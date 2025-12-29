Best Crypto Trading Signals Telegram Groups to Join in 2025

The best crypto trading signals Telegram groups to join are CryptoNinjas Trading, Evening Trader, Binance Killers, Dash 2 Trade, Crypto Inner Circle, Learn2Trade, Wallstreet Queen Official, Wolf of Trading, Fat Pig Signals, Fed Russian Insiders, Rocket Wallet Signals, Bitcoin Bullets, Verified Crypto Traders, Onward BTC, Raven Signals, and Binance Signals.

A crypto signals Telegram trading group is a channel where experienced traders share buy and sell signals for cryptocurrencies. These signals help you decide when to trade for profits with clear entry and exit points. Some groups offer free signals, while others charge a fee for premium signals.

When choosing a crypto signals channel on Telegram, the factors to consider are success rate, market analysis, experienced traders group, a balanced number of signals, proper risk management, clear and fast communication, transparent and fair pricing, and a supportive community for learning.

In this article, we will review the best crypto signals Telegram groups to join in 2025, explain what Telegram crypto signals are, and show you how to join a crypto signals Telegram group.

First, let’s compare these 16 best crypto trading signals Telegram groups based on success rate, number of Telegram subscribers, and pricing.

Telegram Group Success Rate Telegram Members Pricing CryptoNinjas Trading 95% – 97% 8.8K $99/month Evening Trader Group

92 – 95% 8k $199/month, 399 USDT/3months, 999 USDT/ Lifetime Binance Killers 97% 175K $290/month, $480/3 months, $600/lifetime Dash 2 Trade 82% Private $120/year Crypto Inner Circle 92% 86K 175 USDT/month, 400 USDT/3 months, 850 USDT/lifetime Learn2Trade 76% 70K £39/month, £89/3 months, £129/6 months, £399/lifetime Wallstreet Queen Official 96.5% 145K $150/month, $300/3 months, $1,000/lifetime Wolf of Trading 85% 60K $99/month, $999/year Fat Pig Signals 75%+ 46K $1,220/3 months, $1,800/6 months, $3,013/year Fed Russian Insiders 93% 51K $260/month, $420/3 months, $550/lifetime Rocket Wallet Signals 70%+ 32.6K $150/month, $690/6 months, $990/year Bitcoin Bullets 95% 36K 240 USDT/month, 450 USDT/lifetime Verified Crypto Traders 90% (spot), 80% (leverage) 22K $99/month, $270/3 months, $540/6 months, $999/year Onward BTC 80-85% 1.6K $42/month, $120/3 months, $400/year RAVEN Signals 93% 38K $89/month, $279/lifetime Binance Signals 85% 46K 0.008 BTC/month

1. CryptoNinjas Trading

CryptoNinjas Trading is a Telegram channel specializing in providing subscribers with crypto trading signals. It currently has 8.8k members, which is a decent-sized following of traders. CryptoNinjas signals boast an over 90% success rate. They provide detailed buy and sell signals, informing members when to buy or sell according to the market movement. The group behind it studies the market and provides these calls directly to the Telegram community.

They also have a separate news announcement on the crypto Telegram channel. They share information regarding crypto markets, new coins, or significant events that might impact prices there. This feature is very convenient because it keeps members updated without searching through X or other websites.

Pricing of CryptoNinjas Trading:

CryptoNinjas Trading’s Telegram channel has a free version. It provides some general information and trade setups. However, the full signals with detailed analysis are posted to the private group with the starting price of $99 per month

Pros of CryptoNinjas Trading:

They maintain an over 90% win rate on trade signals

Their private group offers exclusive and detailed trading calls

News updates on Telegram keep members informed daily

CryptoNinjas Trading provides consistent signals every week

Members get real-time updates on market shifts

Cons of CryptoNinjas Trading:

The fast-paced nature of CryptoNinjas’ signals requires timely execution, which may challenge beginners or traders with limited availability.

Premium features, including the AI copy trading bot, are exclusive to Telegram and Bitget-referred VIP members, limiting accessibility for some users.

2. Evening Trader

Evening Trader offers a trading experience that integrates signals derived from fundamental analysis, market trends, and on-chain data, with the goal of maximizing profit potential. As a result, ETG consistently maintains a weekly signal win rate of 92–95%. All data is updated in real time, enabling users not only to access actionable signals provided by Evening Trader but also to gain valuable market insights for making well-informed investment decisions.

