Bibox exchange is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that lets you trade spot, futures, margin, bots, copy trading, and 500+ cryptocurrencies through a crypto-focused exchange setup.

The best features of Bibox crypto exchange are AI trading tools, spot trading, 150x leverage futures trading, copy trading, trading bots, advanced order types, BIX token fee discounts, 500+ supported coins, and a mobile app.

The main cons of Bibox are limited fiat support, no direct bank deposits, negative user reviews on withdrawals, lower liquidity, and less regulatory clarity compared to other exchanges.

In this Bibox exchange review, we will cover its fees, supported coins, trading tools, futures features, security, regulation, mobile app, withdrawals, and customer support. We will also compare Bibox with Binance, MEXC, and Bitget so you can decide whether Bibox is worth using or if another crypto exchange fits you better.

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Bibox Review: What Is Bibox?

Bibox is an AI-enhanced cryptocurrency exchange that was launched in 2017 to provide automated trading services. Basically, the platform uses artificial intelligence to help traders analyze data, manage risks, and run trading bots.

It offers spot trading, futures trading, leveraged trading, and copy trading. It also has its own native utility token called the Bibox Token (BIX) to give users discounts on trading fees. But the platform has lost a massive amount of trading volume over the last few years. Today, it struggles to compete with major players.

Launch year 2017 Founder(s) Aries Wang (with other co‑founders involved) CEO (2026) Jeffrey Lei Headquarters Geneva, Switzerland Native token BIX (used for fee discounts and staking) Trading pairs 500+ spot pairs and multiple perpetual futures contracts Trading fees 0.1% maker and 0.2% taker Supported deposit methods Crypto deposits only; card and e‑payment gateways for buying crypto Maximum leverage Up to 150× on futures contracts Mobile apps Available on Android and iOS License Registered with the Swiss Financial Services Standards Association (VQF) Proprietary tools AI‑based trading algorithms, copy trading via Treasure Box, and trading bots

Who Is the CEO of Bibox?

The current CEO of Bibox is Jeffrey Lei, who manages the platform’s overall operations. Also, he is one of the original founders of the exchange and has a deep background in blockchain technology and system security. The other co-founders, like Aries Wang, used to be very active in promoting the exchange in its early days.

Is Bibox Regulated?

The Bibox exchange does not hold any major financial regulatory licenses. It operates as an unregulated platform. The company originally set up its offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Estonia to look compliant, but it still lacks oversight from top-tier regulators. You will not find any licenses from major bodies like the US SEC, the UK FCA, or the European MiCA framework.

But yes, it holds membership in the Financial Services Standards Association (VQF) in Switzerland. VQF is a recognized self‑regulatory organization that enforces anti‑money laundering (AML) and know‑your‑customer (KYC) rules.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Bibox Exchange?

The pros of using Bibox exchange are AI trading tools, futures trading with 150x leverage, trading bots, copy trading, BIX fee discounts, 500+ coins, and no-KYC trading.

The cons of using Bibox exchange are weak fiat support, limited regulation, restricted countries, mixed user reviews, no direct bank deposits, and limited customer support quality.

Advantages of Bibox Exchange

Huge selection of coins : There are over 500 cryptocurrencies available for spot trading. Well, this covers everything from popular assets like BTC, ETH, ADA, and DOT to newer projects.

Advanced trading tools : The platform includes limit, stop, iceberg, and TWAP orders, as well as AI‑driven signals that analyze the market and suggest strategies.

High leverage futures: Bibox also provides USDT‑ and coin‑margined perpetual futures with leverage up to 150x.

Copy trading and bots : The copy trading feature basically lets you mirror the trades of experienced investors. There are also automated trading bots that follow preset strategies 24/7.

Fee discounts with BIX tokens: You can hold the native BIX token, and this can lower your trading fees. The more BIX you hold, and the higher your monthly trading volume, the lower your maker/taker fees go.

No KYC for Basic Features: You can still do basic actions without complete verification, though this limit is constantly changing.

User-Friendly Layout: The desktop website is actually pretty simple to navigate for people who know the basics of trading.

Disadvantages of Bibox Exchange

Withdrawal Issues: A lot of users complain that their withdrawals stay “pending” for weeks or even months without any explanation.

Low Liquidity: The trading volume is very low, so you might face high slippage when buying or selling.

