Coinigy is a crypto portfolio management and multi-exchange trading platform that lets you connect different exchange accounts, track balances, view charts, set alerts, and trade from one dashboard.

The top features of Coinigy are multi-exchange trading, advanced charting tools, unified portfolio management, real-time alerts, API-based trading, and crypto market monitoring.

In this Coinigy review, we will cover its features, pricing, supported exchanges, payment methods, security, mobile app, and customer support. You will also learn whether Coinigy is safe, legit, trustworthy, and worth using.

What Is Coinigy?

Coinigy is a crypto portfolio management and multi-exchange trading platform that lets you connect different exchange accounts, track your balances, view advanced charts, set alerts, and even trade from one single place. Basically, Coinigy helps you avoid switching between many exchange tabs. You can connect your exchange accounts through API keys, then monitor markets and balances inside Coinigy.

The platform supports more than 45 crypto exchanges and thousands of trading markets. But again, you should understand one thing clearly. Coinigy is not a wallet; it does not hold your coins directly, and your crypto stays on your exchange accounts. Actually, it only uses API access to read balances, collect market data, send trade orders, and show your portfolio in one dashboard.

Well, that setup is useful, but it also means you must handle API keys carefully. You should never give withdrawal permission to any third-party trading platform unless you have a very strong reason. Honestly, we would say most traders should keep withdrawal access disabled.

How Does Coinigy Work?

Coinigy works by connecting your exchange accounts through API keys and showing your trading data inside one dashboard.

The process is actually simple once you understand API keys. You see, an API key is like a controlled login pass between your exchange and Coinigy. So, it lets Coinigy read your data and, in many cases, place trades without asking for your exchange password.

Here is the basic workflow:

You need to sign up with your email, set a strong password, and enable 2FA.

The platform supports many popular exchanges, but exact trading support depends on the exchange and the current API status.

Then, you have to go to that exchange account, open the API section, and create a new API key.

You can allow read-only access for balance tracking and trading access in case you want to trade through Coinigy. You should keep withdrawal permission off.

Now, paste the API key, secret key, and any required passphrase into Coinigy.

The dashboard starts showing balances, charts, markets, alerts, and connected exchange data.

Is Coinigy Legit?

Yes, Coinigy is a 100% legitimate corporate entity that has maintained an active presence in the financial technology industry for 12+ consecutive years. The business operates under the registered name Coinigy Inc. as a legally compliant software provider within the United States.

Well, Coinigy is legit, but trust still depends on how you use it. A safe platform can become risky in your hands in case you create weak API keys, ignore 2FA, or connect exchange accounts without checking permissions.

Coinigy Review: Advantages and Disadvantages

The pros of Coinigy are multi-exchange access, strong charting, portfolio tracking, real-time alerts, API-based trading, and long market history.

The cons of Coinigy are paid pricing, a beginner learning curve, a mobile app that is a bit outdated, and some exchanges are not supported (like Bitget and MEXC).

Pros of Coinigy

You get a single, consolidated dashboard that shows all your digital assets across more than 45 exchanges in real time.

The charting interface integrates fully with TradingView, and this setup gives you access to dozens of technical indicators and drawing tools.

You can configure instant SMS or email alerts for price changes. So you never miss a market movement even when away from your computer.

It is incredibly secure because it does not have direct permission to withdraw your funds from the connected exchanges.

You can access historical blockchain data and market trends, and these resources are very useful for backtesting your trading strategies.

The API connectivity is also super fast and reliable. Well, this system gives you instant updates on your balances and open orders.

Cons of Coinigy

You have to pay a monthly subscription fee after your 7-day trial is over, and this fee ($18.99/month) might be too expensive for some casual traders.

The mobile application feels a bit slow and clunky, especially when you compare it to the super smooth desktop web experience.

It does not support some popular exchanges like Bitget and MEXC.

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What Are The Coinigy Supported Crypto Exchanges?