Backed by a team of in-depth analysts with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency market, Evening Trader Group delivers an exceptional user experience—both in terms of service quality and profitability. Notably, joining the Private Group simply requires registering on an exchange using the project’s referral code.

Pricing of Evening Trader:

The monthly price of Evening Trader starts from 199 USDT, and 399 USDT per every 3 months.

Pros of Evening Trader:

Free to join Private Group

Daily on-chain signals

25+ signals/week – real-time, high winrate

Full market analysis – daily/weekly breakdowns, macro trend updates

In-depth educational content

1-on-1 support – private Q&A + active chat

Early alpha leaks & curated airdrops

Exclusive trading events & competitions – with serious rewards

Cons of Evening Trader:

Only provide Limit entry point so it takes time to wait

Only 4-5 free signals per week

3. Binance Killers

Binance Killers is one of the most well-known Telegram channels where one can find trading signals for cryptocurrencies. It mainly focuses on trades for the Binance exchange. Built in 2018, the group consists of three admins based in Miami, Moscow, and New Delhi. Since then, they have garnered a good following, with the free channel having over 175,000 subscribers. The team claims an excellent accuracy of around 97%.

The channel offers 1-2 signals daily for free members, generally focusing on altcoins and sometimes Bitcoin. Each signal includes clear points of entry, take-profit target points, and stop-loss levels. Free members also receive basic market analysis and news updates. Although the group’s primary focus is on mid-to-long-term trading signals, the admins sometimes share scalping opportunities for specific trades as well.

They do not use trading bots, meaning trades must be executed manually. While many may see that as a disadvantage due to the dear practice of entering a trade from their side, the team believes it keeps the process personal and hands-on. They also provide educational content, such as explanations of market patterns and risk management tips. Also, the Binance Killers team covers several time zones, ensuring round-the-clock updates and communications for all its users.

Pricing of Binance Killers:

Binance Killers membership costs around $290 monthly, equivalent to BTC, $480 for three months, or $600 for lifetime access. VIP members get extra benefits, including 24/7 personalized support and a detailed technical analysis of every signal sent. The VIP members also receive market heat maps and insights regarding any rising tokens before these tokens go mainstream. The VIP group has thousands of members; some put the number as high as 5,000, but these aren’t made public.

Pros of Binance Killers:

Offers 1-2 free daily signals with 97% accuracy

Over 175,000 subscribers trust the channel

Provides clear entry, profit, and stop-loss levels

Educational content helps new traders learn fast

Admins cover all time zones for updates

Cons of Binance Killers:

No trading bots, all trades are manual

Only 1-2 free signals, limited for non-VIP

4. Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto signals Telegram channel and a full-featured trading platform with bot and copy trading features. It was created by the same team behind Learn 2 Trade, a very famous signals group. Dash 2 Trade is believed to be the best because it supports real-time trading signals with advanced tools, such as bots and copy trading.

The Telegram channel provides real-time signals focusing on popular coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The signals are based on events such as exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers, channel breakouts, and market trends. Each signal contains an entry point, take-profit levels, and risk management settings for stop losses. The channel does not spam users with tons of daily signals; instead, it focuses on quality, usually sending out 1-3 well-researched ones.

Beyond Telegram, Dash 2 Trade has a desktop dashboard where users can access various advanced features. They can monitor technical indicators, such as moving averages (SMA and EMA), RSI, and the Awesome Oscillator. There is also a Dash 2 Trade Trend Indicator, which identifies opportunities by analyzing volatility, volume, and trending factors. Another feature, social sentiment analysis, tracks what is said online about coins, and on-chain analysis keeps an eye on blockchain data for early trends.

The platform also integrates with TradingView, which allows users to automate trades using webhooks. Users can copy strategies from top traders or build their own custom bots. Backtesting is also possible, allowing users to test strategies against past data to see how they would have played out.

Pricing of Dash 2 Trade:

Dash 2 Trade has two tiers. The free tier only provides basic information, like trending coins and limited backtesting, once a month. The professional tier costs $120 for 12 months and unlocks everything like bots, unlimited backtests, and the signal engine. You can also use its own D2T token to buy subscriptions.

