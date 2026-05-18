Cornix is a crypto auto-trading bot that helps you automate trades, copy Telegram signals, and manage different trading strategies through connected exchange API keys.

The top features of the Cornix trading bot are signal bots, grid bots, DCA bots, TradingView bots, demo account, backtesting, trailing orders, and portfolio monitoring.

In this Cornix review, we will cover how Cornix works, its main features, pricing plans, supported exchanges, security, mobile app, customer support, and setup process. You will also see the pros, cons, and best Cornix alternatives so you can decide if it is worth using.

What Is Cornix?

Cornix is a cloud‑based crypto trading bot designed to automate trading decisions based on signals you receive through Telegram and other channels. It connects to your cryptocurrency exchange accounts using API keys with trading permission only, so your funds stay on the exchange.

You can set up bots to copy trades from signal providers, run grid bots that place orders in a price range, or use dollar‑cost averaging (DCA) bots to average into positions. The platform started mainly as a simple Telegram script, but it has now grown into a highly advanced system with a sleek web dashboard and a great mobile application.

You do not need any coding skills to use it, which is awesome for regular retail traders. It connects to your exchange, and you never have to give the software any withdrawal permissions. Generally, the primary purpose here is to make copy trading and signal execution completely hands-free.

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How Does Cornix Work?

The Cornix bot works by linking your exchange account to your Cornix account through API keys, and once linked, you can join a signal group or create your own trading strategies. Here’s how it works:

Secure API Integration: You need to connect your cryptocurrency exchange account to the cloud engine using unique API keys that have withdrawal permissions strictly disabled.

Active Channel Monitoring: Now, the bot establishes a continuous web socket link to scan your premium Telegram signal channels or custom TradingView alert webhooks in real-time.

Automatic Text Parsing: An advanced parser instantly extracts critical trade parameters like entry price zones, multiple take-profit targets, and stop-loss levels from the raw text message.

Instant Order Routing : The system places the trade orders on your exchange within milliseconds of the signal release to prevent entry delays.

Custom Risk Application : Your personalized risk configurations are going to control the exact leverage, capital allocation size, and trailing stop-loss features for every single trade.

Who Should Use Cornix for Crypto Trading Signals?

Cornix is best for traders who want to follow expert signals without sitting at a screen all day. Plus, it also suits part‑time traders who appreciate automation but still want control over risk settings. Below are typical users:

Signal followers: You want to join Telegram or Discord groups and automatically copy the trades they post. Cornix handles the execution process for you.

Busy professionals: You don’t have time to monitor markets, but you still want to invest in crypto. You know, Cornix’s bots run 24/7 (so the crypto market), so trades happen even while you sleep.

New traders : You are learning crypto trading and want to follow experienced traders. You can copy them through Cornix while studying their strategies.

Portfolio managers : You can manage several exchange accounts for clients. The asset manager plan supports many API slots so you can run multiple portfolios.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Cornix Trading Platform?

Advantages of Using Cornix

Automation saves time : You can easily set signals, DCA bots, and grid bots to run around the clock.

Copy trading : You can subscribe to professional signal providers and duplicate their trades with your own parameters.

Multiple bot types: The platform supports many automated crypto trading bots such as signals bots, grid bots, DCA bots, and TradingView bots.

Portfolio monitoring: You can track active trades, profits, and losses across multiple crypto exchanges in one dashboard. It supports 10+ exchanges like MEXC , Binance, and Bybit.

Security: Cornix uses encrypted API keys and supports two‑factor authentication (2FA), so funds stay on your exchange and withdrawals are disabled via the API.

Demo mode: There is a free demo that gives you $100,000 in virtual funds to test strategies without risking real money.

Mobile app: The iOS and Android apps let you monitor and adjust bots on the go.

Disadvantages of Using Cornix

Learning curve : You really need to understand how trading signals and bots work, as some misconfigured settings may lead to losses.

Reliance on signal quality: The outcome depends on your signal provider. Obviously, bad signals will still lose money.

Cost for premium features: The free plan is currently not available for new users. You need to buy the premium plan to get a 14-day trial period.

What Are The Cornix Subscription Plans and Pricing?

You must choose between the Advanced plan at $49.9 per month or the Premium plan at $79.9 per month to run your live automated accounts. The subscription pricing has changed recently, and you must choose between two main paid plans or a high-end manager plan. Also, the free tier is no longer available for new registrations. You can get a 14-day virtual demo trial to test the system with simulated funds before spending real cash.

Plan Name Monthly Price Annual Price (Monthly Equivalent) Key Limits & Features Advanced $49.90 $32.99 3 active signal bots, 5 active grid bots, 5 active DCA bots, 50 backtests Premium $79.90 $52.99 Unlimited active bots, 250 backtests, unlimited auto-trading groups Asset Manager $149.90 $99.99 Custom slots, specialized tools, and managing client accounts

The yearly billing option actually saves you around 33%, and that is a pretty good deal if you plan to use the bot long-term. You get full access to the web app, mobile app, and Telegram bot on all tiers. Basically, the main difference is the limit on active bots and the number of backtesting runs you can execute each month.

