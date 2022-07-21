Hashflow, a cross-chain swap exchange, today announced it has completed its Series A funding round, bringing Hashflow’s valuation to $400 million.

This Series A follows April 2021’s $3.2M seed found. The capital infusion will enable Hashflow to continue to improve its decentralized trading experience, centered around its request-for-quote (RFQ) model which optimizes interoperability, guaranteed price execution, and MEV protection.

Hashflow’s model enables the trading of structured products and other asset classes previously considered impossible to trade on DeFi venues. As detailed in the company’s 2022 roadmap, Hashflow plans to offer structured products in authorized jurisdictions later this year.

Participation in the funding came from returning investors Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital Partners, LedgerPrime, and Balaji Srinivasan, along with crypto-native new investors and participants including Jump Crypto, Wintermute Trading, GSR, Kronos Research, and Altonomy.

Other inventors include Coinbase Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Evernew Capital, Spacewhale Capital, and angels Meltem Demirors, Anthony Sassano, Tatiana Koffman, and Jason Choi.