Pros of Dash 2 Trade:

Delivers real-time signals with an 82% success rate

Offers trading bots like Grid and DCA

Provides unlimited backtesting for premium users

Supports major exchanges like Binance and Kraken

Includes social sentiment and on-chain analysis tools

Cons of Dash 2 Trade:

The free tier lacks trading bots and full signals

It does not have a mobile app

5. Crypto Inner Circle

Crypto Inner Circle is a very popular Telegram channel offering crypto trading signals. It is managed by a group of skilled traders who specialize in Bybit futures trading.

The channel has expanded substantially and now has over 86,000 members. As the group claims, its success rate is around 92%. The group sends 1-2 signals per day. Every signal contains specific information like entry points, exit points, stop-loss levels, and take-profit targets.

Crypto Inner Circle doesn’t stop at signals alone. The group provides much more to assist traders in becoming better. Members receive tutorials, e-books, and video courses that discuss trading fundamentals and advanced techniques. The team also shares frequent market news and price forecasts.

Pricing of Crypto Inner Circle:

Crypto Inner Circle has a free version, but the quality content is only available with a paid membership. You can start with 175 USDT for a month, 400 USDT for three months, or 850 USDT for a lifetime. The premium version has additional benefits, such as detailed signal analysis and support from the team 24/7. You can make the payment in USDT on the TRC20 network.

Pros of Crypto Inner Circle:

Offers 92% accurate crypto signals daily

Provides 1-2 clear trading signals

Includes tutorials, e-books, and market updates

Supports Bybit and other futures trading platforms

Cons of Crypto Inner Circle:

Premium lifetime plan costs 850 USDT, which is very high

Focuses mainly only on futures trading only

6. Learn2Trade

Learn2Trade is a well-known Telegram channel offering crypto trading signals to more than 70,000 members. It began operations in 2019 in the UK and caters to traders who desire straightforward buy and sell recommendations without spending hours on charts. The team behind it has more than 15 years of trading experience. They boast a 76% success rate for their crypto signals, based on technical analysis and using more than 90 technical indicators such as MACD and Ichimoku.

Learn2Trade also provides real-time alerts on technical analysis updates and market events. Members can attend webinars to explore market trends in depth. The platform accommodates automated trading using bots such as Cornix. It also provides crypto and forex courses directly on its platform. The courses range from basic levels like trading terminology to advanced levels like risk management.

The group sends signals through Telegram and email. It has a free group with two channels, one for news and one for crypto. VIP signals are received through a private bot (L2TAlgo). Learn2Trade also integrates with regulated brokers such as eToro and Eightcap.

Pricing of Learn2Trade:

Learn2Trade has two primary options: a free group and a paid VIP group. The VIP group is £39 per month, but more extended plans are available: £89 for three months, £129 for six months, or 399 for a lifetime subscription. New users are provided with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In the free Telegram group, you receive up to three weekly signals. The signals have entry prices, stop-loss levels, and take-profit targets, so you know exactly what to do. The VIP group takes it to the next level with 3 to 5 daily signals. Every signal has the crypto pair (such as BTC/USD), entry point, stop-loss, take-profit levels, and risk-reward ratio. They even recommend how much to trade, which helps keep risk in check.

Pros of Learn2Trade:

Delivers 3-5 daily VIP crypto signals

Boasts a 76% success rate for trades

Includes free group with 3 weekly signals

Provides trading courses and webinars

Supports automated trading with the Cornix bot

Cons of Learn2Trade:

Limited to 3 free signals weekly only

Some users report inconsistent signal timing hours

7. Wallstreet Queen Official

Wallstreet Queen Official is a large Telegram channel specializing in crypto signals and trading advice. It has more than 145,000 subscribers, placing it among the biggest groups of its nature. The channel is operated by a female who goes by the “Wallstreet Queen” moniker, who states she has several years of experience trading on Wall Street before venturing into crypto. She founded the community in 2021 with a vision to assist traders, particularly women, to thrive in the world of cryptocurrency.

The channel provides both free and paid services. Free members receive 1-2 daily signals and simple market news and updates. The signals contain entry points, stop-loss, and target prices for widely traded cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The group boasts a signal accuracy rate of 96.5% and emphasizes fewer quality trades instead of bombarding members with endless signals.

