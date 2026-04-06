bitFlyer exchange is a regulated cryptocurrency trading platform that lets you buy, sell, and trade digital assets in a secure environment. The top features of bitFlyer are a Lightning trading platform, recurring buy, strong security system, fiat support, and a beginner-friendly interface.

In this bitFlyer review, we will cover its features, fees, security, and supported cryptocurrencies in detail. We will also compare bitFlyer with other exchanges like MEXC and Binance, and help you decide if it is the right platform for you.

What Is bitFlyer?

bitFlyer is a regulated cryptocurrency exchange that began operations in January 2014. It was founded by former Goldman Sachs employees Yuzo Kano and Takafumi Komiyama in Tokyo and has since expanded into the United States and Europe. Today, the exchange allows you to buy, sell, and trade digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot, and other major coins.

bitFlyer offers two main trading interfaces: Easy Exchange and bitFlyer Lightning. Easy Exchange is a simple broker-style platform for quick buy and sell orders with prices set by bitFlyer, while Lightning is a professional order-book platform that supports spot, margin, and futures trading with advanced charts and order types.

Where Is the bitFlyer Cryptocurrency Exchange From?

The bitFlyer exchange is originally from Tokyo, Japan. This is where the company’s headquarters are located. The parent company, bitFlyer Holdings, Inc., is registered in Japan and operates regulated subsidiaries in Europe and the United States.

Now, the European arm is based in Luxembourg, and the US subsidiary operates out of San Francisco. Also, because of strict regional rules, bitFlyer splits its services into three websites (Japan, Europe, and the USA), and each follows local regulations.

bitFlyer Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of bitFlyer

High regulatory compliance: It is licensed by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), registered as a Money Transmitter in multiple US states, and licensed in Luxembourg. Hence, it meets strict anti‑money‑laundering rules.

Strong security record: The exchange currently stores most of its customer funds in offline cold wallets with multi‑signature controls and has never suffered a major hack.

Beginner‑friendly UI: The Easy Exchange and mobile app allow simple buys and sales from as little as $1. It is highly user-friendly for beginners.

Fiat support: You can easily deposit USD, EUR, or JPY directly from your bank account.

Competitive fees: bitFlyer’s “Lightning” portal also has very competitive fees, starting at 0.1% maker/taker.

Cons of bitFlyer

Limited coin selection : bitFlyer exchange currently supports around 30 cryptocurrencies, mainly major coins like BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOT, and a few others.

Higher spreads : Well, if you use the simple “Buy/Sell” button, you end up paying a spread between 0.1% and 6.0%. Basically, these spreads can be larger than order‑book trading fees.

Limited customer support : Most of the inquiries on bitFlyer go through email; there is no live chat or telephone support, which can lead to slow responses.

bitFlyer Review: Supported Countries and Regions

bitFlyer is currently accessible to users across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America, but the exact list of supported countries depends on the regulatory entity you register with.

bitFlyer Japan: It is open to residents of Japan, and offers JPY trading, margin with leverage up to 2x, and the widest product selection.

bitFlyer Europe: It operates under a Luxembourg license, and supports SEPA bank transfers for EUR deposits and withdrawals, but some services (like margin trading) are restricted.

bitFlyer USA: It is registered with FinCEN and holds Money Transmitter licenses in multiple states. The exchange provides USD trading and recurring buy features but does not offer futures to retail users due to US regulations.

Also, bitFlyer does not offer services to residents of Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Crimea, Cuba, El Salvador, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, and many other countries.

Is bitFlyer Legit and Regulated?

Yes, bitFlyer is a completely legit and highly regulated exchange that holds licenses from some of the toughest financial authorities in the world.

To be exact, they are registered with the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA), in the US, they hold the famous “BitLicense” from New York, and are a registered Money Service Business, and in Europe, they are regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg. It also continues to comply with the EU’s MiCA regulations.

Can I Use bitFlyer in the USA?

Yes, you can use bitFlyer if you are a US resident, but you must sign up through bitFlyer USA. You see, this entity complies with US state regulations and allows USD deposits via instant ACH, wire transfer, and crypto transfer. Also, bitFlyer USA does not currently offer futures trading to retail customers, and its coin list is smaller than that of international platforms.

bitFlyer Review: Available Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets

The bitFlyer platform keeps its list of coins pretty short (around 30+ coins only) and focuses mainly on major assets that have high liquidity.

