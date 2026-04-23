BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers spot, futures, and derivatives trading services. The platform is popular for its easy-to-use interface and social trading features that allow users to copy the trading strategies of experienced traders on the platform.

Additionally, they provide grid trading features and a P2P marketplace to over 10 million customers in more than 100 countries globally. However, there is more to this crypto trading platform.

So, in this BingX review, we will explore what BingX is, its best features, fees, safety and how to create an account. Let’s begin!

What is BingX?

BingX is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers multiple trading services and employs robust security measures, allowing traders to buy, sell, and trade digital assets with peace of mind.

The platform is most popular for offering copy trading services and social trading features that allow users to earn passive income. This is especially beneficial for traders who are unsure of their trading skills and would rather earn passive income with the assets.

Let’s look at BingX from a glance: here is a detailed summary of the trading platform, covering its founder, year of establishment, geographic restrictions, features, and more.

Exchange BingX Founded 2018 Founder Josh Lu Features Spot Trading

Copy Trading

Grid trading bots

BingX Wealth, and

P2P marketplace Margin Trading Yes Leverage Up to 150X Trading Fees 0.1% maker/taker for spot, 0.02% maker, and 0.05% taker for futures trading. Know Your Customer (KYC) Verification Yes, optional Security Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Anti-phishing code

Proof of reserves (PoR data)

Insurance fund

Secure sockets layer (SSL) Supported Cryptocurrencies and Available Trading Pairs 900+ cryptocurrencies and over 1000 trading pairs. Accepted Payment Methods Credit cards, Apple and Google Pay, bank transfers, and direct crypto deposits. Device Compatibility Mobile and desktop. Restricted Countries Saudi Arabia, United States, Netherlands, Iceland, New Zealand, China, Japan, Luxembourg, Bosnia, and Norway.

What Are the Pros of BingX?

BingX pros are:

Passive Income : BingX offers opportunities for users to earn passive income through the social trading service.

Simple Interface : The platform is simple and easy to use for beginners, and users can explore their trading account which has a standard TradingView.

Reliable in Terms of Compliance : BingX is available in over 100 countries, including Australia, Germany, and Russia.

Demo Trading : BingX offers a pre-funded trading simulator that allows you to practice trading without putting your money on the line.

Copy Trading Feature : On BingX, you can choose to copy the trading strategies of experienced traders to maximize your profits. The platform has about 17,000 elite traders with detailed profile overviews to help you make the right choice.

Know Your Customer Verification : The KYC verification process is optional on BingX. In fact, there’s little difference between what verified and unverified users can do on the platform. The main difference is the withdrawal limits and discounts on trading fees.

BingX customer support is available 24/7.

Mandatory Test : To start trading derivatives on BingX, users must pass a specific test to ensure they don’t blow up their funds.

Supports 900+ Crypto and over 1000 Trading Pairs : BingX currently has a large selection of 925 cryptocurrencies and over 1204 trading pairs.

What Are the Cons of BingX?

BingX cons are:

No Leverage for Spot Trading : BingX does not offer leverage for spot trading, so you cannot amplify your trades to get better earnings. This is because using higher leverage can lead to higher rewards, though with higher associated risks.

High Withdrawal Fees : Withdrawal fees on BingX are relatively high compared to the market average. For instance, the cost of withdrawing USDT through ERC20 is higher than that of most exchanges. So, we do not recommend trading with small amounts on BingX to avoid giving up a chunk of your money to withdrawal fees.

No Fiat Money : BingX does not allow traders to directly exchange crypto for fiat or vice versa. However, you can use stablecoins, like USDT, which is tied to the US dollar.

What Are the Best Features of BingX?

The Best Features of BingX include Futures and Spot trading, Copy trading, Grid Trading Bots, Crypto Staking, and a P2P marketplace to help users complete transactions with one another. Now, let’s walk through the details of these features and how you can use them to maximize your crypto investment.

Spot and Futures Trading

In Spot markets, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies for immediate delivery while enjoying profits or incurring losses directly from changes in the cryptocurrency value. On BingX, spot trading supports two types of orders: Market orders and Limit orders.

The first is a type of order in which you execute a buy or sell order immediately at the best price in the current market for fast trading. Meanwhile, Limit orders are a type of order where you can set the amount and the highest buy price or lowest sell price you can take.

When the market price matches your expectations, the system will automatically execute the order at the best price within the limit price range you set.

Here’s an example of how the two order types on BingX’s Spot Market work:

If you place a market order to buy ETH at the current market price, 3700 USDT. You can simply set the amount you want (e.g 100 USDT). The order will then be filled immediately when you initiate the transaction.

On the other hand, if you want to buy ETH at a lower price of 3500 USDT and the last price was 3700, you can choose the limit order and set the buy price at 3500 USDT. The limit order will be filled when the price of the coin drops to 3500 USDT. The same goes for selling crypto at a higher price than the current market price.