The channel claims to cover a broad spectrum of cryptocurrencies, not only the well-known ones, providing traders with varied choices. Learning is a major aspect of their activity. Members get marked-up charts describing why a trade is suggested, such as support and resistance levels. The channel also offers frequent market analyses, such as news on Bitcoin’s price action or crypto adoption. Risk management is pushed, and oftentimes, members are told to be patient and let dips come.

Pricing of Wallstreet Queen Official:

Wallstrenn Queen Official premium membership is $150 monthly, $300 for three months and $1,000 for a lifetime of access. Premium members receive all the signals – typically 2-3 per day – along with extended technical analysis, market trend reviews, and price forecasts. Users also receive access to special “pump” events where the community coordinates trades to pump up individual coins.

Pros of Wallstreet Queen Official:

Over 145,000 subscribers show huge popularity

The group claimed 96.5% signal accuracy

The free tier offers 1-2 daily signals

Premium channel gives 2-3 signals daily with detailed technical analysis

Cons of Wallstreet Queen Official:

Don’t guarantee free signal frequency

Pump events are very risky and often result in losses

8. Wolf of Trading

Wolf of Trading is a highly popular Telegram group that offers crypto trading signals and market analysis. The group has grown rapidly and now has over 60,000 subscribers. Individuals are attracted to it due to its combination of free and paid services, strong focus on real-time updates, and thorough technical analysis.

The channel provides 2 to 3 free signals per week. Each signal has concise details such as entry price, stop-loss, and several take-profit targets. The free signals primarily target Bitcoin and Ethereum but occasionally include top altcoins as well. The team generates these signals using technical analysis and predictive models.

They also provide marked-up charts with all their signals so members can see the rationale for every trade. Fear and greed index updates daily to provide additional information regarding market sentiment. Members indicate that the VIP signals are around 85% accurate. Generally, the group also avoids long-term investment recommendations.

The channel began years back in London and has a strong reputation for honesty. They do not hide losses and frequently outline what went wrong when a trade fails. Such honesty, coupled with their clear signals, has people returning repeatedly.

Pricing of Wolf of Trading:

Wolf of Trading offers a VIP subscription. The paid service provides 2 to 4 daily signals, short-term market updates, and access to the Trading Academy. The VIP membership costs about $99 per month or $999 per year.

Pros of Wolf of Trading:

Offers 2-3 free signals weekly with clear details

VIP channel gives 2-4 daily signals with 85% accuracy

Trading Academy teaches strategies for beginners

Over 60,000 Telegram subscribers, a big community

Shares daily fear and greed index updates

Cons of Wolf of Trading:

Limited long-term investment signals and insights

Limited free signals for new users

9. Fat Pig Signals

Fat Pig Signals is a popular Telegram channel offering crypto trading signals. It began in 2016 and became a big name by 2017 when it created a YouTube channel for market analysis. Now, its Telegram community has more than 46,000 subscribers. Fat Pig Signals offers both free and paid services to assist traders in earning money in the crypto market. Its members have more than 15 years of trading expertise, with a primary specialization in altcoins and Bitcoin.

The free crypto signal channel is available to all. In the free group, you receive general market updates, news, and a maximum of 2-3 trading signals per week. The signals consist of the crypto pair, profit target, and duration to hold. The free group is perfect for newbies or anyone who wishes to try the service first before paying. They also post some of their VIP channel signals here, providing a flavor of what the paid version is like.

They report an accuracy level of more than 75%, with some months reaching significantly higher. Signals include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and numerous altcoins. All signals are accompanied by technical analysis, entry points, stop-loss levels, and take-profit targets.

In addition to signals, the VIP channel also provides portfolio suggestions, yield-farming advice, and new cryptocurrency project reviews. The team monitors the market carefully, employing technical as well as fundamental analysis to identify quality trades.

Pricing of Fat Pig Signals:

Fat Pig Signals subscription starts at $1220 for three months, $1800 for six months, and $3,013 for a year. In the VIP group, you receive everyday trading signals that are chosen by professionals.