No fiat deposits: Bibox doesn’t allow direct fiat currency bank transfers or wire deposits. You must first buy crypto via a third‑party payment channel.

Limited regulatory licenses : Though it is a member of VQF in Switzerland, Bibox actually lacks licenses from more recognized bodies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the UK’s FCA.

Restricted countries: Generally, residents of the U.S., China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Crimea, Sudan, and several other regions cannot use Bibox due to local restrictions and regulatory uncertainties.

Bibox Supported Cryptocurrencies and Trading Pairs

The Bibox platform supports over 500 different cryptocurrencies and hundreds of active trading pairs. You can trade major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP). It also lists a good number of smaller meme coins and project tokens that you cannot find on highly regulated platforms.

The main trading pairs are paired against Tether (USDT), but yes, you will also find some pairs with USD Coin (USDC) and Bitcoin. But you must be careful because many of these pairs have almost zero trading volume. Basically, the low volume means you might buy a coin and find out that you cannot sell it back because there are no buyers in the order book.

Best Bibox Alternatives Review: Other Crypto Exchanges To Compare

The best Bibox alternatives are MEXC, Bitget, and Binance. Here is a quick comparison:

Criteria Bibox Binance MEXC Bitget Launched date 2017 2017 2018 2018 Top features AI tools, spot, futures, bots, copy trading Spot, futures, P2P, Earn, Launchpad Low fees, altcoins, futures, copy trading Copy trading, futures, bots, and a protection fund Supported coins 500+ 600+ 3,000+ 800+ Trading fees Spot: 0.10% maker / 0.20% taker Spot: 0.10% maker / 0.10% taker Spot: 0% maker / 0.05% taker Spot: 0.10% maker / 0.10% taker Futures fees 0.04% maker / 0.06% taker 0.02% maker / 0.05% taker 0% maker / 0.01% to 0.02% taker 0.02% maker / 0.06% taker Maximum leverage Up to 150x Up to 125x Up to 500x Up to 125x Fiat support Limited, no direct fiat deposits Yes Limited Yes KYC mandatory No Yes No Yes Best for AI tools and crypto-only trading Liquidity and fiat access Altcoins and low fees Copy trading and futures

Bibox vs MEXC

Bibox is decent for AI-based trading tools, but MEXC is better if you want more coins, lower fees, and higher leverage. Bibox gives you 500+ cryptocurrencies, spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, and trading bots, so it is not a weak exchange at all.

Still, MEXC goes much further with 3,000+ listed assets, very low spot fees, zero maker fees, and futures leverage that can go up to 500x on selected pairs. So, if your main goal is altcoin trading, MEXC gives you a much larger market to explore. You can check out our MEXC review for more info.

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Bibox vs Bitget

Bitget has actually built a much stronger name around copy trading. It has a large copy trading ecosystem where beginners can follow experienced traders, check performance data, and copy strategies with more control. Plus, Bitget has lower taker fees.

Bitget also has better fiat support. You can use P2P, card payments, and other payment channels in supported regions, while Bibox mostly depends on crypto deposits and third-party buying options. Here is our honest Bitget review for more details.

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Bibox vs Binance

Bibox is smaller and more niche, while Binance is better for liquidity, fiat support, product range, and overall exchange trust. You see, compared to Bibox, Binance Binance gives you a much bigger ecosystem with spot trading, futures, margin, options, Earn, Launchpad, P2P, fiat deposits, staking, crypto loans, and deep global liquidity. So, Binance fits more types of users, from beginners to advanced futures traders. Read our Binance review here.

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How Does Bibox Compare To Binance?

Bibox cannot fully compete with Binance because Binance is bigger, more liquid, and more useful for normal crypto users. The biggest difference is convenience. You see, on Binance, you can easily deposit fiat in many regions, buy crypto through P2P, trade spot, move into futures, stake coins, join launchpad products, and manage most things from one account. But on Bibox, you mainly deal with crypto-based deposits and trading.

Binance also has better market depth, so large orders usually execute with less slippage. Bibox may still work for users who want AI-based tools and some altcoin exposure, but Binance is the better option for most users who want a complete exchange. You can use our Binance referral code while signing up to unlock available bonuses, fee rebates, or account rewards.

What Are the Available Fees on Bibox Exchange?

