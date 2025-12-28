NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Review: Is It Still Safe And Reliable In 2025?

NGRAVE ZERO Wallet is one of the most security-focused hardware wallets on the crypto market today. It is designed for users who want to store crypto assets offline and reduce exposure to online threats. NGRAVE ZERO allows users to generate and store private keys in a fully air-gapped environment, without WiFi, Bluetooth, or USB connections.

This makes it a top option for long-term holders and security-conscious crypto users who prioritize protection over convenience. Therefore, in this NGRAVE ZERO review, you will learn how the wallet works, what makes it different from hot wallets and mainstream hardware wallets, and whether it is still safe and reliable.

NGRAVE Wallet Review: What is It?

NGRAVE ZERO Wallet is a secure cryptocurrency storage solution, designed to provide maximum protection for cryptocurrency assets. Unlike hot wallets, which remain connected to the internet and are vulnerable to hacking, NGRAVE ZERO keeps private keys entirely offline. Every transaction is signed on the device itself, ensuring that sensitive information never touches an online network.

This air-gapped design sets it apart from mainstream hardware wallets, which often rely on USB or Bluetooth connections that could introduce potential attack vectors. The wallet is built with long-term security in mind, making it particularly suitable for investors holding substantial cryptocurrency balances or planning to store assets for extended periods.

Its offline key generation, combined with biometric authentication and a robust tamper-proof casing, minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or accidental exposure of private keys. And unlike many popular hardware wallets that rely only on PINs and recovery phrases, NGRAVE ZERO adds multiple layers of protection, including biometric authentication and a tamper-resistant design, to ensure that only the rightful owner can authorize transactions.

These enhanced crypto security features make the wallet most suitable for long-term holders, institutional investors, and security-conscious crypto enthusiasts who prioritize protecting their assets from hacking, theft, or accidental exposure.

Is NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Safe and Legit?

Yes. The NGRAVE ZERO wallet is safe and legitimate. It is a secure cryptocurrency storage solution, developed by a recognized European company with a clear track record in security and cryptographic products. The company holds reputable certifications that affirm the build quality and security posture of their devices.

While we will explore the technical details in later sections, the brand credibility and official certifications support that NGRAVE ZERO is a trustworthy choice for securing cryptocurrency assets.

Where to Buy the NGRAVE ZERO Wallet?

The safest place to buy the NGRAVE ZERO wallet is directly from the official NGRAVE website. Purchasing from the manufacturer ensures that you receive a genuine device with full warranty support, original packaging, and the correct security components. Another safe option is via the listed resellers on their official website.

Avoid buying from unofficial marketplaces, unverified resellers, auction sites, or unverified third party sellers on general ecommerce platforms. Premium hardware wallets can be tampered with before delivery if they are not sourced from an official or trusted channel, putting your crypto assets at risk.

Pros and Cons of NGRAVE ZERO Wallet

The pros of the NGRAVE ZERO wallet are offline air gapped security, biometric fingerprint protection, secure private key generation, premium build quality, and long term asset protection. Below is a clear breakdown of each benefit.

Offline Air Gapped Security: The wallet operates without any internet, USB, or wireless connection, significantly reducing exposure to remote attacks.

Biometric Fingerprint Scanner: Access is secured with fingerprint authentication, adding an extra layer beyond standard PIN-based protection.

Secure Private Key Generation: Private keys are created and stored entirely offline, preventing online exposure during setup.

Premium Build Quality: The hardware device features a solid, high-quality design with a responsive touchscreen for clear transaction verification.

Long-Term Asset Protection : NGRAVE ZERO is designed for users who prioritize the security of their crypto assets over frequent access.

The cons of the NGRAVE ZERO wallet are premium pricing, a more complex setup process, and a learning curve for beginners. Below is a clear explanation of each limitation.

Premium Pricing: NGRAVE ZERO positions as a premium hardware wallet, but at a high cost. The wallet costs more than many other hardware wallets, which may not suit budget-focused crypto users.

More Complex Setup Process: Initial setup takes longer due to its security-focused design and thorough verification steps.

Learning Curve For Beginners: Users new to cold storage may need time to understand offline signing and QR-based transactions.