Pros of Fat Pig Signals:

VIP signals have a 75%+ accuracy rate

Daily signals cover Bitcoin and altcoins

The free group offers 2 signals weekly

Auto-trading bots speed up trades

Cons of Fat Pig Signals:

VIP costs $1220 for just 3 months, which is very high

10. Fed Russian Insiders

Fed Russian Insiders is another very good and well-known crypto trading signal group based in Moscow. It began in 2017 and currently has more than 51,000 subscribers. The group generally provides Bitcoin and altcoin trading signals and is primarily for leveraged trading.

The team consists of three seasoned traders who worked in stocks and commodities before they shifted to the crypto market. They generally post around 2-3 signals per day and are mostly suited for trading platforms such as Binance and ByBit.

The group is known for applying Fibonacci sequences to forecast price action. The technique is simple to grasp for newbies. They state that their signals are 93% accurate and are for all levels like short-term, mid-term, and long-term traders. They post both wins and losses in the channel for better transparency. Also, in order to prevent spam, only admins can post within the Telegram channel.

Pricing of Fed Russian Insiders:

Fed Russian Insiders provides both free and premium memberships. Free members receive some free daily signals and market reports. VIP membership is available for $260 a month, $420 for three months, or $550 for a lifetime.

VIP members are sent detailed alerts and live market updates, and you can also get access to a free $30,000 trading library. This is in the form of courses, guides, and books. VIP members also get daily sentiment insights and heat maps of the top 50 cryptos.

Pros of Fed Russian Insiders:

Fed Russian Insiders offers clear trading signals with 93% accuracy

The group uses Fibonacci analysis, easy for beginners to learn

Daily sentiment analysis and heatmaps help track market trends

Admins respond quickly to questions, usually within an hour

Cons of Fed Russian Insiders:

VIP subscription is expensive, starting at $260 monthly

Learning material in the library isn’t always current

11. Rocket Wallet Signals

Rocket Wallet Signals is a Telegram crypto trading signals channel that began on September 1, 2020. It’s managed by a trader named Adam, who has around 7 years of experience in cryptocurrency trading. The channel mainly focuses on trading signals for both spot and futures markets. They’ve developed a large community with more than 32,600 members in their free public channel.

The team mainly focuses on the technical analysis part to generate these signals. They consider indicators like Fibonacci levels, volume profiles, moving averages, etc. The VIP channel also provides live market news, such as when Bitcoin closed above the 3-day 200EMA, you will get a notification of a bullish trend. It also provides trading advice and portfolio suggestions, i.e., coins to hold for 5-10x gains.

The VIP Chat is for members to communicate with one another and question the team about any issues or suggestions. Also, admins are generally responsive and quick to react. The channel is best for trading on Binance Futures, ByBit Futures, KuCoin Futures, and OKX Futures exchanges.

Pricing of Rocket Wallet Signals:

Rocket Wallet Signals offers four VIP channels: VIP Signals, VIP Updates, VIP Insights, and VIP Chat. These are $150 monthly, although you can also choose an extended term – $690 for half a year or $990 yearly. Each signal includes entry points, stop-loss levels, and profit targets. They claim an accuracy rate above 70%, and they share monthly performance reports to back this up.

Pros of Rocket Wallet Signals:

VIP signals hit a 70%+ accuracy rate

1-3 daily signals, up to 5 sometimes

Active admins respond fast in VIP Chat

Transparent with wins and losses shared

Cons of Rocket Wallet Signals:

Mainly focuses on established coins only

VIP costs $150 monthly, expensive for casual traders

12. Bitcoin Bullets

Bitcoin Bullets is another top Telegram channel dedicated to mainly Bitcoin trading signals. It began in 2018 and has earned a very strong reputation over the years. The group’s community has now grown to approximately 36,000 subscribers by early 2025. They primarily focus on Bitcoin but also give signals and info on top-performing altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana.

The group sends around 1-2 signals per day. These are very brief and straightforward signals, instructing you to buy, how much to pay, and when to sell. Bitcoin Bullets mainly focuses on quality and they don’t spam the channel with a hundred signals – you will just receive a handful of good ones. They generally focus on leverage trading, typically recommending you to use 5-10x on ByBit or Binance. The group has an accuracy rate of over 95%, which is high compared to many other groups.

Bitcoin Bullets posts a market update every morning. This includes trader sentiment analysis, important price levels, and potential trade setups for the entire day. Also, they share live updates on open trades and crypto news that could influence prices.

