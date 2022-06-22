Tether, the blockchain-enabled stablecoin platform, today has announced that it will be launching Tether tokens (GBP₮) pegged to the British Pound Sterling in early July.

Initial blockchain support will include Ethereum.

The newly launched GBP₮ will join four other fiat-currency pegged tokens Tether has in the market: the U.S. dollar-pegged USD₮, the Euro-pegged EUR₮, the offshore Chinese Yuan-pegged CNH₮, as well as the recently launched MXN₮, the Mexican Peso-pegged stablecoin.

British Pounds on the blockchain via GBP₮ will provide a faster, less costly option for asset transfers. GBP₮ will be built by the team of developers behind Tether USD₮ and operate under tether.to.

Tether + GBP

In April of this year, The UK Treasury announced plans to make the country a global crypto hub.

According to its website, the government will also make moves to see stablecoins recognized as a valid form of payment. This initiative, paired with hundreds of millions of people using crypto around the world, makes the United Kingdom a prime location for the next wave of industry innovation.