The Bibox fees are 0.10% maker and 0.20% taker for basic spot trading, futures fees start around 0.04% maker and 0.06% taker, crypto deposits are free, and withdrawal fees depend on the coin and network.

Bibox Trading Fees

Bibox’s spot trading fees start at 0.10% maker / 0.20% taker for normal users with under US$1 million in monthly volume and fewer than 5,000 BIX tokens. Now, as your volume increases or you hold more BIX, your fees can drop to as low as 0.075% maker / 0.10% taker for spot trades.

Level Last 30 Days Trading Volume (USDT) Maker/Taker Maker/Taker BIX 12.5% Discount Lv.1 <1,000,000 0.1000% / 0.2000% 0.0875% / 0.1750% Lv.2 ≥1,000,000 0.0950% / 0.2000% 0.0831% / 0.1750% Lv.3 ≥2,000,000 0.0900% / 0.1800% 0.0788% / 0.1575% Lv.4 ≥3,000,000 0.0850% / 0.1500% 0.0744% / 0.1313% Lv.5 ≥4,000,000 0.0800% / 0.1200% 0.0700% / 0.1050% Lv.6 ≥5,000,000 0.0750% / 0.1000% 0.0656% / 0.0875%

Now, for futures trading, the base fee is 0.04% maker / 0.06% taker, and high‑volume futures traders can enjoy rebates on maker orders, meaning the exchange pays you to place limit orders that add liquidity. So, at the highest tier (more than US$100,000 in weekly futures volume), maker fees drop to -0.015% and taker fees to 0.038%.

Bibox Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

The deposit fees on Bibox are completely free, but withdrawal fees vary based on the specific coin and blockchain network. You will not pay anything to send your crypto to Bibox, which is nice. Also, when it comes to buying crypto with a card or digital wallet, the costs depend on the third‑party payment provider and can vary from 3% to 5%.

But the withdrawal fees can be quite high, especially during busy market hours. For example, withdrawing USDT on the Ethereum network (ERC20) can cost you anywhere from 5 USDT to 20 USDT, depending on network congestion. You can use cheaper chains like Tron (TRC20) or Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) to keep these fees around 1 USDT.

Still, we highly recommend using MEXC or Binance instead, because they have much fairer withdrawal systems and fast processing times.

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Bibox Exchange Review: Best Features and Trading Tools

The top Bibox features and trading tools are AI trading tools, spot trading, futures trading, leveraged trading, copy trading, trading bots, and a mobile app.

Bibox Spot Trading

The spot trading interface on Bibox allows you to buy and sell hundreds of digital tokens with basic order types. You can use standard limit orders, market orders, and stop-limit orders to manage your positions. Plus, the charting screen runs on TradingView. Hence, you can use 100+ technical indicators for analysis.

But the lack of buyers and sellers on the platform can make spot trading a bit of a nightmare. You might experience heavy slippage.

Bibox Futures Trading

Bibox offers both USDT‑margined and coin‑margined perpetual contracts. The trading leverage ranges from 2x to 150x, depending on the pair. The interface lets you switch between isolated and cross margin, set stop‑loss and take‑profit orders, and choose between one‑way or hedge modes.

Futures trading is available 24/7, and the platform uses AI to monitor price fluctuations and adjust risk controls in real time. But remember, you are going to face liquidity issues as well. You can find much better futures liquidity on Binance, MEXC, or Bitget. Those platforms have huge volumes, so your stop-loss orders will actually execute at the exact price you set.

Bibox Leveraged Trading

Bibox also offers margin trading with leverage up to 10× on select pairs. This feature lets you borrow funds from the exchange to amplify positions in the spot market. Here, interest rates vary by token and loan duration.

Bibox Trading Bots and Copy Trading

The Bibox copy trading features let you follow experienced traders automatically. Here, you can easily select a trader based on performance metrics like profit rate and drawdown, allocate a portion of your funds, and then the system mirrors their trades.

Bibox also has AI‑powered trading bots that execute predefined strategies around the clock. You can set parameters such as price range, order frequency, and risk tolerance.

Bibox Mobile App: Is It Easy To Use?

The Bibox mobile app is available on Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store). The design is clean, with menus for spot and futures trading, account balances, and order history. You can set up two‑factor authentication directly in the app, adjust leverage, and access customer support via chat.

