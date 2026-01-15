Bitget is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, hold, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies with low fees. The platform offers various features that allow beginners and advanced traders to have a smooth trading experience and explore the web3 ecosystem.

These features include a spot, futures, and margin trading interface, trading bots, Bitget launchpad, and a standard web3 wallet for exploring decentralized applications (dApps). In addition, Bitget has a copy trading interface that allows new traders to imitate the trades of elite investors and maximize their returns even with little experience.

This Bitget review will explain what is Bitget? Is Bitget safe and legit to use? And throw light on the Bitget Affiliate and Referral Program to help you make informed decisions. Let’s dive in!

What is Bitget?

Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform that offers spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, margin trading, and various opportunities for users to earn passive income while trading. It is one of the best platforms that supports multiple crypto pairs to ensure traders have as many options as they need for a smooth trading experience.

Additionally, the crypto exchange also offers innovative features like trading bots, a user-friendly mobile app, and a launchpad that helps crypto traders discover new and promising Blockchain projects/tokens before launch. Below is an overview of Bitget Exchange:

Exchange Bitget Founded 2018 Headquarters Seychelles Features Bitget Launchpad

Spot and futures trading

Copy trading

Trading bot

Bitget wallet

Bitget Swap

Saving and Earn Native Token BGB Margin Trading Yes Trading Fees 0.1% for makers and takers and even goes as low as 0.8%. Know Your Customer (KYC) Verification Yes, required. Security Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Cold storage for user funds

Regular security audits

Protection fund Supported Cryptocurrencies 700+ cryptocurrencies Accepted Payment Methods Cryptocurrency, third-party payment providers, GBP, EUR, and BRL. Device Compatibility Mobile and desktop. Geographic Restrictions Bitget does not provide services to users from the following countries: The United States, Canada (Alberta), Crimea, Cuba, Hong Kong, Iran, North Korea, Singapore, Sudan, and Syria.

Sign up on Bitget today and unlock a welcome pack worth 6,200 USDT, packed with exclusive rewards!

What are the Pros and Cons of Bitget?

The pros of Bitget are competitive fees, a wide array of supported cryptocurrencies, robust security features, automated trading tools, opportunities for users to earn passive income, and a $635 Million Protection Fund. The pros of Bitget exchange are explained below:

Competitive Fees : Bitget offers low fees, with the highest being 0.1%. The fees can be as low as 0.8% for regular users and 0.02% for VIP 7 traders. You can also get an additional 20% fee discount when you use the BGB token to pay.

Wide Array of Supported Cryptocurrencies : The exchange supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and 800+ pairs for trading in the spot and futures markets.

Top Notch Security Features : Bitget has strong security protocols, including SSL encryption and a combination of hot and cold wallets to safeguard user funds.

Automated Trading Tools : The platform offers various tools, such as the copy trading feature and multiple trading bots. These tools enable newbies and experienced traders to automate their trades and earn profits without constant monitoring.

Opportunities for Users to Earn Passive Income : Bitget offers various opportunities for users to earn passive income while trading. Examples of these products include Savings, On-chain Earn, On-chain Elite, and dual investment.

Protection Fund : The Bitget Protection Fund is now worth over $600 million and is designed to cover potential losses for users in case of a fraudulent attack. Users whose accounts have been compromised by external factors (not their misconduct) can report losses within 30 days for investigation and potential compensation.

The cons of Bitget are slow customer support response, limited fiat support, and earn products could be more extensive. Here is a detailed explanation of each of these cons.

Slow Customer Support Response : While Bitget customer support team is available 24/7, response times can be slow, preventing users from getting the help they need when needed.

Limited Fiat Support : Although Bitget Exchange allows deposits in several fiat currencies, it does not support direct fiat deposits in many regions, which may limit accessibility for some users.

Earn Products Could be More Extensive : The earnings section on Bitget currently supports only a few products, primarily focused on the BGB token, which is less extensive compared to other exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and MEXC.

What are the Bitget Supported Countries?

Bitget offers crypto trading services in over 150 countries, including, but not limited to, Ireland, Egypt, Israel, Argentina, Italy, France, Kenya, Laos, Kuwait, Norway, Nigeria, and Costa Rica.