BingX also provides a Futures Trading Interface, which allows users to trade against the future price of a particular token while amplifying earnings through leverage.

For futures on BingX, you can either go long (buy) or short (sell) a trading pair to capitalize on the market price volatility. The trading platform provides two types of futures trading: Standard Futures and Perpetual Futures (USDT-M and Coin-M).

Standard Futures Contracts

These contracts have a set expiration date on which a trader can agree to buy or sell a specific digital asset at a predetermined price. It is ideal for inexperienced traders; the trading interface is straightforward, intuitive, and easy to navigate.

Also, transactions on the Standard Futures Market are concluded quickly, making it perfect for investors who are currently on a tight budget.

Perpetual Futures Contracts

Perpetual futures contracts do not have expiration dates, and you can hold them as long as you want to maximize your profits. BingX offers two margin modes in their perpetual futures market: USDT-margined (USDT-M) and Coin-margined (Coin-M). USDT-M.

That being said, the next question is, which one is best for you? Well, it depends on your experience and requirements, but here’s a guide on how to select between the Standard and Perpetual Futures trading on BingX.

Choose standard futures:

If you are new to futures.

If you need fast order execution.

If you prefer a more straightforward and faster trading process.

If you are interested in trading foreign currencies, international indices, and commodities.

If you would like to experiment with standard Coin-M futures.

Choose perpetual futures:

If you already have experience in trading futures.

If you invest large amounts of money in crypto.

If you need to trade without slippage when opening/closing positions.

If you need a more functional and sophisticated trading interface.

If you need greater market depth and higher liquidity.

Whichever one you decide on, BingX has an advanced slippage mechanism that initiates accurate stop losses to prevent you from losing a significant amount of money on trades.

Copy Trading

BingX has one of the best copy trading platforms where users can copy the strategies of more experienced traders to avoid losing your hard earned money. BingX copy trading has over 17,000 professional elite traders divided into categories, like trending traders and conservative traders.

Unlike other crypto exchanges that display minimal information on their Master Traders, BingX’s copy trading feature shows Copiers in-depth information to help them make suitable choices. Copiers can see the traders’ earnings, the number of open positions, the type of account they are using, and their risk ratings.

In addition, you can expand your search to a 6-month range to see the trader’s track record. BingX also provides a comprehensive filter option so you can set your requirements and decide which trader to copy.

Once you select an elite trader you want to copy, any trade they make is automatically replicated in your account. You also don’t have to worry about losses because BingX offers a Copy Trading Subsidy Voucher to safeguard your trades. If you incur any losses from Copy Trading, they will be offset based on the amount specified in the voucher.

Grid Trading Bots

BingX’s Grid Trading Bots can automatically buy crypto low and sell high 24/7, according to previously set instructions. These bots are designed to yield returns from market volatility, and they can operate 24/7, eliminating the need for you to constantly monitor your trades.

BingX offers three Grid Trading Bots for different markets, and they include the Futures Grid (amplifying margins and profits), Spots Grid (quick buy and sell), and the Spot Infinity Grid (advanced spot grid).

The Spot Infinity Grid is also known as “Never-Exit-Trades-Early Grid.” Unlike Spot Grid, the Spot Infinity Grid does not require you to set an upper price limit. This helps avoid a common issue in Spot Grid when the price exceeds the upper limit, resulting in missed opportunities.

Spot Infinity Grid, on the other hand, allows users to hold onto their digital assets in a rising market. So, whether you are active or not, and as long as the market fluctuates up or down, you will make more profit than you probably would using the regular Spot Grid.

BingX Wealth

BingX Wealth is an all-in-one asset management service where users earn interest and achieve stable returns on their funds or crypto they are not using at that moment. This feature supports mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, and more.

BingX Wealth offers two main modes of earnings to cater to different users: Flexible Term and Fixed-term. Whether you decide to use the flexible or fixed-term option, here are the benefits of opting for the BingX Wealth program:

Capital Preservation: BingX Wealth offers conservative earning options with various product durations that provide stable interest returns.

Zero Fees : No fees are charged for subscription and redemption.

Steady and Reliable : BingX has passed the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (POR) verification. Proving that they provide 100% asset collateralization and ensure the security of users’ assets.

Additionally, the platform has a thorough risk control system, robust security measures, and advanced infrastructure used to safeguard all user assets.

VIP Exclusive Wealth : VIP users enjoy higher returns and a broader selection of products on BingX Wealth.

Here are some rules to keep in mind if you decide to subscribe to the flexible or fixed-term modes on BingX Wealth.

BingX Rules for Flexible Term Wealth Products

It can be subscribed and redeemed at any time.

