the “Deposit” button to see your wallet details. Well, the system will instantly create a long string of characters that represents your personal account on the blockchain. Transfer your crypto to the exchange: You must copy the deposit address correctly and paste it into the withdrawal field of your external wallet or another exchange. Actually, most people prefer to use the QR code scanner to ensure the address is 100% accurate. Wait for the network to confirm your funds: You have to wait for the blockchain to process the transaction. It usually takes between 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the traffic. Bithumb requires a set number of confirmations for each coin before the balance shows up in your wallet. Execute your first market or limit order : You can go to the trading section and pick the trading pair you like, such as BTC/KRW or BTC/USDT, once your deposit is visible. You should enter the amount of crypto you want to buy and then choose your order type. Well, a market order fills instantly at the current price while a limit order lets you pick the exact price you want to pay.

How Do I Withdraw from Bithumb?

You need to log in to your Bithumb account and go to the Deposit / Withdrawal section. Select the cryptocurrency you want to withdraw and click Withdraw. Enter the recipient wallet address, withdrawal amount, and network details, then review the transaction information carefully. Complete the security verification (such as SMS or authentication confirmation) to authorize the withdrawal. Now, you should submit the withdrawal request and wait for the transaction to be processed on the blockchain, after which the funds will arrive in the destination wallet.

Bithumb Review: Customer Support and User Experiences

Bithumb provides multiple channels for customer support, including a 24/7 help center, email support, phone support, and physical walk-in locations for face-to-face assistance. You will find that the response time for their live chat is usually under ten minutes.

Now, if you have a complex problem, you can submit a support ticket, and an agent will usually get back to you within 24 hours with a detailed solution. The physical centers are located in major cities like Seoul, and they are a great resource if you prefer talking to a human.

But again, user feedback paints a mixed picture. Here, some appreciate the prompt responses, while others criticize the language barriers and the quality of translation. Well, Bithumb’s rating is about 1.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Here, some users have expressed frustration with the strict verification rules and the fact that some advanced features are restricted to Korean residents.

Who Should Use Bithumb Exchange?

Bithumb is best for Korean residents only or foreigners living in South Korea who want to trade a wide range of coins against KRW. Also, if you need direct KRW deposit and withdrawal, Bithumb’s integration with Korean banks and its large domestic user base make it an obvious choice.

The platform is also best for traders who value low fees with commission coupons, auto trading bots, and staking opportunities. Also, if you are a beginner, the “Easy Trade” feature makes it very simple to buy your first Bitcoin without getting overwhelmed by technical charts.

Now, on the other side, Bithumb is not ideal for you if you need margin or futures trading options. Again, if you live outside Korea as a resident and need USD or EUR deposit options, you’ll find Bithumb restrictive because it only supports KRW for fiat. Plus, the limited language support may frustrate users who don’t speak Korean, and the platform’s past security issues could be a concern if you plan to store large balances.

Is South Korea’s Bithumb Exchange Suitable for Global Traders?

Bithumb is not particularly suitable for global traders living outside of South Korea because of the local banking and identification requirements. You will find that the “Real-Name” system is a major barrier that prevents people from the US, Europe, and other regions from using the full features of the site.

You see, while the exchange is famous worldwide, its main goal is to serve the domestic Korean market and follow local laws. So, if you are a global trader, you might find it easier to use an exchange that is designed for an international audience and does not require a Korean bank account. The platform’s interface and support are primarily in Korean. That’s another barrier.

Hence, if you are an international trader looking for leverage, USDT pairs, or global customer support, we would say that crypto exchanges like MEXC, Binance and Kraken, or Coinbase will better meet your needs.