However, Bitget is prohibited in the following countries and other locations as designated by Bitget, including Canada, Crimea, Cuba, Hong Kong, Iran, North Korea, Singapore, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Haiti, Lebanon, Somalia, and the Netherlands.

Is Bitget Available in the US?

No, Bitget is not available in the US. Due to regulatory restrictions and compliance considerations, the platform does not offer its services to crypto traders in the US. If you are in the US and are interested in cryptocurrency trading, we strongly advise you to explore alternative platforms that comply with local regulations.

What are the Best Features of Bitget?

Bitget’s best features include copy trading tools, trading bots, Bitget Launchpad, a standard Web3 Wallet, and various trading options (spot and futures trading). Below is a breakdown of its best features.

Copy Trading

Bitget has an active copy trading platform where newbie traders can copy the trades of any of the 190,000+ experienced investors on the exchange. New traders can simply review master traders’ profiles and choose one or more to replicate their moves, balancing the curve between earning and learning.

This tool is one of Bitget’s best features because experienced traders get a percentage of each trade that a beginner copies. At the same time, new users minimize the risks of losing funds due to unfamiliarity with the crypto market.

Bitget offers multiple ways to copy trades:

Futures Trading : Users can copy trades made by elite futures crypto traders.

Spot Trading : Users can replicate spot market trades.

Bot Trading : Users can copy existing trading bots or create their own.

To help followers copy only the best trades, Bitget provides detailed information about each master trader, including their 30-day return on investment, market longevity, asset under management, consistent performance, and 30-day copier profits. Additionally, new users receive rewards upon completing their first copy trade.

New users can claim a $30 copy trading coupon when signing up on Bitget—don’t miss out!

Here’s how you can get started with copy trading on Bitget:

Browse through the list of elite traders available on the crypto exchange and select one or more to follow.

Choose the trading pair you wish to copy.

Set your risk management preferences, including contract type and leverage, before confirming your settings.

Complete and close out trades according to your strategy.

You can track the performance of your chosen traders and unfollow them if their results do not meet your expectations.

Trading Bot

Bitget trading bots operate 24/7, executing trades based on predefined algorithms and strategies without constant intervention from traders. These bots allow traders to capitalize on market fluctuations even when they are not actively monitoring their positions.

Also, Bitget allows users to select from various preset strategies or create their own. Bitget currently offers 13 types of trading bots for basic and advanced trading, and some of them include:

Grid Bots:

Spot Grid : These bots automatically buy low and sell high within a specified price range.

Futures Grid : Similar to spot grid bots but focused on futures trading.

Position Grid : Operates within a broader price range to maximize profit opportunities during price oscillations.

Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) Bots:

Spot Martingale : Buys assets in batches at lower prices during market dips to average costs.

Futures Martingale : Similar to spot Martingale, it is applied in the futures market.

Portfolio Arbitrage Bots:

Auto-Invest Bot : Helps diversify investments over time.

Smart Portfolio : Aims to lower costs and manage risks in bullish markets.

CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor) Bots:

These bots use technical indicators, such as MACD, moving averages, and Bollinger bands, to identify trends and execute trades based on market signals.

Bitget Launchpad

Bitget Launchpad is a platform that helps developers and new Blockchain projects get off the ground. It allows them to raise funds by selling tokens to investors before listing. Launchpads are a win-win for developers and traders because they allow investors to get early access to promising crypto projects before they hit the public.

Like in other exchanges, the launchpad allows users to participate in token launches and sales by committing assets like native tokens (BGB) or stablecoins like Tether USDT to gain access to new tokens. In addition, investors can also claim airdrops and other exclusive rewards through launchpad events.

Bitget Web3 Wallet

The Bitget Web3 Wallet is one of the platform’s standout features. It is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet designed for crypto users interested in exploring the Web3 ecosystem. The wallet allows traders to send, receive, and swap cryptocurrencies easily.

The Web3 Wallet has a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing traders to store, trade, and transfer NFTs. It also supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Solana, Dogecoin, Cosmos, TRON, Ethereum Classic, and USDT.