How the NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Works

The NGRAVE ZERO wallet keeps private keys completely offline while still allowing users to manage and transfer cryptocurrency securely. Its workflow is designed around isolation, verification, and user control, which helps reduce exposure to online threats.

Instead of connecting directly to the internet, the wallet relies on offline processes that prioritize security over convenience or speed. The process begins during setup, where private keys are generated directly on the device in a fully offline environment. These keys are created without internet access and never leave the NGRAVE hardware wallet, ensuring maximum protection.

This approach is a key reason why cold storage wallets are recommended for long-term crypto security. For a clearer understanding of how cold storage wallets work and why they are used for safe asset storage, this best cold wallet guide explains the leading options in detail and why they are top choices for investors.

Now, once the keys are securely stored, users can prepare transactions through the NGRAVE LIQUID mobile app. The app acts solely as a companion interface, displaying balances and creating unsigned transactions while the private keys remain offline.

Each transaction is converted into a QR code, which the NGRAVE ZERO wallet scans. The wallet then displays the transaction details for the user to verify and confirm before signing it offline. After signing, a new QR code is generated for the app to scan and broadcast the transaction to the blockchain.

This QR-based workflow eliminates the need for USB, Bluetooth, or wireless connections, reducing potential attack vectors. For users comparing secure storage options, this best cryptocurrency wallet review breaks down key features, usability, and security for different hardware wallets.

Can the NGRAVE ZERO Cold Wallet Be Hacked?

No, the NGRAVE ZERO cold wallet cannot be hacked remotely in the traditional sense because it operates in a fully air-gapped environment. The device never connects to the internet, WiFi, Bluetooth, or USB, significantly reducing its attack surface and blocking common online attack methods used against hot wallets and connected hardware wallets.

That said, no wallet is completely risk-free. Real-world risks still exist, mainly due to human factors rather than technical weaknesses. Poor backup practices, insecure storage of recovery materials, or mistakes during setup can compromise security.

Physical access to the device, combined with careless handling, may also create vulnerabilities. However, NGRAVE ZERO’s design minimizes digital attack risks, but overall security still depends on how responsibly the wallet is set up, backed up, and stored by the user.

NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Review: Key Features

The NGRAVE ZERO wallet stands out due to its combination of advanced security features, user-friendly design, and extensive asset support. Its key features include multi-chain compatibility, biometric protection with offline key generation, a premium touchscreen interface with reliable battery performance, and a fully air-gapped security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of these features.

NGRAVE ZERO: Supported Multi-Chain, Coins, Tokens and NFTs

The NGRAVE ZERO wallet supports over 3,500 coins and tokens, making it one of the most versatile hardware wallets available. It is compatible with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and thousands of ERC-20 tokens.

This broad coin support allows users to securely store and manage a highly diverse portfolio in a single device, reducing the need for multiple wallets. In addition to cryptocurrencies, NGRAVE ZERO supports NFTs, enabling collectors and investors to securely store digital assets offline.

The wallet’s firmware receives regular updates to ensure ongoing compatibility with new tokens, blockchain upgrades, and emerging standards. These updates are designed to maintain security while expanding the device’s capabilities, keeping users’ assets future-proof.

Whether you are a long-term holder, an NFT collector, or someone managing multiple chains, NGRAVE ZERO provides a reliable and comprehensive solution for securely storing digital assets.

NGRAVE ZERO: Biometric Protection, Advanced, and Key Generation

The NGRAVE ZERO wallet ensures top-tier security by combining biometric authentication with offline key generation. This starts with a built-in fingerprint sensor, which allows only authorized users to unlock the device and confirm transactions. Because access is tied to your unique fingerprint, the risk of unauthorized use is greatly reduced, even if the wallet is physically lost or stolen.

Once access is granted, the wallet generates and stores private keys entirely offline. These keys never touch the internet or any connected system, which protects them from malware, phishing, and other remote attacks. By keeping key creation completely offline, the NGRAVE crypto wallet ensures that users’ assets remain safe from the vulnerabilities that affect hot wallets and some traditional hardware wallets.