Basically, you will find the usual suspects like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). They also have some others like Polkadot (DOT), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Tezos (XTZ), and Basic Attention Token (BAT). Hence, if you need access to hundreds of altcoins, global exchanges like Binance (over 500 coins) or MEXC (over 3,000 coins) offer far greater variety.

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bitFlyer Review: Fees and Payment Methods

bitFlyer trading fees are competitive. They do not charge any deposit fees, and crypto withdrawal fees depend on the network. Also, the exchange supports multiple payment methods to deposit fiat currencies.

bitFlyer Trading Fees

bitFlyer offers some of the lowest base fees in the industry for spot trading on the “Lightning” platform. They use a maker/taker model where you pay between 0.03% and 0.1% based on your 30-day trading volume.

Past 30-Day Trading Volume Lightning Spot Fee $0 – Less than $50,000 0.10% $50,000 – Less than $500,000 0.09% $500,000 – Less than $1 million 0.08% $1 million – Less than $5 million 0.07% $5 million – Less than $10 million 0.06% $10 million – Less than $50 million 0.05% $50 million – Less than $500 million 0.04% Over $500 million 0.03%

Now, on the “Easy Exchange (Buy/Sell)” platform, fees are generally not displayed as percentages, but instead, bitFlyer builds a spread into the quoted price, so you pay slightly more than the mid‑market rate when buying and receive slightly less when selling. Also, this spread can vary with market conditions, sometimes reaching several percent during volatile periods.

Does bitFlyer Have High Fees?

bitFlyer can have high fees if you aren’t careful. You might lose between 0.1% and 6.0% to the spread if you just click the big buy button on the app. That is actually quite a bit compared to other exchanges. But the bitFlyer lightning platform is highly competitive, at around 0.1% only.

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bitFlyer Deposits and Withdrawals Fees

bitFlyer generally does not charge deposit fees for fiat or cryptocurrency transfers. Bank transfers via SEPA in Europe and wire/ACH in the USA are free, though your bank may charge its own fee. Plus, crypto deposits are also free. Now, withdrawal fees depend on the method. So, for example:

USD Withdrawals: They charge a flat $20 fee for wire withdrawals in the US.

EUR Withdrawals: They charge a very low €0.30 fee for SEPA withdrawals under €250,000.

Bitcoin Withdrawals : You have to pay a flat fee of 0.0004 BTC to move your coins to an external wallet.

Ethereum Withdrawals: Sending ETH out costs 0.005 ETH per transaction.

bitFlyer Payment Methods

bitFlyer supports several funding methods depending on the region:

Bank Transfers: You can deposit your money using SEPA transfers if you are in Europe, or use Fedwire and instant ACH deposits if you are in the USA. Japanese users have it even better because they can transfer yen through domestic banks or even use convenience store payment networks like Lawson or FamilyMart to add cash to their accounts.

Credit and Debit Cards: The exchange allows you to use your Visa or Mastercard for instant USD and EUR deposits. But, just be careful here because the fees are usually high, often ranging from 2.5% to 3.5% of the total deposit amount.

PayPal: You have the option to link your PayPal account if you are using bitFlyer USA. It is really convenient for making smaller deposits quickly, but the fees can be quite steep at around 4.9% plus a small fixed fee.

Crypto Transfers: You can always send supported tokens like Bitcoin or Ethereum directly from your private wallet or another exchange into your bitFlyer account. These deposits are completely free on bitFlyer’s side.

bitFlyer Review: Key Features and Trading Tools

The top features of bitFlyer are bitFlyer Lightning for advanced users, recurring buy for DCA, crypto margin trading with 2x leverage, and a user-friendly mobile app.

bitFlyer Lightning

bitFlyer Lightning is the professional trading environment for active traders. Here, you can access order books, candlestick charts, depth charts, and a range of advanced order types (limit, market, stop, trailing stop). The matching engine is also best for high‑frequency trading and can process thousands of transactions per second.

Lightning also allows margin trading (commonly called Lightning FX) with leverage up to 2x. Basically, for derivatives, the platform previously offered Bitcoin futures but scaled back to comply with new regulations; currently, only spot and limited margin products are available to retail customers.

Hence, we say, bitFlyer Lightning is mainly best for traders who need deep liquidity and low fees. Yes, it may be complex for beginners, but you can switch between the Easy Exchange and Lightning interface as you gain experience.

bitFlyer Recurring Buy

The bitFlyer Recurring Buy feature is great if you want to “set it and forget it”. You can tell the app to buy $10 or $50 worth of Bitcoin every week or every month automatically.