To protect user assets, Bitget Wallet employs advanced security technologies, including Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and encryption protocols. It also features biometric authentication and alerts for unsafe transactions to enhance user safety.

While the wallet has various advantages, one notable limitation is that users must download a separate app to access it, unlike other exchanges offering an option to switch to the Web3 ecosystem in one app.

Spot and Futures Trading

Bitget’s spot trading platform provides a user-friendly interface and over 500 trading pairs, making it easier for new and experienced traders to navigate without issues. The platform has a high daily trading volume, and order execution is fast, helping traders avoid problems such as slippage.

In addition, Bitget offers a TradingView for its crypto charting solutions and advanced features, such as limit orders, market orders, and automated stop-loss features, which help traders optimize their strategies.

For advanced traders, Bitget offers a robust selection of futures contracts, including USDT-M Futures, USDT-M Demo, Coin-M Futures, Coin-M Futures Demo, USDC Futures, and Simulated USDC Futures.

Users can maximize their returns by using leverage up to 125x. The Bitget futures trading interface supports various order types, such as Limit, Market, Trailing Stop, and Trigger.

What are Bitget Fees?

Bitget does not charge fees for crypto deposits. However, users pay transaction fees for trading (spot and futures) and withdrawal fees. Here’s how much you should expect to pay depending on your VIP level.

Trading Fees

Bitget transaction fees follow the maker and taker model. Additionally, all fees are reduced by 20% when you pay with BGB.

Spot Fees

For spot, Bitget charges a standard trading fee of 0.1% for both makers and takers in VIP 0. The cost goes lower for other VIP levels, with VIP 7 users paying 0.020% for makers and 0.032% for takers.

Futures Fees

For futures, Bitget charges 0.02% for makers and 0.06% for takers for VIP 0 traders. Meanwhile, investors with higher VIP levels, say level 7, pay 0.0072% maker and 0.028% taker.

Withdrawal Fees

Bitget withdrawal fees differ depending on the Blockchain network and cryptocurrency you wish to withdraw. Here is a detailed overview of the withdrawal charges for some popular crypto assets on Bitget:

Crypto Blockchain Network Withdrawal Fees BTC BTC BEP20 0.00005 BTC 0.00000714 BTC ETH ETH BEP20 Arbitrum One Optimism 0.00183477 ETH 0.00025687 ETH 0.00004 ETH 0.00003 ETH USDT BEP20 TON SOL ERC20 0 USDT 0.15 USDT 1.5 USDT 5 USDT BGB ERC20 Morph 0.76335878 BGB 0.22900764 BGB BNB BEP20 0.0002 BNB MAJOR TON 2.68096515 MAJOR

Is Bitget Safe and Legit to Use?

Yes, Bitget is safe and legit to use, as it has not experienced significant attacks or recorded losses of user funds. However, some users have expressed concerns about long wait times for customer support and allegations of locked accounts or funds being inaccessible after deposits.

That being said, here are some of the robust security measures that Bitget implements to protect users’ assets.

Cold Wallet Storage : A significant portion of Bitget users’ funds are stored in cold wallets, which are offline and less vulnerable to hacking attempts.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : While this is optional, enabling 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a secondary access code for your account.

Proof of Reserves : Bitget is transparent regarding the assets it holds through regular Proof of Reserves reports. This assures traders that their funds are available for withdrawal.

Insurance Fund : As of January 2025, the exchange’s insurance fund was valued at approximately $635 million. This fund covers potential losses from security breaches and fraudulent attacks.

Encryption and Anti-Phishing Measures : The exchange uses strong encryption technology to secure user data, and anti-phishing codes help protect against fraudulent communications.

Regarding legal and regulatory concerns, Bitget holds licenses in several jurisdictions, including Poland, Australia, and Italy, and is pursuing additional approvals in over 15 countries. It has also recently re-entered the UK market after making compliance updates to align with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) regulations.

Bitget also consults with independent cybersecurity experts to improve the security and stability of the exchange and web3 wallet. This ensures that the sensitive data users share, especially during KYC verification, is secured through encryption to prevent theft and unauthorized access.