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Is Cornix Worth the Money?

Cornix is definitely worth the cost if you are actively trading with a decent amount of money and following profitable signal groups. You will find that saving time and getting instant trade execution easily covers the monthly fee.

But you might want to think twice if you only have a few hundred dollars to trade with. The cost of the Advanced plan would require you to make a 50% return every month just to break even on the software cost. I guess that is pretty unrealistic for most people. Generally, you should calculate your expected profits and see if the automation savings justify the monthly bill. So, if you only trade occasionally or prefer to build your own strategies from scratch, you may not need Cornix’s automation.

What Are The Cornix Supported Crypto Exchanges?

Cornix currently connects to more than 10 major exchanges. These include Binance, KuCoin, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, MEXC, Hyperliquid, HTC, Coinbase, and a few others. You need to add each exchange through API keys in your dashboard, and once connected, you can manage trades across all linked accounts from a single interface.

Best Cornix Trading Bot Features Review

The best Cornix features are signal bots, grid bots, DCA bots, TradingView bots, demo account, backtesting, trading terminal, trailing orders, portfolio monitoring, trade tracking, and Telegram signal group integration.

1. Cornix Auto Trading and Copy Trading

The copy trading feature automatically links your account to external signal providers so you do not have to copy trades manually. You can browse the built-in marketplace to find proven signal groups or even connect your own private Telegram groups. Now, once connected, the bot parses any trading signal and executes it on your exchange instantly.

You also get access to specific bot types:

Grid Bots: These bots are designed to help you profit from small price movements in sideways markets, and they work by placing multiple buy and sell limit orders.

DCA Bots: These bots automatically purchase a coin at set price intervals, and this process helps average out your entry cost when the price goes down.

TradingView Bots: You can connect your custom “Pine Script” strategies and execute trades based on your personal TradingView alerts.

2. Cornix Advanced Trading

You can manage your trades manually using a unified trading terminal that supports trailing orders and multi-target distribution strategies. Here, the advanced trading suite gives you tools like trailing orders, multiple entry targets, and a solid trading terminal. Plus, you can even trade manually through the Cornix interface without logging into your exchange accounts.

Demo Account: You get a virtual balance of $100,000 to test ideas without risk, and the demo reflects live market data.

Backtesting: You can test strategies over historical price data to see how your bot would have performed. Also, higher‑tier plans allow more backtests per month.

Trading Terminal: The terminal lets you create complex trades with multiple entries, partial take profit, and trailing stop orders. It offers more control than the basic Telegram interface.

Trailing Orders: The bot adjusts your buy or sell limits dynamically based on price momentum, and this capability helps you get better entry and exit points.

3. Cornix Monitoring

The Cornix monitoring dashboard tracks your portfolio metrics, open orders, and individual channel performance across all connected API endpoints. It lets you view all your open trades and portfolio balances in one neat dashboard, and you can track the exact performance of individual bots and signal groups to see which ones are making money.

The software updates your portfolio values in real-time, and it shows you how your funds are distributed across different exchanges. You can also set up custom push notifications or Telegram alerts to get notified whenever a trade reaches a target or hits a stop-loss.

4. Cornix Signal Provider and Group Integration

Cornix has features for signal providers and group administrators. Basically, signal integration allows providers to send trade signals that automatically create trades for their followers, and anti‑leak protections prevent signals from being copied outside the group.

Group management lets admins manage users and subscriptions. Signal notifications share results in real time with your group members. These admin features are free, making Cornix attractive to professional signal groups. You can also check out our guide on the best crypto signal Telegram groups.

Cornix Security and Privacy Review

The best Cornix security features are:

Unique API keys per exchange: You can connect each exchange with its own API key that has only trading permission. Here, withdrawal permissions are disabled, so the bot cannot move your funds off the exchange.

Non‑custodial model: Cornix doesn’t hold your money, as funds stay in your exchange account and trades are executed via API.

Two‑Factor Authentication (2FA): You can enable 2FA on your Cornix account to add another layer of protection during login and some other sensitive actions.

Encryption practices: Generally, data transmission between your browser, the servers, and the exchanges is encrypted using industry‑standard protocols. API keys are stored securely.

Periodic security audits: The company also states that it conducts regular audits and updates to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Is Cornix Trading Bot Safe To Use?

Yes, Cornix is considered safe for crypto trading when configured correctly. Because the bot only has trading permission on your exchange API keys and cannot withdraw funds, your capital remains under your control. Plus, your API keys are encrypted before being stored on the servers, and this encryption keeps them safe from potential leaks.

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Cornix Mobile App Review: Is It Easy To Use?

The Cornix mobile app brings most of the web platform’s functionality to your phone. You can download it on iOS and Android. The app allows you to:

View your active bots and trades.

Open, pause, or adjust bots on the go.

Monitor performance across exchanges.

Join or manage signal groups.