This combination of biometric authentication and secure offline key generation offers a higher level of protection than PIN-only devices. It not only strengthens security but also maintains user-friendly access, allowing crypto holders to manage and transact their assets safely without complicated procedures.

NGRAVE ZERO: Premium Touchscreen Design and Battery Performance

The NGRAVE ZERO features a 4-inch color touchscreen designed for intuitive use, letting users navigate and confirm transactions with taps and swipes similar to a smartphone. The 480 x 800-pixel display with 600 Cd/m² brightness clearly shows transaction details, reducing errors and security risks, while a full QWERTY keyboard makes input simple.

It runs on a custom, EAL7-certified operating system optimized for secure and smooth crypto management. The device is built for durability, with a casing made from zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and copper, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Power comes from a 1200 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, certified for safety, which charges via USB-C in about four hours. The battery supports around 2.5 hours of intensive use and retains 90% of its capacity after 1,000 charge cycles.

For long-term care, it is recommended to turn the device off when not in use and store it at roughly 60% charge. The battery is non-replaceable, and opening the device may trigger anti-tamper features that wipe all data. NGRAVE offers device replacement within the two-year warranty if battery issues occur.

NGRAVE ZERO: Fully Air-Gapped, Offline-Only Security

The NGRAVE ZERO is built around a fully air-gapped design, meaning it operates completely offline with no Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, or USB connections. This ensures that private keys never leave the device or touch an online network, keeping them safe from remote attacks.

Because the wallet handles all key generation, signing, and verification internally, users maintain full control over their crypto assets at all times. Transactions are prepared on the companion NGRAVE LIQUID app, but are never transmitted digitally. Instead, they are converted into QR codes that the ZERO scans to sign them offline.

The signed transactions are then sent back to the app via another QR code for blockchain broadcasting. This workflow reduces exposure to common attack vectors while encouraging users to carefully review every transaction.

By combining offline operation with secure, visual transaction verification, NGRAVE ZERO delivers a security model that protects assets from both cyber threats and accidental errors. The design is simple to use but highly effective, offering peace of mind for long-term crypto storage without relying on internet connections or external devices.

NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Fees: Are There Any Hidden Costs?

No, the NGRAVE ZERO wallet has no hidden fees. Once you purchase the device, there are no recurring charges for using the wallet or storing your cryptocurrencies. This allows users to securely hold their assets offline without worrying about unexpected costs over time.

The only fees you will encounter are standard blockchain network fees. These are the transaction costs required by each blockchain when sending Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other supported cryptocurrencies. These fees fluctuate with network congestion, but they are always displayed before any transaction is confirmed, giving users full transparency.

If you decide to buy cryptocurrencies directly through the NGRAVE LIQUID app using a third-party service, optional fees may apply. These fees depend on the exchange or payment method you select, and they are clearly shown before you complete the purchase. Importantly, these charges are separate from the wallet itself and do not affect the secure storage of your crypto assets.

Users pay only standard blockchain network fees and any optional third-party fees when buying crypto through the app. Beyond these, storing, managing, and securing your assets on the NGRAVE ZERO is entirely free, making it a straightforward and transparent choice for long-term crypto security.

How to Set Up and Use the NGRAVE ZERO Device?

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you get started with your NGRAVE ZERO Wallet:

Step 1: Unbox and Inspect the Device: Start by carefully unboxing your NGRAVE ZERO. Check that the device, USB-C cable, and any optional backup plates are included and in good condition. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the device’s casing, buttons, and touchscreen. A quick inspection ensures that the device is genuine and hasn’t been tampered with.

Step 2: Charge the Wallet: Before using the wallet, charge it fully using the supplied USB-C cable and a reliable wall charger. A fully charged device prevents interruptions during setup and ensures that all security processes run smoothly.

Step 3: Initialize the Device: Turn on the wallet and follow the on-screen instructions. The device will guide you through generating your private keys offline. Take your time with each step and read all prompts carefully. This process ensures that your keys are never exposed to the internet, forming the foundation of your wallet’s security.

Step 4: Connect to the NGRAVE LIQUID App: Install the NGRAVE LIQUID companion app on your smartphone. The app is only used to prepare transactions and view balances. Securely link the device using QR codes so private keys remain offline at all times.