Coinigy supports over 45 major exchanges, but the exact supported list and trading functions can change as exchanges update their APIs. Here are the top supported platforms:

Binance

Bitfinex

Bitstamp

BitMEX

CEX.IO

Coinbase

Gemini

Huobi Pro (HTX)

Kraken

KuCoin

OKX

Gate.io

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Coinigy Pricing and Subscription Plans Review

Coinigy pricing starts with a Starter trial, then mainly moves to Pro Trader and API Developer Pro plans for serious use. The Starter Plan is basically a 7-day free trial that gives you a chance to test everything out without paying a single penny. You get full access to high-definition charting and portfolio tracking, and once that trial ends, you must upgrade to keep using the services.

Feature / Plan Starter Plan (Trial) Pro Trader Plan API Developer Plan Monthly Cost $0 (7-Day trial) $18.66 / month $99.99 / month Exchanges Connected Over 45 Exchanges Over 45 Exchanges Over 45 Exchanges Trading Access Yes (Full Trading) Yes (Full Trading) Yes (Full Trading) Portfolio Tracking 24/7 Monitoring 24/7 Portfolio Scan 24/7 Portfolio Scan SMS Alerts Very Limited Unlimited SMS & Email Unlimited SMS & Email API Accounts No API integration Unlimited API Accounts Full Developer API Mobile App Yes Yes Yes Customer Support Standard Support Priority Support 24/7 Dedicated Support

Note: You also have to pay added trading fees (depending on the crypto exchange) on top of these subscription fees for full trading access.

Coinigy Payment Methods Review

You can pay for your Coingy premium subscription using credit cards, PayPal, and multiple major cryptocurrencies. You can use standard Visa, Mastercard, or American Express cards if you prefer traditional fiat payments. Also, you can easily manage or cancel your subscription from your account dashboard at any time. Plus, there are no hidden fees or extra charges when you sign up.

Best Coinigy Features Review

The best Coinigy features are multi-exchange trading, advanced charting tools, unified portfolio management, real-time alerts, and crypto market monitoring.

1. Coinigy Multi-Exchange Trading

Coinigy multi-exchange trading lets you place and manage trades across supported exchanges from one dashboard. You see, the feature is useful in case you use more than one exchange for spot trading, altcoins, liquidity, or regional access. You can connect your accounts through API keys and then trade from Coinigy, where supported.

Now again, you should not confuse this with holding funds inside Coinigy, as your funds stay on Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, KuCoin, or whichever exchange you connect. Coinigy only sends trading instructions through API access. Here, the benefit is speed and control. You can compare charts, check balances, and place trades without opening many browser tabs.

2. Coinigy Extensive Charting Tools

The Coinigy charting library integrates with TradingView to provide over 75 technical indicators and numerous drawing tools. Hence, you can draw trend lines, set up Fibonacci retracements, and apply moving averages on any pair you want.

The interface is also highly responsive and lets you view multiple charts on a single screen at the same time. You can customize your layout to show different timeframes for a single coin, and this setup is a big help for day traders. Actually, you can even place trades directly by clicking on the charts themselves. It is very intuitive.

3. Coinigy Unified Portfolio Management

Coinigy unified portfolio management lets you track balances across connected exchanges and even non-custodial cold wallets in one place. You get a complete pie chart that shows your exact asset allocation across your entire crypto journey. There is no need to manually update “Excel” spreadsheets or type in transaction details.

You can also track offline cold wallets by pasting your public wallet address, and this feature is awesome for long-term holders. Basically, it gives you a birds-eye view of your wealth without any manual math.

4. Coinigy Real-Time Alerts and Monitoring

Coinigy real-time alerts help you monitor price, volume, trades, and market movement without staring at charts all day. You can set alerts to get real-time market data. Generally, the platform supports alerts through channels like email, SMS, and mobile push, depending on your setup and plan.

Coinigy Security and Privacy Review

Coinigy security is strong because it uses encrypted data storage, SSL, 2FA, API key controls, and a non-custodial fund model. So, is Coinigy safe? Well, their history suggests they take safety very seriously. Here are the core security measures they use to keep your profile secure:

All user data is encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption, and this is the same level used by major banks.

The platform fully supports Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) using Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) apps like Google Authenticator.

You can secure your account using Universal Second Factor (U2F) hardware devices like a YubiKey.