The interface is also more structured than the Telegram bot and includes clear tabs for trades, bots, and settings. You can easily navigate once you become familiar with the terminology. Well, the app is particularly useful when you need to make quick adjustments to bots without logging into the web dashboard.

Cornix Customer Support and User Feedback

The customer support team offers round-the-clock technical assistance through an active helpdesk widget and email ticketing system. The support team works 24/7 to help you solve any issues through chat or email. You can easily access the support widget directly from the website or inside the web dashboard.

Generally, the customer support response times are pretty fast, and they usually take under an hour for urgent inquiries. The help center contains a large database of articles, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides, and these resources explain every feature in detail.

Now, overall feedback on Trustpilot and Reddit is also mixed but leans positive, as many users praise the automation and ability to follow signals hands‑free. But again, others point out that success depends heavily on choosing good signal providers and that there is a bit of a learning curve.

How To Open a New Account and Start Using Cornix

Step 1: Create a Cornix account

You need to go to the Cornix website and sign up with your email. Here, you have to set a secure password and verify your email via a code sent to your inbox. Also, you have to use our Cornix referral code “3C55D3EF” here to get a 10% discount on annual plans.

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Step 2: Connect your exchange

Next, from the Cornix dashboard, select “Add Exchange” and choose your exchange (for example, Binance or KuCoin). You have to generate an API key from your exchange with trading permission only, then paste it into Cornix, and confirm that the API connection works.

Step 3: Link Telegram

You should get “UID” in your Cornix dashboard and send the “/connect_web” command to your Cornix Telegram bot. This links your Cornix account to Telegram so you can follow signal channels. This is an optional step.

Step 4: Choose your trading method

Now, you need to decide whether you want to follow signals, run DCA bots, grid bots, or manually trade. Configure your risk parameters like position size, stop‑loss, and take‑profit.

Step 5: Start trading

Finally, activate your bots. You can monitor them from the dashboard or the mobile app, and pause or adjust them at any time.

Best Cornix Alternatives: How Does Cornix Compare To Other Bots?

The best Cornix alternatives are 3Commas, Cryptohopper, and WunderTrading. Here is a quick comparison:

Feature Cornix 3Commas Cryptohopper WunderTrading Core focus Signal‑based automation via Telegram Strategy automation with SmartTrade terminal Template marketplace and social trading No‑code strategy builder with deep TradingView integration Bot types Signals bots, grid bots, DCA bots, TradingView bots DCA bots, grid bots, options bots, smart trades Market‑making bots, copy trading, DCA bots Signal bot, grid bot, DCA bot, arbitrage bot, AI bot Supported exchanges 10+, including Binance, KuCoin, Bybit, OKX 20+, including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken 16+, including Binance, Coinbase, Bittrex 15+, including Binance, Bitget, Kraken Ease of use Moderate; must link Telegram Beginner‑friendly with a web interface Moderate; uses templates Moderate; strong no‑code tools Pricing $49.9/month $20/month Free to ~$29/month ~$15/month

Cornix vs. 3Commas

Cornix excels at copying Telegram signals automatically. 3Commas focuses on strategy building and offers a SmartTrade terminal with advanced order types. 3Commas supports more exchanges and includes AI‑powered bots on higher plans.

3Commas is cheaper at the lower tiers and even offers more customization options for experienced traders. Hence, if you value Telegram integration and simplicity, Cornix may suit you better, but if you want to build complex strategies or run bots on many exchanges, 3Commas could be worth the extra cost. You can read our in-depth 3Commas review here.

Cornix vs. Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper targets users who want a marketplace of prebuilt strategies and templates. You can subscribe to strategies from other users or create your own using a visual editor. Well, Cornix does not offer a strategy marketplace; it relies on external signal providers (mainly from Telegram and TradingView).

You can use Cryptohopper to create massive trading strategies using their visual strategy designer. Plus, it even offers free copy trading and 20+ open positions. So, Cryptohopper suits crypto traders who like to experiment with different strategies without following a specific signal group.

Cornix vs. WunderTrading

WunderTrading is also an automation platform with deep TradingView integration. You can build complex multi‑condition bots without coding. It supports over 15 exchanges and includes arbitrage bots and AI trading bots.

It also offers cheaper low-tier subscriptions for simple copy trading, while Cornix provides a vastly superior mobile interface and deeper Telegram customizability. Basically, you should probably choose Cornix if Telegram is your main trading hub, but check out WunderTrading if you prefer a cheaper web-only platform.

Conclusion: Is Cornix the Best Crypto Trading Bot in 2026?

To sum up our Cornix trading bot review, it is a solid automated crypto trading platform for certain Telegram traders. You get easy automation of Telegram signals, a range of bot types, and the ability to manage trades across multiple exchanges. Also, the subscription plans are competitively priced, and there is a generous demo to test everything first.

Now, on the downside, the platform leans heavily on Telegram, and there is a bit of a learning curve to configure bots correctly. Cornix also lacks some of the advanced strategy design tools offered by competitors like 3Commas and WunderTrading. You can not build more advanced custom strategies here compared to other competitors.

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