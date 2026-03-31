BitMine $10.7B Crypto Bet: 4.7M ETH, War Outperformance, 71K Weekly Buys Surge

Key Takeaways:

BitMine has been successful with an initial investment of over $10.7 billion, primarily through the accumulation of ETH (4.73 million or about 3.92% of supply)

Leadership believes that during geopolitical turmoil (and represented by a strong market), ETH and other crypto outperformed the publicly traded stock market by over 1,160 basis points

The company’s MAVAN Staking Network was designed to attract institutional investors globally with a projected yield of approximately 2.8%

The company is developing one of the largest ETH treasuries that have existed in the public capital markets as evidenced by its current implied value, continued growth in its position, and the company’s focus on staking and demand for macro-driven crypto.

BitMine Builds a Massive Ethereum Position

BitMine announced a total asset value exceeding $10.7 billion including both crypto, cash and equity holdings. The primary component of its portfolio by far is the amount of Ethereum held by BitMine, which totals approximately 4,732,082 ETH, and thereby making it currently the largest holder of ETH globally.

🧵 1/ BitMine provided its latest holdings update for March 30, 2026: $10.7 billion in total crypto + “moonshots”:

– 4,732,082 ETH at $2,005 per ETH (@coinbase)

– 197 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $200 million stake in Beast Industries @MrBeast

– $102 million… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) March 30, 2026

This represents roughly 3.92% of total ETH supply, putting the company close to its internal “5% target.” The pace of accumulation has accelerated. Over the past week, BitMine has acquired 71,179 ETH, which is its largest weekly acquisition ever in 2026.

With such a small amount of Bitcoin at 197 BTC, BitMine has very little exposure to Bitcoin at this time. The strategy is clearly centered on Ethereum as the primary reserve asset.

Read More: Ethereum Foundation Stakes 72,000 ETH as Vitalik Pushes ‘One-Click’ Staking for Institutions

Staking Strategy Expands With MAVAN Launch

Institutional Push Into ETH Yield

BitMine is not just holding ETH; it is actively deploying it. As of late March, 3.14 million ETH has been staked, representing roughly 66% of total holdings.

Recently, BitMine created a new staking platform called MAVAN (Made in America Validator Network), which is designed for institutional use. The current yield associated with staking on the MAVAN platform is approximately 2.8%, which is comparable to the average rates across all validators on the Bitcoin network. When scaled, BitMine believes it could generate over $266 million in revenue from staking annually, with approximately $177 million currently running at this time.

Crypto Outperforms During Market Stress

As Thomas Lee, Chairman of BitMine pointed out, there has been one significant trend emerging: Crypto outperformed traditional assets (specifically ETH) during situations where there was geopolitical stress. Over the last five weeks of volatility caused by conflict:

ETH has outperformed Equity performance by 1,160 bps

Gold performance has underperformed by more than 750 bps

Lee also pointed to a growing inverse correlation with oil prices. As oil rises, both equities and crypto face pressure. A stabilization in energy markets could signal the end of the current “mini crypto winter.”

Liquidity, Scale, and Market Positioning

BitMine is not just large, it is liquid. The stock trades roughly $920 million daily, ranking among the top 100 most traded U.S. equities. This level of liquidity gives institutional investors easier access to crypto exposure through public markets.

The company is now second only to Strategy Inc. in total crypto treasury size, but leads globally in Ethereum holdings.

Backed by major investors including Cathie Wood and multiple crypto-native funds, BitMine is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets and on-chain yield strategies.

Read More: Saylor Claims STRC Beats S&P 500 Volatility While Paying 11.5% Yield Surge