Every single API key you input is stored with strong encryption and is never returned to your browser screen after saving.

Every successful and failed login attempt is logged with an IP address and timestamp, so you can track all account activity easily.

The system sends out mandatory transaction emails containing instant account lockdown links, and this feature lets you disable all API keys with a single click.

Is Coinigy Safe To Use?

Yes, Coinigy is safe to use for most experienced users in case you enable 2FA, use limited API permissions, and keep withdrawal access disabled. You see, the platform’s non-custodial setup is a major safety advantage. Coinigy does not need your exchange password, it does not need your seed phrase, and it does not store your coins inside a Coinigy wallet. It only connects through API keys.

Well, that design reduces risk, but it does not remove risk. Hence, your main risk comes from API permissions and account security, as a bad API setup can expose your exchange account to unwanted trades. So, you need to maintain proper safety measures on your end.

How To Set Up a New Account and Start Using Coinigy

Step 1: Create Your Coinigy Account and Verify Your Email

You need to visit the official website and click on the sign-up button. Now, enter a valid email address and choose a very strong password. You will receive an automated verification email in your inbox, so click on the confirmation link inside the email to activate your profile.

Step 2: Set Up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

You must secure your account immediately before connecting any exchange APIs. Well, for that part, you can go to your settings menu, locate the “My Account” option, and find the “Two-Factor Authentication” tab. You can now enable it.

Step 3: Create API Keys on Your Exchanges

You should log into your preferred cryptocurrency trading platform, such as Binance or Coinbase, then locate the API management section under your security settings, and generate a new set of API keys. Here, you should remember to enable the “Read” and “Trade” options while leaving the “Withdraw” option completely unchecked.

Step 4: Import API Keys Into Coinigy

You need to return to your dashboard and find the accounts tab. Choose the exchange you want to connect to from the drop-down menu, enter a custom nickname for that account so you can recognize it easily, and paste your API key and secret key into the designated boxes, then click “Save”.

Step 5: Start Trading and Monitoring

You are now ready to enjoy the full power of the platform. Your wallet balances and open orders will automatically populate on the main screen, so you can load up charts, perform your technical analysis, and start placing trades directly on the charts without ever leaving the dashboard.

Coinigy Customer Support

The Coinigy customer support team resolves issues primarily through email tickets and an extensive self-service help center. Also, they do not have a 24/7 live chat option on their website, and this lack can be a bit frustrating if you run into an issue in the middle of a trade. You will generally have to submit a support ticket or send an email to get help. They usually respond within 12 to 24 hours.

The help center itself is actually packed with incredibly detailed guides, video tutorials, and troubleshooting articles. You can find answers to almost any setup question or API error message on your own. It is a solid support system, even though a real-time live chat would make it much better.

Coinigy Mobile App and User Experience

The Coinigy mobile application is available on both iOS and Android platforms to let you monitor your portfolio while on the go. You can download the app directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It gives you quick access to your overall balances and active price alerts.

You can also view basic charts to check how the market is behaving throughout the day. But we must point out that the mobile experience is not as smooth or detailed as the desktop web version. Honestly, the app feels a bit outdated, and it can sometimes be slow to update your balances.

Obviously, you can easily use it to track your portfolio while traveling, but we do not recommend using it for fast, active trading. The desktop web platform is where you get the real professional tools and lightning-fast charting experience. It is a handy companion tool. It will not replace your computer setup.

Conclusion: Is Coinigy Truly Trustworthy and Worth Using?

To sum up the Coinigy review, it is trustworthy and worth using for active crypto traders who manage multiple exchanges and want one serious dashboard for charting, alerts, portfolio tracking, and API-based trading.

The platform has quite a long history, supports over 45 exchanges, uses API-based connections, offers advanced charts with 75+ indicators, and gives you useful monitoring tools. Plus, it also follows a non-custodial model, so your funds stay on your exchanges instead of sitting inside Coinigy.

But, you should skip Coinigy in case you are a beginner with one exchange account, you do not trade often, or you only buy and hold crypto for the long term. A normal exchange app may be enough for you. You can check out top crypto exchanges like Binance, Bitget, and MEXC.

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