Step 5: Backup Your Keys: Use the recommended GRAPHENE plates or another secure offline method to back up your keys. Store them in a safe, separate location to prevent loss.

Step 6: Start Using the Wallet: Once setup and backup are complete, you can safely send and receive cryptocurrencies through the wallet app. Always confirm transactions on the device screen to maintain full control over your asset.

NGRAVE ZERO Review: User Experience and Customer Support

The NGRAVE ZERO delivers a controlled and secure user experience, starting with its large 4-inch color touchscreen. The responsive display enables intuitive taps and swipes for navigating menus, verifying transactions, and entering information, reducing errors and ensuring every action is deliberate.

Complementing the touchscreen, the full QWERTY keyboard and a custom EAL7-certified operating system provide a secure, consistent interface for managing assets without confusing. This deliberate design extends into daily usage. The device charges fully in approximately four hours via USB-C and lasts for hours of active use, while standby mode conserves power between sessions.

Users confirm transactions on the large screen, reducing mistakes, and the robust casing with an IP55 rating ensures durability for everyday handling. The workflow naturally guides users from preparation to verification, making the daily operation straightforward and secure.

The NGRAVE LIQUID mobile app integrates smoothly with the wallet, offering a clear interface for tracking balances, reviewing transaction history, and preparing transfers. While the QR code–based process introduces a brief learning curve, the app guides every step, reinforcing security practices and ensuring users quickly become comfortable with the workflow.

Documentation and customer support complete the experience. Step-by-step manuals, illustrations, and detailed security instructions help users understand setup, key backup, and transaction procedures. Support is responsive and precise, addressing technical or security inquiries efficiently.

Together, the device, app, documentation, and support form a cohesive ecosystem. NGRAVE ZERO balances robust security with practical usability, creating a reliable workflow for both daily operations and long-term crypto management.

Is NGRAVE ZERO Wallet better than Ledger Wallet?

When comparing NGRAVE ZERO and Ledger wallets, the choice depends on security needs, usability preferences, and budget. Both wallets are reputable hardware devices, but they approach security and user experience differently. Understanding these differences can help users choose the right solution for their crypto management style.

Feature NGRAVE ZERO Ledger Wallet Security Model Fully air-gapped, offline-only device; EAL7-certified operating system; QR code-based transaction signing; biometric authentication. Connects via USB or Bluetooth (Ledger Nano X); secure element chip; PIN and recovery phrase protection; online interactions required for some features. Usability 4-inch touchscreen, full QWERTY keyboard, custom OS; QR-based workflow is deliberate and requires verification at each step. Smaller screen (Nano S/Nano X); buttons for navigation; workflow is faster for experienced users but relies on device-app connections. Asset Support Supports over 3,500 coins and tokens, including BTC, ETH, ERC-20, and NFTs; firmware regularly updated. Supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including major coins and ERC-20 tokens; firmware updates required for new assets. Price Premium pricing reflecting impressive security features and build quality. More affordable, with different models for budget and mid-range users. Backup Options Optional stainless-steel GRAPHENE plates for durable, offline backup. Standard recovery phrase on paper; optional metal backup kits available.

The NGRAVE hardware wallet is ideal for users who prioritize maximum security, deliberate verification, and robust offline protection. Ledger is suitable for users seeking faster setup, lower cost, and familiarity with traditional hardware wallet workflows.

NGRAVE ZERO is not universally better than Ledger; it is suitable for investors with significant token holdings who want an air-gapped, tamper-proof solution. Ledger may be more practical for those who prioritize speed, affordability, and convenience. The right wallet depends on the user’s priorities in security, usability, and investment approach.

Conclusion: Is NGRAVE ZERO Wallet Worth It in 2025?

NGRAVE ZERO offers unmatched security with its fully air-gapped design, biometric authentication, and robust build, making it ideal for long-term holders and security-focused users. The touchscreen interface and NGRAVE LIQUID app provide a controlled and reliable workflow for managing assets.

Detailed documentation and responsive support further enhance usability and confidence. Overall, for users prioritizing maximum protection over speed or cost, NGRAVE ZERO remains a highly secure and worthwhile investment in 2025.