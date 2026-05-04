Analysis: Commodities Outperform Bitcoin in Early 2026 as Oil Surges 62% and Gold Extends Rally

Commodities are outperforming Bitcoin in early 2026, with crude oil leading the market after a sharp rebound and gold continuing its strong upward trend.

By April 22, 2026, crude oil had gained 61.8% YTD, while gold rose 9.7%. Bitcoin, meanwhile, fell 10.6%, making it the weakest performer among the three assets.

In this analysis, you will understand how these three assets performed against each other, where the major differences come from, and why commodities clearly outperformed Bitcoin during this period.

Key Findings

Crude oil was the strongest performer , rising 61.8% YTD in early 2026.

Gold remained positive , gaining 9.7% YTD after a 64.7% rally in 2025 .

Bitcoin was the only asset with negative returns in both periods , falling 6.4% in 2025 and another 10.6% YTD in 2026.

Crude oil outperformed Bitcoin by 72.4 percentage points , the widest gap in the comparison.

Gold outperformed Bitcoin by 20.3 percentage points , reinforcing its role as a defensive asset.

Commodities Outperform Bitcoin in Early 2026

Crude oil stands out as the strongest performer in early 2026, even after a weak 2025. It rebounded sharply to a 61.8% YTD gain, driven by tightening supply and rising geopolitical risks.

Gold also maintains solid performance. After a strong 2025, it continues to move higher, reflecting steady demand and its role as a safe-haven asset.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, remains the weakest asset in this comparison. It posts losses across both periods and has yet to show a clear recovery.

Overall, commodities are outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin, signaling a shift in market preference toward tangible and defensive assets.

Oil Outperforms Bitcoin by 72.4 Percentage Points

The biggest gap in the analysis is between crude oil and Bitcoin.

Oil’s 61.8% YTD gain compared with Bitcoin’s 10.6% decline creates a performance gap of 72.4 percentage points. Gold also outperformed Bitcoin by 20.3 percentage points.

This gap shows how strongly market conditions have favored commodities over crypto in early 2026.

Crude Oil Pulls Ahead of Gold and Bitcoin in 2026

Bitcoin continues to trend lower without any strong recovery. Gold performs more steadily, rising gradually before stabilizing after a minor correction.

Crude oil behaves differently. It initially lags behind but then accelerates sharply, gaining strong upward momentum.

This divergence highlights how different macro drivers affect each asset class, with oil reacting quickly to supply shocks, gold responding to uncertainty, and Bitcoin remaining sensitive to liquidity conditions.

Oil Leads the Market With a 61.8% Rebound

Crude oil staged the strongest recovery among the three assets in early 2026.

After falling 20.1% in 2025, oil reversed sharply as supply conditions tightened and Middle East tensions added pressure to energy markets. By April 2026, WTI crude had climbed to $92.86 per barrel, pushing oil’s YTD return to 61.8%.

This made crude oil the clear outperformer, not only recovering from its 2025 decline but also beating both gold and Bitcoin by a wide margin.

Gold Extends Its 2025 Rally as Safe-Haven Demand Holds

Gold continued its upward trend in early 2026, building on its strong performance from the previous year.

After rising 64.7% in 2025, gold gained another 9.7% YTD by April 22, 2026. Its price increased from $2,624.26 at the end of 2024 to around $4,740.46 by April 2026.

The reason behind this strength is simple. Investors keep moving toward gold as a safe option, especially during uncertain times. Central banks are also buying more, which adds strong support. Plus, at the same time, expectations of lower interest rates help gold stay attractive.

Bitcoin Falls Further After a Negative 2025

Bitcoin remained under pressure in early 2026 and failed to regain momentum.

After declining 6.4% in 2025, Bitcoin fell another 10.6% YTD by April 22, 2026. Its price dropped from $93,508 at the end of 2024 to $87,520 at the end of 2025, before falling further to $78,195 in April 2026.

This makes Bitcoin the only asset in the comparison with negative returns across both periods. Higher interest rates, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical uncertainty have all weighed on risk appetite, limiting Bitcoin’s ability to recover.

Bitcoin, Gold, and Oil Price Trends Show a Clear Divergence

The closing price data confirms the gap between the three assets:

Bitcoin declined from $93,508 (Dec 2024) to $78,195 (April 2026), signaling a sustained downtrend.

Gold rose from $2,624 to approximately $4,740, maintaining a consistent upward trajectory.

Crude oil rebounded sharply from its 2025 lows to around $92.86, confirming a strong recovery cycle.

The result is a clear cross-asset split: oil is rebounding sharply, gold is extending its rally, and Bitcoin remains in decline.

Methodology

This analysis compares Bitcoin (BTC), Gold (XAU/USD), and Crude Oil (WTI) using daily closing prices in USD.

The 2025 return is calculated from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025. The 2026 YTD return is measured from December 31, 2025 to April 22, 2026.

Outperformance is expressed in percentage points relative to Bitcoin, which is used as the base asset for comparison. For the indexed performance chart, all asset prices are indexed to 100 on January 2, 2026.