Subscription : Flexible Term products purchased before 13:59 daily will start accruing interest from 16:00 on the second day. Meanwhile, products purchased after 14:00 will begin to accrue interest from 16:00 on the third day (all times in UTC).

Interest : The interest will be automatically reinvested, and the compounded interest will accumulate directly in the Wealth Account.

Redemption : You cannot redeem your money on the same day you start investing; the redemption period begins on the 2nd day. When you decide to redeem your earnings, they will be credited from the Wealth Account back to the Fund Account.

BingX Rules for Fixed-Term Wealth Products

Fixed Term products have fixed start and maturity times.

Subscription : After a user initiates the subscription to a fixed-term product, the outcome is usually provided on the second day. If the subscription is successful, interest will start to accrue.

Redemption : After the fixed-term product matures, the principal and interest will be automatically redeemed.

P2P Marketplace

Using your BingX account, you can explore the P2P marketplace where users buy or sell crypto assets for local currency. Since there are no intermediaries, users can save on trading fees, withdrawal fees, and other related costs through P2P trading.

To ensure the security of user funds, BingX uses neutral accounts to hold the seller’s cryptocurrency until both parties fulfill their obligations. BingX supports over 30 fiat options, such as USD, NGN, EUR, ZAR, IDR, and PHP, and nearly 300 payment methods.

If you decide to dip your toes into P2P trading on BingX, here’s a straightforward process you can follow:

Step 1 : Log in to BingX’s website. Click “Buy Crypto” on the homepage and select “P2P Trading”.

Step 2 : Select a currency you would like to pay, enter a value, and click “Search.” Select a seller and click “Buy USDT.”

Step 3 : Choose a payment method and enter the value you would like to pay. After that, click “Buy”. You can then contact the seller for payment information and complete the payment on the third-party platform.

Step 4 : Once the payment is completed, click “Transferred, notify seller” on the order page. After the seller confirms the receipt of your payment, they will release the crypto.

Note: To start trading on the P2P marketplace, you’ll need a BingX account.

BingX App Review

The BingX mobile app is intuitive and easy for beginners to navigate, unlike the website, which feels inconvenient. It also has a wide range of products and services and is available in over 100 countries.

Another standout feature that makes BingX popular among users is the social trading interface, which allows inexperienced traders to replicate the trades of seasoned traders.

In addition, the app supports spot trading, futures, and derivatives trading, backed by a TradingView with advanced charting tools and real-time data. BingX also offers various bonuses to users, including daily check-in, first registration, first trade, first deposit immediately after registration, and major promotions.

Many users appreciate the app’s responsiveness, demo accounts, and ease of use, but there have also been concerns regarding high withdrawal fees and delays in fulfilling limit orders. So, consider the limitations regarding fiat-crypto pairs and withdrawal fees before committing to the platform.

What are BingX Fees?

Bingx fees are charged for Spot Trading, Futures Trading, Deposits, and Withdrawals, and they also charge separate fees depending on your VIP level. The platform follows the traditional makers and takers fees, where

Maker Fee : You pay this fee when you add liquidity to the market by placing a limit order. These fees are usually lower and apply to limit orders that are not filled immediately.

Taker Fee : You pay this fee when you remove liquidity by placing an order that matches an existing order. These fees are higher and are filled immediately.

Here is a breakdown of maker and taker fees for spot and futures trading. We also cover deposit and withdrawal fees, plus discounts for various VIPs:

Spot Trading

The spot trading fee on BingX is 0.10% for both makers and takers. This flat rate applies to most trading pairs available on BingX, including popular ones like BTC/USDT, XRP/USDT, and ETH/USDT.

Futures Trading

Remember that BingX offers two types of contracts in its futures market, so here are the different fees for each of them.

Perpetual

BingX charges 0.02% for makers and 0.05% for takers. The platform charges fees for opening and closing positions. Additionally, they offer a “One Way Trading Mode,” giving users one aggravated position for each digital asset.

For instance, if you open two short positions on XRP, it will add the second to the first, and their opening prices will be added, as well as the lot price. So, if you then open a long position for XRP, it will sell from your shorts instead of opening a separate long position.

Standard

Only charges a fee on closing transactions, which is 0.045%. Unlike Perpetual Contracts, which have a one-way trading mode, the Standard Contracts have a Hedge trading mode. This means that no matter how many positions you open and size, all positions will be held separately.

Deposit & Withdrawal

BingX does not charge any deposit fees for transferring cryptocurrencies into your account. However, there may be a minimum deposit amount depending on the cryptocurrency.

Users need to pay a flat fee for each withdrawal. The Blockchain network determines the withdrawal fee and these fees can fluctuate due to network and market conditions. That being said, below are standard withdrawal fees for some coins and tokens on BingX.

What is the Bingx Withdrawal Limit?