Pricing of Bitcoin Bullets:

Bitcoin Bullets has a VIP group for more in-depth signal information. It costs you 450 USDT for a lifetime deal. There is also a 240 USDT subscription for a month. The free channel does not describe signals in detail and is primarily educational.

Pros of Bitcoin Bullets:

Delivers 1-2 accurate daily signals with a 95% success rate

Shares real-time market news and updates

Uses technical tools like Fibonacci for precise trends

Transparent with timestamped charts for every signal

Cons of Bitcoin Bullets:

Leverage trading at 5-10x increases risk significantly

Free channel lacks detailed signal explanations

13. Verified Crypto Traders

Verified Crypto Traders is another popular crypto signals Telegram channel founded in 2017. They are operated by a group of traders from Poland, the Netherlands, India, and the USA. The group consists of seasoned traders, and their main leader, Eric has spent 30 years in trading. He hosts their Platinum Club videos where he gives suggestions on how to create a sustainable long-term portfolio.

Verified Crypto Traders has several Telegram channels for various requirements. The primary channel, called Verified Crypto Traders with 22,000 members, is for free subscribers. In this channel, they share all the news and major updates regarding the crypto world. There is also a paid channel through which they send signals with complete analysis. There is another channel, Verified Crypto Result, where the team posts monthly results of the paid signals so users can view how well they’re performing or the overall success rate.

There is also a private room named Verified Crypto Traders Chat for premium members where questions can be asked and admins can be spoken to. They give approximately three signals daily on average, and these signals mainly focus on spot trading and leveraged trades.

The group claims that their spot trading signals are over 90% accurate, while leveraged trades are around 80%. Signals primarily target exchanges such as Binance, Kucoin, Bybit, and Bitmex. They also feature analysis of Gold, Silver, forex, and stocks within the Platinum Club videos. You can also use their trading bot for automated trading. This bot connects with your exchange account using API keys and is able to buy or sell coins depending on signals. It automatically sets buy prices, sell prices, and stop-loss orders. They also have a website that provides additional information and FAQs for anyone looking to join.

Pricing of Verified Crypto Traders:

Verified Crypto Traders monthly subscription charges $99. To save money, you can consider paying $270 for three months, $540 for six months, or $999 for an annual subscription. The bot and support services come with these subscriptions.

Pros of Verified Crypto Traders:

Signals have 90% accuracy for spot trading

Three daily signals cover major crypto exchanges

Bot automates trades with stop-loss orders

Platinum Club offers expert videos and analysis

Free crypto trading signals channel available

Cons of Verified Crypto Traders:

Customer support replies can take up to 2 hours

Trading bot setup needs API knowledge

14. Onward BTC

Onward BTC is another best crypto signals Telegram channel that has been operating since 2019. It is managed by a Swiss team with more than four years of experience in the cryptocurrency market. The community has reached more than 1600 members and also provides nine various Telegram channels to cater to different trading preferences.

The team sends signals primarily for Bybit and Bitget exchanges, but of course, you can use other exchanges, if the coin is available. They mainly focus on swing trades and scalping with usual leverage between 5x and 10x. Onward BTC says their signals have an 80-85% success rate, which they support by posting wins and losses.

Also, the team publishes full performance sheets on the group so everyone can judge how they’re performing. Subscribers receive approximately 3-5 signals per week in the free channel, but premium members are updated more regularly. Each signal has entry prices, stop-loss levels, and take-profit targets to make it simple.

They also offer an automated trading bot. It works with Telegram and connects to your exchange account through API keys. Once set up, the bot trades automatically based on the crypto signals. It handles buying, selling, and tracking your portfolio 24/7. The bot is free for premium members.

Pricing of Onward BTC:

Onward BTC has both free tier and paid plans. Premium memberships are available from $42 per month and increase based on how long you commit. Three months is $120, and one year is $400, with incentives for longer memberships. You will also get a 1-month free trial if you use their Bybit or Bitget affiliate link for signing up.