You can choose the amount and the asset, and the platform executes the orders at your chosen times. The minimum recurring buy amount is roughly 1 JPY (about $0.01), while the maximum is around 1 million JPY (about $6,700). Hence, this feature suits long‑term investors who want to dollar‑cost average into coins like BTC or ETH without watching the markets.

bitFlyer Crypto CFD and Margin Trading

bitFlyer once offered Bitcoin Lightning FX and Lightning Futures, where you could trade contracts with leverage. But now, Japanese regulations limit leverage to 2x for retail users, and European regulations have tightened controls.

Hence, at the time of writing, bitFlyer only provides margin trading on the Lightning platform with 2x leverage for BTC/JPY pairs, and even these products may be unavailable in some regions. It does not offer crypto CFDs or perpetual futures like larger exchanges do. So, if you need higher leverage or a full derivatives suite, consider alternatives such as Binance or MEXC. They support perpetual futures with 10-125× leverage and options trading.

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bitFlyer Mobile App

The bitFlyer mobile app is available for iOS and Android. It lets you buy, sell, and send supported cryptocurrencies, view charts, set price alerts, and read crypto news. You can also use the Recurring Buy feature, deposit fiat through bank or card, and receive push notifications for executed trades.

However, it feels a bit basic. It is perfect for a beginner, but if you are a “pro”, you will probably find yourself switching back to the desktop version for more control. The interface is clean and straightforward, though some advanced order types are only accessible through the web.

bitFlyer Review: Security and Privacy

The bitFlyer exchange platform offers multiple security measures. Here’s what their security infrastructure includes:

Cold Storage: The company keeps all customer assets in offline cold wallets that require multiple signatures to access. Basically, the platform reduces the risk of online hacking because the coins aren’t even connected to the internet most of the time.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): You must use 2FA on every single account to keep things secure. The platform requires a one-time code from an authenticator app or a hardware key before you can log in or move any money.

Regular Audits: The team performs external security audits and compliance checks on a regular basis to maintain high regulatory standards.

Insurance for Hot Wallets : The bitFlyer platform insures the assets kept in its “hot” wallets to cover potential losses in case of a breach. Anyway, the exact coverage amounts are not public, but it adds another layer of protection for the small portion of funds kept online.

No Major Hacks: The platform has no recorded incidents of successful hacks that resulted in the loss of customer funds. Although bitFlyer USA paid a $1.2 million fine in 2023 for not meeting New York cybersecurity standards, the company has since improved its cybersecurity framework to fix those issues.

Does bitFlyer Require KYC?

Yes, before you can deposit or trade, bitFlyer requires you to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. You must submit a government ID, proof of residence, and sometimes a selfie for facial verification.

Is bitFlyer Safe and Trusted?

Absolutely, bitFlyer is one of the most secure cryptocurrency exchanges in the entire industry. They have been operating since 2014 and have survived multiple market crashes without any drama. It is trusted by over 3.8 million users. The exchange is also regulated in all major jurisdictions in which it operates, such as the US and Europe.

Best bitFlyer Alternatives: Other Centralized Exchanges to Compare

The top bitFlyer alternative crypto exchanges are Binance and MEXC. Here is a quick comparison:

Criteria bitFlyer Binance MEXC Launched Date 2014 2017 2018 Top Features Regulated exchange, Lightning trading, recurring buy Futures, staking, launchpad, P2P, low fees Huge altcoin list, zero maker fees, high leverage Supported Coins ~30 500+ 3,000+ Trading Fees 0.10% (Lightning) ~0.10% base 0% maker / ~0.05% taker Maximum Leverage Up to 2x Up to 125x Up to 200x KYC Mandatory Yes Yes Optional U.S. Availability Yes Limited (Binance.US) No Open Account Open bitFlyer Account Open Binance Account Open MEXC Account

bitFlyer vs. Binance

bitFlyer is a safe and regulated exchange, but Binance clearly offers more power when you look at real trading needs. You get strong compliance and security on bitFlyer, which is honestly great if you just want to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum without worrying too much. But once you move beyond basic usage, Binance starts to feel much better.

The first big difference is advanced trading features. Binance gives you futures trading, staking, launchpad projects, copy trading, and even passive income tools. bitFlyer is kind of limited here, as you mainly get spot trading and a simple margin system.

Again, another major difference is coin availability. Binance supports hundreds of coins, while bitFlyer only offers a small list of major assets. So if you want early altcoins or trending tokens, Binance is just better.