Overall, the mobile app is intuitive enough for beginners yet offers advanced options like copy trading and bots. But also, some users report occasional lag during high‑volatility periods, so it’s wise to double‑check your orders when the market is moving quickly.

Bibox Review: Security and Privacy

The top security features of Bibox exchange are 2FA, an AI detection system, cold wallet storage, and SSL encryption for data privacy.

Two‑factor authentication (2FA) : You can enable 2FA via authenticator apps or SMS codes to add an extra layer of protection when logging in or withdrawing funds.

Microservices and AI: The platform uses a microservices architecture and AI algorithms to detect unusual activity and split functions across servers.

Cold wallet storage: Actually, most user funds are held in offline and best cold wallets , and only a small portion remains in hot wallets to facilitate daily withdrawals.

SSL encryption: All communications are secured with SSL. Hence, this ensures that your credentials and transaction data remain private.

Is Bibox Safe to Use or a Scam?

Bibox is not a scam, but it does have issues that warrant caution. Its membership in the Swiss VQF and track record of no major hacks point to a legitimate business.

However, the low Trustpilot rating (around 1.1/5) and the “C grade” from security auditors indicate that users have faced problems like withdrawal delays, account freezes, or poor customer service. Bibox also faces regulatory restrictions in several countries. So, if safety is your top priority, exchanges like Binance, MEXC, or Bitget offer stronger compliance, higher trust scores, and more transparent security practices.

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Note: CER.live gives Bibox a 45% overall security score (C grade). The exchange scores well in server and user security but lacks penetration testing, ISO 27001 certification, and an insurance policy for user funds.

How to Sign Up and Start Trading on Bibox?

Step 1: Create a Bibox account

You should visit the Bibox website or download the mobile app and click Register. Enter your email address and create a strong password that includes uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Now, after signing up, you have to click “Send Code” to get the email verification code. Bibox will email you a verification code, so enter the code in the registration form to activate your account.

Step 2: Complete KYC

Here, you need to provide your full name, date of birth, and government‑issued ID. Go ahead and upload the required documents and wait for approval. KYC verification is mandatory for higher withdrawal limits and increased security.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Since Bibox doesn’t support bank deposits, you need to transfer cryptocurrency from another wallet or buy crypto through a third‑party payment gateway. So, you should copy your deposit address for the chosen coin and send funds from your external wallet.

Step 4: Start trading

Now, once your deposit is confirmed, you can head to the “Exchange” section, select your preferred trading pair, choose the order type (limit, market, stop loss/gain, iceberg, etc.), enter the amount, and confirm by clicking Buy or Sell.

How To Withdraw from Bibox Exchange?

The process of withdrawing your funds from Bibox involves selecting your asset, pasting the withdrawal address, choosing the right blockchain network, and confirming the transaction.

Here are the basic steps to request a withdrawal:

Log in to your account and navigate to the digital assets or wallet page.

Choose the specific cryptocurrency you want to withdraw, such as USDT.

Paste the destination address from your external wallet or exchange.

Select the correct blockchain network, making sure it matches the receiving wallet.

Input the amount of crypto you wish to send.

Verify security, so type in your Google Authenticator code and confirm the email link.

Bibox Customer Support and User Feedback

The customer support system on Bibox is highly unreliable and has received terrible reviews from active users. The exchange offers a help center with basic articles, a support email, and a ticket submission system. But their live chat option is like waiting for hours to get help with your urgent account issues.

Well, the user feedback on Trustpilot is honestly shocking as well, as over 80% of recent reviews are one-star ratings, with people claiming the platform stole their funds or locked their accounts without any reason. The support staff rarely replies to these complaints.

Conclusion: Who Should Use the Bibox Exchange?

To sum up our Bibox exchange review, it is an innovative exchange that brings AI into crypto trading. It offers a large selection of tokens, advanced order types, generous leverage for futures, and unique features like copy trading and trading bots.

However, Bibox’s weaknesses are significant. It doesn’t support fiat deposits, its regulation is limited to a single self‑regulatory body, lower liquidity, and its security ratings are only moderate. So, if you’re a beginner, prefer simple fiat on‑ramps, or prioritize strong regulatory oversight, you might be better off with alternatives like Binance, MEXC, or Bitget.

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Disclaimer: We have noted that many users are facing withdrawal issues on this exchange, and liquidity is also very low. There is a discrepancy in coin prices as well. Please exercise caution while trading and always DYOR.