All features such as the bot, full signals, and access to all nine channels are provided with all paid memberships. They also provide a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Pros of Onward BTC:

Signals achieve 80-85% success rate consistently

Automated bot trades 24/7 for premium users

1-month free for Bitget and Bybit affiliate link users

The team provides real-time results with transparency

Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee policy

Cons of Onward BTC:

Bot setup demands some API technical skills

Nine channels might confuse new users initially

15. Raven Signals

Raven Signals is a Telegram channel for crypto and forex trading signals. The group has two primary options: free and paid VIP service. The free channel offers you around 2 analyses per week and 1-2 signals. It’s a great way to test them out without costing anything.

The VIP service takes it up another notch with 2-4 signals per day, along with some more added extras such as a trading bot and direct support. The channel has almost 38,000 subscribers. They say their signals reach as much as 93% accuracy, which sounds great.

Raven Signals makes its signal calls using technical analysis and market indicators. Also, they combine AI with professional expertise to forecast trends. The signals are daily and span international time zones such as Asia, London, and the USA. You receive entry points, stop-loss levels, and take-profit targets. Plus, they also provide you with risk management advice to ensure you do not incur significant losses.

Pricing of Raven Signals:

Raven Signals offers a VIP subscription at $89 per month or $279 for lifetime access. Lifetime subscribers receive additional features such as advanced analysis and 20% off on their crypto academy. There’s also a trading bot named Cornix for VIPs. It makes trades automatically, so you don’t have to monitor the market all day.

Pros of Raven Signals:

Raven Signals provides 2-4 daily signals for VIP members consistently

The free channel gives 2 detailed analyses every week reliably

They claim 93% accuracy and success rate

VIP members get a trading bot and personal support included

More than 38,000 subscribers actively trust their trading signals

Cons of Raven Signals:

Free users only receive 1-2 signals weekly at most

16. Binance Signals

Binance Signals is among one of the well-known Telegram channels that provides crypto trading signals. It specializes in the Binance exchange by giving live crypto market insights. The channel has more than 46,000 subscribers and is among the biggest crypto signal groups on Telegram. Binance Signals has both free and paid channels.

The free channel gives you a taste of what’s on offer with occasional paid signals and basic market updates. It is a really good point to start for new traders who generally wish to experiment without spending.

The channel also posts monthly profit and loss statements, so you can track how the signals hold up over time. VIP members also receive additional benefits such as 24/7 customer support via Telegram, which comes in handy if you have problems. The channel doesn’t spam you with signals – here, quality is more important than quantity. They steer clear of these known pump-and-dump setups and instead go for good solid trading ideas.

Pricing of Binance Signals:

Binance Signals charges 0.008 BTC monthly. VIP members receive daily signals—typically one or two signals per day—with full instructions. Every signal comes with an entry price, take-profit levels, and a stop-loss price for risk management. The team boasts an accuracy of around 85%. They specialize in both spot and futures Binance trading.

Pros of Binance Signals:

Binance Signals has over 46,000 subscribers showing huge trust

VIP signals claim 85% accuracy for reliable trading

Daily VIP signals include entry, take-profit, and stop-loss

The free channel offers basic signals and market updates

Monthly profit-loss reports help track signal performance

Cons of Binance Signals:

Mainly focuses on Binance crypto exchange

Educational content is basic , not very deep

What are Telegram Crypto Signals?

Telegram crypto signals are trading tips sent through Telegram groups by expert traders to help people buy or sell cryptocurrencies at the right time. The signals contain information such as what cryptocurrency to buy/sell, entry-level, take-profits, and stop-loss points to limit risks.

Telegram is widely used for this reason since it’s quick, safe, and updates can be exchanged instantly within the groups. There are free groups and paid ones, with the paid groups containing additional features such as additional signals, technical analysis, and one-to-one assistance.

Generally, the free groups will send 1-3 signals a week, and the paid ones send 3-5 signals a day. The rates of success are different, and some say over 90% success, but actual results may be different. The cost of paid groups varies from $50 to $999 annually, depending on the plan. The characteristics usually encompass market news, trading bot assistance such as Cornix, and risk management guidance.

What is the Best Crypto Signals Group?

CryptoNinjas Trading and Evening Trader are the top crypto signals groups on Telegram. CryptoNinjas Trading has 8.8k members and gives clear buy/sell signals for profit. They claim around 90% win rate and also offer a private group for premium users and signals with detailed analysis.

Evening Trader is another top signal channel. It has over 175k free members and focuses mainly on Binance listed coins. They claim a 97% accuracy rate, providing 1-2 daily signals, plus educational content and instant support.