BingX imposes a withdrawal limit, and the amount depends on whether you have completed the identity verification process. Below is a rundown of the withdrawal limits for verified and unverified users:

Unverified Users

24-hour withdrawal limit : 50,000 USDT

Cumulative withdrawal limit : 100,000 USDT

Withdrawal limits are subject to both the 24-hour limit and the cumulative limit.

Verified Users

24-hour withdrawal limit : 1,000,000

Cumulative withdrawal limit : unlimited

BingX VIP Fees

As discussed earlier, BingX offers discounts on transaction fees for various VIP levels. Below is a table showing the VIP Levels and their different maker fee and taker fees.

Spot Trading VIP Fees

VIP Level 30-Day Total Trading Volume (USDT) Maker Fees Taker Fees VIP 0 < 1,000,000 0.010% 0.010% VIP 1 ≥ 1,000,000 0.035% 0.060% VIP 2 ≥ 2,000,000 0.020% 0.050% VIP 3 ≥ 4,000,000 0.015% 0.045% VIP 4 ≥ 6,000,000 0.0125% 0.0375% VIP 5 ≥ 8,000,000 0.010% 0.0325% Supreme VIP ≥ 15,000,000 0.005% 0.020%

Futures Trading VIP Fees

VIP Level 30-Day Total Trading Volume (USDT) Maker Fees Taker Fees VIP 0 < 10,000,000 0.0200% 0.0500% VIP 1 ≥ 10,000,000 0.0140% 0.0400% VIP 2 ≥ 20,000,000 0.0120% 0.0375% VIP 3 ≥ 50,000,000 0.0100% 0.0350% VIP 4 ≥ 100,000,000 0.0080% 0.0315% VIP 5 ≥ 200,000,000 0.0060% 0.0300% Supreme VIP ≥ 600,000,000 0.0000% 0.0280%

Is BingX Safe and Legit for Trading?

BingX has robust security measures in place, like 2FA, proof of reserve, a fund password for withdrawals, address whitelisting, an encrypted connection, and anti-phishing code to protect users’ digital assets. Here is a breakdown of how the platform’s security features protect users’ funds from fraud attacks or breaches.

2FA and Multi-factor Authentication

Enabling 2FA on BingX ensures that even if someone gains access to your password, they would need a secondary verification method, usually a unique code sent to your email, to access your account.

Also, the platform offers multiple authentication methods besides 2FA, such as individual fund passwords, account passwords, fingerprint verification (biometrics), and other supporting verification means, including Google authentication.

Proof of Reserve

BingX safeguards user funds, which are 100% backed by reserve funds. Authoritative auditors like Mazars have verified their financial data, and they publish their Merkle Tree on the 1st and 15th of every month.

Address Whitelisting

BingX has a withdrawal whitelist feature that allows cryptocurrency traders to only make withdrawals to the listed wallet address. This prevents authorized withdrawals.

Encrypted Connection

BingX uses secure sockets layer encryption. This means that the platform scrambles the information you send between your browser and its servers to avoid single points of failure.

Anti-phishing Code

The platform offers old and new traders a personal anti-phishing code that appears in all their real emails. This code helps you tell the difference between real emails from BingX and fake ones from fraudsters.

How to Open an Account at BingX

You need an account to begin cryptocurrency trading on BingX. Here is a straightforward process on how to register on the Exchange:

Step 1 : Visit BingX or download the app on Play or Apple Stores, then choose your preferred signup method. Enter your phone number/email address and set a password.

Step 2 : Add our Bingx referral code (optional) then read and tick the box, “I have read and agree to the Customer Agreement and Privacy Policy.” Then, select “Sign Up.”

Step 3 : Enter the verification code sent to the email or phone number you used to sign up to complete the signup process.

Is KYC Mandatory on BingX?

No, KYC is optional on BingX. You can use Bingx without KYC, but there is a slight difference in what verified and unverified users can access. One such is the daily withdrawal limits and the yields from BingX Wealth discussed above.

What are the BingX Supported Countries?

BingX operates in over 100 countries, serving 10+ million users, including cryptocurrency traders in the following countries:

Germany

India

Brazil

Nigeria

South Africa

Turkey

Russia

Ukraine

Argentina

Traders in BingX supported countries can explore the platform’s features on their Website or through the mobile app.

Is Bingx Available in USA?

No, all regions of the United States are restricted from using BingX. Traders in the US can use a VPN of a BingX supported currency and use the exchange without KYC verification. Better still, opt for an exchange supported in the US from our list of best cryptocurrency exchanges or the alternatives in the table below.

Does BingX Have Taxes?

Yes, all crypto transactions on BingX are considered taxable. But this depends on your country and the type of transactions you have made.

What Are The Best Alternatives For BingX?

The best alternatives to BingX are Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, and MEXC. The top BingX’s alternatives are summarized in the comparison table below. See how it compares to these exchanges: