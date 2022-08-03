Crypto APIs, a blockchain development platform, today announced support for TRON in the Crypto APIs blockchain infrastructure product suite. Users can now interact with the TRON mainnet and Nile networks and make requests using Crypto APIs unified endpoints with an average response time of 25ms.

Now Supported: TRON

Launching its mainnet in May 2018, TRON is a decentralized blockchain platform, that features high performance, safety, and low costs. The TRON network has thousands of ready developers to create, deploy, and run dApps on its blockchain.

The TRON ecosystem supports a wide variety of decentralized applications including DeFi apps, exchanges, collectibles, and games.

“To address the growing demand for operating and building on TRON, we have incorporated it in several of our products. Crypto APIs customers can now interact with TRON and make requests to 20 REST API endpoints using our simplified and streamlined platform. We also provide support for all TRC-20 and TRC-721 tokens.”

– The Crypto APIs Team

Features of TRON Integration on Crypto APIs

TRON for Wallet as a Service

Generate deposit address – through this endpoint customers can generate new TRON addresses for their wallets

– through this endpoint customers can generate new TRON addresses for their wallets List deposit addresses – this endpoint will pull a list of deposit/receiving addresses already generated for the blockchain

– this endpoint will pull a list of deposit/receiving addresses already generated for the blockchain List supported tokens – using this API customers can obtain information on multiple tokens at once.

– using this API customers can obtain information on multiple tokens at once. Get wallet asset details – this endpoint provides details on all assets (coins, fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens) for the entire wallet.

– this endpoint provides details on all assets (coins, fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens) for the entire wallet. List wallet transactions – running this endpoint will list transactions from and to their wallet and will include additional data like transactionId, the direction of the transaction – incoming or outgoing, amount, and more.

– running this endpoint will list transactions from and to their wallet and will include additional data like transactionId, the direction of the transaction – incoming or outgoing, amount, and more. Get wallet transaction details by transaction id – through this API users can obtain wallet transaction information by providing a transaction id. Customers can receive information only for a transaction that has been made from their own wallets.

Crypto APIs has also added two new API endpoints specifically for the TRON blockchain:

Create a single transaction request from an address without fee priority – using this endpoint customers can create a new single transaction request from one address to another without setting a fee priority that defines how fast a transaction can be mined.

– using this endpoint customers can create a new single transaction request from one address to another without setting a fee priority that defines how fast a transaction can be mined. Create fungible token transaction requests from addresses without fee priority – Via this endpoint, customers can make a single token transaction on TRON without setting fee priority.

Blockchain Events (Webhooks) for TRON

New confirmed coins transactions – using this API endpoint customers can create callback subscriptions for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for coins from/to the specific address. A confirmed transaction means it is verified by miners and added to the next block.

– using this API endpoint customers can create callback subscriptions for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for coins from/to the specific address. A confirmed transaction means it is verified by miners and added to the next block. New confirmed coins transactions and each confirmation – This endpoint creates a subscription for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for coins from/to the address and also a response for each confirmation the transaction has received until the specified confirmations limit is reached.

– This endpoint creates a subscription for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for coins from/to the address and also a response for each confirmation the transaction has received until the specified confirmations limit is reached. Mined transaction – by setting a callback subscription to through this API customers will be notified when a specific TRON transaction is mined. The information is returned per specified transactionId. A transaction is mined when it is included in a new block in the blockchain.

– by setting a callback subscription to through this API customers will be notified when a specific TRON transaction is mined. The information is returned per specified transactionId. A transaction is mined when it is included in a new block in the blockchain. New block – by creating this subscription a customer will be notified when a new block is mined for the TRON blockchain.

by creating this subscription a customer will be notified when a new block is mined for the TRON blockchain. Block height reached – using this API customers can create callback subscriptions for a specific block height and get notified when it is reached.

New confirmed tokens transactions – with this endpoint a customer will be notified when there are new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for tokens from/to the specific address.

– with this endpoint a customer will be notified when there are new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for tokens from/to the specific address. New confirmed tokens transactions and each confirmation – using this API can be created a subscription for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for tokens from/to the specific address and also a response for each confirmation until the specified limit is reached.

– using this API can be created a subscription for new incoming or outgoing confirmed transactions for tokens from/to the specific address and also a response for each confirmation until the specified limit is reached. New confirmed internal transactions – through this endpoint customers can create callback subscriptions and get notified when there are new confirmed internal transactions.

– through this endpoint customers can create callback subscriptions and get notified when there are new confirmed internal transactions. New confirmed internal transactions and each confirmation – with this API customers can create subscriptions for new confirmed internal transactions. Includes also a response at each confirmation.

Blockchain Tools APIs for TRON

Validate address – This endpoint checks if the user’s public addresses are valid or not.

– This endpoint checks if the user’s public addresses are valid or not. Derive HD wallet (xPub, yPub, zPub) change or receiving addresses – through this endpoint, customers can derive up to 10 addresses – both change and receive, from a certain HD Wallet (xPub, yPub, zPub), by providing an extended public key.

For more information on each API endpoint, please refer to TRON details and the official technical documentation.