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bitFlyer vs. MEXC

bitFlyer focuses on regulation and safety, but MEXC is built for aggressive trading and variety. You can still use bitFlyer if you prefer a clean and simple experience, but honestly, MEXC offers way more opportunities.

MEXC is one of the best crypto exchanges in terms of the number of supported coins, leverage trading, high liquidity, and anonymous trading (because it supports no-KYC trading). Plus, MEXC offers 0% maker fees and very low taker fees (around 0.05%), which is extremely competitive.

Moreover, MEXC offers up to 200x leverage, while bitFlyer is limited to around 2x. This is a significant gap, making bitFlyer quite restrictive for futures traders.

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How to Open a bitFlyer Account and Trade Crypto?

Step 1: Create Your bitFlyer Account

You should visit the bitFlyer website for your specific region (Japan, Europe, or the USA) and click the “Create an Account” button. Now, enter your email address and create a strong password to protect your login. You will receive a verification link in your inbox; simply click it to activate your new account.

Next, you need to log in and fill out your personal profile details like your legal name, date of birth, and physical address. You will also have to choose whether you are using the platform as an individual or a business user.

Step 2: Complete Identity Verification

The exchange requires you to upload a government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, along with proof of address, like a utility bill or bank statement. You will also have to take a selfie or complete a facial verification scan as instructed by the app.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Now, once the platform verifies your identity, you should navigate to the “Account Funding” section, select your preferred deposit method like bank transfer, ACH, debit card, or crypto, and enter the amount you wish to deposit. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Place Your First Trade

You should choose the “Buy/Sell” interface for a quick and easy purchase, select the coin you want, and enter the amount.

Also, if you are looking for lower fees, you can switch to the Lightning platform, open the “Trading” screen, and select your currency pair like BTC/USD. Here, you can choose between a “Limit or Market order”, enter your quantity, and click “Buy or Sell” after reviewing the fees.

How to Withdraw Money From bitFlyer to a Bank Account?

Navigate to Account Funding: You should log in to your bitFlyer account and click on “Account Funding”. Add or Select a Bank Account: Now, if you haven’t linked a bank account yet, click “Add Bank Account” and enter your bank details. You may need to verify ownership by micro‑deposits. Initiate the Withdrawal: You can now choose the currency (USD, EUR, or JPY), enter the amount you want to withdraw, and select the linked bank account. Confirm and Wait: Finally, after confirming the details, you can submit the request. bitFlyer usually processes fiat withdrawals within one to three business days. Crypto withdrawals are processed faster; Bitcoin and other coins may take a few minutes to several hours.

How Long Does It Take to Withdraw From bitFlyer?

bitFlyer fiat withdrawals to SEPA or domestic bank accounts typically arrive within 1 to 3 business days, although same‑day deposits are possible for instant ACH or local wire transfers. Plus, cryptocurrency withdrawals are normally completed within minutes to a few hours once the transaction is broadcast to the blockchain.

bitFlyer Customer Support and User Experience

bitFlyer’s customer support is mainly handled through email tickets. You can submit questions via the support page or app; response times vary, but most users report receiving answers within 24 to 72 hours.

But remember, the exchange does not provide live chat or phone support. This can be frustrating sometimes if you need immediate assistance. Also, the “Help Center” contains numerous articles and FAQs covering account setup, trading, security, and troubleshooting.

Now, on the user experience side, bitFlyer’s interfaces are simple and uncluttered. The Easy Exchange is suitable for beginners who want to buy or sell quickly, while the Lightning platform is best for experienced traders. The overall experience is very smooth and doesn’t feel cluttered at all.

Final Verdict: Is bitFlyer Crypto Exchange Good For Beginners?

To sum up my bitFlyer exchange review, it is a solid and highly secure choice for beginners who want a regulated platform to buy their first Bitcoin. Actually, the exchange excels in security, regulatory compliance, and basic trading for every user. You will find that fees on the “Lightning” platform are among the lowest in the industry, often staying between 0.03% and 0.1%.

Honestly, bitFlyer has not kept pace with global competitors regarding coin variety, staking, or DeFi products. The platform only supports around 30 assets, which is tiny compared to others.

Hence, users who want simple, secure exposure to major coins will find bitFlyer to be a reliable choice. You should look at Binance or MEXC if you want to explore a vast range of altcoins or high-leverage trading. They offer thousands of assets and richer ecosystems, even though you trade off some regulatory protections.

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