Pro Tip: Sign up using our Bitget promotions and enjoy 20% off trading fees and up to 6,200 USDT in bonuses!

What are the Bitget Affiliate and Referral Program?

Bitget Affiliate Program is a service that allows traders to earn rebates and commissions by promoting Bitget products and services to their community, friends, and family.

These are some of the benefits you stand to gain by joining the Bitget Affiliate Program and inviting others to trade using your unique code or link:

Earn Passive Income : Bitget affiliates can claim a 50% commission on transaction fees and a 100% commission on spot trading. They can also enjoy high referral rebates on futures trading.

Offline Engagement Opportunities : Bitget hosts multiple offline events that allow affiliates to engage with Bitget executives, attend prominent industry summits, and secure tickets for various sports and entertainment events.

Content Development Support : You don’t have to worry about how to promote the company, as Bitget offers sample scripts for creating content and creative videos. Once your promotional content is ready, you can share it with your audience, friends, and family to increase your commission.

To join the Bitget Affiliate Program, follow the steps below to open a new account and generate your unique link.

If you want to explore the affiliate program of other major exchanges, check out this crypto sign-up bonus article. It highlights the current and best sign-up code to help you claim free money and other exclusive rewards on some of the best crypto exchanges.

How to trade on Bitget?

To trade on Bitget, follow these four steps to sign up for a new account before trading on the exchange.

Step 1: Visit the official Bitget site or download the app on Play Store or App Store. If you are registering through the mobile platform, tap on the Get Started button on the welcome screen and tap on Sign Up.

If you register through the web platform, you can proceed by entering your email or phone number in the space provided on the homepage.

Step 2: Set a strong password, enter our Bitget referral code for exclusive rewards, and accept the user agreement and privacy policy, then click “Create Account.”

Bitget will send you a unique confirmation link via email. Verify your account and log in, then set up additional security and complete the KYC verification process to start trading.

Step 3: Once your account is set up, you need to deposit funds. Click “deposit” to transfer cryptocurrencies directly from another wallet or use other methods available on the platform to buy USDT, BTC, or USDC directly on Bitget.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Trade’ tab and choose ‘Spot or Futures.’ Select the crypto market you wish to use (spot or futures trading interface), where you can view various trading pairs and their current prices. Go through the available trading pairs to find the cryptocurrencies you wish to trade. Once you select a pair, choose if you want to complete a market or limit order and place your order.

Note: Market order means you want to buy/sell at the current market price, while limit order lets you set a specific price at which you want to buy/sell. As discussed earlier, the transaction fees for these two orders are set differently, so keep that in mind as you proceed.

Register a new account on Bitget today and enjoy an additional 20% discount on trading fees!

How to Deposit and Withdraw at Bitget?

To deposit crypto on Bitget, you can follow these straightforward steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Bitget account and click on the wallet icon at the top right of the screen, then select “Deposit.”

Step 2: Choose the cryptocurrency you want to deposit and select the appropriate blockchain network (e.g., BEP20, ERC20, TRC20).

Step 3: Bitget will generate a deposit address and QR code. Use this information to initiate the transfer from your external wallet.

Step 4: Complete the transaction in your external wallet. To avoid losing funds, ensure that the asset and network match.

Follow these steps to withdraw crypto from Bitget:

Step 1: Go to “Assets” and tap “Withdraw.” Choose the cryptocurrency you want to withdraw and select the appropriate blockchain network.

Step 2: Enter the withdrawal address of your external wallet and specify the amount.

Step 3: Verify all details before you proceed to withdraw money. You will need to complete security verification processes similar to those for deposits. You can track your transaction by checking your withdrawal history.

You can also buy and sell crypto on Bitget with fiat currencies through “Quick Buy,” credit and debit cards, and P2P trading.

What is Bitget’s Minimum Deposit?

Bitget’s minimum deposit is 0.0001 in BTC and 1$ in USD or USDT. Generally, the minimum deposit amount on Bitget differs based on the specific coin you want to deposit, but it’s usually low.