For traders who prioritize low trading costs, the best zero-fee crypto exchanges can further maximize profits by eliminating unnecessary fees.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Signals Group?

The factors to consider when choosing the best crypto signals group are a high win rate, strong market analysis, experienced traders, a balanced number of signals, proper risk management, clear and fast communication, transparent and fair pricing, and a supportive community for learning.

High Win Rate: A good crypto signals group must have a minimum of 70% win rate. Seven out of ten trades must be winners. Most groups boast high accuracy, but few offer actual evidence. Looking at past results helps verify whether the group is genuine. Verified track records indicate actual performance. Groups that conceal previous signals typically have something to hide. The best crypto Telegram groups deliver actual profits and do not merely promote fake success to get new members.

Market Analysis: A crypto signals group should not only inform you when to sell and buy. It should inform you why a trade is worth taking. Good analysis provides market trends, levels of resistance and support, and risk aspects. A team that sends you signals without rationale is useless. You learn more as a trader if you learn why each trade was made .

Seasoned Traders Run the Group : Seasoned traders always know price action, trends, and risk control. They have years of experience in profitable trading. Most groups are operated by newbies or marketers who do not understand actual trading. An efficient group is run by experts who share their information. They let you know the reason why a signal is given rather than leaving random entries.

Balanced Number of Signals: A reliable crypto signals group provides 2-5 good quality signals a day . Too many signals result in overtrading and losses. Quality is always preferred over quantity while trading.

Risk Management : A stop-loss and take-profit should always be offered by a signals group . Crypto trading without a stop-loss brings large losses. Also, risk-to-reward ratios must be included in the signals. Having a good risk-to-reward setup guarantees that gains are greater than losses over time.

Clear and Quick Communication: A group should offer clear messages for every trade. Delayed or unclear messages lead to the loss of opportunities by traders . An efficient group provides information regarding live trades and market updates. In a volatile market, fast updates enable traders to make good choices , and bad communication results in losses since traders have no idea when to close or modify their trades.

Pricing: The best crypto signals group features transparent pricing without any additional cost. Free crypto signals groups tend to include poor-quality signals that are less helpful. Paid groups must provide equitable pricing that corresponds to the value received. A reliable group is transparent regarding its fees and does not deceive members into paying more down the line . For low-fee trading, you can also check out our guide on the best zero-fee crypto exchanges .

Learning Community: The signals group includes an engaged and helpful community. Members must be able to ask questions and share information. As you know, learning from others enhances trading ability.

Crypto Telegram signals can be a powerful tool when used correctly. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, joining the right signal group can significantly impact your profitability. Do your due diligence, verify accuracy claims, and focus on groups that emphasize quality over quantity.

Crypto Telegram signals can be a powerful tool when used correctly. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, joining the right signal group can significantly impact your profitability. Do your due diligence, verify accuracy claims, and focus on groups that emphasize quality over quantity.

How to Join a Crypto Telegram Signals Group?

To join the crypto signals Telegram group, you need to choose the best crypto signals Telegram channel, join the group (free or paid), and start implementing signals.

Step 1: Choose the Best Crypto Signals Telegram Channel

First, you must select a trustworthy crypto signals Telegram group. A good group offers accurate signals, detailed market analysis, and share some healthy risk management techniques.

There are also many groups that say they are the best, but very few deliver real value. According to our research, the most reliable crypto signals Telegram groups are CryptoNinjas Trading, Evening Trader, Binance Killers, Dash 2 Trade, Crypto Inner Circle, and Learn2Trade.

Step 2: Join the Group (Free or Paid)

Now, once you choose a crypto trading signals provider, the next thing is to join it. There are groups that are free and others that charge a subscription fee. Generally, free groups provide very straightforward signals without much analysis and with low accuracy. Paid groups offer premium signals with thorough analysis using technical indicators.

Most paid groups have a monthly or annual subscription fee. Some groups also provide free trials, so you can try their service before you pay. Also, most groups accept crypto payments for the convenience of crypto users.

Step 3: Start Implementing Trading Signals

After you join the Telegram group, you can begin using the signals for trading. Every cryptocurrency signal you receive will have an entry price, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Risk management is also necessary to secure your money.